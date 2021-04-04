Local Government
County Fiscal Year-2022 Budget will not require any tax increases
Following a four-hour, open budget work session on Tuesday, March 30, the Warren County Board of Supervisors is headed toward a late April public hearing on its proposed Fiscal Year-2022 budget. The good news is varying factors, including some increased revenues at the State level and a reduction in health insurance coverage costs, as well as cuts to some originally submitted departmental budgets, have allowed the $126,592,012 budget proposal to be achieved without any tax increases.
Those State revenue increases included a 5% hike to Social Services Department funding and plus 2% to Constitutional Officer’s departments. There was also a 9% reduction in health care coverage costs.
Of the $126.59-million total, $62.64 million is non-schools related, with $63.94 million covering the nine-school, multiple-auxiliary programs public school system. That compares to the current FY-21 budget total of $118.61 million, $56.36 million non-schools budget, and a $62.24 million public school budget. The local appropriation portion of the public school budget is $27.72 million, with the balance covered by state, federal, or self-generated revenues.
County Administration and Departments
The $6.28 million increase in the county’s non-school budget includes three new positions, a grant coordinator and two I.T. specialists.
Administrator’s departmental budgets to be forwarded for approval included:
County Administration at $521,686, a $120,635 decrease from the FY-21 appropriation;
The WC Sheriff’s Office at $4,997,524, a $584,153 increase over the FY-21 appropriation;
The School Resource Officers at $766,865, a $62,945 increase over the FY-21 appropriation;
Volunteer Fire & Rescue system at $939,994, a $36,783 decrease from the FY-21 appropriation;
The Fire & Rescue Department at $4,376,005, a 536,314 increase over the FY-21 appropriation, with both fiscal years seeing offsetting revenue streams of $303,663;
Treasurer’s Office at $543,648, an $11,632 increase over the FY-21 appropriation;
Elections/Registrar’s Office at $423,709, a $55,622 increase over the FY-21 appropriation;
And Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office at $1,059,325, a $2,522 decrease from the FY-21 appropriation;
Among many others.
The “Board of Supervisors” budget line saw a significant decrease from the current budget, as over $1.66 million in FY-21 legal expenses for EDA civil litigation was moved into the EDA budget, which the County is covering as necessary. The administrator’s EDA budget forwarded is $3,000,000 compared to the FY-21 appropriation of $1,972,669, though as noted those numbers reflect the movement of EDA legal expenses projected at $1,800,000 into the EDA budget from the BOS budget in FY-21.
And that’s enough numbers for one budget article.
With the entire budget to be reviewed and a closed session to discuss upgrades to the County’s cybersecurity infrastructure and protocols slated to begin the work session, it was convened at 4 p.m. and wound up slightly after 9 p.m.
The closed session to discuss cybersecurity opening the work session lasted about one hour. The County is still working to secure its system after the early March discovery of an intrusion of the County’s software that appears to be part of a larger, nationwide intrusion. County officials have not called the unauthorized access a “hack” because thus far no consequences, as in manipulated or stolen files or information has been discovered.
Authorization to advertise the public hearing on the FY-22 Budget proposal is on Tuesday morning, April 6, board meeting agenda. Also, on that agenda is a Public Schools request that an additional appropriation of $2,380,365 is added to its budget. The funding would be covered by a surplus carried over from the school system’s FY-20 budget cycle. Of that additional surplus revenue, $1 million would go to the School Capital Improvement Fund; $1 million to establish a School Transportation Fund; and $380,365 to the School Textbook Fund. The use of the surplus funds was a topic of a joint supervisors-school board budget work session on March 23.
Local Government
Family, old roots drew town planning director away after less than a year on the job
Just eight months on the job in the Town of Front Royal, Planning Director Tim Wilson has announced his departure. Wilson began here on July 30, 2020, filling the spot vacated by Jeremy Camp’s departure as part of a downsizing/reorganization of town departments undertaken during Matt Tederick’s tenure as interim town manager. Wilson’s final day will be Wednesday, April 7.
Rather than any unhappiness here, Wilson said the opportunity to return to an area near where he was raised and currently has two daughters and three grandchildren in less than an hour’s proximity, was a driving force in his decision to take the job of county manager in Gates County, North Carolina. Born in Texas, Wilson was raised in Newport News, Virginia, and spent a lot of time in the Outer Banks area. He described Gates County as “below Suffolk, not far from the Virginia-North Carolina border”. His oldest daughter and three grandchildren, aged 12, 8, and 6, are in Chesapeake, Virginia, and his younger daughter resides in Sanford, North Carolina.
And he noted his work background was a good fit for the Gates County job. “They were looking for a manager with a strong planning background” on a variety of levels and in a rural community setting, he said, adding, “It was a good match personally and professionally, and I decided to take advantage of it.”
Of his time in Front Royal’s municipal trenches at a time of flux, Wilson said, “It was a pleasure working with the staff here. They do good work and work long hours as needed, and it’s a good management team in place. The developers and landscape professionals were all cooperative and good to work with.”
And while again being director-less after a relatively short tenure of departmental leadership might rattle some staffs, probably not the Front Royal Planning Department staff, including Chris Brock, Alfredo Gutierrez Velasquez, and Connie Potter. Wilson came aboard about six months after his predecessor Jeremy Camp (now in Clarke County) was part of the loss of three department heads in early-February 2020. Those losses were part of former Interim Town Manager Tederick’s controversial expenditure-slashing FY-2021 town budget proposal. That proposal’s departmental cutbacks, termed “right-sizing” by Tederick, reduced municipal functions and positions as part of a plan to enable a tax reduction in the FY-21 budget despite revenue shortfalls to support the existing municipal structure. So, the town planning staff has some experience of self-directing.
EDA in Focus
County updating equipment, rewriting IT software in wake of system ‘intrusion’
During his update on County business at the virtual meeting of the Warren County-Front Royal Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Friday morning, March 26, Interim County Administrator Ed Daley addressed the status of the County’s software situation in the wake of the early March discovery of what has been termed an “intrusion” of that system. Daley has fallen short of calling the incident a “hack” due to an absence of discovered consequences such as stolen files or manipulation of existing files or systems.
However, the consequences which began with a nearly three-week halt in use of all county officials and staff emails due to the County server being taken down as a security precautionary measure, continues to be felt. As previously reported, the local IT system intrusion was part of a larger “intrusion” of software at various unspecified locations across the country. It’s source and purpose continues to be a matter of investigation from the federal level down.
A day prior to Daley’s report at the EDA’s monthly meeting, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall’s March 25 County “Situation Report” also began with an update on the post software “intrusion” consequences:
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
- Warren County Email Update
- Warren County, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services are still experiencing significant computer/email issues. The County is working diligently to restore full computer and email service to all personnel.
- Please note that any emails sent to County personnel at warrencountva.net, warrencountysheriff.org, or warrencountyfire.com may not be received until all email services are fully restored.
A clue to that restored service came Friday during the interim county administrator’s report to the EDA. Daley told the EDA board that 150 new laptop computers were slated to arrive Tuesday (March 30). Contacted late Friday afternoon, Daley told Royal Examiner by phone that it was anticipated all County emails would be back online at the beginning of the coming week, possibly coinciding with the arrival of the new computers and a rewrite of the County IT network. The system overhaul is to assure whoever was behind the intrusion no longer has access to the system, Daley explained. In a late update Monday morning, Daley said it now appeared the computers would not arrive until Thursday, delaying the restored email use until later in the week.
“We’re just busy buying computers and throwing computers out and wondering why we still have 2007 computers… – It’s a new experience every day,” Daley began his report to the EDA board Friday morning.
“Well, we wish the County well – it’s a horrible problem,” EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne told his former fellow EDA Board member and chairman. EDA officials later told Royal Examiner the separate EDA server had not been impacted by the County intrusion, though a downed 10-year-old router had temporarily taken the EDA system offline for about a day this past week.
As noted in our original story on the hack – “A new municipal ‘normal’ – large scale software ‘intrusions’ and targeting an international human organ harvesting business?!?” – Daley said that while the beginning date of the intrusion hadn’t been established, it was verified it did not involve or impact election data from last November.
Daley told us that discussion of acquiring upgraded technology for the County was already underway when the intrusion was discovered March 7 to 12. In fact, the old County Information Technology was only capable of support of Windows 7, which will soon be non-serviceable as Window 10 and beyond continue development.
“So this gave us a reason to upgrade now,” Daley told Royal Examiner of the County IT software intrusion. One sign of the upgrade will be an eventual switch from .net to .gov in the County network, including staff and other official emails.
Local Government
Council forwards rezoning over neighbor objections, okays flat tax rate, prepares to open Commons pavilion and celebrates trees
Eight to 10 people appearing to be there in support of three who spoke with concerns about potential impacts of a rezoning proposal by Rockledge Development Company LLC on their neighborhood left Monday’s Front Royal Town Council meeting with a bad taste in their mouths. That taste was of a done-deal on council approval of the rezoning application to facilitate a duplex development project that was immune to their collective concerns and desire for more detailed information on the project from the developer.
The fact no one from the Rockledge Development Company showed up for the public hearing on their rezoning request only compounded those citizens’ anger at the 4-2 vote of approval, on a motion by Jacob Meza. Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Gary Gillespie cast the dissenting votes. Cockrell had suggested delaying action until the developer could come in to address concerns about a potential change in the character of the neighborhood along Hillcrest Drive and Jefferson Avenue near the 15th Street Health and Human Services Complex at the old middle school site.
However, Mayor Chris Holloway cut Cockrell short, seeking a motion before further council discussion. Meza obliged with a motion to approve and took the lead in explaining the approval side’s belief that the developer’s proposal that had moved through the planning commission stage on a recommendation of approval, contained all the necessary information for council to move forward without further input on the proposal for the 2.1-acre parcel.
The rezoning request from Residential-1 (R-1) allowing only detached single-family houses to Residental-3 (R-3), would permit the duplex units the developer wishes to build on the vacant parcel.
The staff summary noted the developer had included a voluntary proffer limiting their project to duplexes, and not R-3 enabled higher-volume apartment units. The rezoning application summary also noted an adjacent R-3 zoned parcel.
However, during council discussion, it came to light that the only adjacent R-3 zoning was for the County Health & Human Services Complex parcel, as opposed to other existing residential development. However, a trip through the area by this reporter the following day found some fairly nice duplex units not far from the neighborhood in question already in place.
Debbie Earl, Peggy Thompson, and Donna Tebow all spoke against the proposal until more detail easing the neighborhood concerns were publicly addressed to those neighbors’ satisfaction. Tracing the history of the neighborhood bordering currently undeveloped land, the trio of speakers pointed to one of the few in-town neighborhoods retaining a rural feel for what was described as a “working, middle-class” citizenry that had come back from a past experience of “some rough days” when drug use, dealing and other less desirable influences had surfaced.
“This feels like going backward instead of forward,” Tebow told council of a proposal for more affordable housing units than the existing single-family, detached homes on the adjacent streets in question.
“Please do not rezone our neighborhood,” lead-off speaker Earl implored council.
However, the majority of Meza, Joseph McFadden, Letasha Thompson, and Scott Lloyd, the latter by phone connection, held sway that the property owner’s proposal had addressed such concerns at the planning department level and did not need further explanation or justification.
Stable tax rates
The other public hearing was on the establishment of tax rates for the Fiscal Year-2022 Town Budget under development. And since council chose to advertise tax rates at their existing level, which allowed only that they are adjusted down, not up, without re-advertising for a public hearing, it was little surprise Cockrell’s motion to approve flat Real Estate and Personal Property Tax rates at 13 cents and 64 cents per $100 of assessed value, respectively, passed unanimously with little discussion.
Also approved were Personal Property Tax Relief rates of 53% on the first $20,000 of the assessed value of qualifying vehicles; and a relief rate of 100% for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value under $1,000.
Pavilions and Tree Cities
During Town Manager Steven Hicks report to council, he noted an April 9 morning ribbon-cutting for the Village Commons/Gazebo area Pavilion under construction off the Laura Virginia Hale Place side of the central Historic Downtown park area. A time is still under consideration.
The non-walled, roofed-over Pavilion with an attached enclosed bathroom facility was included as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) proposal for improvements to the town’s Historic Downtown Business District.
According to Town Purchasing Agent Alisa Scott, the total approved cost of the Pavilion was $295,000. Other aspects were business façade improvements, wall murals and the updated Wayfinding sign project currently underway in conjunction with Warren County.
Perhaps somewhat ironically for some, Hicks also read from an Arbor Day Foundation acknowledgment of the Town of Front Royal again achieving Tree City USA status for 22 consecutive years.
Ironically, because council was at the center of a public firestorm over its defoliation, floodwater plan along Happy Creek and its Shenandoah Greenway Trail area between the Prospect Street Bridge and South Street.
Meza lauded the project rocks replacement of previously existing foliage, including a massive number of trees along the Happy Creek’s riparian buffer. He cited public comment to him commending how much better the area looks now, compared to prior to the flood control plan’s implementation.
In fact, as previously reported the beginning of the implementation of that plan led to the mass resignation of the Town’s Urban Forestry Advisory Committee (UFAC) created as part of its Tree City USA designation. None of the Town’s related organizations, from UFAC to the Tree Stewards were consulted on the defoliation and de-treeing plan designed to speed high and floodwater, including some concrete commercial areas, down the creek and eventually to the Shenandoah River, and away from the Town’s sewer and stormwater system.
On the bright side for critics of the project, it does seem no additional trees were taken down after the public outcry about the initial creek riparian buffer tree overkill by the Town’s own stated project standards. That overkill of trees larger than 4 inches in diameter was blamed on a contractor. Though some public feedback, as well as references from the contractor to only following Town directives, have disputed that assertion of fault for the larger trees removed during the project’s early stages.
Hicks cited an April 30 tree planting event. We will have more detail on that event as it becomes available.
We’d tell you to see the video for those conversations and other council business, but there was no video as the County-run SWAGIT video broadcast/taping service was not operational Monday, ostensibly due to the County software “intrusion” that has also shut down recent use of County staff emails as a precautionary measure.
Local Government
Why not dream big in upgrading one of this community’s oldest public school facilities?
In our previous two articles on the March 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors we explored, first, permitting requests impacting the future shape, physically and commercially, as well as recreationally of portions of the community; and secondly, an emerging “new normal” in municipal politics that increasingly ties us to the larger world around us as the 21st century moves into its third decade.
Now we will explore a third aspect of that meeting that looked both forward and to the past in urging our county’s elected officials to make proactive decisions to meet the challenges of providing equal treatment, if not under the law, under the banner of the County’s municipal budget directed toward its public education system to assure that all the community’s public-school children are treated by the same physical plant standards.
That challenge came from Public Comments speaker Michael Williams. While tracing his career path including stints in public education, private-school administration among others, Williams introduced himself as appearing before the board most importantly “as a caring member of this community, a husband, and father of a graduate of E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School” (EWM).
And it was that last category that was the focus of Williams’ comments as they zeroed in on a current hot-button topic, not just in Warren County, but across the nation – equal treatment regardless of social, economic, racial or ethnic categorizations.
“I have had the joy of being a member of this beautiful community for almost 24 years,” Williams began, soon zeroing in on his area of concern, the physical plant at EWM. “As I understand history, the current school that sits where E. Wilson Morrison resides is now over 80 years old (a little research indicates that along with A.S. Rhodes, EWM, the latter then as a high school, was built in 1935, making them 86 years old). The original wooden seats still exist in the current auditorium. An upstairs classroom has been creatively used for several years as a play area for the children when it is too cold to go outside. Due to COVID regulations, this room has not been able to be used this year since it was needed to store extra desks and classroom materials to comply with mitigation procedures. Consequently, when the temperature is below freezing outside, the young people forego their much-needed exercise.”
Williams observed that statistically, the school educates the highest portion of lower economic status and racial and ethnic minority children of any public school in the county system.
“How is this possible in 2021 – How can the poorest children in our community continue to be treated like the poorest children in our community?” he asked the county supervisors, observing, “While other schools receive nice new desks, chairs, and state of the art supplies, the children at E. Wilson Morrison receive hand me downs from other schools. Friends, it’s 2021. For the sake of common decency, please agree that we cannot afford ‘not’ to rectify this.”
He then pointed to the coming Public School Budget proposal. “In that proposal are several items of needed attention to our school system, and our outdated buildings. Two of those line items are a renovation budget for the original 80-year-old auditorium, and a stand-alone building to be constructed on the paved playground area. If you look carefully at the amount requested, it is not nearly enough in my view, but a most conservative and responsible request to help us all live within our means.”
A joint Youth Development Fieldhouse project?
Perhaps drawing on his background in both public and private education, the latter locally at Randolph-Macon Academy, Williams offered an alternate plan for the stand-alone building part of the EWM physical plant proposal. “Personally, I would prefer to see the County, Town, Sheriff’s and Police Departments, Valley Health and Randolph-Macon Academy go in together and build a Youth Development Fieldhouse along West Main Street, where the current football practice field is for R-MA. This is the site where R-MA has wanted to build a field house/natatorium and indoor shooting range for years.”
Williams then pointed to what he said was the availability of state and federal subsidies for such community development projects. “If there were ever an opportunity for these entities to come together and capitalize on the many state and federal grants, Title 9 funds, and who knows what other money Uncle Sam wants to toss our way – to include possible private donors – take it. They are going to give it to somebody. Why not let it be our community, to benefit our most precious resources, while also providing an incredible opportunity to partner with two of our county’s largest employers.”
What’s in a name?
And while he was dreaming BIG, Williams looked to both E. Wilson Morrison and this community’s histories in, perhaps he admitted, jumping ahead of the game before the suggested EWM auditorium and combined public-private school recreational facility have been realized – their naming. As for the EWM auditorium, Williams suggested not looking far, perhaps eight years back, and in house. That suggestion was former EWM Principal Margaret Holmes.
“Finally, while I realize that naming a building seems far ahead right now, I offer this: Margaret Holmes, an African American Woman, served at principal at E. Wilson Morrison for many years. She was my now 19-year-old son’s principal for 5 years. Because of her, and many others, my son is now a student at James Madison University. Please consider working with the School Board to name the renovated auditorium in her honor … Mrs. Holmes so much wanted to see that auditorium fixed to show the children in our community – and the staff that worked there – that they truly mattered,” Williams said, observing that since her departure the school has had six principals in seven years.
For his proposed jointly developed Youth Development Fieldhouse facility, Williams went back a bit further in our collective local educational history, to the battle to desegregate Warren County Public Schools and the role of the Kilby family in that battle.
“As far as the new building, in the audience this evening is a family that truly shed physical blood, sweat and tears to ensure that all of us, especially those whose lives were shattered and continue to struggle due to the long-term effects of racism in our country (be educated equally). Again, while I realize that it is early in the process, I plead with you to do your part in helping to heal these wounds by honoring the many sacrifices of the Kilby family, by working with the School Board to name the new building after this beautiful family, with a fitting memorial of honor in the front of the building. I’ll, personally, pay for the memorial if granted,” Williams asserted.
An equal ‘heritage’ opportunity
He closed with a vision and a challenge to the county supervisors.
“What better place, than in the center of our town, to show our children, and community that we ARE moving forward as a community in a genuine and substantive manner, than to honor the family that challenged us all to see one another for the content of our character, as opposed to the color of our skin. Let us truly do unto others as we would have them do unto us. Let us, truly, love our neighbor as ourselves. The opportunities here are endless.
“Finally, I beg you as my neighbors and my friends, please be the change which many of you on the dais have stated that you wish to see in our beautiful community.”
Williams, who left his role as a lay minister of the Anglican Church out of his introductory background profile, had quite the ministerial head of steam up by the conclusion of his remarks.
So, Williams has offered this community a positive path forward in acknowledgment of this community’s heritage, rather than “cancellation” of another aspect troubling to some while important to others. That existing “Southern Heritage” symbol of recent debate is the Confederate Soldier Memorial on the county courthouse lawn, just two block down Crescent Street from E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. The county supervisors appear to have elected to follow the majority will expressed in a referendum on the issue on the November election ballot to keep the 110-year-old memorial to county citizens who fought in the Civil War in its place of honor.
And supporters of the statue have pointed out, why not? Few, if any, of those memorialized owned slaves or appear to have left any written record in support of the institution of slavery. Rather, they are memorialized for their sacrifice in going to war, many likely by way of being drafted, for what they considered their primary national allegiance of that pre-motorized mass-transit and pre-electronic mass-media era, the state in which they lived.
So, why not, Williams has reasoned, add public acknowledgement of the Kilby family’s and Margaret Holmes’ contributions to this community’s heritage in the struggle to achieve true equality for all under the law and in public education, to exist on equal footing with the community’s Southern Heritage?
Are we collectively and electorally up to it? Stay tuned as this aspect of the County’s FY-2022 Budget process continues to develop.
Local Government
Spelunkers lot expansion and Council request to remove downtown apartment development restrictions top planners agenda
The Front Royal Planning Commission met March 17 with a full complement of commissioners with the addition of newly appointed commissioner Joshua Ingram, a 6-year resident of Front Royal and a former candidate for Town Council in the 2020 Election. Chairman Douglas Jones welcomed Commissioner Ingram and asked him to tell the commissioners about himself. In his brief remarks, the new commissioner indicated that he has a “passion for history” and chose Front Royal partly because of its charm and historic significance, which he is extremely interested in preserving. He looks forward to working with the Town and the other members of the commission on smart growth.
There were no members of the public present to provide general citizen comments, so Chairman Jones moved to the public hearing portion of the agenda.
The first item was a rezoning application by William Antonelli and 116 South St, LLC, which may be better known as Spelunkers, a popular restaurant on the corner of Pine and South Streets. The applicant is seeking the rezoning of two lots across Pine Street which they have purchased to provide overflow parking and restaurant storage capacity. The two lots are currently zoned Residential (R-1), and the applicant is requesting them to be rezoned to Community Business District (C-1) to accommodate their use for this purpose. The properties on 3 sides of the applicant’s property are already zoned C-1, so this is a minor expansion of that zone.
The COVID-19 restrictions have dramatically increased the importance of Spelunker’s drive-through facility and the applicant wishes to expand it to better allow traffic flow and needs to provide staff and employee parking somewhere other than the current parking lot. To illustrate the need, the commissioners were provided a concept plan showing the new layout, which is expected to reduce congestion on the existing Spelunkers lot, reduce the traffic safety hazard on South Street from “stacking” of vehicles waiting in line for the drive-through service.
Several commissioners asked questions about the details of the concept plan involving traffic flow and whether the commission will have the opportunity to approve the final project. Since the project to make the changes to the Spelunkers parcel and the two additional parcels is still in the conceptual stage, and the rezoning request is entirely separate from the eventual development, the final site plan is categorized a “minor” and will be administratively processed by the planning department and will not need to come back before the commission.
The commissioners unanimously voted to recommend the Town Council approve the rezoning request.
The second public hearing involved a text amendment to the Planning Section of the Front Royal Town Code, and if planning Director Timothy Wilson was expecting a quick approval of the relatively simple amendment, he may have been surprised by the pushback from the commission. Director Wilson explained the genesis of the proposed amendment as a Resolution from the Front Royal Town Council in February that directed the planning department to prepare an ordinance amendment for a public hearing and a Planning Commission recommendation for approval by the Town Council. No members of the public were present to offer input to the proposed amendment, which mainly rescinds some existing restrictions on developing apartments in the Downtown Commercial District (C-2).
The changes include:
- adding text to the ordinance section 175-47(A) that limits conversion of existing residential and/or commercial structures to a maximum of eight total dwelling units.
- Removing text in section 175-48(A) that permits conversions only in buildings constructed after January 1, 1999.
- Removing text in Section 175-49(A) that imposes a requirement for an additional 1,000 square feet of lot area for each dwelling unit in excess of 1.
- Creating an exception to the supplementary regulations in section 175-113 related to lot sizes, building height, and parking, for apartment development in the Downtown Business District.
Planning Director Wilson explained that these changes respond to complaints from property owners and developers who feel that the current restrictions on apartment conversions act as an obstacle to utilizing properties to this purpose.
The commissioners, on the other hand, had several questions and comments regarding the amendment. Vice Chairman Connie Marshner observed that apartments in a downtown business district should be encouraged as they are part of what makes a successful downtown.
Commissioner Daryl Merchant was concerned about the scope of the exception, since the original concern was for properties on East Main and Chester Streets, whereas the Community Business District is a large and varied area where applying these exceptions could have unintended consequences. “Do these text amendments reflect the intent of the Town Council?” he asked. Planning Director Wilson said that it did. After some further discussion, the commission voted unanimously to table the text amendment proposal until it can be discussed at a commission work session on April 7. The commission has 90 days to make its recommendation, and there would not be a requirement to readvertise a public hearing on it, since that notice requirement has already been met.
Finally, the commission considered a proposed resolution that the planning department prepared requesting the Town of Front Royal to provide funding in its fiscal year 2022 budget for a rewrite of the Town Comprehensive Plan. The current plan was written and adopted in 1998, and the code of Virginia requires every governing body to develop a comprehensive plan and to review it for potential amendments every 5 years. Director Wilson indicated that the 23-year-old document really needed a complete rewrite rather than merely an update, and he observed that taking into consideration the scope of the rewrite, he felt it to be an 18 to 24-month task, which could make it advisable to fund it over two fiscal years. That could make it a more palatable budget item for the council to consider.
The Commission unanimously approved the resolution, which now must go to the Town Council to fit into a budget line.
Local Government
A new municipal ‘normal’ – large scale software ‘intrusions’ and targeting an international human organ harvesting business?!?
At times as I virtually attended the March 16 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, I wasn’t sure if I was covering municipal politics or had become part of a Stephen King book-based TV series about the horrors of the 21st century. And we were all so relieved when 2020 departed for what promised to be an increasing Coronavirus pandemic vaccine available in 2021. Of course, there was the municipal business as usual as covered in our lead story on the meeting.
But then there was the acknowledgment that the County was part of a large-scale computer software “intrusion” of unknown origin. Interim County Administrator Ed Daley verified the intrusion occurred in a variety of locations across the nation. Thus far, at least here in Warren County, no actual tampering with, theft, or use of data has been discovered.
But before we explore what is known of that situation in more detail below, earlier than the software intrusion disclosure was an item pulled from a Consent Agenda generally reserved for “routine” business not requiring public board discussion. What could attract our attention from brewing computer wars? Well, there was this: “Adoption of a Resolution to Educate Warren County Residents and the Medical Community on the Risks of Travelling to China for Organ Transplant”.
“China, risks, organ transplant” – Okay, which side of the screen am I on?!!? I knew I shouldn’t have binged the three-season TV series based on Stephen King’s “Mr. Mercedes” psychological-horror novel trilogy available on the NBC-affiliated Peacock TV provider.
A hint of this one came when two women addressed the board during Public Comments on the topic of suspicions the Chinese government is harvesting organs from people imprisoned, particularly for religious belief systems that run afoul of the atheistic Chinese Communist regime. Those speakers were Tiny Tang and Jisum Bae, who urged the supervisors to approve the pending resolution on informational dissemination about the findings of an international tribunal convened in London two years ago. A little online research revealed this lead to a story by London-based reporter Saphora Smith posted on NBC News Digital in June 2019:
“LONDON — The organs of members of marginalized groups detained in Chinese prison camps are being forcefully harvested — sometimes when patients are still alive, an international tribunal sitting in London has concluded.
“Some of the more than 1.5 million detainees in Chinese prison camps are being killed for their organs to serve a booming transplant trade that is worth some $1 billion a year, concluded the China Tribunal, an independent body tasked with investigating organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in the authoritarian state,” Smith and NBC Digital reported almost two years ago.
Alright then – that makes the notion of a medical jaunt to China for an organ transplant not as readily available in the West a tad less enticing. And that is the point of the resolution, unanimously approved after some discussion on a motion by Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter, who pulled the item from the Consent Agenda for that discussion, seconded by Walt Mabe – to educate the community’s public and nearby medical professionals on what is alleged to be going on in China on the human organ donor front.
But there was more brewing on the “what’s going on here tonight” front.
Intruded, not hacked – so far
During his report to the board, Interim County Administrator Daley segued from the notice that the County’s Fiscal Year-2022 Budget proposal is ready for final review, to a software “intrusion” issue that appears to have much broader implications than some maladjusted local computer nerd in mom’s basement messing with the local governmental apparatuses.
“The budget is essentially ready for the board to review,” Daley said in wrapping up his FY-22 county budget summary, continuing: “Computer software has had, the servers had a disruption … and it began on March the 7th and we discovered it on Friday (March 12) and that has left us out of that business since that time, working on that. And we’ll discuss that further with you in the closed session,” Daley said in concluding his March 16 meeting report.
North River Supervisor Delores Oates commented that if citizens were attempting to contact the board members by email and not getting responses, “that is why,” (they have been advised not to use their emails) adding that supervisors could still be contacted by phone at numbers listed on the county website. “But that is the issue at hand, we have not had email since Saturday, I guess,” Oates said.
Daley then reentered the conversation, observing, “We really appreciate the close cooperation we’ve had with the sheriff and his staff in working on these problems this week.”
And there the conversation ended, at least the public portion of it until adjournment to the meeting’s final agenda item, the closed session. No announcements came from the 55-minute closed session and the meeting was adjourned at 10:32 p.m., a minute after reconvening to open session.
Contacted at the Government Center the following day, Daley elaborated on what is known and open to public discussion at this point. He said the software intrusion is not currently considered a hack because no direct system alterations, consequences, or tampering have yet been identified. “It wasn’t a hack – there was an intruder, somebody who came into the system. And that’s all that we know at this point,” he said.
Daley said he was unaware of any leads on a source of the intrusion, which is still under investigation, likely at the federal level, as well as local levels as “various entities across the country” have been identified as impacted by the intruder. “We don’t know anything about it other than the fact that it occurred in a variety of places.”
Daley did say that while the origin of the intrusion could predate March 7, it has been established that it did not involve election data from last November.
Royal Examiner will have more on these stories as the information becomes available, as we adjust to the “new normal” of 2021.
Marlow-Silek proffer change request put on hold; Shen Valley Golf Club expansion to river uses approved – software hack closed session topic
Wind: 11mph NW
Humidity: 21%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 5
72/52°F
72/52°F