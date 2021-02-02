Local Government
County hears citizen push back against ‘sanctuary’ from State COVID-19 public health regulations
At its first meeting of the month on Tuesday, February 2, the Warren County Board of Supervisors heard extensive pushback to a citizen initiative forwarded on January 19 opposing State-implemented precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. With both the aftermath of a two-day snowstorm and ongoing County pandemic social distancing guidelines impacting attendance, Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi was tasked with reading 15 emails or letters on the so-called “Constitutional Sanctuary” initiative brought forward by a large crowd two weeks earlier.
Fourteen of the 15 citizen statements representing 20 people – several letters were signed by multiple people – expressed strong opposition to the initiative. At issue, most asserted, was the anti-science, anti-medicine, anti-statistical, anti-government attitude expressed in the initiative against State-ordered social distancing, mask wearing and crowd limitations presented within a “personal liberties guaranteed by the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions” framework.
One letter received, from Thomas McFadden Sr., supported the COVID-19 “sanctuary” initiative; and one speaker present, Gary Kushner, added his voice in support of an end to limitations on public behavior and business practices related to public health guidelines. Kushner even carried forward the notion that the COVID-19 pandemic was an Obama Administration-fueled Chinese plot to weaken America economically.
But as to the 20 urging the supervisors to reject a second community “sanctuary” resolution against state law, the issue focused, not only on personal freedom, but life and death with minimal political stereotyping. That focus was stated as the reported U.S. death toll rapidly approaches 450,000 in one year – 94,000 in January, the deadliest single month of the pandemic in the U.S.
In Warren County there have been 37 deaths out of 2,013 reported cases. That is a 1.84% death rate that is higher than both the state (6,474 total deaths at 1.28% of reported cases) and national (438,035 total deaths at 1.69% of reported cases) ratio of deaths to known cases, as one writer on the issue pointed out. And as Royal Examiner has previously reported, 25 of those county deaths have occurred in the past three months with the medically predicted Phase 3 and post-Christmas holiday surge.
If proponents of the State COVID-19 restrictions “sanctuary” are worried about personal freedoms and liberty, so were the opponents addressing the supervisors on February 2. Their general message was “What about my right to believe in science, medicine, statistics and governmental efforts to limit the spread of worldwide pandemic that has claimed over 2.2 million lives, as well as my individual liberty to be protected against a highly contagious virus as best possible when in public situations?”
Of the “sanctuary initiative, the first letter read into the record from Jean Mary Taylor said, “My impression is this flies in the face of reason and good sense, and I felt you should know that there are folks in Warren County who fully support mask wearing, and all efforts to keep us safe. While I agree that many jobs have been lost to COVID, I can’t imagine new businesses would want to come to a county that doesn’t believe in science or law.”
Brian Wilkinson wrote a far-reaching letter addressing fundamental questions being raised on both sides of the issue: “There are so many small things each of us can do that will contribute to efforts to defeat the virus – many of them are outlined in Executive Order 72. And now this group seems instead to be suggesting that we should simply let the virus run its course – no masks, no social distancing, and no restrictions of any kind on how people interact with one another. How on earth does that help? What message does that send to families who have lost loved ones?” Wilkinson asked before continuing, “And what does that demonstrate in terms of caring for the frontline workers in shops, hospitals, and other public and services who are putting their lives at risk on our behalf each and every day of the week?
“By refusing to even observe basic COVID safety precautions such as mask wearing at the January 19 meeting they have sent a clear message – they really don’t care!”
He then addressed some of the political stereotyping tied to the January 19 presentation to the supervisors in support of the pandemic “sanctuary” argument, as well as one personal complaint.
“This is not the time to be taking cheap shots at our neighbors by describing their efforts to stay safe as ‘socialist distancing’ or by describing our country as ‘the land of the imprisoned and the home of the chickens.’
“I am sorry a mother of three children is ‘Tired of getting harassed over the mask thing.’ But when that same mother suggests that ‘People who are not sick should not be the ones that have to go through all these extra steps to go out in public’ my sympathy for her dissipates fairly quickly.
“If we do nothing else, please can we stop the denigration of people who are trying every day to do the simple things that will help to keep themselves and their neighbors safe,” Wilkinson added, before addressing the governor’s executive order at the root of much of the local discontent and the extremist rhetoric accompanying it.
“Their core argument seems to be that Executive Order 72 (which requires that Virginians should stay at home from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings, and limit social gatherings to 10) infringes on the freedoms enumerated in the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions, and the U.S. and Virginia Bill of Rights. One person at the January 19 meeting said his intent was “To seek freedom for Warren County that would allow it ‘to be a sanctuary from the reign of terror that Governor Northam has imposed upon the citizens of Virginia.’
“Reign of terror? Really?? Anyone listening to such an argument should bear in mind that the Virginia Supreme Court has already dismissed several lawsuits challenging the Governor’s COVID Restrictions,” Wilkinson pointed out.
Another writer wondered if such municipal “sanctuary” from state law resolutions might spell an end to state financial assistance on any projects the county government might qualify for in the future?
“Would our board really create a ‘mask-free sanctuary’ for a small vocal anti-science group and thereby place the lives of everyone else in the county at risk? I surely hope not,” Christine and Fred Andreae added to the debate.
Janet Brome added her voice, not only to opposition to the COVID-19 pandemic “sanctuary” resolution, but to two other issues as well: “Please take into consideration my stance on recent/upcoming issues, 1/ No naming of a street for Trump or anything he stood for; 2/ No declaring Warren County a ‘Sanctuary for the Constitution’ – No one has the right to spread a deadly disease to others; and 3/ Do repeal the act that encourages the shooting of coyotes.”
The county supervisors, like the Front Royal Town Council, approved a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary” resolution against proposed Democratic gun control legislation about a year ago. How they deal with this counter movement to medical and scientifically determined public health pandemic guidelines established at the State Executive level remains to be seen.
See the rest of the public comments in the LINKED county video and see Royal Examiner’s related story – “Dozens urge Supervisors to adopt COVID restrictions ‘sanctuary’ resolution” – for more detail on the other side of the story.
In other business, the board heard reports from the County Department of Social Services and the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office; approved a six-item Consent Agenda, including one coyote bounty, as presented; and adjourned to closed session on the Economic Development Authority litigation, after which there was no announcement. A brief five-to-ten-minute work session on VDOT-related matters resulted in the supervisors being told to develop a list of five preferred road projects.
EDA in Focus
The Town of Front Royal is looking for a few good men or women to fill the new Town EDA Board of Directors
The Front Royal EDA is a 7-member Board of Directors appointed by the Town Council. Members shall fulfill all the purposes and intents of the General Assembly of Virginia, as expressed in Title 15.2, Chapter 49, Code of Virginia, and as set out in Chapter 16 of the Municipal Code of the Town of Front Royal.
The general purpose of the Front Royal EDA shall be fostering and stimulating the development and redevelopment of Downtown, Town’s capital improvement projects, industry, commerce, higher education, and all other purposes set forth in the Industrial Development and Revenue Bond Act, Virginia Code § 15.2- 4900, et seq. in particular in the Town of Front Royal and in general in the Front Royal-Warren County community, for the general good of the people of the Town of Front Royal and, wherever possible, the people of the County of Warren, and for the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Each Town Council shall appoint seven (7) members to the Board of Directors.
Appointments shall be appointed initially for terms of one (1), two (2), three (3), and four (4) years; two (2) being appointed for one-year terms; two (2) being appointed for two-year terms; two (2) being appointed for three-year terms; and one (1) being appointed for a four (4)-year term. Subsequent appointments shall be for terms of four years, except appointments to fill vacancies, which shall be for the unexpired terms. Those applying shall be a resident of the Town of Front Royal.
Experience in economic development, real estate, banking, hotel/hospitality, planning, engineering, marketing, and government is desired by not required. Applications will not be accepted from an officer or employee of the Town of Front Royal or County of Warren.
Applications are available by clicking here. Application for Boards/Commissions and accepted until March 31, 2021, by 4:00 pm. Please send applications and/or resumes with a cover letter.
Local Government
Warren County appoints current Planning Director Taryn Logan as Deputy County Administrator
Warren County is announcing the appointment of Taryn G. Logan as the new Deputy County Administrator for Warren County. Mrs. Logan has a Bachelor of Science degree from James Madison University in Public Administration with a concentration in Public Management and a Graduate Certificate in Public Management from Shenandoah University. Mrs. Logan will begin her new position with the County effective February 1, 2021. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Deputy County Administrator Robert “Bob” Childress, effective August 31, 2020.
Mrs. Logan began working for Warren County in December 2001 when she was hired as a Planner I in the Department of Planning and Zoning. In July 2004, Mrs. Logan accepted a promotion to the position of Deputy Planning Director. Effective July 2008, Mrs. Logan was further promoted to the position of Planning Director, where she has ably served for the past thirteen (13) years.
During her tenure with the County, she has been involved in the past two County-wide Comprehensive Plan updates and numerous updates to the County’s Capital Improvement Plan. She currently serves as the County’s Subdivision Administrator, the Conservation Easement Program Administrator, and the Deputy Zoning Administrator. She is the lead staff support for the Planning Commission, Well and Septic Appeals Board, Development Review Committee, Agricultural and Forestal District Committee, and the Joint Tourism Committee. Her duties have also included the review and approval of all industrial, commercial, and residential site plans.
Cheryl Cullers, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair, stated, “I am very pleased with the selection of Mrs. Logan as the Deputy County Administrator. Mrs. Logan brings not only a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position but also the integrity and professionalism that are of absolute importance to the position and our community. I believe Mrs. Logan is and will be a solid part of the foundation of trust and accountability on which we are rebuilding our government agency.”
EDA in Focus
EDA announces $460,000 settlement with anonymous financial scandal party
EDA Press Release
The EDA shares the frustration and anger of the citizens and taxpayers of Warren County and the Town of Front Royal concerning certain financial losses suffered by the EDA in recent years. The EDA seeks to recover those losses as best it can from a variety of sources.
The amount recovered-to-date includes a recent confidential mediated settlement in the amount of $460,000. It was essential to achieving the settlement that the party’s identity remains confidential. Virginia law expressly permits public bodies like the EDA to enter into confidential mediated settlements. In determining whether to agree to a confidential settlement in this instance, the EDA made the difficult determination to agree to such a settlement in order to bring what would have been an expensive and vigorously contested dispute with an unknowable outcome to a highly satisfactory and certain conclusion financially beneficial to the EDA.
The work to recover the losses incurred by the EDA in recent years continues. The EDA is encouraged by the significant recoveries received to date and is determined to see that substantial additional compensation is awarded.
EDA RESOLUTION-Mediated Settlement
Whereas, the Board has assessed with the assistance of its legal counsel certain claims and defenses it may have related to a disputed matter;
Whereas, pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 2.2-3705.1(11) and 2.2-4119, et seq, certain disputes between the EDA and a confidential party have been mediated;
Whereas, the mediated dispute has resulted in a proposed confidential settlement agreement which the EDA Board has considered in a properly called closed meeting;
Whereas, the EDA desires to enter into the confidential settlement with a confidential party providing for a settlement payment to the EDA in the amount of $460,000;
RESOLVED, the EDA Board authorizes its Chairman and Secretary to execute on behalf of the EDA the aforementioned proposed settlement agreement which settlement agreement shall remain confidential as the product of a mediated confidential settlement pursuant to State law.
(The EDA Board of Directors will have their regular November/December monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8 a.m.)
Local Government
Public debate over council directions precedes move toward McKay Springs parcel sale
Mayor Chris Holloway was absent from the January 25 Front Royal Town Council meeting, due to illness according to Vice-Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell, who chaired the Monday evening meeting in his place. So, Holloway was not present to hear first Public Concerns speaker Paul Gabbert’s scathing appraisal of media and social media reports of the content of former Council Clerk Jennifer Berry’s federal wrongful and retaliatory termination lawsuit filed under Chapter VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act as it applies to gender discrimination, against the Town.
As reported by Royal Examiner and others, then Councilman Holloway is cited in the litigation as a primary council player in trying to get Berry to withdraw her complaint against former Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock’s alleged sexually harassing and demeaning behavior.
Had he been present, part of what Mayor Holloway would have heard Gabbert describe of the allegations of sexual harassment and an attempted cover up of complaints about them was, “This is a truly sickening ordeal. Anyone who would allegedly commit these acts, or anyone who allegedly would cover up these acts, are sick criminals.” (the filing of the lawsuit is covered elsewhere on the Royal Examiner Front Page and Local News sections).
But on to lighter things – well, not really – as a second speaker, Karen Patten, and third, Sean O’Reilly, addressed council priorities and street name-changing initiatives from varying perspectives. First, Patten followed Gabbert to the podium of the Warren County Government Center Meeting Room largely devoid of spectators due to Phase 3 COVID-19 pandemic surge guidelines instituted at the state level. Referencing Councilman Scott Lloyd’s January 19 work session initiative to re-name a town street after the former president, Donald Trump, and the January 22 press release quoting the mayor on the topic, Patten wondered at the newly elected council’ and mayor’s priorities.
“While I’m mourning the loss of more kids in our community, I see a press released from the town council about a road name, not about the deadly drugs floating about in our town, but over a road name,” Patten began, adding of the opioid drug crisis, “I find it disgusting to know what our priorities are. While you are worried over a road name and throwing each other under a bus, people are burying their kids.”
Patten continued to make an analogy between the local and national political scenes, telling council and the absent mayor they were reflecting the worst tendencies of the past year as to ignoring the very people they are elected to represent – likely a reference to the 400,000-plus dead now attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic nationally in one year as the Executive Branch of the federal government downplayed the Coronavirus danger, refusing to institute national emergency measures.
Patten’s remarks, as well as Gabbert’s earlier comments on Berry’s civil rights violation suit against the Town among other criticisms, brought responses from a number of council members. Longer-term members, including Gary Gillespie, denied that the Berry sexual harassment complaint wasn’t taken seriously by council. And both new and older members assured the public they take the opioid crisis seriously.
Letasha Thompson took the opportunity to suggest council move toward imposition of PILOT fees (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) on tax-exempt non-profit regional medical provider Valley Health’s new hospital in town to help fund proactive drug prevention institutions in town. Valley Health employee and re-appointed Councilman Meza voting/not voting on Valley Health matters was another of Gabbert’s targets during his remarks.
But prior to those rebuttals of public criticism, a third member of the public desiring to address council during the Public Concerns portion of the meeting, approached council some 15 minutes after that agenda item was closed following Patten’s remarks.
Vice-Mayor Cockrell acknowledged that citizen’s desire to speak, pointing out council had moved past that agenda portion of the meeting and asked for the town attorney and council’s guidance. Councilman Meza said he observed the citizen’s arrival and asked council to concur to letting him speak. His colleagues agreed and Sean O’Reilly approached the podium.
‘Trump Ave.’ part of a greater ‘truth’
“What I want to say is something very simple … When I first heard that you guys were thinking about naming a street here after Donald Trump, I was delighted,” O’Reilly began. “And the reason is pretty simple – there are people here who are talking about drug problems, issues of basic morality and crime and everything else. And I think it’s really important to see that all these things are connected. There’s no such thing as truth that’s not all part of one piece … I think the issue about naming a street after Donald Trump is important for a very simple reason.
“It doesn’t matter what you think about Donald Trump. It doesn’t matter whether he was a b*stard; whether he was a good guy, it doesn’t matter – He was not treated well by the press; he was not treated well by a large number of Americans,” O’Reilly opined, continuing, “I think it’s extremely unfair and it’s also very dangerous for the rest of us – Extremely dangerous if this kind of behavior continues.
“So, I think all I’m going to say is that I think the idea of naming a street after Donald Trump is like a counterweight to some of this stuff. – That’s it,” he concluded, again thanking council for being allowed to address them later in the meeting.
Consent Agenda includes financial legal expenses
Council unanimously approved a five-item Consent Agenda, including an FY-21 budget transfer into the Street Contingency Fund; and a budget amendment for an insurance reimbursement; also altering stipends for some appointed town committees; authorization to sell “excess property” through a private sale; and awarding a contract not to exceed $31,000 to the legal firm of Estes Law and Consulting PLLC to cover completed service as bond counsel for the I&I Abatement bond issue estimated at $10.5 million ($12,500 cost); $13,500 for the Redundant Water Line bond of $11.3 million; and “a potential bond validation” ($5,000).
Move towards McKay Springs parcel sale
And as noted above, Council’s lone meeting action item other than the above Consent Agenda, was authorization to advertise for Public Hearing “Approval of a Letter of Intent” and “Approval of the Sales Process” for a 1.42-acre parcel of the jointly owned McKay Springs property in partnership with the County and EDA.
Total sales price would be $475,000, with the Town getting $124,402.50 (29.19%) and the County $350,598.50 (73.18%) minus any sales fees. The purchaser is Boddie-Noell Enterprises, Inc. It was noted in the agenda packet that a supermajority, five-member vote of the six-person council, to authorize the sale.
Council unanimously approved moving toward the public hearing to enable the sale. Prior to the vote, Councilman Meza commented that it was “a great example” of the Town and County working together for a common good. Maybe positive movement here is an indicator council may be poised to reconsider its legally dubious ownership claims blocking the EDA’s sale of the Afton Inn for another common good. Tick, tick … – Time will tell as the EDA Board of Directors and would-be purchaser and redeveloper 2 East Main LLC recently re-extended the deadline on achieving the sales contract into mid-February.
EDA in Focus
New Town Manager welcomed to EDA Closed Session discussion of Afton Inn, litigation
The EDA Board of Directors met on Friday, January 22, 2021, for a regular monthly board meeting. New Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks joined Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers, Supervisor Walt Mabe, and Interim County Administrator Ed Daley at the beginning of the meeting for a two-hour Closed session. Those present appreciated Mr. Hick’s participation and welcomed a frank discussion about topics of common importance to the Town, County, and EDA.
Of primary importance is working together to get the sale of the Afton Inn across the finish line. Developers Jim Burton and Alan Omar, of 2 East Main, LLC, are looking forward to closing by February 12th and getting the renovation project under way. This building is a featured property in the Town’s historic Community Development Block Grant award and promises to be a marquee of Main Street in Downtown Front Royal.
EDA Chair Jeff Browne reviewed the 2021 calendar dates for the remaining regular monthly board meetings and Director Jim Wolfe shared an update on the progress of the Strategic Plan development. Finance Chair Jorie Martin gave a budget update and noted that Brown Edwards is working to finish the FY 2018 and FY2019 audits and hope to have working drafts ready for review in February.
Executive Doug Parsons updated the Board on a variety of activities and projects, including the latest on the new EDA website and a Leach Run Parkway financial review. Lastly Mr. Parsons discussed a proposal by the economic development authorities in Clarke, Frederick, Page, and Shenandoah counties to participate in a regional workforce talent attraction website. The Board tabled the discussion until further information about goals and functions of the site could be reviewed.
The EDA Board of Directors will have their regular monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8 a.m.
Local Government
Town-County Liaison Committee ponders increased trust, cooperation as EDA situation explained to council reps
Neither Mayor Chris Holloway nor Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell were available to attend and chair the Thursday, January 21st Liaison Committee meeting at Town Hall, Town Manager Steven Hicks noted at the meeting’s outset. The mayor and county board chair are constant committee members, with a second representative rotated on an alphabetical basis – which was later discussed for possible change.
So, Letasha Thompson and Chris Lloyd represented the Town, with Hicks taking the lead voice on the Town side, with Warren County Board Chair Cheryl Cullers leading the County contingent of herself, former chairman Walt Mabe and Interim County Administrator Ed Daley.
With it being his and Lloyd’s first Liaison Committee experience, Hicks suggested everyone introduce themselves around the table soon after the 6 p.m. start. Introductions in hand the committee traversed an agenda addressing areas of mutual County-Town interest, as well as the Liaison Committee’s rules and mission. Included in that agenda were County projects occurring within the town limits – at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and the County’s Health and Human Services Complex at the old 15th Street middle school site; and upgrades to the County’s Building Inspection software designed to make it more user friendly.
Five of the agenda’s seven topics were Town forwarded. They included proposed amendments to the Liaison Committee’s mission statement and process (no forwarding attribution); how County short-term rental ordinances related to the collection of lodging taxes and whether those ordinances could be amended to ease approval of “Air B&B” style short-term rentals within the town limits (McFadden); potential consolidation of permitting and tax payments that require visits to both Town Hall and the Warren County Government Center (Lloyd); and establishment of PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) fees for non-profit status Valley Health’s new hospital in town (Thompson).
A fifth topic may have been the most significant long-term for both municipalities – developing a joint vision to the mutual benefit of county citizens on both sides of the town-county boundary line. “Beginning the conversation between the entities is a start to not only to help heal the community but ensure that the citizens are a priority now and into the future,” the agenda topic summary initiative attributed to Vice-Mayor Cockrell stated.
Thompson raised the potential of creation of a “visioning” steering committee with occasional full joint body meetings to try and keep the two municipal bodies on the same page and heading in the same direction. “I think that would be very beneficial and starting the healing process that we very much need,” Thompson said.
“I agree, … but I kind of feel like I would like to keep it casual, where it’s more like we’re breaking bread together and not sitting around a table like we are necessarily now, but more of just a coming together, break bread and then share ideas of what our combined effort is and the fact that we do need, in order to heal the community, we have to heal together,” County Board Chair Cullers added.
Mabe suggested initial monthly meetings on this joint visioning effort, “Then at some time in the future when things are working better than they were, or have, or are, we go to two months and then further down the road, every three months,” he envisioned.
Perhaps that first joint visioning session should be scheduled quickly as the Afton Inn sale for redevelopment is still being held up by Town challenges of the EDA’s right to make that sale and recover a portion of its expenses in maintaining and marketing the property over the past five-plus years.
In fact, the status of the half-century-plus old joint County-Town Economic Development Authority (EDA) was broached early in the meeting when budgets and available municipal dollars were being discussed.
EDA 101: you can’t just close your eyes and make it go away
“The County has this drain I’m going to call it, called the EDA lawsuits,” Daley, who did a stint as Chairman of the re-tooled, post-financial scandal EDA Board of Directors prior to taking over the county administrator’s seat following Doug Stanley’s ouster, began. “And I think until we are not putting money in there, I think we’re going to focus on that before we start any capital projects because that drains any money that would potentially be for … capitol (projects).” As has been widely reported, one of the EDA’s two lawsuits is the Town’s against it, claiming over $20-million-dollars in misdirected Town assets, a great percentage of the total claim in the EDA’s lawsuit against its former executive director Jennifer McDonald and a large number of co-defendants involving the alleged misdirection or fraudulent use of EDA, County and Town assets.
At this point Thompson joined the conversation, asking, “While we’re here and you’ve kind of brought the EDA situation into it, at what point do we stop throwing money at the EDA? They’ve requested about a million dollars and things like that, and take the money that is being dumped there, it seems to me – I’m outside looking in, you know – and put that towards something like our schools and where the kids need it or get drug court started. At what point do we draw a line in the sand and say, we just want this to stop and we want to start anew and afresh and spend our money elsewhere?”
The town council under the guidance of its past interim town manager, withdrew from its initial effort to help re-focus the EDA, into hostile litigation and plans to start a second, unilateral EDA, while technically still legally part of the joint Town-County EDA.
“The EDA must remain in existence until all of the industrial development bonds are paid. So, if we were going to decide to discontinue the EDA, then Valley Health is the number one right now (EDA facilitated loan for new hospital), but the other industrial companies out here would have to pay of their bonds before the court would permit it,” Daley explained. Thompson thanked him for the explanation, noting it helped her understand the EDA situation’s “nuances”, something that apparently has been lacking on the Town side with its decision to separate and litigate, rather than negotiate as former Mayor Eugene Tewalt had unsuccessfully urged council to do.
“It leaves the County kind of sitting in a corner there,” Daley continued of the Town’s withdrawal from the rehabilitation effort that has seen some promising recent recruitments and pending recruitments of new business to the community. Daley added that if the County, which is financially supporting the EDA at this point, didn’t pursue recovery of lost assets through real estate seizures and other court procedures “Then the County’s got to pay off the whole, entire bill.”
See these discussion and all the agenda topics covered in the Town website’s video of the Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee meeting.
