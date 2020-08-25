Local News
County ‘Militia Muster’ draws over 200 to Front Royal VFW property
Earlier rains having passed through, county militia members and 2nd Amendment advocates “mustered” under sunny but not oppressively hot August 22nd skies at the Town of Front Royal Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) headquarters property. The muster’s impetus was to recruit new members and maintain a commitment to being available as auxiliary support to local emergency services and law enforcement in these uncertain weather and political times.
In addition to “Militia Muster” event organizer Sam Haun, speakers included American Revolutionary War “Liberty Man” Larry Johnson, period costumed as his fourth-generation great-grandfather Abel Johnston (there is a story behind that lost “T”), and Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General, Chuck Smith.
Contacted Monday, Haun said a gate headcount was about 210 on top of existing militia membership. As for the new membership “muster” element, he cited 91 signing up with another 62 requests for additional information, quite a bolster to the current permanent membership of 52, with 34 support members.
Asked for a perspective two days on, Haun said, “I think it was pretty successful. We got word out we are here and available. It was a decent event, and we accomplished what we wanted to.”
Prior to the start of formal speakers addressing those present, including some fully-outfitted and semi-automatic rifle and/or pistol carrying members, we spoke with Haun and A.G. candidate Smith.
Haun told media present that Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler remained non-committal to the standing militia auxiliary offer out of a concern the local militia might bring too partisan of a political outlook to their armed service to the community.
“He’s afraid that we might back one side of the political spectrum or the other. And so he wants to maintain neutral and that’s what I want to maintain as well. And we’re looking at each other like whose going to fall off the wall first. So, we’re both trying to stay neutral in this whole thing as long as we can,” Haun told this reporter and a reporter and camera crew from The Atlantic, a national monthly magazine present covering the Front Royal/Warren County “Militia Muster”.
Responding to the Atlantic reporter Mike Giglio’s question, “What do you mean as long as you can,” as to neutrality, Haun continued, “If you watch the political divide that we have in this country right now, unfortunately, one side’s pulling a little harder than the other, and they’re the ones we might have to step up against.”
Asked which side he felt was “pulling a little harder” by this reporter, Haun replied with a smile, “Well, that I’m not going to say,” adding, “Watching that pull back and forth it’s hard to stay neutral. But ultimately you have to do your duty to the Constitution … because you should be able to protest against things you don’t like … whether I like the idea of what they’re protesting against or not …”
However, mingling with those gathered before they were formally addressed by speakers, from the prevalence of open-carried firearms – under strict guidelines given on the way in that live rounds could not be chambered in any weapons being carried into the “muster” – and from subsequent speaker comments, including from the Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General, it was pretty clear “which side” of the political spectrum was dominant at Saturday’s Militia “Muster” recruitment event.
And recent gun control red flag laws, among others passed by the Virginia General Assembly’s first Democratic majority in several decades, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement with its sporadic violent outbursts nationally and initiative on the removal of monuments commemorating Confederate Civil War figures, the latter supported by Virginia’s Democratic governor, was not high on the popularity list of those present.
We asked Republican attorney general candidate Chuck Smith how Saturday’s Warren County militia event fit into his statewide campaign.
“So, we’re traveling all over the state of Virginia … we’re trying to get to every nook and cranny, every place, every avenue, every street to try to get the word out that we’ve got to get this country back and get the focus back on what’s great about America, about what’s good about America, not what’s bad about America.
“You can find bad in almost anything,” Smith said of varying political perspectives, adding, “This George Floyd incident that is a bad incident … But that does not blanket all acts of authority. I mean, we’ve got bad lawyers for that matter. Are you going to defund all lawyers? There’s bad optics, there’s human nature that factors in,” Smith said of actions and reactions to contemporary historical events as they transpire in real-time before us.
At issue for both sides of our increasingly contentious contemporary political divide, locally and nationally, will be a willingness to listen and actually absorb another side’s perspective, rather than simply talk or yell into an echo chamber of self-righteous, self-justification and stereotypical villainization of others – an unfortunate tendency from some on both sides of the political spectrum these days.
If actual listening and a willingness to talk and learn, rather than simply reject and accuse, is a challenge we all sincerely strive to meet, perhaps we can help Sam Haun and the local militia maintain that neutrality of purpose in defending all American citizens’ right to voice grievances with a less-than-perfectly administered system of government, be it headquartered in Richmond,
Virginia, Washington, D.C., Front Royal and Warren County, or any location on our national map.
Is anybody out there listening?
Local News
People Inc. now offering foreclosure prevention counseling
People Incorporated of Virginia is now offering foreclosure prevention counseling to homeowners in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County, and Warren County.
The free counseling service will assist homeowners who may be in danger of defaulting on their mortgage or foreclosure on their home. Any homeowners in this five-county service area who are behind on their mortgage may be eligible for this service.
“The foreclosure process can be intimidating,” said Jamie Gross, a senior housing counselor at People Inc. “We help homeowners navigate this process and negotiate with the lender to help them keep or sell their home, depending on the homeowner’s goal.”
Foreclosure prevention counseling through People Inc. is funded by a grant from Virginia Housing. Homeowners interested in mortgage default or foreclosure prevention counseling should contact Jamie Gross at jgross@peopleinc.net.
People Inc. is a community action agency serving sixteen Virginia cities and counties. For more information about People Inc. visit peopleinc.net.
Health
Required pre-school shots for rising seventh-graders available from Lord Fairfax Health District
Shots are still required for rising seventh graders this fall, even for those who will attend school virtually. The Lord Fairfax Health District will offer these shots on a walk-up basis this Thursday, August 27. The location will be the Our Health Campus, on the grassy area bordering the 300 block of N. Cameron St. in Winchester.
“Being up to date on shots is still required,” says Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene, MD, MPH. “COVID-19, hybrid classes, and distance learning do not remove the need to be immunized against the more common diseases, especially tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, and the HPV virus. Tdap is required and covers the first three. HPV is strongly recommended since the virus it prevents is the main cause of cancer of the cervix in women, and of certain throat cancers as well.”
No appointment is necessary; the hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day. In case of rain, a tent will be set up to allow immunizations to continue.
These immunizations are also available from your healthcare provider. Proof of vaccination will be needed in order to enroll in seventh grade.
Additional information on school immunization requirements is available from VDH at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/immunization/requirements/.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
Crime/Court
West Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking, distributing fatal doses of Fentanyl
Kendall Demarko Wysinger, a Martinsburg, West Virginia, man who used heroin as a means to control numerous women he trafficked as part of a commercial prostitution ring that operated in the Western District of Virginia and elsewhere, was sentenced today, August 24, 2020, to life in prison. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, and Jesse Fong, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Washington Field Office made the announcement today following Wysinger’s sentencing hearing.
“Sex traffickers enslave and traumatize their victims for financial gain. This is why the Department of Justice has made these cases a top priority.” First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said today. “Today’s sentence shows our office’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting anyone who commits these awful crimes. I am grateful to the FBI, DEA, and the numerous state and local agencies involved with the I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force who worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victims in this case.”
“We are very thankful for our DEA Washington Division agents who worked this case, and for the teamwork of our federal and local partners in keeping our community safer from horrific human sex trafficking and violent drug crime, such as this,” Special Agent in Charge Fong said today. “This case is a great example of how we work, every day, alongside our law enforcement and community partners to bring such egregious criminals to justice.”
“The investigation of human trafficking is a high priority for the FBI. Through the FBI’s I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force, law enforcement in the tri-state area leverages resources, identifies perpetrators, and assists victims, with recovery and the rebuilding of their lives,” SAC Archey said today. “The sentencing today of Mr. Wysinger is the culmination of the work and dedication of the task force and the Department. We encourage anyone who is a victim of trafficking or suspects someone is being trafficked to contact law enforcement and seek assistance through victim services immediately.”
According to evidence presented at Wysinger’s January 2019 jury trial, (see related story below) the defendant operated a prostitution ring with at least six victims in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. Through the course of the conspiracy, Wysinger used heroin to coerce his victims into engaging in commercial sex and employed threats and intimidation to ensure he maintained power and control over those victims. Wysinger routinely advertised these victims for commercial sex using online classified ads in Winchester, Virginia, Shenandoah County, Virginia, and cities in West Virginia and Maryland, and used social media accounts to target and recruit women into his sex-trafficking operation. The defendant demanded his victims provide him nearly all the money they received from commercial sex in order to pay their drug debts, his charges for posting ads online, and transporting them to prostitution dates.
On one occasion, the heroin Wysinger distributed resulted in two overdoses. Wysinger gave what he said was heroin to one victim of his sex trafficking ring and her friend. The substance was actually fentanyl, a far more powerful synthetic opioid, and both victims overdosed after ingesting it. One victim died as a result of fentanyl poisoning. Wysinger was with both victims when they overdosed and left the victims unconscious in a Winchester motel room.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force (I-81 HTTF), the Luray Police Department, and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force (NWRDGTF). Assistant United States Rachel Swartz prosecuted the case for the United States.
The I-81 HTTF is a collaborative effort of law enforcement and community partners focused on identifying instances of human trafficking along the I-81 corridor in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland; prosecuting those responsible; and, providing assistance to the victims impacted by these crimes. The I-81 HTTF includes law enforcement from the counties of Frederick, Clarke, and Shenandoah as well as the cities and towns of Front Royal, Hagerstown, and Frederick, Maryland, and Lord Fairfax Community College.
The NWRDGTF uses the combined efforts of local, state, and federal agencies to actively pursue those groups or individuals who manufacture, distribute, or sell illegal narcotics. The NWRDGTF is comprised of the Virginia State Police, the Winchester Police Department, the Front Royal Police Department, the Strasburg Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
Local News
Front Royal welcomes American Heritage Girls
Front Royal families have discovered a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5 to 18, dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country called American Heritage Girls.
Troop VA2206, hosted by the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, has opened up registration for families with daughters who are seeking a faith-based, scout-type experience. Meetings for the 2020-2021 program year will begin on September 14. Interested families are invited to contact us for further information
Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten troops and 100 members to more than 49,000 members across 15 countries and in all 50 states. AHG helps girls to know who they are and whose they are in Christ through service work, badge work, leadership opportunities, and more.
With programming that puts an emphasis on faith, service, and fun, girls choose from more than 240 badges, participate in service projects, and are challenged by leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the AHG Program while encouraging girl leadership. Faith-based organizations like churches and schools charter AHG Troops to achieve their ministry goals for youth.
“Now more than ever, families are seeking faith-based activities for their daughters to complement their values and instill leadership and servant hearts through service to their community,” says Patti Garibay, AHG Executive Director and Founder.
AHG has received an endorsement from Dr. James Dobson, child psychologist and author. In his book, “Bringing Up Girls”, Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, said, “I recommend American Heritage Girls enthusiastically to parents who want their daughters involved in a traditional Christian-based program that will reinforce what they are trying to teach at home.”
Troop VA2206 has many great learning opportunities planned for the 2020-2021 program year. They range from learning about good citizenship, to gun safety training, to needle arts to how to care for their pets. Additionally, we will have a range of outdoor activities such as hiking and horsemanship, plus great service opportunities within our Front Royal community.
American Heritage Girls (AHG) is a faith-based character development program for all girls 5 to 18 years of age. AHG is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten Troops and 100 members to over 49,000 members across 15 countries and in all 50 states. Girl Members participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.
Visit the AHG website at americanheritagegirls.org to learn more. Visit AHG’s YouTube Channel to view “Faith, Service, Fun,” a 30-second video about AHG.
Local News
Are you ready for this year’s Front Royal Zombie Walk?
The shirts have been finalized for this year’s Front Royal Zombie Walk! Are you ready?
Mark Williams of the National Media Services graphics department designed a killer 2020 zombie image, complete with mask for safety. Zombie shirts will be available through our T-shirt store.
Check in with the Zombie Walk Facebook page for details about how to enter this year: facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk. We will keep you updated here, too.
And call or stop by National Media Services to talk about custom designed shirts, hoodies, polos, banners, posters, signs, and other customized gear for your business or event. Need a logo, business cards, brochures, or forms? We do that, too.
Local News
A walk down Main Street Front Royal on a Saturday Night
Join our publisher Mike McCool as he takes a walk down Main Street in Front Royal, talking to people as they enjoy the Main Street experience.
At the end of May, the Town of Front Royal announced a plan to assist downtown businesses allowing them to expand their services, displays, and seating areas onto the sidewalks and Main Street.
There has been some discussion on opening the street back to traffic, but speaking with people this Saturday night, it seems that keeping it closed for a while longer may be a good idea.
