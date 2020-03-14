Local Government
County Planning Commission acts on tourist rentals, camping sites
The Warren County Planning Commission met March 11 at the Government Center. Chairman Robert Myers (Happy Creek district) opened the meeting, reviewed the agenda and prior meeting minutes, and for the second month in a row, there were no citizen presentations, so the commission moved right into public hearings for commission action.
Joseph Coleman has requested a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for his agriculturally (A) zoned property at 37 Wellspring Road in the South River magisterial district. Ms. Logan briefed the commission members on the staff work done on the application The property is not located in an area with a homeowners association and the property would meet the county’s setback and Health Department requirements. The maximum occupancy of the property was two persons. All neighbors to the property were notified about the public hearing. The only person to sign up for the comments period was Mr. Coleman, the applicant, who offered to answer any questions the commission had. He was accompanied by his designated property manager who was also the closest neighbor to the property. With no other members of the public speaking, Chairman Myers closed the public hearing. The commissioners were then given the opportunity to ask questions. Commissioner Kersjes asked whether the site manager would be residing in the house. Mr. Coleman responded that the site manager would be staying in his own house next door.
A motion to forward the request to the County Board of Supervisors was introduced by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes. With no further discussion, the Commission voted unanimously to approve.
Jody T. Lee has requested a conditional use permit for non-commercial private use camping on his residentially-zoned (R-1) property in the Man-Da-Lay subdivision on Burma Road in the North River Magisterial District. Matt Wendling of the Planning Office told the commission that the applicant had made improvements and maintained the property. He seeks to bring the property into compliance so it can be used for seasonal camping and have access to the North Fork of the Shenandoah River for fishing and kayaking. There have not been any conditional use permits issued for this property although other properties in that subdivision have been issued similar permits for recreational use. Mr. Wendling outlined the supplementary regulations for that use, including the requirement for an RV to not be on the site for more than 180 consecutive calendar days, and a limitation on the number of recreational vehicles that would be allowed on the property. He also listed the conditions that would be part of the permit if it was issued, including compliance with County Health Department regulations, posting markers on the lot for fire/emergency services, and that the site would be subject to inspection to ensure compliance.
The property is located in a special flood zone, so an emergency plan would also be required to provide for evacuation in case of a flood event. Chairman Meyers opened the public comment period and there was no response from the sparse audience. Vice-Chairman Henry commented that this was a pretty standard river lot use, and Mr. Wendling indicated that several lots in this old subdivision had been used this way since many of the dwellings had been eliminated in floods in 1985 and 1996, so consequently, its best use was really recreational.
Commissioner Longo moved to forward the application to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Vice-Chairman Henry seconded and the Commission voted unanimously to approve.
Tony and Shasta Haun have also requested a conditional use permit for private camping on their residentially-zoned property in the Man-Da-Lay subdivision on Burma Road in the North River Magisterial District. It adjoins the Lee property that the commission previously considered and shares a common driveway. This property is also located in a special flood zone, so a flood emergency evacuation plan would be required. There would also be a requirement for an RV to be on the site for not more than 180 consecutive calendar days, and the site would be subject to inspection to ensure compliance. Mr. Wendling indicated that the property owners were notified at the same time as Mr. Lee of the requirement for a permit, and the planning department was recommending the identical conditions for this property as the previous one. It has not been the subject of any previous conditional use permits. No speakers offered any comments during the public hearing, so Vice-Chairman Henry moved to forward the application to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Commissioner Kersjes seconded and the Commission voted unanimously to approve.
During the planning director comments, Director Taryn Logan indicated that demolition of the Bank building at Riverton Commons was done and the Tenant fit-out plan for Chipotle is being processed now. The Equus Partners project plan is under review that will site a warehouse facility just north of the Jail.
The Assistant County Attorney, Caitlin Jordan, did not have any comments for the commission.
Planner Matt Wendling indicated that he was working on a request for an amendment to the county ordinance for a “Family Day Home”. A first draft has been done and the planning staff will be meeting to discuss it prior to presentation to the commission.
Zoning Administrator Joe Petty summarized his work with permits, violations, and work on the signage ordinance in conjunction with the Assistant County Attorney. He also indicated that spring means a review of annual Conditional Use Permits, including kennels and private camping, as the active season begins. There is a need for reminding property owners that they need to be prepared and ready for an unpredicted flood event.
A motion to adjourn by Vice-Chairman Henry and a second by Commissioner Longo ended the meeting at 7:20 pm.
EDA in Focus
Town amends civil suit against EDA, McDonald to over $20 million
On Friday, March 13, legal counsel for the Town of Front Royal filed its amended civil complaint against the Town and County Economic Development Authority and the EDA’s former executive director and her two real estate companies, Da Boyz and MoveOn8.
It remains to be seen which way the traditional Friday the 13th bad luck will eventually fall legally in what has now grown from a $2-million precautionary civil litigation to what nearly 600 legal paragraphs contained in the 83-page amended complaint explains is now “not less than” a $20.22 million claim for damages by the Town of Front Royal.
With 39 additional pages of supporting documentation surrounding the 2014 Town transfer of ownership of the Afton Inn to the EDA for marketing for redevelopment – the Town also wants the Afton shell back free and clear – and its 10-page “Prayer for Relief” summary claim of the alleged financial damage suffered by the Town during the EDA Executive Directorship of Jennifer McDonald, it was a total of 132 pages of occasionally dizzying legalese dropped on the Warren County Courthouse and the EDA’s counsel and board of directors today.
The Town is seeking a civil jury trial to determine the validity of its claims.
The Town’s counsel – the amended complaint is co-signed by Town Attorney Doug Napier and Anthony and David Damiani of the contracted Damiani & Damiani Alexandria law firm – cites negligence by the EDA Board of Directors in its lack of oversight of then EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald; accuses the EDA Board of “unlawfully vesting in McDonald all of the power and authority granted to the EDA” by state code thereby causing “the Town to suffer economic harm and damages exceeding $20 million and damage to its reputation.”
Afton Inn claims
On the Afton Inn front, the Town alleges a violation of the 2014 Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Town and EDA on the ownership transfer for marketing and development purposes.
“Pursuant to the Memorandum Agreement, any lease, agreement to sell, or agreement concerning the future use of the Afton Inn Property was expressly subject to the Town’s review and written authorization.
“The EDA breached the Memorandum Agreement by failing to submit the Afton Inn Development Agreement to the Town for review and written authorization and accordingly, the Afton Inn Development Agreement has no legal force or effect or validity as it pertains to the Town,” paragraphs 462-463 read, leading to the plaintiff’s conclusion regarding that development agreement between the EDA and 2 East Main Street LLC that, “Any funds spent or debts incurred as a result of the Afton Inn Development Agreement are the sole debts of the EDA, and the Town has no legal or moral obligation to satisfy those debts,” the plaintiff states, adding that were there to be any Town liability ruled, “then the Defendants are jointly and severally liable to the Town for breach of contract in the number of funds expended, which is $357,044.”
Following the assertion of an invalid development agreement, the amended complaint continues that “in the alternative” to a breach of contract ruling, “the Town is a third-party beneficiary of the Afton Inn Development Agreement, and is entitled to specific performance of that agreement. If the EDA is unable to perform with respect to the Afton Inn Development Agreement, then the Town is entitled to have the title of the Afton Inn transferred to the Town.”
As previously reported by the Royal Examiner, due in large part to the EDA’s current financial situation and approaching insolvency fueled in part by the Town’s refusal to pay what has been called “an undisputed $8.4-million principal debt” to the EDA on construction of the new Town Police headquarters, the Afton Inn redevelopment project has been stalled since last spring when the EDA civil litigation against McDonald et al was filed.
The town council and staff have been behind closed session doors recently with 2 East Main Street LLC representatives. And Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick referred to 2 East Main Street LLC as the owner of the Afton Inn during a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Committee meeting of March 3.
EDA-McDonald allegations
The Town amended complaint’s references to McDonald often assume her guilt on the 34 financial felony fraud and embezzlement indictments she has been served with since the EDA filed its $21.3 million civil litigation against her and what has climbed to 13 co-defendants since March 26, 2019.
“At all times relevant hereto, McDonald was acting within the course and scope of her employment as Executive Director of the EDA and her malfeasance was committed while conducting the business of the EDA.
“The EDA is vicariously liable to the Town for the fraud, deceit, conversion, and embezzlement of McDonald under the theory of respondeat superior,” the amended complaint states.
The Town’s amended complaint also accuses the EDA of “Unconstitutional Taxation” in justifying its “not less than $20,226,153” claim.
“Article I, Section 6 of the Virginia Constitution states in relevant part “that all men … cannot be taxed … without their own consent or that of their representatives duly elected ….” the complaint reads on page 80, leading to page 81 observation that, “The EDA’s actions resulted in an unauthorized tax on the citizens of the Town and County. Therefore such tax is unconstitutional and invalid and has caused the Town and the Towns’ taxpayers damages in excess of $20 million.”
In the succeeding and final allegation of the amended complaint the EDA is accused of “Unlawful Eminent Domain”.
“The Defendants, by their actions aforesaid, have condemned and exercised the power of eminent domain over the property of the Town and the Town’s taxpayers.
“The Defendants do not have the power of condemnation and eminent domain.
“The Defendants actions, in condemning the property of the Town and the Town’s taxpayers, is unlawful and unconstitutional, and has caused the Town and the Town’s taxpayers damages in excess of $20 million.”
Those “actions aforesaid” appear to reference the preceding 79 pages description of specific actions cited in the EDA’s civil litigation against multiple defendants, and the criminal allegations primarily against McDonald.
‘Materials Only’ option, Afton ownership considered by CDBG Committee
On March 3, downtown business owners joined the Community Development Block Grant Committee to discuss a “Materials Only” option to reduce exorbitantly high bids on materials and labor to realize downtown façade improvements tied to federal grant money being distributed through the State to facilitate physical improvements to Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
It was explained that previous work could be covered by matching grant funds with receipts reflecting eligible work.
There was also an interesting statement made by Front Royal Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick concerning ownership of the Afton Inn. The fate of the Afton Inn recently garnered the attention of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, which is involved the CDBG process, as reported in Royal Examiner’s story “Citizen concerns spur DHR briefing to Town staff on Afton Inn obligations”.
As noted in that story the planned redevelopment of the Afton Inn is considered part of the Town’s CDBG project. The Town turned ownership of the Afton Inn over to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) in 2014 for marketing for redevelopment. The EDA has entered into an agreement with 2 East Main Street LLC for that redevelopment, which includes the EDA retaining ownership until the renovation project is completed.
However, the EDA’s current financial struggles in the wake of its $21.3 million financial scandal and consequent litigation have stalled that project.
After Tederick called 2 East Main Street LLC the owner of the Afton Inn, one committee member asked if that was true. Current EDA Board of Directors Chairman Ed Daley, a member of the CDBG Committee, reacted to Tederick’s statement with some apparent agitation but remained silent as the discussion continued. Contacted later, Daley confirmed that the EDA remains the owner of the Afton property and said he remained silent to observe the direction the discussion took.
Joint Tourism Committee meeting takes some unexpected turns
Following a briefing on tools available for local tourism marketing through the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) by Development Specialist Stephanie Lillard, there was some pointed discussion of exactly what role the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Committee has going forward in the aftermath of the Town’s sudden and unexpected moves related to its Tourism Department, and what authority the committee has to enact recommendations.
Of a request to present a path forward at the Front Royal Town Council meeting of Monday, March 16, Richard Runyon expressed skepticism.
“Why do we have to present Monday? We have a lot more to do – I’m not presenting on Monday,” the Shenandoah Valley Gold Club manager said.
“Okay, we’re not presenting Monday,” Vibe Properties and Front Royal Brewery co-owner Kerry Barnhart responded to Runyon’s declaration.
Shortly after that exchange Front Royal Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, who had been observing the 3 p.m. committee meeting along with 23 others, including three County Supervisors,
Walter Mabe, Delores Oates, and Cheryl Cullers left, about an hour and 10 minutes into what would be a two-plus hour meeting breaking up shortly after 5 p.m.
So, unfortunately, the apparent architect of the sudden terminations of key Town staff related to tourism and community development, particularly Community Development Director Felicia Hart and Town Planning Director Jeremy Camp, was not present to hear some suggestions on a path forward, as well as criticism of the terminations and tourism budget freezing he and a town council majority enacted without any previous public discussion.
“One person tore this place apart,” Paul Gabbert began when citizen input was sought by the committee. Why can’t everybody get together, the (town) council, everybody sitting at this table, every business owner in this town … sit down with Mr. Tederick and say ‘Put the damn thing back together the way it was’ because it ran, it worked … Felicia Hart was a professional at her job, she knew what she was doing.”
“I don’t think any of us saw us being in this position in terms of tourism,” Barnhart told her committee of the current flux on the Town side, particularly as to Hart’s absence and the freezing of the Town’s Tourism budget as the next tourist season approaches with the warmer weather and spring on the horizon. Committee members, including Barnhart, have observed how Hart particularly was pivotal in the committee’s work prior to her January 29 termination, along with four other Town employees.
As the meeting agenda moved to the above-referenced public input, another citizen present pointed toward a short-term solution that would restore some of the previous order to the direction forward for the remaining three-and-a-half months of the fiscal year ending June 30.
“Have this group oversee an individual till July 1st, which is the (currently) budgeted year that the Town has already approved the money for – I know a person who is willing to come in and fill that position as an executive director working for this group till July 1 for the same price she was paid by the Town up until she was terminated on January 29th, and that is Felicia Hart,” local attorney and Virginia Beer Museum proprietor David Downes said.
Downes told the committee he had spoken to Hart, gotten her “blessing” to broach the idea, had office space for her, and perhaps most surprisingly, added he had spoken to Tederick about it, whom he said had not expressed outright opposition to the notion.
Downes later explained to this reporter that in classic Hunter S. Thompson fashion, he had encountered Tederick in the Warren County Government Center Men’s Room prior to the meeting’s convening, much as Thompson had secured a long-sought interview with Richard Nixon on the 1968 presidential campaign trail as recounted in Thompson’s book “Fear & Loathing on the Campaign Trail”.
Downes noted that it would take the approval of the Town and County to facilitate the plan, adding, “I have all the confidence in the world that this group could oversee her … it gives us some breathing room to figure out what we’re going to do. This is a serious issue that affects all of this community.”
“I love Felicia … she did a great job – that would be great if she could come back and help here. There is a void here, a void created by a manager,” Barnhart replied, adding however, “I don’t believe it is in our purview to bring an individual back, noting the complexity of the Memorandum of Agreement of whatever would have to happen.”
It was also noted that while the interim town manager had expressed confidence in the Joint Tourism Advisory Committee’s ability to suggest and oversee a path forward for Tourism promotion following his attendance at its February 27 meeting, the Board does not have control of either the Town or County’s purse strings.
Prior to all this excitement as the meeting drew to a close, Virginia Tourism Corporation Development Specialist Lillard told the committee it was not the VTC’s role to recommend what path forward any community should take regarding its Tourism marketing but could offer information on what other communities do.
“Only three operate outside a government structure,” Lillard did note.
And she added that when a community establishes its path as to either governmental, chamber of commerce-driven or outsourced to the private sector control of its tourism marketing, the VTC was there to help through information dissemination and grant awards.
Update – EDA: Request for qualifications for the provision of an FY18 and FY19 audit
UPDATE: March 12, 2020 – In addition to the Special Board Meeting on March 10, the Board of Directors had a Special Board Meeting on Friday, March 6. Executive Director Doug Parsons reported that several firms have inquired about the Request For Qualifications (RFQ) for auditor services. The light of this new information, the board passed a motion to extend the RFQ deadline to March 20, 2020. The directors felt it was prudent to allow the additional time to entertain all interested prospects.
The Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority (“EDA”) is soliciting proposals for Auditor Services (“Services”). Sealed proposals for this work will be accepted until Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.
Please submit one (1) original and three (3) copies of your proposal in a sealed envelope marked “Auditor Services,” with the Proposer’s name and address marked on the outside of the sealed envelope, no later than 12:00 p.m. EST, Friday March 6, 2020.
Send to:
Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority
P.O. Box 445
Front Royal, VA 22630
ATTN: Gretchen Henderson, Administrative Assistant
Questions regarding this Request for Qualifications (“RFQ”) should be directed to:
Doug Parsons, Executive Director,
Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority
540-635-2182
dparsons@wceda.com
To access the full RFQ, including Scope of Work and Terms and Conditions, please click here. You can also visit the EDA website to learn more.
No off-Tuesday for supervisors this budget season – board pulls double duty
After an hour and a half of work session presentations on various aspects of the county governmental functions; available state grant options to help expand some county services or capital improvements; the dynamics of the County’s contract with the Humane Society of Warren County on animal impoundment at the Society’s Wagner Animal Shelter in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Control Department; and the best operational placement of a “Fraud, Waste and Abuse” hotline, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, minus the absent Tony Carter, took a 10-minute break at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Then it was out of the Warren County Government Center meeting room and into the adjacent caucus room for a once-delayed budget work session presentation led by County Administrator Doug Stanley with assistance from finance department personnel. After nearly two more hours of sometimes mind-numbing budget detail on anticipated expenses and revenue numbers for the coming fiscal year, board Chairman Walter Mabe adjourned the work session as the clock approached 10:30 p.m.
Watch the 7 p.m. work session open with Emergency Management Oversight Deputy Coordinator Rick Farrall’s PowerPoint presentation on the County’s Emergency Operations Plan and process, followed by the above-cited presentations on the Pre-trial Services Expansion Grant that can help funnel eligible criminal defendants into out-of-jail programs delivered by RSW Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison; …
And then for the daring, you can proceed to the Budget Work Session video for an overview of the County’s financial picture, including impacts from the EDA financial scandal, planned staff raises and the county administrator’s overview of early projections of coming departmental expenditures and revenue numbers.
Those numbers include a projected $712,168 revenue shortfall based on early revenue-expenditure figures that could change, Stanley, noted. That number is based on a projected local General Fund requirement of $81.65 million compared to a projected General Fund revenue of $80.94 million.
Meza leads council defense of tax reduction, re-flips on Valley Health recusal
After the meeting’s opening Pledge of Allegiance led by Service Unit 14-4 of the Girl Scouts of the Nations’ Capital; Mayor Tewalt’s Proclamation of March as Women’s History Month in Front Royal; and Town Energy Services Director David Jenkins presentation of a graduate certificate from the Northwest Line College to department employee Preston Toms, the Front Royal Town Council got down to business.
Despite continued concerns expressed by citizens and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock on behalf of himself and Mayor Gene Tewalt regarding revenue needs in the coming budget year, a Front Royal Town Council majority voted to approve an advertised real estate tax rate of 13 cents per $100 of value for the coming fiscal year. That rate reflects a half-cent reduction in the current real estate tax rate as the Town faces $29 million in capital improvement costs in the interim town manager’s budget proposal. The Town will maintain its Personal Property Tax Rate of 64 cents per $100 of assessed value.
While Sealock joined a 4-1 majority – Gillespie absent, Thompson dissenting – in approving the rate, he later explained his vote did not indicate support of the majority stance. Rather, he explained he did not want to leave the Town without any tax rate approved for the coming year, potentially derailing the entire budget process.
But Sealock was pointed in criticizing council’s tax-reduction majority, and its vocal leader Jacob Meza, for kicking needed capital improvements “down the road” for several years as he and now-Mayor Tewalt urged that revenue be generated in previous budget cycles to pay for those existing capital improvement needs.
Previous work session discussion indicated that Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget, including the $29 million for five major capital improvement projects, will add an estimated $1.69 million in annual debt service to the Town’s future expenses. And the council has failed to even consider its outstanding $8.4 million debt on principal payments on one already accomplished capital improvement, the new Front Royal Police headquarters.
As noted during a recent Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority meeting, that undisputed principal Town debt to the EDA on the FRPD headquarters is growing by $692 a day in the 3% interest being accumulated on that unpaid principal.
And as Thompson noted in prefacing her vote against the advertised tax rate, it has yet to be determined how the council will vote on Tederick’s recommendation of cutting the Town’s tourism function out of the budget.
The interim town manager called some of Sealock and Thompson’s concerns “legitimate” and wondered at a system that set a vote on the tax rate prior to the budget’s determination. Contacted later, Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson explained the necessity of getting the municipal tax rates to the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office around this point in the budget process so that tax assessments can be made for the June billing period in the two-installment tax collection system adopted here a number of years ago.
So, it would appear the early tax rate approval issue was created by the County and Town’s adoption of that two-installment tax payment system, which added a June billing period to the end of the year, December billing that existed in the single-payment tax billing system.
On the tourism front, Blue Ridge Shadows Holiday Inn principal Mike McCarthy continued the expression of public and tourism-related business owner’s concern over recent tourism-related firings, budget freezes and re-organizational policy statements during the public concerns portion of Monday’s meeting.
However, with all those variables on the table Meza expressed confidence that whatever costs are included in the FY 2021 budget, the council can balance that budget with available reserves or simply by cutting costs in other as-yet-to-be-determined Town departments and functions.
But if a council majority and its appointed interim town manager appear committed to further cuts to the Town governmental function to realize further tax reductions to Front Royal’s already comparatively low, as Paul Gabbert pointed out during his public comments, real estate tax rate on Monday, it may have pointed to one path forward – adding to surviving employees’ duties.
In its final order of business, the council voted 5-0 to appoint Town Manager Administrative Assistant Tina Presley as Council Clerk, replacing the terminated Jennifer Berry; and Director of Energy Services Administrative Assistant Mary Ellen Lynn as Deputy Council Clerk. Presley has been filling the clerk’s position on an interim basis since Berry’s late January termination along with Town Planning Director Jeremy Camp, Community Development Director Felicia Hart, Engineer Robert Brown and Planning and Zoning official Matt Farace.
The Memorandum of Agreement for each position’s addition to Presley and Lynn’s existing duties includes the condition that both Presley and Lynn “will negotiate with the Town Manager such an additional salary for acceptance of these additional duties… commensurate with not only said additional duties and responsibilities but also reflect the additional responsibilities and knowledge base required”.
To abstain or not to abstain
In other business Monday, by a 4-0 vote, Gillespie absent and Meza abstaining “due to my employment with Valley Health”, the council approved an ordinance amendment pertaining to the size and display of signage for the new Warren Memorial Hospital being constructed off Leach Run Parkway.
We recalled that Meza had previously reversed a pattern of recusals from discussion or votes on Valley Health’s pursuit of a $60-million bond issue through the EDA to facilitate the hospital’s construction prior to the council’s final vote on that bond issue. Meza prefaced that vote to approve the bond issue by explaining that Town legal staff had informed him his employment with Valley Health did NOT legally disqualify him from votes on Valley Health matters so long as he disclosed that employment relationship.
So, following Monday’s meeting, we asked Meza why he had reversed the previous reversal of his employment/abstention stance regarding Valley Health matters.
As he was headed out of the Warren County Government Center following the meeting, Meza turned and replied, “Roger, I’m not going to answer any of your questions.”
I wonder if I submitted them through new Town Communications Director Todd Jones, I’d have better luck? – Hey Todd, could you ask Jake a question for me?
The blighted property, and…
Also on Monday, the council approved by a 5-0 vote the second reading of the new Blighted Property Abatement Ordinance. The new ordinance authorizes the Town to force owners’ hands in improving or demolishing structures deemed “blighted” and a public health concern. Failure to develop and enact an abatement plan or to enact a Town-submitted plan can lead to the Town’s seizure of the blighted property.
Wonder what the odds are in Vegas on the first target of this new ordinance?
Also Monday, the council approved by a 5-0 vote a $424,000 contract extension with CHA Consulting, Inc. on Inflow & Infiltration (I&I) Engineering Services. The old contract expires this month. The I&I aspect of capital improvements included in the FY 2021 Budget proposal is projected at an $8-million cost, and approximately $550,000 of the projected $1.69 million in annual CIP debt services the Town is poised to take on.
