County Planning Commission approves Fairground’s parking sharing plan with Family Dollar
The Warren County Planning Commission held its regular meeting April 12 in the Government Center. At its previous meeting on March 8, the commission had deferred action on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the Society of St. Pius X for a church to be built on Reliance Road to allow time for the applicant to flesh out plans. While it did recommend approval at that meeting for a CUP for the applicant to utilize an existing barn on a temporary basis, there was not yet enough information to recommend approval of a second CUP application for the new church. Planning Director Matt Wendling announced that the new church CUP was being removed from the agenda to allow the applicant time to provide a general development plan for the commission’s further review.
The commission also reopened its unfinished consideration of a plan submitted by the Warren County Fair Association to use part of its property as a temporary overflow parking area for empty semitrailers for the Family Dollar Distribution Center on Fairground Road. In the unwieldy language of the Zoning Ordinance, and consequently the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application, the project was categorized as a “Motor Freight Terminal” when in fact it was intended as a simple parking area. It’s an example of when a unique, but perfectly reasonable proposed use of a piece of property, doesn’t fit the language of an ordinance — but adding the language to allow it might create an unintended precedent for other similar properties where such a use might be objectionable.
After a lengthy discussion regarding screening of the site from nearby residential properties and the surface of the parking area and reviewing the general development plan submitted by the applicant at the request of the commission, on a motion by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, seconded by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, the commission inserted a condition that the CUP be reviewed in 2 years and unanimously voted to recommend approval.
The Commission then turned its attention to the scheduled public hearings.
Shelly Cook has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The to-be-built rental unit is located on Lee Burke Road, zoned residential (R-1), and is in the Fork Magisterial District. The rental property will be used as a special feature for weddings held at her adjoining Agricultural events center.
There were no other speakers, and without discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Vice-Chairman Henry, The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
David Cressell has applied for a CUP for gunsmithing services on his residentially-zoned property at 275 Gary Lane in the Shenandoah District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that shooting on the property is prohibited and all testing would be carried out elsewhere. Gunsmithing is not considered a home-based business, so there should be no external appearance of a business. There were no speakers either for or against the request, so, without discussion, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Erica Baker – A request for a variance to Warren County Code §155-3.B(1)(b) of the Subdivision Ordinance to allow the voluntary transfer of a proposed subdivided lot to an immediate family member within the required five (5) years of having held fee simple title to the property. The property is located on 64 Tara Road, zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Planning Director Wendling explained to the commission that the application had been filed after the passing of the owner Alfred Smith, who wished to create a family subdivision so his heirs could each own and live on the property. Each heir was to receive at least a 3-acre portion. The riverfront property which is the residual lot would be held in joint ownership by the three heirs. The applicant acquired the property upon the death of her father on January 6, 2022. Her siblings Alisa Barton and Roger Smith were included in the will and the family wants to boundary adjust the property lines and create a family subdivision to allow for separate parcels for each family member.
Roger Smith currently owns a separate adjoining parcel that would be boundary adjusted with the other lot. The heirs have owned the property for a little more than a year and are willing to have a condition requiring that they retain ownership for nine years in lieu of the five required by the subdivision ordinance.
After a brief recess requested by the county attorney to substitute the “retain ownership” stipulation language in the motion for approval, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
Michaun M. Pierre submitted a request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental for her property at 726 Harmony Orchard Road in the South River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A). One neighboring property owner spoke at the public hearing to voice his concerns about the septic system, a retaining wall, and the danger of open fires so near to a heavily wooded area. The applicants assured the commission and provided documentation that the septic system was properly permitted and approved, and the retaining wall was structurally sound. The concern about open fires was answered by the county’s prohibition of open fires at short-term tourist rentals by ordinance. Without further discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Greg Huson, Seconded by Vice-Chairman Henry, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Harry H. Heard made a request to amend Warren County Code Sections §180-21 and §180-59 regarding Mobile Food Establishments operating in conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers or Wayside Stands and Ice Cream Stands Operating in conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers. Mr. Heard contacted planning staff to discuss the possibility of hosting a food truck and/or ice cream stand in conjunction with his farm stand/garden center business at 855 Stonewall Jackson highway in Bentonville, approved by CUP in 2018. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the Commission that in reviewing the current zoning ordinance for the proposed use of a mobile food establishment or ice cream stand on a property zoned Agricultural, staff determined ice cream stand is not a listed permitted use and mobile food establishment is only permitted on County-owned Parks and Recreation facilities in the Agricultural Zoning District. The staff determined that a code amendment could close the gap and allow this use by right, but only in conjunction with an approved wayside stand or garden center. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
All these actions will be forwarded to the County Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Commission’s Consent Agenda consisted of nine items being submitted for authorization to advertise for a public hearing:
- Mary Francis Jiminez & Zach Kramer – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 2034 Smith Run Road , is zoned Agricultural (A), and located in the South River District
- Roman Semenov – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 259 Cashmere Court. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Happy Creek District.
- Benjamin & Dana Straub – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 91 Present Way. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Kemandri Govender – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 128 Orchard Lagoon Drive. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Happy Creek District.
- Roberto Rodriguez & Gretchen Wagner – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 1820 Gooney Manor Loop. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Barbara J. Hessler – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 2930 Long Meadow Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River District.
- Frank O’Reilly – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 320 Old Barn Lane. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah District.
- Yesl Cho – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 3744 Browntown Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Shelly Cook – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 137 Lee Burke Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Fork.
On a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, Seconded by Commissioner Richardson, Vice Chairman Henry Abstaining, the commission voted unanimously to approve the consent agenda. These requests will have their public hearings at the Planning Commission meeting on May 10th.
Planning Director Wendling told the commission that progress continues on the County’s comprehensive plan, with lots of data mining work ongoing. He also said that the department is reviewing the county’s fee schedule, which has not been updated for several years.
The meeting adjourned at 8:25 p.m.
County supervisors zero in on a final FY-2024 budget and an ‘equalized’ Real Estate Tax rate, after acknowledging F&R team
After acknowledging the April 6 efforts of members of the County Fire & Rescue Department in the successful on-site emergency call delivery of a baby, at its April 11 work session the Warren County Board of Supervisors heard from various departmental staff on a variety of variables as they approach a final Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget submission. County Administrator Ed Daley indicated the goal is to have a final FY-2024 budget approved no later than June 1, with the new fiscal year beginning July 1.
Among variables discussed were where to set the “equalized” Real Estate Tax rate in the wake of the recent dramatically upwards reassessments; whether to adjust tax relief for the elderly and disabled upward; possible departmental fee increases, as in Building and Inspections to help cover a larger portion of departmental service costs; and how planned Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) will impact needed revenue.
During the work session County Commissioner of the Revenue Sherry Sours presented the revenue variables from setting an “Equalized” Real Estate Tax rate from 48 cents per one-hundred dollars of assessed value – cited as “a small loss”; to 49 cents – $41,000 revenue loss; 49.5 cents – a $284,000 revenue gain; and 50 cents – $611,000 revenue gain. As previously reported in the wake of the significantly higher real estate reassessments this past year, any increase in County Real Estate Tax revenue above 1% of the previous year’s level is treated as a tax increase requiring a public hearing. The 49-cent mark appears to be the closest to revenue neutral on the table. The county administrator later verified that both the 49.5-cent and 50-cent amounts would require public hearings.
Board discussion seemed to focus on setting the rate somewhere between that 49-cent mark, to 49.5-cents, both down in the revenue neutral “ballpark” from the existing 65.5-cent rate per $100 of assessed value. A decision is likely after the School Board makes its budget presentation to the County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room at the rear of the WCGC main meeting room.
Commissioner of the Revenue Sours also presented Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled numbers in surrounding communities as a contrast to Warren County’s current relief options as the board considers changes to its package.
Opening the budget-related items of the work session agenda, Human Resources Director Jane Meadows told the board the County would stay with its Health Care provider United Health Care for the third consecutive year. She said county staff have increasingly adjusted to the provider’s plan and how to best utilize it. She noted that an initially forecast 13% renewal rate increase had been reduced to 8%, much closer to the national average of 7%. Meadows suggested the County absorb the increase as some employees still had not bought into the plan due to relatively high current health care costs. Asked what that 8% overall cost increase amounted to by Supervisor Oates, Meadows said, “Close to $300,000”.
She reviewed other specific coverage cost increases, or reductions. Dental, she noted, had been reduced from a projected 10% increase to remaining flat for the coming fiscal year, while vision coverage actually came in at a reduced cost for FY-2024. Meadows also reminded the supervisors that the County had elected to leave its previous carrier Blue Cross for United due to the previous carrier’s projection three years ago of a 20% cost increase from its previous coverage level — an increase staff thought too high to accommodate.
County Finance Director Alisa Scott, Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan, and Building Code Official David Beahm also made presentations on other specifics to various county departments, including potential impacts of Capital Improvement Projects and service fee hikes to cover departmental costs.
Town ponders Sayre property subdivision proffers and Dynamic Life text amendment request for R-3 cemetery zoning by SUP
At a work session the evening of April 10th, the Front Royal Town Council got two planning staff recommendations for approval of first, a rezoning request on existing town zoning maps for a 43.9-acre (or 44.138, take you pick of presentations) parcel now earmarked for development of a 128-lot subdivision (3.03 units per acre) on the sprawling home property of Tom and Carla Sayre. The request is for a change from “Estate Residential District, R-E, to Residential District R-1A from NVR, Inc/Richard Lanham, the potential developer of the Saddle Crest subdivision; and second, for a “Text Amendment to Town Code Chapter 175 to Permit the Creation of a Cemetery in the R-3 Zoning District with a Special Use Permit (SUP) Application.” The latter item is related to the request from Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center to facilitate the burial of its late minister and co-founder Pastor W. Carlton Rogers on the property.
There were questions from council on the long-term implications of both recommendations. On the latter matter, while it seems the current request is focused on the burial of one person, Pastor Rogers, on what was illustrated as 0.01 acres (one-hundredth of an acre) on the church’s extensive property, are there plans to expand an approved cemetery to broader parishioner use in the future, and if so to what degree. Council moved action on the requested text amendment to allow cemetery as a use by SUP in the R-3 District to a Special Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 1st, to be followed by a regularly scheduled work session.
On the Sayre-property Saddle Crest subdivision, vehicular access and ongoing issues with railroad blockages of the current sole access point at Happy Creek Road’s intersections with nearby Leach Run Parkway and Shenandoah Shores Road, was a focal point. Discussion indicated an expressed opinion of VDOT (Va. Dpt. of Transportation) that a discussed traffic flyover of the tracks at Leach Run Parkway will never happen here due to various approval criteria, including costs, cited at $35-to-$45 million, and an absence of a significant degree economic development that would be accessed north of the railroad tracks by a flyover there.
That shifted discussion to development of, and potential developer proffers related to, a long-discussed East-West Connector Road linking the Shenandoah Shores area north of the tracks where the Sayre/Saddle Crest project is located, to the north side of downtown Front Royal in the vicinity of 8th Street and the Bing Crosby Stadium-anchored recreational park area.
Another area of concern was whether offered proffers related to impacts on the county’s public school system were adequate. And while Mayor Cockrell, a former school system employee, pointed out the Town is not involved in the management or funding of public schools, it was observed that children within the town do to a great degree use public schools. So, an increase in the number of school-age children within the town limits is a concern for the County-overseen public school system. The proposed proffer is for $3,600 per unit to the Warren County Public School system.
The Saddle Crest discussion ended without council forwarding the requested rezoning to a specific date for action.
Following those discussions and council forwarding five items for inclusion on the April 24 meeting Consent Agenda, Downtown business woman Ellen Aders went to the podium to present an item added to the agenda at the work session’s outset. That was discussion of forwarding a Resolution of Support of an “Explore Main Street” initiative that has a grant application deadline of April 28 approaching. Aders explained a past history of town involvement in similar programs that seemed to eventually fall by the wayside.
She fielded questions on how the program might interact with the joint tourism efforts the town and county governments have been pushing towards in recent years, as well as describing a positive response from downtown business owners she had approached about a program of this sort’s resurrection. There was also discussion of how the currently described 509-2A involved “public charity” entity might be shifted to the more familiar 501-C3 designation. In general council seemed receptive to a renewed effort to put more focus on the organization and promotion of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. Council moved a vote on the Resolution of Support to its April 24 meeting, giving Aders four days to complete and submit the associated grant application.
The items forwarded to the April 24 Consent Agenda were: A. Bid for 2022 Manhole Rehabilitation Project; B. Bid for Engineering Services for 8th Street Bridge; C. Task Order for Water Treatment Plant Clearwell Inspection and Evaluation; D. FY23 Budget Amendment for Relocation of Utilities for Rockland Road VDOT Project; and E. Proclamation for Municipal Clerk’s Week; and F. Proclamation for Administrative Professionals Day
Council also discussed items for in inclusion in the next Town-County Liaison Committee meeting, April 20, as well as continuing its discussion of a reworked Liaison Committee framework that would allow both the county and town’s full elected bodies to participate. The advantages and disadvantages of adding what would have to be a joint council/supervisors official meeting were part of the discussion. Council appeared reluctant to add that topic to the April 20 agenda without knowing the county supervisors readiness to discuss it further at this time.
Town Planning Commission Special Session recommends approval of cemetery ordinance change
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, first in a work session to review the final touches to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan update prior to its presentation for a public hearing at its April 19th regular meeting. The work session was followed immediately by a Special meeting to facilitate a request from Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center. In the absence of Chairman Darryl Merchant, the meeting was chaired by Vice-Chairman Daniel Wells.
VDOT representative Adam Campbell discussed VDOT’s input to the plan and answered questions about the product as a whole. Commissioner Marshner asked if the removal of the planned East-West connector from the land use map would adversely affect its eventual construction. Mr. Campbell said the proposed connector remained in the future transportation plan, but since its eventual site was not known, it wasn’t necessary to be on the map yet. The conceptual planned cost could be estimated at between $25 and $40 million, depending on the configuration. The western termination point, for example, still hasn’t been worked out. Commissioner Glenn Wood raised the subject of a flyover at Leach Run Parkway and Happy Creek Road to service Shenandoah Shores Road. Mr. Campbell recalled that the construction cost of such a flyover access project could reach $35-to-$40 million, and that is likely the reason that it had not been carried out. After a discussion of the various transportation priorities in the plan, the Commission agreed to present it for a public hearing on the 19th. Once the Planning Commission has delivered its final version to the Town Council, there will be a final public hearing before the Town Council votes to accept it.
As noted above, immediately following the work session, the Commission held a Special Meeting to consider a request from the town council to develop and recommend an amendment
to Chapter 175 of the Town’s Zoning Ordinance to amend the definition of “cemetery” to Chapter 175-3; add “cemeteries” as an accessory use to churches in the Residential District (R-3), and to add supplemental regulations for “Cemeteries” to Chapter 175-30.2. The ordinance change request did not include a direct reference to Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, but the impetus behind it was a request to the town council for Dynamic Life’s widely beloved late founding pastor, Carlton Rogers, to be buried in the church grounds. Pastor Rogers passed away on February 5th. The Town Council, in turn, urged the planning department to create a means for churches to establish cemeteries and to define supplemental rules for doing so.
Virginia law regarding cemeteries is broad, and localities must deal with many historical and environmental issues when considering siting for a final resting place. The new amendment will provide a framework for future requests for cemeteries in the town that comply with established zoning rules and practices. There is nothing in the new text of the ordinance or the state law to preclude the scattering of ashes or reposing of them in vaults or columbariums without the designation of a cemetery.
The public hearing yielded three speakers, all members or representatives of the Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center. Each commended the planning department and the commission for taking up the ordinance change proposal. Elvi Rogers, the late pastor’s widow, told the commission that her husband had a heart for the community and shared a long list of ways that Dynamic Life had positively impacted the community, thanks to the vision of Carlton Rogers.
With a minimum of discussion, the commission voted, on a motion by Michael Williams, seconded by Connie Marshner, to recommend the ordinance change for approval.
Supervisors approve funding requests for F&R equipment and County website upgrade – bid farewell to Deputy Clerk
At its meeting of Tuesday, April 4th, the Warren County Board of Supervisors took care of several outstanding business matters, including authorizations to award contracts on Fire & Rescue Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); the Information Technology Department’s request to procure website services to assist the County in developing a new website; and the movement of funds to accomplish Phase II of Senior Center facility upgrades, which staff noted included moving a fuel tank and installing a courtyard patio and sign. The board unanimously approved all those departmental funding requests on motions by Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Delores Oates. They were as follows:
Fire and Rescue purchase of Personal Protective Equipment: Authorized purchase from the Maryland Fire Equipment Corporation in the amount of $69,546.83, with authorization to the County Administrator to issue the purchase order in that amount.
Funding New Website: Authorized funding, which staff pointed out is in the FY-2022/23 budget, for Computer Software from CivicPlus in the amount of $30,193.38. An Annual Recurring Services cost that will have to be approved for each subsequent year was also approved. That cost in FY-2023/24 will be $5,812.50.
Senior Center, Phase II: Authorized the inter-fund budget transfer of $207,190.06 from the General Fund’s Prior Year End Fund Balance to the Capital Improvement Fund for a purchase order for $139,900 to Lantz Construction for the successful completion of Phase II of the Senior Center.
Also on the agenda was revisiting the modification request of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Non-Commercial, Private Use Camping by Gillian Greenfield & Richard Butcher on a parcel located off Beech Road. The staff agenda summary noted that the applicants purchased the property following the death of previous owner John Kovac, who was issued a CUP for private use camping in March of 2015. Due to restrictions against camping in the Shenandoah Shores subdivision where the property is, a condition was added to Kovac’s permitting that “prior to private use camping and parking of campers or recreational vehicles, the applicant shall have written permission from the Shenandoah Shores POA to camp and shall provide a copy of the letter to Planning staff.”
After their purchase Greenfield and Butcher formally requested that the Kovac CUP be updated in their names. In briefing the board on the modification request Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz said planning staff had recommended the language of the above-referenced first condition to the CUP on getting permission from the Shores POA be amended to: “The parking and use of major recreational vehicles for private use camping on the property shall be prohibited.”
With no questions from the board and no comment from the applicants, on a motion by Supervisor Walt Mabe, seconded by Jay Butler, the CUP modification switching the use to the applicants passed unanimously, as amended.
Following that action on the lone “Unfinished Business” item on the agenda, the supervisors unanimously approved an 11-item Consent Agenda as presented, on a motion by Mabe, seconded by Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers.
During Public Comments at the meeting’s outset, a friend, Suzie Delgado, spoke on behalf of a woman present, Candy Beaston, whom she said was too emotionally affected by the issue to speak to it herself.
Delgado read a statement into the record blasting the County’s Treasurer’s Department and one of its back-tax collection agencies, the Pond Law firm, for its handling of and non-communications with the family about delinquent taxes on the home property of a relative who had suffered from, and was incapacitated by, a traumatic brain injury suffered in 2007. The County, apparently through the Pond Law firm, is now trying to foreclose on the property over the back tax issue. Beaston and her family are asking for that action to be stopped, and the back tax issue to be resolved in an equitable manner based on the County’s long-time failure to contact her directly, as she is also on the deed of her brother’s property.
During board and staff reports, several board members and County Attorney Jason Ham bid farewell to Deputy Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi, whom they noted would be leaving the County at the end of the week. During the meeting, Ciarrocchi read into the record the written Virginia Department Of Transportation monthly report, submitted in the physical absence of a representative, as it has generally been since the board eliminated the monthly morning meetings created decades ago to accommodate outside agency monthly or quarterly reports. Ciarrocchi, who is six months pregnant, has taken a job in the private sector that will allow her to work from home. Goodbye Emily, we concur with Mr. Hams’ observations (23:15 video mark) of working with you.
Following completion of the above-cited actions, as well as public, board, and staff comments, with no Additional New Business brought forward, the board adjourned the meeting at 7:39 p.m. See highlights of the above discussions and actions in the County video.
Did not seeing eye to eye with supervisors on property sales priorities lead to replacement of two longest-tenured EDA board members?
As reported in our overview story on the Warren County Board of Supervisors joint work session and meeting of March 7, in a surprise move the county’s elected officials, not only voted to fill two vacant seats on the seven-member Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors (FR-WC EDA, aka WC EDA), but replaced the two longest-tenured members of that board at the end of their current terms. And currently “longest tenured” means just under one full four-year term.
Both recent EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne and Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold sought reappointment to their seats, the terms of which expired on February 28th. Why did they seek reappointment, we asked. Browne and Harold concurred they believed the jobs they signed on for in 2019 are yet to be completed. Those jobs included bringing the FR-WC EDA back from the devastation of the estimated $26-million financial scandal of 2014-2018 (See Royal Examiner website NEWS archives under EDA IN FOCUS for a history of the evolution of that financial scandal and its consequences). In our overview story on the supervisors March 7th meeting at which the EDA appointments were announced, we promised a follow up story as more information became available.
Royal Examiner reached out to all five supervisors for comment on their thought process in creating a four-person (out of seven) EDA Board of Directors majority with no experience of the past four years of recovery of the economic development process and litigation to regain lost assets stemming from the “financial scandal”. None of the supervisors responded, not even with a “personnel matter” disclaimer to avoid comment on even their mindset approaching a decision to significantly reduce the experience and leadership level of the EDA Board of Directors as financial scandal litigations and negotiations continue around the EDA core mission of business and industry recruitment and maintenance. We also sought comment from supervisors-appointed, in-house County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. However, acknowledging the supervisors’ sole appointment authority of EDA board members, Petty declined comment, noting he had not been included in the review process of applicants.
We did, however, get responses from the two replaced members. During our conversations with those now former members, a question came to mind: Did a quick turnaround “fire sale” debate concerning EDA properties lead to replacement of the two longest-tenured members of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority?
Browne told us: “If the EDA starts to sell its properties immediately it’s because it’s bowing to the pressure from the Board of Supervisors and the County Administrator, something both Greg and I told the supervisors was a bad idea. If that happens, you’ll see the bigger properties being sold to companies that aren’t bringing in much in the way of jobs or CapEx.” We asked Browne to elaborate. He explained that: “CapEx is the recurring revenue that is generated from the initial construction, outfitting, and upfitting of a heavy commercial or industrial firm. CapEx is also determined by the amount of gross receipts and machinery and tools tax a company utilizes in the course of their business. Obviously, this can vary widely depending upon the industry sector the company operates in.
“For example, a traditional warehouse brings in very few jobs and almost no CapEx. A data center in the same location could bring in so much CapEx that it would allow a locality to pay to maintain essential infrastructure and keep experienced workers without having to raise real estate or personal property taxes. In other words, a game changer.” Browne elaborated, adding, “The EDA-owned properties at Stephens Industrial Park, the three properties at Happy Creek Technology Park, and the Avtex properties are about all that is left in Warren County for game-changing opportunities to bring in large-scale manufacturing or high-CapEx companies that could significantly help cut into the remaining EDA debt, $12-$15 million after all properties are sold, and still allow the County to afford competitive salaries for teachers, police and firefighters, while investing in needed infrastructure.”
And Harold observed that the Avtex business park presented its own unique variables due to re-development limitations at a former federal Superfund cleanup and restoration site, as well as its location related to road infrastructure and accessibility.
“But if it’s more of a fire sale there won’t be a way in the future to bring in companies looking for larger tracts. There’ll be a one-time boon to debt servicing and little in the way of additional incoming taxes,” Browne continued, “And in a couple of years the Board of Supervisors may sadly tell residents they have to pass a bond issue to pay back the EDA debts, and taxpayers will be saddled with that debt for 30 years with little to show for it.
“Local governments have just a few vehicles to raise revenue. This can be done through taxing local citizens and business and/or through raising general obligation or revenue bonds. Since none of the debt can be attributed to a revenue producing project, General Obligations bonds would have to be sought. Again, the tax man cometh,” Browne observed of a potential outcome of hasty decisions, adding, “These bonds will have to be paid through increased taxes or via a reduction in services. It doesn’t have to be that way if the County takes a slightly longer view on what’s best for County residents. This is just Industrial Development 101.”
But is “Industrial Development 101” a course Warren County’s elected and top appointed officials, not to mention EDA board members, have taken, or passed? If the supervisors, administrative, and departmental staffs interactions with the two Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory bodies, the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms and more recently its own appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee, have shown anything over the past three-plus years, it is that the county’s current elected and involved departmental officials do not seem prone to take the advice of stakeholders with direct experience of their neighborhood infrastructures and financial cost versus benefit analysis.
Could this trend be about to continue in the supervisors relationship with its now in-house EDA?
No consideration of experience?
We also asked Browne and Harold about their pre-replacement interactions with the supervisors. Was there a reappointment interview process and if so, were issues on the timing and method of EDA property sales raised? Browne did say he found his interview process for reappointment somewhat surprising in that it seemed he was being asked the same series of questions that would have been directed at new applicants, with no questions specific to his experience of the past 3-3/4 years on the EDA board and what had been learned from it. We asked Harold if his interview experience was similar.
“My interview process was straight from a script that Chairman Cook was reading. There was discussion prior to the interview if the pre-scripted questions would apply, or if they were going to use a different format. The scripted questions were chosen after general consensus. The questions mainly focused on the future direction. There were no questions about our processes, strategy, ability to work cohesively as a group, or status of current EDA business,” Harold said reflecting Browne’s “scripted” experience.
However, he added that Supervisor Walt Mabe, “asked me a few questions about my desire to serve and ability to serve a full four-year term. I am not sure if those were on the question list or just something he was gleaning during the interview,” Harold said. “After a pondered moment I replied that I absolutely wanted to serve and that I wanted to see several current projects I worked on come to fruition. I had a keen interest in coming to resolution on the Happy Creek Road property sale and seeing Avtex take a firm direction with an agreed upon development plan. I felt that these tasks could take upwards of two years. However, with my current personal and professional commitments, I could not say with absolute confidence that I would be able to serve the full four years.”
Regrets?
Browne told us he was adjusting to not working nearly full-time as Chair of the EDA Board of Directors. “I am proud of what we’ve done in the past 3-3/4 years in the wake of what happened. We put in place safeguards to help prevent misconduct at EDA in the future. We created and followed a strategic plan to recover assets through the civil courts that belonged to the community, while aggressively marketing and selling EDA properties. We secured judgments in court and in confidential mediations for millions of dollars (as reported here approximately $24 million publicly settled on paper to this point). We’ve sold millions of dollars of EDA properties and brought outstanding manufacturing firms to our community.
“We were ready to start the process with the Town to resolve the court cases between the two entities without having to go to the expense of a trial and paying attorneys. Fairly resolving those lawsuits will go a long way to improving the strained relations between the Town, County, and EDA which has been allowed to fester far too long. We righted the ship and I have no regrets,” Browne said of the past nearly four years in the post-financial scandal EDA trenches.
Unlike Browne, Harold did point to one regret — although on the back end of his tenure. “One thing that I would have liked to have changed was my manner of exit from the Authority,” Harold told us, noting his reapplication interview was conducted by only three supervisors, Chairman Vicky Cook, Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, and Walt Mabe, to whom he expressed gratitude for showing up. “The other two members of the Board of Supervisors (Oates, Butler) didn’t show up. It is unclear to me why county leadership would schedule interviews with less than a full board. Given this, I feel a higher level of respect should be shown to all advisory board members given the time commitment and difficulty it is in filling these seats.
“Going forward, I hope the EDA and Board of Supervisors continue to realize that the debt burden created by the scandal will not be covered by a quick sell of EDA assets. In the near future, we all may be faced with tax increases in reconciling a multi-million-dollar debt. The best way to mitigate this is to bring the right industry to our community that will pay higher and consistent tax dividends for the next 20 to 30 years and beyond. Being steadfast in this strategy will surely lessen the impact to us all,” Harold said, continuing his concurrence with Browne on the issue of avoiding hurried sales of larger EDA properties to what might not be the best long-term prospects for development of those key economic development parcels.
So, heads up four new EDA board members, and those three remaining — if pressure for quick sales of larger parcels come from county officials, elected or appointed, ask questions of all involved as to whether their recommended course of action is the best course with the best applicant over the long haul for county economic development, and financial recovery from past mistakes.
After all, that’s Economic Development 101.
(Writer’s note: This story is in no way a judgement of any of the four new appointees, or for that matter the remaining three board members. Rather, it is an exploration of why the county’s elected officials chose to eliminate the bulk of experience of the past four years on the EDA board at this particular time.)
How to approach curb & gutter waivers among issues pondered as council sends items, including Swan Farm proffer amendments, to April 24 public hearings
The trials and tribulations of municipal governance were on display at a Monday, April 3rd work session of the Front Royal Town Council. Issues faced included when to draw the line on code enforcement on curb and gutter standards in the face of waiver requests in neighborhoods without existing curb and gutter; how changing town infrastructure development over years of delays in movement on the Swan Farm/HEPTAD residential project should impact proffers as that project is poised to finally begin; and how best to deal with alerting constituents to coming action items that might impact their lives or neighborhoods when those constituents don’t take advantage of existing town government methods of information dissemination.
As for Swan Farm/HEPTAD, council agreed to move forward on advertising for public hearing on proposed proffer adjustments to the April 24th council meeting. Extensive council discussion of changing development numbers and responses to questions by HEPTAD partner Ron Llewellyn and Greenway Engineering representative Marissa Shifflett begins at the 25:26 mark of the linked Town video, ending at 1:03:31.
The citizen informational gap discussion came during “Open Discussion” of non-agenda topics near the end (1:41:29 video mark) of the nearly two-hour work session. Councilman Bruce Rappaport raised the issue of a constituent worried about traffic impacts of council’s recently approved Outdoor Recreation Facility at the South Fork of the Shenandoah Rivers edge on the town’s north-side at the former VFW property off North Royal Avenue Extended. The constituent had been unaware of the public hearing on the matter at the March 27th council meeting when they could have publicly raised their concerns. Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock commented that he had the same conversation with another constituent.
Councilwoman Amber Morris noted the public hearing had, not only been advertised in print media as required by state code, but also had been “widely” circulated on social media, with written notices being sent to neighboring property owners by the Town – “It was everywhere” Morris observed. However, with it obviously having gotten by some citizens should the Town consider sending public hearing notices out with utility bills to assure a wider informational circulation, Rappaport asked his colleagues, acknowledging the extra work that could create for staff.
Mayor Lori A. Cockrell observed that citizens can sign up for text alerts of Town business and coming agenda items. How best to alert them to that option was then tackled. Mayor Cockrell also pointed to the declining positive impact of print media advertising due to the changing nature of the major area daily paper’s distribution now coming by mail, coupled with rising costs reducing circulation. “Print news is going by the wayside,” the mayor observed locally of a long-predicted 21st-century media trend.
During a work session opening Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget process review by Finance Director B. J. Wilson, it was noted that a waiver of penalty and interest on late payments would be extended from June 5th to June 20th due to the bills again going out later than usual due to the extended budget development process. Council then moved to further discussion of the Warren Coalition’s Special Use Permit request for a substance abuse “Recovery Lodging House” at 200 North Royal Avenue (4:22 video mark to 26:00).
Council responded positively to Warren Coalition representative Christa Shifflett’s explanation of the parameters of admittance and oversight standards that will be put in place so that its presence does not negatively impact the neighborhood where it would be located. With those standards assurances council moved the SUP request to advertise for public hearing on April 24th.
The final of three action items under consideration was the above-mentioned Waiver of Curb and Gutter Request for 709 and 711 Crosby Road by Jason and Christine Sine. That discussion delved into longer-term Town plans for expansion of curb and gutter and how waivers should be applied based on existing conditions versus those long-term plans. Concern that approval of waivers for even isolated new development and sale for profit could be used by any future, larger-scale developer to cite a precedent being set for curb and gutter waivers was expressed. “Where do we draw the line?” Mayor Cockrell asked.
“Last year, we issued 37 new dwelling unit permits for the Town of Front Royal. Those were all in-fill lots. It’s not the open land up off Happy Creek or something like a large development coming in. These are just little pieces of lots that somebody bought five of them, built a house on two, and now their family is selling off what’s left. That’s what we’re seeing where you get these waiver requests from,” Planning Director Lauren Kopishke explained of applications like the Sines.
As the discussion explored the “Where do we draw the line” aspect specific issues like potential negative down-hill impacts on nearby properties was also cited as a potential reason to deny curb and gutter waivers. However, there was no indication that was an issue in the Sine request. But revisiting the long-term Town goal of expanding curb and gutter throughout the town limits, Vice-Mayor Sealock pointed out that by doing it now, as opposed to several years into the future, applicants were likely to save money — if typical inflationary patterns continue, that is.
As the discussion ended with many variables still on the table, Town Attorney George Sonnett noted that “council has to act” on the request. That prompted another consensus, this time to move the item to the April 24th meeting for action up or down on the requested waiver. According to staff that item is not scheduled for a public hearing. See that discussion in the linked video from the 1:04:40 to 1:28:23 mark.
Council then (1:28:40 mark) moved to Virginia Municipal League (VML) Policy Committee Appointments. A draft roster, albeit in Councilman Josh Ingram’s absence was developed for future meeting approval. Council wrapped the open portion of the work session up with the above-referenced 15-minute discussion of how best to alert citizens to coming council action items and associated public hearings of interest to them.
Council then convened to Executive/Closed Session for discussion of legal matters related to civil litigation it referenced as “Warren County EDA v. Town of Front Royal” which is a portion of the dueling litigations council launched several years ago disputing relative “financial scandal” liabilities related to what is still legally known as the Front Royal-Warren Count EDA, though in the wake of the Town’s withdrawal from participation in that EDA is now commonly referred to as the WC EDA which has been taken in-house by the county government.
Click here to watch the April 3rd work session.
