County okays immediate emergency services communications tower replacement
At its October 6 work session, Warren County officials dealt with a second emergency services funding issue – this one equipment related, rather than personnel as in the Chester Gap Fire & Rescue discussion. In fact, Chester Gap Chief Brown stayed for this discussion as it impacts his department along with all the County’s emergency service responders.
The equipment at issue are two microwave communications towers, one at Guard Hill Road on the north-central side of the county, the other in Bentonville to the south. The towers are crucial to station to field communications with, not only fire and rescue personnel, but law enforcement officers responding to sometimes life-threatening situations, as well as interdepartmental communications. That details of those emergency response situations are available to first responders on all fronts is crucial to their safety and the public safety, Sheriff Mark Butler explained.
“I told you I wouldn’t come to you (for money) unless it was a need – this is a need,” Butler said.
“A real serious need,” Chester Gap Chief Brown added. And it appeared the most serious problem is with the Bentonville tower in his neighborhood, which was referenced as being essentially dysfunctional since August 25, to the point where fire and rescue and the sheriff’s office can’t communicate in that part of the county.
As with the earlier Chester Gap and countywide discussion, short and long-term solutions were on the table. Short-term, a $93,000 cost was cited to replace the two antennas showing current signs of failure. Longer term, to upgrade the entire emergency communications system a $2 million to $2-1/2-million price tag was estimated.
Interim County Administrator Ed Daley told the board that the microwave communications tower replacement costs in the short term would become the number one priority on the CARES Act public safety funding allotment, with courthouse upgrades second.
A consensus was reached to move immediately on the short-term issue to assure the complete restoration of service in the Bentonville-Browntown area and improve the communication gap situation countywide. However, it was stressed that movement on the entire system upgrade was needed to begin in the near future, as the aging system is facing periodic interruptions across the board.
A two-week turnaround in the order with installation in less than three months was cited on the replacement work.
EDA approves short-term lease on Baugh Drive during Strategic Planning weekend meeting
The EDA Board of Directors met, via Zoom, Friday, and Saturday, October 9-10. There was one item of new business before the board. On a motion by Jorie Martin and seconded by Greg Harold, the Board of Directors unanimously approved a short-term storage lease with ECOMNET for use of 426 Baugh Drive warehouse building.
The remainder of the evening, as well as the full-day Saturday, was devoted to the process of updating the EDA Strategic Plan. The board, along with EDA staff, invited members of the community and Board of Supervisors to share their insights on the role the EDA can play in improving the economic health of and shaping the economic direction of the Front Royal Warren County community.
Attendees included Walt Mabe and Delores Oates, Warren County Board of Supervisors; Ed Daley, Interim County Administrator; Melissa Chapman, President, Ninth Way Solutions; Jeanian Clark, Vice President of Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education, Lord Fairfax Community College; Scott Jenkins, owner of Mountain Home B&B; Chris Laurence, Realtor; Dee Sparger, Outreach Coordinator, Front Royal Presbyterian Church; and Kelly Sprague, owner/manager Blue Wing Frog restaurant.
EDA Board Director Jim Wolfe facilitated the program. The goals of this event were to begin to articulate a vision and mission statement for the EDA, plus develop a list of objectives that the EDA can accomplish within the next five years. While the EDA Board, staff, and participants represented diverse professional backgrounds, all involved share a common passion for this community and a hopeful outlook for the future.
Chair Jeff Browne stated, “A lot of good ideas came out of the sessions that give us terrific ideas to consider as we move forward. There was a strong consensus on important ideas, like Town-County cooperation on a common vision for our community.”
The Board of Directors is proud to have begun this community conversation and look forward to fine-tuning the plan in the coming weeks.
County considers options as Valley Health and Anthem insurance split
Consequences and options moving forward in the wake of the apparently finalized rift between Valley Health and health insurance carrier Anthem were reviewed by the Warren County Board of Supervisors during its October 6 work session.
“What is the Issue?” the first page of a PowerPoint asked.
“Valley Health Systems (VHS) has provided Anthem with a termination notice effective December 31, 2020, meaning as of January 1, 2021, VHS will no longer be in the network of providers for Anthem,” was the answer.
“Impacts:”
– The Local Choice (TLC) package the County offers;
– COVA (State employees)/Federal employees (as our correspondent Malcolm Barr, one of the latter himself, reported in breaking the story of the Valley Health/Anthem rift locally);
– Large local governments not in TLC;
– Private sector;
– Individual marketplace coverage (Anthem may be the only option in a particular region);
– Anthem Medicare Supplemental.
Some potential impacts presented in a PowerPoint by County Human Resources Director Jodi Saffelle weren’t pretty from a county employee perspective. They included a doubling or near doubling of in and out of network costs with the Key Advantage 1000 and 250 plans offered county employees.
Options for the County moving forward included:
1 – Terminating existing coverage with the TLC plan, though a number of concerns with this path were cited;
2 – Finish the plan year with TLC, while proceeding with an RFP (Request For Proposals) process on a normal schedule; and interestingly,
3 – Alternate providers to Valley Health Systems are available, as noted in a map of the region.
Four hospitals were listed outside the Valley Health network’s Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital, a new version of the latter which is currently under construction in Front Royal enabled by and EDA-sponsored and Town and County approved loan. Drives of 40 minutes for two alternate hospital choices were cited at 32 and 34-mile distances (Fauquier Health and Novant Health, the latter a UVA Haymarket Medical Center); 49 minutes to Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg at a distance of 48 miles; and an hour-and-eight-minutes to Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Again, concerns for employees with this option were listed.
“What are others doing?”
“Localities/groups that have confirmed notice to terminate” their existing Valley Health/Anthem impacted insurance plans were listed as Shenandoah County and its Public Schools; Clarke County and its Public Schools; Berryville; the City of Winchester; and RSW Regional Jail.
Warren County’s Public Schools, the Town of Front Royal, and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission have yet to give notice of their plans moving forward.
“What Now”
“Possible to give notice by November 2 for a January 31 termination and move forward with RFP; Rescission notice would be required by January 1,” the PowerPoint concludes.
Supervisor debate approach to Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management investigation
In the wake of repeated allegations by some disgruntled County Sanitary District residents, particularly from Shenandoah Farms, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got a PowerPoint review of the creation process, governmental oversight, and advisory board function as it applies to establishing and utilizing district taxes or fee revenues for capital improvements within the district.
Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan and Public Works Director Mike Berry made the presentation during the October 6 board work session. Prior to that presentation Interim County Administrator Ed Daley reminded the board of a scheduled October 27th, 9 am meeting with citizens of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District.
“What are we trying to achieve with this? Are we trying to appease folks that are concerned that there’s corruption? And if that’s the case, I’m not sure a board meeting is going to,” North River Supervisor Delores Oates began.
“No, I think you’re saying, ‘Yes, we’ll investigate …” South River District and Board Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers injected concerning complaints brought forward during public comments at previous meetings by Linda McDonough and others distrustful of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) management and financial oversight of the district.
“Well, I’m not sure we need a board meeting to do that,” Oates continued with a laugh at exactly what the nature of the scheduled meeting with Sanitary District residents might portend.
“I’m tired of kicking this down the road, and we need to do something,” Cullers added of her perspective of some citizens allegations of wrongdoing in the conduct of Farms Sanitary District business. “I think we need to say, investigate it, and be done with it – it’s either you find something, or you don’t. And whatever we find they’re either happy with it or they’re not. I don’t know how else you satisfy the people that keep saying ‘we think there’s misappropriation with this; we think there’s wrongdoing here,’ other than to have an investigation. And one way or another definitively say, you’ve got smoke, you’ve got fire.”
Oates continued her contention that “an all-day board meeting” rehashing allegations the board has already heard, likely again without documented evidence, would accomplish nothing.
Rather she suggested the board’s designation of an investigative panel “of trusted individuals” to move forward with “the investigation of what these folks are asking us to investigate … And then that panel of people will come back with a recommendation that we need to put this into some authority’s hands higher than ourselves, or we can say, we are comfortable that nothing, maybe some honest mistakes have been made. But nothing erroneous or that would require another authority to become involved.”
Warren supervisors agree to split personnel shortage costs for Chester Gap F&R with Rappahannock County
Following its hour-and-35-minute regular meeting and a two-hour-and-15-minute closed session on Tuesday, October 6, the Warren County Board of Supervisors settled into a four-item work session agenda. The first item discussed was an emergency services funding split with Rappahannock County for the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Station to cover personnel loss replacement and coverage issues related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chester Gap takes calls in both counties and a small number in Fauquier County. Currently, the Rappahannock County government is covering the $10,000 per month cost of staffing support being offered in the wake of the department’s loss of six emergency services responders in March.
“We’re seeking a reasonable split,” a Rappahannock board representative told Warren County officials. With Warren calls accounting for the highest annual number of both fire and EMS calls, that “reasonable split” was presented at a 50/50 funding share of that $10,000 monthly cost Rappahannock has unilaterally picked up over the past three months since the start of the fiscal year, July 1.
Last year the Chester Gap Department responded to 203 calls in Warren, 177 in Rappahannock, and 15 in Fauquier County. So far this year there have been 130 total responses in Warren, 66 in Rappahannock, and 11 in Fauquier.
Interim Warren County Administrator Ed Daley told his board that through the end of the year it appeared that Coronavirus pandemic relief funding through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities) Act would cover the county’s $5,000 monthly share. However, he observed that as things stand now there are no assurances CARES Act relief will be extended into the 2021 calendar year, meaning the County would have to take $30,000 of the funding from its General Fund reserves through the last half of FY-21 if CARES reimbursements are not extended past December 2020.
And with a six-month requisition of CARES Act funds followed by a six-month commitment of General Fund revenues put on the table by Warren County, it appears the Warren Board of Supervisors will split the Chester Gap Company costs retroactively to July of this year when Rappahannock began covering the costs.
While the short-term solution through the end of this fiscal year was reached without disagreement, longer-term issues with other county volunteer fire companies dealing with personnel shortage issues of a similar nature were noted by Warren Emergency Services Chief Richard Mabie and County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico. A service-personnel study was suggested to deal with the staff shortage issue felt across multiple departments long term.
Daley drew laughter when he commented on the uncertain status of CARES Act relief funding past the end of December indicating that, “COVID will be over in two months.”
Supervisors review CARES Act distribution, future plans at Tuesday’s meeting
During an hour-and-thirty-five minute Tuesday morning meeting the Warren County Board of Supervisors got a dizzyingly detailed report on both its and the Town of Front Royal’s Phase 1 disbursement, reimbursement; and ongoing plans for implementation of Phase 2 of CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act) funding through the end of the year.
On the County side, numbers included in the report by County Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall were:
- $4,530,192 – the County’s “equitable share” of two rounds of CARES Act funding from the federal/state distributed total of about $7 million;
- $2,065,096 allocated, $875,000 awarded in Round 1 County Small Business/Non-Profits grants, with a remaining cash balance of $1,190,096;
- $413,020 – allocated, $8,865 awarded in Round 1 County Individual Utility Assistance grants, with a remaining cash balance of $404,155;
- $400,000 – off the top to a combination of things, including CARES process administrative efforts of the Chamber of Commerce, a CRF Audit, and Warren County Public Schools distance learning devices;
- $1,652,076 – off the top to support County Public Safety Payroll through pandemic-impacted service.
Farrall also reported that following a September 29th meeting of the Warren County CARES Act Committee and Interim County Administrator Ed Daley it was recommended that the Round 2 grant disbursement program be implemented on a “first come, first served basis, with a number of qualifying adjustments. On Wednesday, October 7, the County issue a press release on its Phase 2 application/distribution process with an application window from October 13 to October 26. That release has been posted on the Royal Examiner website.
On the Town side Farrall noted County-issued reimbursements of $942,500 in three checks, with a remaining balance of $334,058 owed. He explained the Town had initially intended to distribute that remaining balance to “other than small business” but due to County concerns on qualifying parameters, had agreed to redirect that money into small business assistance.
In the below-linked video, see Farrall’s full report on the complex but vital work to help small businesses, non-profits and individuals financially impacted by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic response and State-ordered closings and restrictions designed to limit the Coronavirus disease’s impact on the state. As of October 6, Virginia was one of the state’s listed as “stable” in COVID-19 case and fatality updates in a nation now with over 7 million cases and 209,000 deaths attributed to the disease that has now impacted the White House staff and presidency despite its daily testing regimen.
In other business the board moved to authorize receipt by County Emergency Services Department of a $1,216,724.04 SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response) grant that will cover salary and benefits of six new full-time firefighter positions for a three-year period.
Also heard at the meeting’s outset were one public comment on the Confederate Soldier statue situation; monthly reports on VDOT road maintenance and work; EDA business; and the public works department’s update on solid waste and recycling.
The board also unanimously approved an 11-item Consent Agenda without amendment, before approving a motion to adjourn to a five-item Closed Session at 10:35 a.m. following a 10-minute break. That closed session beginning at 10:45 a.m. adjourned at 1 p.m.
The beginning of the end of hostile litigation? Town announces $8.4 million loan agreement on police station
The October 5th, Monday evening Front Royal Town Council work session was sandwiched by two closed sessions. A hint that something of import might come from the first of those was that the 7 p.m. closed meeting was called as part of a Special Meeting preceding the evening’s scheduled seven-item work session. That meant that official action could be taken at the Special Meeting following the adjournment of the closed session.
And BINGO, it was.
Following a brief nine minutes behind closed doors, on a motion by Chris Holloway, seconded by Letasha Thompson, by a roll call vote, council unanimously approved an $8.48 million loan – $8,483,001.15 to be exact – with United Bank to take over financing the debt service on its new town police headquarters construction completed in the fall of 2018 under Town-County Economic Development Authority financing.
The loan’s “PURPOSE” as stated in the United Bank summary of the loan made available to the media is: “To refinance the debt obligation evidenced by that certain Promissory Note dated October 31, 2018 … made by the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia, payable to the order of United Bank” on the FRPD police headquarters 5.24 acres at Monroe Avenue and Kendrick Lane.
Well, hallelujah and stop passing the (verbal) ammunition – could this event portend an Armistice in the recently escalating litigious and verbal jousting hostilities referenced in our story “Light agenda or groundwork for a community legal-economic EXPLOSION?” among others?!?
It would certainly seem so, as the EDA and County reached a point where they said as of October, they would no longer cover what they believed was the Town’s moral obligation to pick up the debt service on its new police headquarters after almost two years. From information received earlier from the EDA on billing schedules, it appeared the EDA United Bank loan on the FRPD project was poised to go into default around October 10th. It would not have been a pretty day for the financial future of this community from any governmental perspective.
As pointed out by Vice-Mayor William Sealock, the new loan payments include the October payment about to come due. As previously reported, the EDA has been making approximately $21,000 interest-only monthly payments on its loan that was to go to principal and interest payments of about $50,000 on November 1st. That interest rate at the root of much of the dispute between the Town on one side, and the EDA and County over the Town’s previous refusal to assume its police headquarters debt service, was 3%, negotiated down from an original rate of 4%.
The interest rate on the 10-year Town loan was announced at 1.87% with Bank Qualified Tax-Exempt (BQTE) financing. At any time the loan does not qualify for BQTE financing, the interest rate will adjust upward to 2.24%. Town officials have cited saving of over a million dollars with the newly acquired interest rate.
Monthly interest and principal payments of $30,806.23 totaling annual payments of $369,674.79 (based on a 30-year amortization) were cited, with the balance on loan coming due at the end of the 10-year period. Some quick calculating indicated a remaining balance of $4,786,253.25 after 10 years, perhaps indicating the possibility of some future refinancing negotiations.
Maybe we won’t need that second EDA?
Absent from the bank summary of details of the loan handed out by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick was the approximate $500,000 the EDA, with some recent County assistance, has already paid on the interest on its FRPD construction project loan. However, following approval of the financing package, council members were unanimous in expressing hope that this will be a step toward resolving issues between the Town and EDA, including the Town’s litigation against the EDA. The Town has filed a $20-million-plus civil suit seeking recovery of nearly all the $21.3 million the EDA is seeking to recover from the original group of defendants in its civil litigation against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and believed co-conspirators in her alleged embezzlements and misdirection of EDA assets belonging in some part to the Town and County.
During a brief recess between Monday’s work session adjournment and council’s second closed session to discuss the status of its permanent town manager search, we asked the interim town manager, who was not staying for that second closed meeting, about the status of that $500,000 in interest paid by the EDA. The town has contended the EDA bank loan taken at a higher than 1.5% interest rate verbally promised by former EDA Executive Director McDonald was “fraudulent” in that council never approved an interest rate higher than 1.5%.
Does the Town loan purposefully leave that half-million dollar hanging to be used as collateral in coming negotiations? We asked Tederick.
“It does. I think the rationale is, it’s clear that the EDA owes the Town money. The next step is tomorrow; literally tomorrow, our attorney is going to contact the EDA attorney and say let’s start having discussions on reconciling what we owe you or you owe us,” Tederick replied. “You’ve got to keep in mind the EDA’s been two years without an audit – no audit in two years. And when they give us an invoice with no supporting documents … We believe in the one-and-a-half-percent loan. The council’s been hard on the New Market Tax Credit loan, and that’s been their position … So, we’ve got to reconcile it.
“I wouldn’t be surprised within 45 days we have it reconciled,” Tederick said of the path forward.
