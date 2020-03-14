County Planning Commission acts on tourist rentals, camping sites

The Warren County Planning Commission met March 11 at the Government Center. Chairman Robert Myers (Happy Creek district) opened the meeting, reviewed the agenda and prior meeting minutes, and for the second month in a row, there were no citizen presentations, so the commission moved right into public hearings for commission action.

Joseph Coleman has requested a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for his agriculturally (A) zoned property at 37 Wellspring Road in the South River magisterial district. Ms. Logan briefed the commission members on the staff work done on the application The property is not located in an area with a homeowners association and the property would meet the county’s setback and Health Department requirements. The maximum occupancy of the property was two persons. All neighbors to the property were notified about the public hearing. The only person to sign up for the comments period was Mr. Coleman, the applicant, who offered to answer any questions the commission had. He was accompanied by his designated property manager who was also the closest neighbor to the property. With no other members of the public speaking, Chairman Myers closed the public hearing. The commissioners were then given the opportunity to ask questions. Commissioner Kersjes asked whether the site manager would be residing in the house. Mr. Coleman responded that the site manager would be staying in his own house next door.

A motion to forward the request to the County Board of Supervisors was introduced by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes. With no further discussion, the Commission voted unanimously to approve.

Jody T. Lee has requested a conditional use permit for non-commercial private use camping on his residentially-zoned (R-1) property in the Man-Da-Lay subdivision on Burma Road in the North River Magisterial District. Matt Wendling of the Planning Office told the commission that the applicant had made improvements and maintained the property. He seeks to bring the property into compliance so it can be used for seasonal camping and have access to the North Fork of the Shenandoah River for fishing and kayaking. There have not been any conditional use permits issued for this property although other properties in that subdivision have been issued similar permits for recreational use. Mr. Wendling outlined the supplementary regulations for that use, including the requirement for an RV to not be on the site for more than 180 consecutive calendar days, and a limitation on the number of recreational vehicles that would be allowed on the property. He also listed the conditions that would be part of the permit if it was issued, including compliance with County Health Department regulations, posting markers on the lot for fire/emergency services, and that the site would be subject to inspection to ensure compliance.

The property is located in a special flood zone, so an emergency plan would also be required to provide for evacuation in case of a flood event. Chairman Meyers opened the public comment period and there was no response from the sparse audience. Vice-Chairman Henry commented that this was a pretty standard river lot use, and Mr. Wendling indicated that several lots in this old subdivision had been used this way since many of the dwellings had been eliminated in floods in 1985 and 1996, so consequently, its best use was really recreational.

Commissioner Longo moved to forward the application to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Vice-Chairman Henry seconded and the Commission voted unanimously to approve.

Tony and Shasta Haun have also requested a conditional use permit for private camping on their residentially-zoned property in the Man-Da-Lay subdivision on Burma Road in the North River Magisterial District. It adjoins the Lee property that the commission previously considered and shares a common driveway. This property is also located in a special flood zone, so a flood emergency evacuation plan would be required. There would also be a requirement for an RV to be on the site for not more than 180 consecutive calendar days, and the site would be subject to inspection to ensure compliance. Mr. Wendling indicated that the property owners were notified at the same time as Mr. Lee of the requirement for a permit, and the planning department was recommending the identical conditions for this property as the previous one. It has not been the subject of any previous conditional use permits. No speakers offered any comments during the public hearing, so Vice-Chairman Henry moved to forward the application to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Commissioner Kersjes seconded and the Commission voted unanimously to approve.

During the planning director comments, Director Taryn Logan indicated that demolition of the Bank building at Riverton Commons was done and the Tenant fit-out plan for Chipotle is being processed now. The Equus Partners project plan is under review that will site a warehouse facility just north of the Jail.

The Assistant County Attorney, Caitlin Jordan, did not have any comments for the commission.

Planner Matt Wendling indicated that he was working on a request for an amendment to the county ordinance for a “Family Day Home”. A first draft has been done and the planning staff will be meeting to discuss it prior to presentation to the commission.

Zoning Administrator Joe Petty summarized his work with permits, violations, and work on the signage ordinance in conjunction with the Assistant County Attorney. He also indicated that spring means a review of annual Conditional Use Permits, including kennels and private camping, as the active season begins. There is a need for reminding property owners that they need to be prepared and ready for an unpredicted flood event.

A motion to adjourn by Vice-Chairman Henry and a second by Commissioner Longo ended the meeting at 7:20 pm.

Watch the Warren County Planning Commission Meeting in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.