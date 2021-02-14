Opinion
County help on Beautification Project acknowledged
Open Letter to Warren County Supervisors, reprinted by permission:
Chairman, Warren County Board of Supervisors
Ms. Cheryl Cullers
220 N. Commerce Ave.
Front Royal, Va. 22630
Ms. Cullers,
The Beautification of Front Royal Committee working with the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Daniel Lenz, planted 100 Dutch Master daffodil bulbs along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway at Eastham Park Trail #2 behind Skyline High School. Park and Recreation personnel were very professional and planted the bulbs under extremely cold and windy conditions on 28 January 2021. The bulbs were supplied by the Beautification Committee in recognition of the Garden Club of Virginia’s 100th year Anniversary and for the enjoyment of all who recreate along the trail.
In addition, the Beautification Committee has supplied 90 Green Arrow daffodil bulbs for planting behind the Warren County Heritage Society in front of the Loom House in recognition of the Garden Club of Warren County’s 90th Anniversary. The bulbs were planted by the Virginia Master Gardeners. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners provide guidance and information to the Heritage Society on maintenance and renovation of their landscape. As well as, educating the public on best practices for proper planting, plant care, pest management and pruning.
Our new initiative is to improve the landscaping around the elementary schools starting with E. Morrison Elementary School.
The Committee thanks the Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Supervisors for helping to beautify Warren County/Front Royal.
V/R
Lisa Schwartz
President, Beautification of Front Royal Committee
Opinion
Governed by choice is not ‘liberty’ but a threat to Constitutional order
There are those in Warren County that object to Governor Northam’s orders dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. People are calling the Governor’s office and communicating to him through our elected officials in the Legislature. Some are expressing their concerns to the Board of Supervisors or the Town Council.
Now, however, there are people who want to declare that Warren County is a sanctuary from the Governor’s orders. When the Governor issues an order, they propose that Warren County be exempt. Warren County would have only the approach to Covid-19 that it decides to take.
Expressing our concerns to the Governor or our state and local elected officials are legitimate approaches. Declaring Warren County a sanctuary is not.
The Commonwealth elects a Governor every four years. I have lived under Governors who I liked and several I did not like. I have agreed with some policies and objected to others. What I never did was conclude that because I did not like the Governor or his policies, I, therefore, did not have to follow them. If I object to the policies of a Democratic Governor, at the next election, I can support a Republican.
In the meantime, I can urge others to oppose the policies that I do not favor. I can send letters to elected officials. I can attend rallies and write letters to the editor. What I cannot do is declare that the Governor is not the Governor and the State Legislature has no power to make laws that apply to all citizens of the Commonwealth.
This is not the first time we have seen an effort to undermine the constitutional order of the Commonwealth. The legal reasoning that underlies this call for sanctuary is the same as that employed to support the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary movement. They say that if you do not like action by the Governor or State Legislature, you can simply ignore it.
You cannot be a citizen of a state only when you like the Governor or the actions of the State Legislature. You cannot cancel the reality that the Governor is indeed the Governor or negate the authority of the State Legislature.
I have sometimes objected to the nominees that Presidents have made to the Supreme Court. Despite my objections, I have never questioned the President’s authority to make such nominations.
These calls for sanctuary threaten the underpinning of our constitutional order and should be rejected.
Tom Howarth
Front Royal
Opinion
A better sign-up system might ease the pain of waiting for that 1st COVID-19 vaccination
It’s great to hear that the COVID vaccination clinics are working so smoothly. That gives one a sense that things will get better. Getting an appointment for that first shot, however, can be hellish.
The Lord Fairfax Health District decided early on not to use a pre-registration system, opting to wait for a Virginia-wide system. That Virginia-wide system has yet to be deployed. In fact, no one, from people at the Virginia Department of Health hotline to our elected state representatives know when or indeed, if, that will happen. In the meantime, here in the LFHD, we are left with the Valley Health 12 noon auction. I previously described it as a lottery and that was incorrect. It is more like an eBay auction for a very coveted item or trying to get tickets for a Rolling Stones or Garth Brooks concert.
As anyone who has tried to use that system knows, it is frustrating at best. Slots fill up in minutes if you are even able to get to the registration page. Many times there is such a load on the Valley Health system that one cannot even get to the first page. And in many cases, you go through this only to find out later there were no slots available anyway. (There are open clinics, which are great if you can get to them.)
To make matters worse, many, if not most of the other Health Districts in Virginia have implemented their own pre-registration systems, choosing not to wait for the state-wide one. I wonder, what did they know that our own district did not? In the pre-registration systems, you go online once whenever you want to put in your information. When vaccines are available people are contacted to make an appointment. I’m sure there are issues with those systems as well, but they cannot be as anxiety-provoking as the one we have to deal with. – When do we admit our error and deal with that?
When I brought this up with various officials, part of their argument was that it was largely due to vaccine shortage. I don’t see how the lack of vaccines has much to do with how one ultimately gets an appointment. It has bearing on when you can get an appointment depending on vaccine availability, but if you know you are on a waitlist then you don’t have to devote your day to web surfing, calling over-burdened phone numbers, and just plain worrying. Not to mention bothering health officials over and over again.
To add insult to injury #1 – The LFHD published the information about CVS offering COVID vaccinations at selected locations a day after registration was opened. All appointments were of course already filled.
To add insult to injury #2 – The CVS site said that to be eligible for a vaccination you had to be 65 or older AND on a waitlist for your particular health district. If your health district does not keep a waitlist as ours does not, then what?
I hope something can be done about this situation. At this time states and localities don’t have much control over vaccine distribution, but they can do something to make the sign-up easier and more equitable.
Vicki Althaus
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
George Banks is well deserving of street renaming honor
To the Editor:
Longtime residents of Front Royal pride themselves on knowing the names of our streets, from the main thoroughfares to those less traveled. I believe this is why the prospect of changing street names has garnered so much attention in our community.
George Banks is remarkable, both as a private man and a public figure. My first memory of him was when he gave remarks at the opening day ceremony for the Front Royal Little League in the late 1990s – when he was serving as the Mayor of Front Royal.
Since then I regularly saw George along his school bus route. He always made time to speak with me about life, kids, our Christian faith, the weather, you name it. On several occasions I witnessed him befriending troubled students and challenging them to reexamine their life choices.
Many Front Royal residents take delight in sharing stories about The Banks. Most people who know them consider them family and love them accordingly. One of the most surefire ways I’ve made friends in this community is to simply say, “George Banks is my friend,” to which many respond, “Mine too.”
George deserves special recognition for his character and his public service. No national politician has cared for this community like George has. This town, as an institution, may not canonize individuals. If we did, though, George Banks would undoubtedly be part of our pantheon.
I can’t think of a more caring, humble, dignified, gracious person who would deserve to have one of our streets renamed in his honor.
Respectfully,
Zach Logan
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Transportation: Past, Present, & Future
Late last month, General Motors announced that GM would aim to sell only zero-emission cars and trucks by 2035. That’s only 15 years away. I have to admit I was shocked. While hybrid and electrical cars are here, it appears that now they are here to stay. It made me think back to a little more than a century ago, when we changed from real horse-power to vehicles with an internal combustion engine.
Humans and horses had been in partnership for millennia. But word back when we moved from 4 legged horses to internal combustion horsepower was positive: automobiles were cleaner, could travel faster, farther, and required less upkeep. Consider that horse manure created real problems, especially for townspeople. A 1,000-pound horse can produce up to 50 pounds of raw waste per day. Horses often relieve themselves so there was no telling when and where. Road apples were just a part of life, and that drew flies, mosquitoes, etc. This made for contamination of groundwater and caused typhoid fever to spread. Let’s not forget the smell, either. In addition, disposing of a dead horse was not an easy task. While this change to cars had its issues, like badly rutted roads and lack of convenient fueling stations (abundant now), it happened all the same. I am sure that the next transition to electric cars will happen, too.
Please know that I love riding a nice calm horse on a beautiful day; I wish I had been able to do more of it when I was younger. While horses have not disappeared, watering troughs, hitching posts and road apples have. But change happens, whether we want it to or not.
Sometimes change leaves long lasting, ugly, unhealthy, dangerous, and even deadly marks. In the 20th century, companies would set up factories, and when no longer profitable, simply closed the doors and walked away. Frequently, these companies moved to other countries with cheaper labor and less regulation. Some went bankrupt. But walk away they did, leaving all sorts of dangerous chemicals and structures behind along with the newly unemployed. This made long term problems for citizens and for local governments. Remember Love Canal and the houses built upon cancerous soil? Google Superfund sites and it will all come back to you. Warren County has several such sites, like Avtex Fibers, Allied Chemical, etc. There are 8 in all. Let’s not forget this region has had issues with coal mining, and coal ash ponds, too.
What does this small tour of history tell us? Change happens. That’s nothing new. What’s changing in the near future? We will be driving more electric cars. The air will be cleaner. Internal combustion engines will not go away totally. I’m guessing that some local deliveries might well require a more powerful gasoline engine. At the very least, they will remain as a hobby, just like some of us still ride horses or drive horse drawn carriages.
Fewer internal combustion engines mean there will be less demand for gasoline and gas stations. Gasoline is a carcinogen, a pollutant. That’s putting it mildly. What do gasoline stations have underground? They have great big tanks to hold the gasoline. All tanks leak, eventually. As demand for gasoline decreases, so will the demand for gasoline stations. No doubt, some gas station folks will lock the door and walk away once profit permanently disappears. By the time the tanks begin to break down and cause a problem, the humans involved with that particular station will be long gone. It will be up to the local governments and citizens to deal with the problems.
Change is coming. Yeah, I’ve already mentioned that, haven’t I? Well, what can be done to manage this risk? The nation will likely be dotted with abandoned gas stations with untended tanks in the not far-off future. Groundwater will suffer. There will be increased risk of fire. Indeed, forest fires on the West Coast left a haze in our air, over 3,000 miles away. A refinery fire in the Midwest would dirty our air, also. Accidents will happen. For one thing, I don’t think there is any real need to allow any more gas stations here in Warren County or perhaps anywhere. There’s rarely even a line at the local pumps. Gas stations are plentiful and competition at the pumps is robust. But have no doubt; some of these tanks will be abandoned in the years to come. There is no need to add more gas stations.
Next, consider how to handle the gas stations that already exist. Right now, they serve a purpose. They make a profit. They pay taxes and employ people. All well and good. But those huge gasoline tanks underground will still be there when we plug in our vehicles instead of filling them up. What is the next right thing to do to manage this change to electric cars? Any ideas? I sure hope so!
PJ Payne
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
Front Royal’s health is in their hands
Thank you to staff of the Warren County Office of Emergency Management and to the many volunteers at the Health and Human Services Complex on 15th Street who made my first COVID vaccine shot such a pleasant experience.
Talk about coordinated? With the greeters, navigators, observers, pharmacists, runner and floaters—besides the vaccinators—we were completely taken care of.
Talk about efficient? In at 9:00 a.m. Out at 9:30 a.m. And, that included a compulsory 15-minute wait time after the shot to ensure safety.
Talk about cheerful? With four greeters to wish us “Good Morning” when we got there, and four greeters to wish us “Good Day” when we left, my husband later remarked, “This is better than Walmart!”
Jeanne Trabulsi
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Not the First Canceled Train Ride
The week before Biden’s Inauguration, it was announced that his planned arrival to D.C. would no longer happen by train. This was significant for Biden because rail travel has been an important part of his identity so much that he has earned the nickname “Amtrak Joe.” Biden began taking the train back when he was just a Senator in the 1970s, partly to connect with common folks, but also because he lost his wife and daughter to a car accident and he wanted a safer mode of transportation to allow him to raise his two sons. Biden hoped to continue this common man theme for his inauguration but with security heightened he was forced to change his plans.
Having to modify his arrival by train may sounds strange in today’s world, but it was not the first time this happened for security reasons.
There is still yet an election as polarizing as the 1860 election. The new upstart Republican Party had been around for six years. The Republicans were different from other parties. First, the Republican Party was a sectional party. Parties in the past – Federalists, Jeffersonian Republicans, Whigs, Democrats – had all been national parties. They fought over issues like banks and tariffs but did so as parties instead of sections. Republicans only had members from the north, so if they won the election, they would only represent northerners. With that it is understandable why the South had issues with the party.
The reason Republicans were a northern party only is their second difference – they pledged to stop the spread of slavery. The Republicans were a diverse party, even when it came to slavery. At one end were those who did not have an issue with slavery itself but did not think whites in the west should have to compete with the peculiar institution. On the other end were strong abolitionists who wanted to see slavery eradicated. The Party’s official stance was stopping the expansion of slavery, not outlawing it, but to the south anything restricting slavery was the same as abolition. Between Republicans solely representing northern interests and wanting to restrict the southern way of life, the south declared that if the Republicans won, the south would be forced to leave the Union to start their own nation where their concerns would be protected.
The day after Lincoln’s victory, South Carolina followed through with its threat and voted to leave the Union. Six more states quickly followed. Getting ready for Lincoln’s inaugural, the nation was teetering on the brink of war with all sides waiting to see what Lincoln would say in his speech, especially about Fort Sumpter. Sumpter was the only Fort in the South still controlled by the Union and it happened to be in the Charleston, S.C., harbor, the birthplace of secession.
In such a climate, Lincoln’s chief of security, Allen Pinkerton, of the detective agency fame, worried about Lincoln’s safety. Just like Biden’s inaugural, D.C. was on heightened security fearing a secessionist plot. Since his election, Lincoln had received numerous death threats. Pinkerton’s biggest fear was Lincoln’s route to D.C. and what worried him most was Baltimore. People forget today, but Maryland was a slave state and Baltimore at the time was a strong southern city. In Baltimore, Lincoln needed to take a short carriage ride between two stations, and Pinkerton believed he had uncovered a plot to kill Lincoln as he made that connection.
Lincoln, however, was not as confident about an assassination plot and refused to veer from his planned schedule. He took his time from Illinois to the Capitol, stopping at every city along the way to speak and attend celebrations. However, once in Pennsylvania, Lincoln received word from General Winfield Scott verifying a potential plot which forced Lincoln to act.
Against his wishes, Lincoln excused himself after dinner and, instead of staying the night, left by train to the Capital. When he left his residence, he wore a new hat instead of his traditional stove pipe hat and wore a shawl to disguise himself. Leaving after dinner instead of the next day meant he arrived in Baltimore in the middle of the night without warning or fanfare. His car was unhooked from the train and pulled by horse to Camden Station and hooked to a new engine which brought him safely to Washington. The inaugural went off without a hitch and Lincoln was safe. It was not until four years later that an assassin’s bullet finally found its mark, leaving Lincoln to the ages.
As Lincoln feared, his entrance into the Capital drew some criticism. Instead of a grand triumphal entrance, he had more of what some thought was a subdued back-door whimper. His arrival was called cowardice and some even reported he wore women’s clothes to escape detection, a crime charged against Jefferson Davis four years later as he tried to escape capture.
In the end both Lincoln’s and Biden’s inaugurations went smoothly. Both had a large military presence to keep the peace, but neither was ultimately needed. Lincoln did not enter the way he had hoped but went on to be arguably the greatest president in history. Biden’s legacy still needs to be written.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.