Local Government
County gets schools opening update; Social Services summary, mixed 911 staff result among other business
At the September 1 County Supervisors meeting, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger gave a detailed summary of the planning process to assure maximum safety for students and staff as the county’s public schools move toward their September 8th opening in the continuing COVID-2019 Coronavirus pandemic emergency response situation.
As of September 2, Warren County continued to be on the lower end of pandemic cases statewide, with 394 cases reported, 22 hospitalizations while holding at six deaths attributed to the 2019 strain of Coronavirus. Virginia as a whole has reported 122,542 cases with 2,641 deaths and 9,678 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 out of the nation’s 6.04 million cases and 184,083 deaths.
Ballenger cited social distancing plans for in-school aspects of the reopening and school bus transportation, along with virtual learning programs that will continue to be utilized in coming semester through a rotating school attendance system.
“I don’t think there was a school in the commonwealth that was ready for March 13th,” Ballenger said of the statewide Phase One Emergency Management restrictions leading to early school closings last semester. However, he assured county officials that will not be the case in the coming semester in which students will be required to produce results to achieve desired grading as everyone copes with an altered educational environment perhaps unprecedented in our lifetimes.
Interim County Social Services Director Beth Reavis presented a “Big Picture” overview of the county’s social assistance programs and situation, as well as notice that her successor as Social Services Director, Jon Martz, had been hired and this would likely be her final report as interim director.
Reavis made an impassioned plea that the County’s social services staff be included in future upward salary scale adjustments. She noted an overall trend of what she said was underpayment by as much as $20,000 less than comparable employees regionally, and even when compared in county to school system social workers. She presented numbers indicating Warren at the bottom of five neighboring counties in average employee salaries, from $20,000 and $17,000 less than Winchester City and Frederick County to $10,000 less than Shenandoah County and $4,000 less than Page County.
“These women and men face challenges and situations that most people can’t even imagine,” Reavis wrote in her report. It was a report noting a 10% rate of poverty among county residents, with 14% of the community’s children living in poverty.
Reavis reported that a bulk of county social services funding of $55.6 million for three essential programs serving 8500 “unduplicated residents” Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF came from the state or federal level, with a local match of $82,000 or .01%. Another $1 million was generated into other energy assistance, child care subsidies, foster care and adoption costs, with $3 million in administrative costs, including salaries, taking up the bulk of local funding expenses.
And speaking of salary scale adjustments, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office got a mixed result in its request for an upward salary scale adjustment for its 911 dispatcher staff budget with two new positions to be added this year.
On a motion by Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Delores Oates, the board unanimously approved two new positions in the current budget at a cost not to exceed $100,000, while delaying implementation of a requested salary scale adjustment from step 5 to 7 at a cost not to exceed $30,000. The board indicated a desire to identify revenue streams from which to hike the pay scales in the coming budget year, if not sooner, before committing to the pay scale increase.
“At least they’ll know its coming,” Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter said of the board’s desire to fund the pay scale hike.
The board did unanimously authorize the expenditure of an additional $200,000 in COVID-19 related emergency response staff expenditures, raising the authorized total pandemic related funding for county governmental emergency response to $500,000 from $300,000.
See these reports and discussions among other business conducted September 1st in the supervisor’s first meeting of the month in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
UPDATE: Tederick, Ham debate requested CARES funding documentation
An unexpected confrontation over legal accountability for the local distribution of federal CARES Act relief funding erupted during Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s update on Town business to the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, September 1st.
As Tederick summarized the Town distribution process and numbers on the first round of the Town’s distribution of its $1.2 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) money to what he estimated as about one hundred in-town businesses, in response to a question County Attorney Jason Ham injected issues he had with documents submitted for approval to Town staff included in a draft agreement as part of the Consent Agenda of Tuesday’s County Board meeting.
Ham recounted exchanges with Town Attorney Doug Napier on the wording of a proposed agreement, noting he had not heard back on suggested changes that were up for approval later in the meeting.
“Attorneys tend to deal in law, I tend to deal in reality,” Tederick said at one point attempting to differentiate the “playing field” at issue from his perspective. Asked later about that reference and whether the law wasn’t grounded in reality, Tederick indicated not in the case of what he termed “extraordinary, extra-legal, unnecessary documentation” as he was dealing with being requested by the interim county attorney in the referenced County-prepared draft agreement.
“My issue is with the bureaucratic process. It should be very simple – but the county attorney wants to make it erroneous,” Tederick said in a phone interview, repeating a word he used earlier in responding to Ham about the proposed agreement prepared by the county’s interim lead attorney scheduled for a vote as part of Tuesday’s Consent Agenda. As he did during his meeting report confrontation with Ham over the agreement, Tederick referenced an agreement drafted between two other municipalities he called a “template” for all other municipalities in the commonwealth.
That 2-1/3 page agreement is called the Kilmarnock Agreement.
During our subsequent phone conversation, Tederick took particular exception to a passage from a sentence on page 2 of the 3-1/2-page draft CARES agreement prepared by Ham, apparently with input from County Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall. That sentence is point one of a 13-point agreement directive.
“That the County will distribute to the Town the sum of $2,478,116 from the CRF funds distributed to the County (that is in Phases 1 and 2 totaling about $7 million in two increments of $3.5 million of which the Town receives $1.2 million each time based on relative populations), contingent upon the Town using such funds for expenses that are reimbursable under the Act,” Tederick cited, saying he believed the sentence should end there with a period.
Rather, he noted it continues, he believes unnecessarily, to add, “upon the Town providing documentation to the County sufficient to prove that such expenses are reimbursable and that the Town complies with all other applicable laws and County Requirements concerning the expenditure of the funds, including but not limited to requirements that will specify the timeline for the submission of such documentation by the Town, all as determined by the Deputy Emergency Coordinator in consultation with the County Attorney.”
Tederick complained that in the end, the County judgment brought to bear would be subjective, rather than objectively ascertained through the CARES Act guidelines.
“They want copies of all our records, they want canceled checks; they’re going to go through each record, each file to make a determination – then it’s subjective. All this time and effort for what a two-page document will satisfy. It’s absurd,” Tederick said of Ham’s additional page and a quarter to his preferred Kilmarnock Agreement.
Tederick insisted the Town was accepting liability for its CARES Act distribution without the additional legal verbiage. “The Kilmarnock Agreement was vetted June 5 … It is a template used across Virginia … If they want to play these games, play them … Council may not sign any of it – we may have to turn all the money back,” Tederick said of what he estimated during the meeting at about $970,000 thus far distributed in round one funding. However, he added his understanding was that Counties had to distribute some of their CARES funds to town municipalities within their jurisdiction.
“I’m not certain it’s legal that they can tell us how to spend it – We certify that we are liable but Mr. Ham makes it more complicated,” Tederick observed.
Asked if he thought Ham had gone rogue and was working outside the purview of the supervisors, Tederick replied, “You’ll have to ask him.”
Alerted by our cameraman that the board had come out of a three-hour closed session at 2:30 p.m. before re-adjourning to a work session, we returned from our initial work on this story to the Warren County Government Center (WCGC) to try and get an answer to that question. But with Ham departed for his home base office, following a two-item work session we asked County Board Chairman Walt Mabe if Ham had worked independently on the preparation of the agreement or received direction from the supervisors.
“He’s working with the board to make sure that the guidelines are being followed as to the way they are written. And we’re not trying to do anything outside the rules. And if we give it (the agreement) to the Town we get some sort of protection to make sure that if they do something wrong, we don’t have to pay for it. It could come back to us, and we don’t want that to happen.
“He’s doing nothing ‘out of school’,” Mabe said of the interim county attorney’s work on the draft agreement.
As Royal Examiner has noted in previous CARES Act funding coverage, as recipient municipalities, County’s are responsible to see that any money given to sub-jurisdiction municipalities for distribution is spent according to federal guidelines. If it isn’t, the County is held financially liable for any funds found to have been distributed outside federally prescribed guidelines.
Asked to react to Tederick’s assertion the Town might not sign the current draft agreement, potentially tanking the two municipalities CARES distribution arrangement, Mabe said, “I can’t comment on that one because you just listened to both sides of the communication that was going on (during the meeting). We’re not asking for anything we’re not doing ourselves,” Mabe said, echoing an earlier observation from County Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall.
When asked about Tederick’s expressed preference for the Kilmarnock Agreement he called a “template” model for other jurisdictions in CARES Act grant sharing, Mabe questioned the accuracy or context of that statewide usage assertion. He also observed that the Kilmarnock Agreement had been introduced into the County-Town CARES funding discussion by Interim County Attorney Ham.
As a consequence of the meeting discussion both that proposed County-Town agreement and one between the County and the Chamber of Commerce regarding the Chamber’s role in facilitating distribution of the CARES money locally, was removed from the agenda for further discussion. Ham worried that if no more progress toward a mutually acceptable agreement was made in the next two weeks than had been in the run-up to the September 1st meeting, both municipalities could be facing issues with necessary compliance time-frames for the CARES Act distribution. As Mabe and Supervisor Delores Oates explained to this reporter following Monday’s work session, municipalities have until September 30 to distribute first round CARES grants, and to December 30 for distribution of round two grant funds.
See the referenced and sometimes volatile exchanges between county legal and town administrative staffs beginning about two minutes into Tederick’s report in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
County appoints Jon Martz as Director of Social Services
Interim County Administrator Dr. Edwin C. Daley today announced the appointment of Jon Martz as the new Director of the Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS), effective September 8, 2020. Mr. Martz is currently employed as the New Kent County DSS Director, and his appointment follows outgoing Interim DSS Director H. Elizabeth “Beth” Reavis, who was appointed as Interim Director following the departure of DeAnna Cheatham on July 8, 2020.
Mr. Martz holds a B.A. in History from Mary Baldwin College and has more than 13 years of experience with the Virginia DSS. He began his DSS career in 2007 with the City of Richmond as a Child Care Case Manager. During his career in Richmond, Henrico, and New Kent, Mr. Martz also served as Intensive Case Manager, Job Developer, Benefit Programs Supervisor, Interim Director, and Director. Mr. Martz has served as Director for New Kent since November 2014.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe said, “We are very excited about the addition of Jon to our staff. He has an excellent background with more than 13 years of progressively responsible work in social services. We had hoped to find someone with exceptional interpersonal skills and a strong background in dealing with state, local, and community agencies, and we believe we have that in Jon and more. His enthusiasm is clearly evident for not only social services and the clients we serve, but also for becoming a part of the Warren County community. We feel very confident that Jon will guide the Department forward in a positive manner and be an active and engaged member of the community.”
Mr. Martz said, “The Warren County Department of Social Services is a committed community partner seeking to strengthen, support and empower families. I am excited, honored and humbled for the opportunity to work alongside our dedicated staff members as we strive to deliver client-centered, community-focused programming in a safe and welcoming environment.”
Interim County Administrator Dr. Daley added, “I would like to thank Beth Reavis for her service as Interim Director. Her experience and wealth of knowledge of the Virginia social services system has been an invaluable asset and allowed the Department to continue functioning at the high level of service expected of our agency without skipping a beat.”
The Warren County DSS is located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 100, telephone (540) 635-3967. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Local Government
Warren County to provide financial assistance using CARES Act funds
Warren County has appropriated a portion of the funds that the County has received under the CARES Act to the Front Royal and Warren County Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”). There are two Chamber programs that are being funded by the County: A business and non-profit grant program, and a grant program to help individuals to pay their utility bills.
The business and non-profit grant program will provide a total of $2,065,096 in funds to eligible local small businesses and local non-profit organizations. Grants vary from $5,000 to $40,000 depending upon the size of the entity measured in accordance with its revenue. The grants do not need to be repaid.
The utility program will provide case by case assistance to individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 and who are having difficulty paying their electricity, water, sewer, gas or propane bills. There is a total of $413,020 available under this program, and the grants do not need to be repaid.
Both programs require that the entity or individual must have been adversely affected by COVID-19, and only apply to entities and individuals who are located within Warren County but outside the Town of Front Royal. The County provided $2,478,116 in funds to the Town so that the Town may administer its own programs for in-Town residents, and the Chamber is providing grants to Town residents as well in a separate program.
“My hope is that these grant programs will enable those most affected by these trying times to successfully ride out the storm. I’m excited about it; this is a positive thing for our community,” said Walt Mabe, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Director of Emergency Services.
Niki Foster, President of the Chamber said, “The Chamber’s Vision Statement is, ‘To be recognized as the leading resource for business in Front Royal-Warren County.’ That is why we are so honored to be able to not only help the Town of Front Royal and Warren County administer their financial assistance grant programs, but more importantly, help our local small businesses who are the backbone of our community. We are also honored to be able to assist our local non-profits and citizens that were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Chamber will begin receiving applications for CARES Act financial assistance to small businesses, non-profit organizations, and individual utility assistance on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 9:00 am. An online application can be completed and submitted at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares, or a paper copy application can be picked up at the Warren County Government Center Administration Office or at the Chamber. All paper copy applications must be returned to the Chamber. The application window will close on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 5:00 pm.
Further details can be found at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares.
Local Government
Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress bids farewell
Royal Examiner paid a visit to retiring Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress on his final day on the job, Monday, August 31st. Here Childress is pictured working his fingers to the bone right up until the end in his office at the Warren County Government Center.
Well, maybe not to the bone – we posed him for this photo after he graciously invited us into his office.
Like County Administrator Doug Stanley, who reached a Separation Agreement with the Board of Supervisors and left the county government just weeks prior to his long-time deputy’s departure, Childress stressed the positive relationship he has had with county staff over his year’s here. With Childress’s departure on the heels of Stanley’s, the County is losing a significant amount of institutional knowledge – about 35 years combined, more like 55 if you count Childress’s years at VDOT prior to coming here – from the top of its administrative hierarchy in a very short span of time.
And while our conversation was brief as he really did have some level of a final day’s responsibilities, including we imagine some fond farewells, we may have talked Childress into a future video retrospective on his time in Warren County handling a variety of administrative responsibilities from Sanitary Districts, road improvements, including competing for VDOT – for whom he previously worked – revenue sharing dollars, and oversight of the County’s Front Royal Airport.
Stay tuned for that next episode when and if it occurs – we failed to get a signed contractual commitment to a video from the close-to-the-vest deputy administrator as he ponders retirement and its options.
But until then, farewell to Deputy Warren County Administrator Robert Childress, whom this reporter remembers covering when he was making the monthly VDOT reports to the county supervisors. But that was just a couple years ago, right Bob ……
Local Government
Town ponders CARES Act money for new EDA’s work on business retention
During the August 24th open town council work session discussion of its options in creating a new unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FR-EDA) to work toward business retention, the matter of using set-aside funds earmarked for other specific commercial uses was raised.
After Councilwoman Letasha Thompson observed that not all derelict buildings impacted by a new Blighted Building ordinance were residential, but commercial as well, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick commented on Town Contingency funds set aside for Blighted Building enforcement efforts.
“If you remember, we do have money in our budget that’s sitting in Contingency right now for blighted buildings. It wasn’t specifically for residential blighted buildings,” Tederick began. Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, chairing the evening’s meeting and work session for vacationing Mayor Tewalt, interrupted to question the process for redirection of such funds.
“We’d have to discuss that at a different meeting, pull it out (of Contingency) and re-focus it, re-purpose it,” the interim town manager replied to the chair’s inquiry.
Councilman Jacob Meza then lobbed a potential bombshell into the discussion: “What about the CARES Act funding?” he asked of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant money. That funding has been coming to the Town through Warren County’s qualifying for the federal funding through a state government application and distribution process. The Town received approximately $1.2 million of $3.5 million in first-round CARES Act grant money based on a County-Town population split. The County is in the process of applying for a second-round $3.5 million grant from the $2 trillion in federal CARES Act funding committed to local business and economic recoveries nationwide.
“Um Yes,” Tederick began to respond before pausing hesitantly for a few seconds before gathering himself to say, “CARES Act funding would most likely be allowed to be used. I have to hedge that statement because the County basically needs to approve how we spend the funds.”
“Oh, it might be a little contentious,” Meza observed of the involved municipal dynamics surrounding the Town, County and existing EDA. Those dynamics involve, not only the Town’s move toward a second EDA, but also the Town’s litigation against the existing, half-century-old joint Town-County EDA the County is having to pick up the EDA’s legal defense tab on; as well as council’s refusal to assume its debt service obligation on the EDA-financed $9-million police station and two other capital improvement projects estimated to total around $12 million dollars.
“It might be,” Tederick acknowledged, adding, “I think if you look at the CARES Act grant I believe you could definitely say it’s for – that if the businesses are leaving, closing down because of the Coronavirus, it’s no different than the grant we’re giving businesses now. So, I think for the first few months until December some of the funding is most likely, but I have to qualify and hedge that statement.”
The conversation then veered back to Councilmen Gillespie and Holloway’s statements of support of funding an independent Town EDA cited in our lead story on council’s August 24th work session discussion of its EDA options. The CARES funding discussion occurs about six to seven minutes into the work session’s EDA options conversation in the exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Council work session consensus is to move forward with new EDA
Following adjournment to a work session, closed session to discuss its litigation with the existing Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA), the Front Royal Town Council minus Mayor Tewalt and Councilwoman Cockrell went into open work session discussion of its EDA options on August 24.
In the wake of its decision to sue the existing, half-century-old joint Town-County EDA for virtually all the $21-million-plus the EDA was initially trying to recover in its own civil litigation against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and 14 amended complaint co-defendants, the primary option has been movement to create its own second EDA to handle future in-town economic development. That movement was authorized with the Virginia General Assembly’s granting the Town of Front Royal permission to become the first Virginia municipality to concurrently become part of two co-existing EDA’s.
Following that authorization, on July 13th council voted 4-1, Thompson dissenting, Holloway absent, to move forward with creation of a new unilateral Front Royal EDA. And on the August 24th work session agenda was open meeting discussion of that new EDA.
However, during a tracing of his perspective of the evolution of the joint EDA in the wake of the County’s assumption of 100% of the operational funding in 2012, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick introduced an unexpected variable. That variable was the option of returning to a jointly operationally funded EDA at the former “fair-funding formula” percentage split of approximately 70/30 – discussion indicated the split was actually 72/28% based on populations at the time.
Tederick told council that based on the County’s Fiscal Year-2021 EDA Operational Budget allowance of $406,000, the Town’s share would be $121,808, an amount he equated generally to the Town funding its own, new EDA. There was no clue given as to why the Town would consider giving up its no operational funding status with the joint EDA achieved in 2012 as part of ongoing Town-County negotiations on eliminating double taxation burdens on town citizens for countywide services they have been taxed for as both town and county residents.
However, in the wake of Tederick’s historical summary of the post 2012 EDA he termed “the Warren County EDA”’s increasing focus on industrial prospects and businesses outside the town limits, while moving away from maintenance of in-town businesses as the town wrestled with increasing numbers of empty storefronts, a council consensus, including Thompson and Holloway, appeared to be that the Town’s expenditure of $121,000 or so would be better spent with its own EDA, rather than the Town-County EDA under joint financing and management.
“In looking at the numbers, you mentioned $121,000, and that would provide us with some very general support, whereas we could use that money to specifically work on redeveloping in town and that could also help us with some of these commercial properties because blighted buildings aren’t just residential, they’re commercial as well,” Letasha Thompson responded to the interim town manager’s situational summary.
Gary Gillespie agreed with the unilateral approach – an approach discussion on the County and EDA side has indicated is against a growing trend toward regional EDA’s – saying he wanted to move forward with applications to the new EDA board and staff.
“And I agree, us spending $121,000 with the County when we can fund our own EDA for practically the same price and concentrate on us, especially our redevelopment, I think it’s a win-win situation for us,” Chris Holloway chimed in, adding, “And I agree with everyone else, I think we ought to do the application process.”
Chairing the meeting for the mayor, absent on an annual camper vacation according to the vice mayor, Bill Sealock said council’s direction seemed clear for the interim town manager to move ahead with advertising for EDA board and staff positions.
Moving on, Sealock raised the issue of the permanent town manager search. It was cited that there had been 41 applicants on the second go-round of Baker Tilly’s executive search process, the final two applicants in the first round having been rejected by council. Tederick drew laughter, saying he had been a 42nd applicant but had decided against the application to remove the “interim” from his title.
And if there was consensus on the incumbent council side on the EDA process during the work session, at the earlier meeting one candidate for council seeking to break that consensus again made his case against the path council is pursuing.
Veering away from the dominant weekend walking mall public comments discussion, Bruce Rappaport called council’s pursuit of a second, unilateral EDA an unnecessary exercise in redundancy.
“We have a Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority in place. It is a retooled group and I see nothing but big things starting to happen. And the redundancy of the additional salary that we’ll have to bring in … at least at $99,000 a year or more to be the director and the redundancy of an assistant that will have to help the director. And the time that council has been spending on this as well … I believe we have other places that we need to spend our time and efforts – and I think it’s time we move on from this,” Rappaport told council.
He said “collaboration” with the County and existing EDA would be “the best step forward” for all involved in both municipal governments.
A little less than an hour later a seemingly united council decided that re-tooled or not, and despite the new EDA executive director’s stated co-emphasis on business retention and recruitment inside and outside the town limits, as a future priority, decided that a unilateral Town EDA is its preferred path forward at this point.
See the entire work session discussion in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph SSW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.79"Hg
UV index: 1
90/68°F
84/57°F