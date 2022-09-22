Local News
County Notices: Parks & Recs office moving; Splash pad closing for season
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices will be relocating its office and staff to the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630. This move will be effective Monday, September 26, 2022.
Reservations for County owned picnic shelters, and facility use will now be received at the Community Center. Private user groups currently meeting at the Youth Center will remain at that facility.
The Warren County Splash Pad is closing for the season Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 6:00 pm.
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department looks forward to reopening the Splash Pad in the spring of 2023.
Please contact the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, or call 540-635-1021 for more information.
Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents
HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:
“I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education. This policy was crafted in compliance with the 2020 law signed by then-Governor Northam and patroned by Delegate Marcus Simon and Senator Jennifer Boysko.
Last year, when then-Governor Northam released his administration’s draft model policy, it flatly ignored the rights of students and parents. It went so far as to prohibit school staff from notifying a parent or guardian if a student requested affirmation of his or her gender identity. It even suggested that there was an obligation for school officials to report parents to the Department of Social Services if they suspected them to be insufficiently supportive of their child’s gender identity. The Northam model policy was so extreme and out of touch with communities across Virginia that it was adopted by only approximately 10% of the school divisions in Virginia. This notwithstanding the statutory mandate that it be adopted by every school division. The 2020 legislation requiring the adoption of this policy was just a bad idea, and it accomplished little beyond making Virginia schools an even bigger cultural battleground than they already were.
Parents must be involved in their children’s education. Period. A child’s development is acutely susceptible to influence, and it is the responsibility of parents to play a central role in shaping and molding that development.
To the extent that the law requires adopting a model policy by school divisions across Virginia, I support this new draft model policy that fully complies with the Code of Virginia. And I strongly suspect that the 90% of school divisions across Virginia unwilling to adopt the old policy will find themselves much more comfortable with it.
I hope parents, teachers, administrators, and school board members across Virginia will work together to adopt policies that respect parents’ rights and ensure our children are treated fairly and equitably in a safe environment.”
The 2022 Draft Model Policy can be viewed by clicking here.
Senator Obenshain represents the twenty-sixth district in the Senate of Virginia. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page Rappahannock, and Rockingham (part). He is running to represent the new second district of the Senate of Virginia which includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham, Augusta (part), Page, Bath, and Highland.
Youngkin administration overhauls Virginia transgender student policies
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
A group of Warren County students escaped serious injury after being involved in a school bus crash that occurred Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County.
Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey said his agency is investigating the crash that occurred at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 261-mile-marker.
Coffey stated in a media release that a school bus being driven by Jennifer L. Lowe, 48, of Markham, Va. rear-ended a highway truck that was set up in a northbound lane work zone. The truck was in the right lane and bearing a flashing message board directing drivers to the left lane. Workers were setting out coned for the lane closure when the bus struck the truck.
Two 15-year-old female passengers on the school bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.
There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash.
The driver of the work truck, a 21-year-old male of Salem, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.
Lowe was charged with reckless driving and the crash remains under investigation.
Early voting begins Friday, new same-day registration begins October 18
Election Day is quickly approaching, and the Virginia Department of Election is making voter registration and participation as easy as possible.
Early voting in Virginia begins Friday, September 23. Registered Warren County voters can cast their ballots at the registrar’s office at 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Additionally, the office will be open for early voting on two Saturdays, October 29 and November 5, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
For those who need to register to vote, it can be done online, by mail, or in person. The deadline for regular registration is Monday, October 17. For the first time, the Commonwealth will have same-day registration from Tuesday, October 18, through Election Day, November 8.
Warren County Registrar Carol Tobin stated in an email, “Same-day registration is available in person after the last day to register and when the books close to voting for that election and ends on the last day of early voting. It is available again on Election Day. Any person who is qualified to register to vote shall be entitled to register in person up to and including the day of the election at the office of the general registrar in the locality in which such person resides or at the Polling Place for the precinct in which such person resides.”
Ballot drop boxes will be available for the same dates, times, and location listed above for in-person, early voting. Ballot drop boxes will also be available on Election Day.
To register online: Visit elections.virginia.gov and click on Registration. You will need a state-issued driver’s license or Virginia ID and your social security number. Register by Monday, October 17.
To register via mail: Visit elections.virginia.gov/registration and click on Voter Forms to download and print an application. Mail your completed form to your local registrar’s office. It must be postmarked by October 17.
To register in person: Visit your local registrar’s office. While regular registration ends October 17, you can sign up at an early voting site through November 5, at your registrar’s office through November 7, or at your polling place on November 8. A valid form of ID is required, such as a Virginia driver’s license, U.S. Military ID, or a U.S. passport.
In the U.S. House, Virginia District 6, incumbent Ben Cline (R) is being challenged by Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Candidates for the Town Council special election to fill the vacant seat of Scott Lloyd include Gene Kilby and Wayne Sealock.
Candidates Josh Ingram, Zack Jackson, Amber Poe, and Bruce Rappaport are running for the three open seats on Town Council in the November election. Lori Cockrell is the lone candidate for Mayor.
Community Events
Ho! Ho! Ho! – Time again for Front Royal Light Fight
Yes, Virginia — it is time again for Front Royal Light Fight. What is Light Fight, you ask?
Front Royal Light Fight is a friendly Christmas light competition promoting fellowship, fun, and community. Organized by Lori Oaks, a local real estate agent whose mission is to bring value to the communities she serves. Monetary prizes will be awarded to four winners!
Look at the Light Fight website for information about last year’s contest, and peruse the photo gallery to give you some ideas about the competition.
Warren County HS inducts new members into the National Honor Society
On September 15, 2022, Warren County High School National Honors Society chapter held the annual induction ceremony. The chapter inducted nineteen (19) new members. National Honors Society is a national organization dedicated to scholarship, character, service, and leadership.
These new inductees will be a part of an organization of incredibly impressive alumni. All new members received a certificate and their membership cards. Mrs. Jyoti Vasishta, the NHS advisor, stated in her introduction speech: “Our chapter is proud to have been inducting new members since 1963, and today’s ceremony indicates the continuing emphasis on excellence that we represent for our school and community”.
Mr. Kenneth Knesh, Warren County High School’s principal, delivered an inspirational speech to students and parents in the closing: “Tonight you join judges, lawyers, teachers, military officers, Ivy League graduates, and yes, even a current rocket scientist at NASA as members of our NHS fraternity. Now your name will be among those distinguished alumni who proudly call Warren County High School their alma mater. They went on to do great things, and we believe that you are destined to join them in helping to shape the world we live in and become future leaders of this great country of ours. Be bold, be brave, and be the light of someone’s world”.
President Audrey Moya Machuca, Vice-President Arthur Kresge, Secretary Olivia Yates, Treasurer Mason Polk, and Historian Sara Waller explained the four pillars of the National Honor Society to the new members.
New members include Anais Carino, Natalya Carter, Connor Cisler, Faryn Gorham, Sara Hardin, Anastacia Hrbek, Rebecca Jett, Lily Kashner, Winter Kibler, Sofia Kozhenevsky, Joseph Martin, Meryck Mora, David Rizzo, Laney Schenher, Molly Sims, Kaley Tanner, Madelyn Tennant, Malcolm Vinson-Proctor, and Grant Wolf.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle
What is happening to these turtles’ ears?
Although the weather is cooling and we are getting close to October 1st (the last day rehabilitators can release turtle patients until next May), we are continuing to get many turtles in for care!
In the past few days we’ve admitted 10 new turtle patients, and we already had two dozen in care. Two are pictured below with before and after photos.
Though we are still admitting turtles that were hit by cars and lawnmowers, which are the two most common reasons for admission, we have also taken in quite a few turtles with aural abscesses (ear infections that cause internal swelling).
These abscesses can sometimes be caused by trauma, but many are associated with vitamin A deficiency, which changes the tissues that make up the ear lining and predisposes these turtles to develop abscesses.
In captive turtles with abscesses, this is often due to a lack of dietary vitamin A. In the wild, some pesticides are known to alter the metabolism of vitamin A and have been linked to these abscesses.
Without treatment, these abscesses and will often cause turtles to stop eating, which could lead to death.
Though we are getting very close to October 1st, most aural abscess patients require just 1-2 weeks of care after the abscess is removed so we are hopeful that some of these patients will be released soon!
Did you know that turtles brumate? (Brumation in reptiles is similar to hibernation in mammals.) In our area, wild turtles brumate in the fall and winter months which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between October 1 – April 30. Any turtle we can’t release before October, or who came to us within that time, overwinters with us at the Center. We keep them in a warm and humid room so they don’t fall into brumation and can continue to be rehabbed.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
