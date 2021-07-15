Local Government
County Planning Commission copes with influx of Conditional Use Permits
The Warren County Planning Commission held its regular meeting on Wednesday, July 14, with a full slate of Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests. A larger-than-normal audience turned out to be permit applicants and their supporters, rather than a large group of concerned citizens as at previous meetings. When Chairman Robert Myers opened the floor for public presentations on non-agenda items, there were none.
Ten Special Use Permit applications advertised for public hearings since the last regular meeting in June were on the agenda.
John Suh requested a permit for a short-term tourist rental for his Agriculturally zoned property at 515 Corron Drive in the Fork District. Planner Matt Wendling briefed the commission on the request. There is no Homeowners Association for that area, but several nearby property owners had expressed their concerns about the potential for guests to discharge firearms or use all-terrain vehicles, so Commissioner Henry asked if prohibitions of those activities could be made a condition of approval of the permit. Since the applicant was at the hearing, he agreed to make those prohibitions part of the rules for guests, and the commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit as amended.
Neal Sutliffe was seeking a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 1720 Khyber Pass Rd. The property is zoned residential and is in the Happy Creek District. The applicant purchased the property as a derelict cabin and is rebuilding it. There were two letters opposing the permit, but no one attended the hearing. The Chairman pointed out, as he often does, that Bed & Breakfast or short-term tourist rentals are not legally considered a commercial activity, but are rather defined as residential in nature. One of the complaints centered on a debris fire that was close to the property line during the demolition process. The applicant explained that the contractor working on the property at the time had constructed a pit to get rid of the debris, but that it was a one-time occurrence and would not happen again. The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval for the permit.
Chad and Charlene Backstrom are seeking a CUP for private use camping on their property on Burma Road in the North River District. The properties in that area are all in the Shenandoah River flood zone and so special provisions for flood emergency actions are required. The commission unanimously recommended approval of the permit.
Shawn and Christine Tsanganelias were also seeking a CUP for private use camping for another property in the same area on Burma Road in the North River District. The commission quickly approved the recommendation unanimously.
James Humphrey made it three CUP requests in a row for private use camping for another property in the same area on Burma Road in the North River District. These permit requests are often the result of periodic reviews by the planning department for recreational use lots. Owners may be unaware of the need for a permit. The commission unanimously recommended approval of the request.
The Church at Skyline requested conditional use permitting for a private school at 7655 Stonewall Jackson Highway on Agricultural land in the South River District. The school is located on church property and is unlikely to increase traffic flow to the site, the applicant stated. VDOT has already given its approval, and the County Building Inspection Department is working on its input. There were no opposing speakers, and Pastor Butch Hammond expressed his appreciation to the Planning Department and the Commission for working with the church to allow it to provide this service to the community. The commission recommended approval without objection.
Melissa Halko has requested a CUP for her residentially zoned property at 261 Sunset Village Road in the Fork District. There were no speakers either for or against the request. The commission unanimously recommended approval of the permit.
Ken Colton/KLC & Co, LLC, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for the storage of cars, boats, and recreational vehicles on their property on Winners Court in the North River District. The property is zoned Industrial, and planning staff recommended the addition of a condition that vehicles stored there should be registered and insured. The commission unanimously recommended approval as presented with that condition.
Kim Countryman’s CUP request was for a country General Store at 4536 Strasburg Road in the North River District. The property was operated as the Waterlick Grocery Store for decades prior to falling into disuse. The owner discovered that prior permits had expired due to the lack of continuous operation, and embarked on an effort to renovate and reopen the business. However, VDOT must approve entrances onto a state highway and determined that the present ones at the site do not meet the safety requirements due to limited visibility. The Planning Department recommended that the commission deny approval for the permit; however, after the applicant made a personal appeal and indicated she was meeting in the next week with the VDOT representative, the commission unanimously voted to table the request for an additional month to allow the applicant to identify options to meet the VDOT requirements.
Randall Lewis and Monica Stover requested a Conditional Use Permit for private use camping on their residentially zoned property on Farms Riverview Road in the Shenandoah District. There were no objections to the request, so the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval for the permit.
Six conditional use permit requests were presented for authorization to advertise, five for short-term tourist rentals, and one for private use camping. It appears that next month’s regular meeting will have a full agenda too.
The Planning Department announced that the long-anticipated Comprehensive Plan review has begun, and Planning Director Joe Petty expressed his appreciation for the commission’s support and work so far. He also announced that the Warren County Capital Improvement Plan (WC CIP) will be the subject of the next Planning Commission work session on August 5. Section 15.2-2239 of the Code of Virginia assigns the responsibility for capital outlay programs to the local planning commissions. The Code states that the local commission may, and at the direction of the governing body shall, prepare for a period not to exceed the ensuing five years a Capital Improvement Plan based on the Comprehensive Plan of the county or municipality. Once the plan is adopted, it is revised annually. Individual project priorities may change throughout the course of the year, and it is quite possible that certain projects may not be funded during the year initially indicated in the CIP.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.
Local Government
Thompson challenges Lloyd’s reasons for moving anti-vaccination choice consequences proposal forward – public hearing, vote slated for August 2
After writing a preview of Monday’s Front Royal Town Council work session based on Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio proprietor Annie Guttierrez’s analysis of minor changes to the Town’s Special Events Code, I thought I had the lead for the coming work session story figured out.
But that work session of July 12, took an unexpected turn 90 minutes in when a non-agenda item was raised during “Open Discussion” by Councilman Scott Lloyd. The “policy attorney” and “right-to-life” advocate, most prominently known nationally as former President Donald Trump’s Director of Refugee Resettlement during the child separation policy at the southern border, implored his colleagues to bring his pandemic-related, anti-vaccination choice consequences ordinance proposal to a vote despite admitting he knew he has no support for the initiative among them. Lloyd’s proposed ordinance would make it illegal for any business or “entity” in the Town of Front Royal to, not only fire but reposition or refuse to hire someone based on their refusal to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. It is a pandemic as of July 13, attributed with killing over 4 million worldwide, 611,700 nationally, 11,450 in Virginia, and 61 in Warren County in the last year and a half.
That lack of support, even among Lloyd’s fellow conservative Republican Committee council members is based on the town legal staff’s opinion such an initiative has no legal basis in Virginia, particularly as a Dillon Rule state in which municipal governments have no authority greater than what is defined for them by the state government.
With his point raised, Councilwoman Letasha Thompson confronted Lloyd about his reasoning for requesting a public vote on an initiative Lloyd said he wouldn’t mind being the “lone vote” in support of. “I have a question – what is the goal? I’m starting to think there’s a goal here, and I think it’s a very personal goal I’m trying to understand,” she began. “What is your next step? Because you’re asking to bring something to a vote that you literally know you’re going to be the only one to vote on the ‘yes’ line. So, I’m thinking there’s something beyond town council that you’re going for. And that’s fine but you need to let the rest of us know,” Thompson told Lloyd, citing what she said were at least 10 previous times Lloyd had brought the matter to the council table.
“So, I’d like to understand, do you have some ambition outside of Front Royal and the town council – is that what we’re doing? Because … it’s a bunch of push for something that you know isn’t going anywhere. But there has to be some personal gain for you, and I’m trying to figure out …” at which point Lloyd interrupted to respond.
“You say it isn’t going anywhere – it has nothing to do with any personal ambitions beyond town council. I have four years on this and I don’t really plan out career moves or anything, especially this kind of thing, that far in advance,” Lloyd asserted. Rather, he claimed representation of a constituent base concerned about the issue of employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations he has heard from over the past month.
“And they’re saying things like ‘I want to be able to get pregnant in the future. And I have concerns about this vaccine. But I also don’t want to lose my job because I don’t want to lose my health insurance. – And I want to do something to help those people,” Lloyd stated beating the table rhythmically with that final sentence to make his point. However, he failed to elaborate how a public vote he anticipated at 5-1 against an initiative the town attorney has stated could not stand up legally, might help those constituents. Particularly with the likelihood of town taxpayers having to support a costly, time-consuming, and likely losing legal fight with the State, were his ordinance proposal to be approved.
But Lloyd continued to press for taking his no employment consequences business mandate to a council meeting public hearing and vote. Again beating the meeting table rhythmically, he stated, “I’m fine with having the argument and losing on the merits” (see subheader section below).
He added that he would continue to try to convince his council colleagues to alter their stance to his side on his proposal to forbid private-sector businesses and other entities in town from being able to mandate vaccines for employees, or even reassign unvaccinated employees among other governmental dictates on private-sector operations.
“What are you afraid of?” Lloyd challenged Thompson of proceeding to a vote.
“It’s literally not enforceable – it’s a waste of time at this juncture,” Thompson countered of a council majority’s apparent consensus that Town Attorney Doug Napier’s opinion is legally sound.
Lloyd challenged Napier’s research and opinion on his proposal, asking for specific, directly related case histories. And while Napier previously cited specified written legislation indicating the State does have the authority to mandate vaccinations in a public health crisis, thus in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia seeming to eliminate a municipality’s ability to do the opposite, Lloyd expanded his legal inquiry to include a state government challenge of the legality of any municipal ordinance proposal in the past.
“Is there any case regarding dog walking, hand-standing, anything, carnivals, curb and gutter, credit card fees – is there anything?” Lloyd pressed Napier for a case history example of a state challenge of municipal code authority.
“I haven’t looked at it like that,” Napier replied.
“I’d like you to look at it like that,” Lloyd told the town attorney.
At this point, Mayor Holloway entered the fray.
“I can tell you I’m not going to have it on the agenda – I think it’s a waste of time,” Holloway told Lloyd, siding with Thompson on the “why are we doing this” aspect of a public vote.
Lloyd responded by challenging the mayor’s authority to limit his ability to force the issue to a meeting vote. “I was told that we changed our local ordinances because, in order to empower town councilmen to bring their own things on their agenda when the mayor doesn’t want it on the agenda. So, the code was designed for this specific circumstance,” Lloyd told the mayor. He then cited the support of a necessary second council member to bring the ordinance proposal forward over the mayor’s wishes. While not mentioned during the work session, staff later verified that support to move the matter forward came from Joseph McFadden.
“By the way, we’ve got two people to get it on the agenda since last month and we’re still playing this game,” Lloyd said with rising frustration aimed the town attorney’s way.
“I’m not in control of the agenda – I don’t do anything with it,” Napier pointed out.
“But you know what the town code says regarding the agenda,” Lloyd parried, refusing to take his sights off the only other lawyer at the table. Napier reiterated that he does not influence meeting agenda construction. With voices beginning to rise, Mayor Holloway asked Lloyd “to tone it down” – Uh oh.
“You know what, excuse me, I’ve been really polite about this. I’ve put it in emails, I’ve made polite requests over this for now weeks. And I’m not getting straight answers to direct questions,” Lloyd replied to the mayor, suggesting staff stonewalling of his desire to take the matter to a public vote. After some silent reading, Napier read the relevant code on agendas to council, minus the absent Gary Gillespie.
“The mayor or in his absence, the vice mayor, approves the final regular meeting and work session agendas before the publication and shall not remove any item on said agendas placed by at least two council members,” Napier read, leading to further back and forth.
The outcome is that Lloyd’s proposed town ordinance restrictions on businesses and other entities within the town limits being able to mandate employee vaccinations will be advertised for a public hearing and a vote slated at a special council meeting at Town Hall, 7 p.m. Monday, August 2. It was observed that the public would also have an opportunity to weigh in at the council’s regular meeting of June 26 at the Warren County Government Center. That opportunity would come during the Public Concerns portion of the meeting devoted to non-agenda items.
‘Fine with losing on the merits’
As to the merit of his offered example of a constituent fear of the COVID-19 vaccination based on the risk of female sterilization as a consequence of Coronavirus vaccinations, an online search revealed multiple news and medical reports attributing the concern to a “rebranding” of long-standing anti-vaccination “disinformation” claims with no verifiable scientific support base. Here is what the medical site “sciencebasedmedicine.org” posted June 7 on the matter:
“Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that anti-vaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true anti-vax lies.”
Of the claim that “a top Pfizer researcher” was raising concerns about a vaccine/sterilization link, a December 2020 Associated Press (AP) investigative report ruled the claim “FALSE”. The AP story by Beatrice Dupuy based the false claim, at least in part, on social media circulation of a “Health and Money News” story titled “Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization” naming a “retired” British doctor named Michael Yeadon, who left Pfizer nine years earlier, as the source. While AP could not locate Yeadon for comment, multiple practicing medical sources contacted by the writer debunked the alleged science cited in the article as the basis for the sterilization concern.
The Snopes fact-checking site noted that in his retirement, Yeadon and a German physician Wolfgang Wodarg had sent a letter of concern to the European Medicines Agency (ESA) citing a potential blocking of a placenta-forming protein in mammals related to the Pfizer vaccine. However, Yeadon and Wodarg’s letter to ESA never claimed the vaccine actually caused infertility in humans as the circulated Health and Money News headline/story suggested.
In fact, an online search of “support for COVID-19 vaccination/sterility claims” led to pages of links to articles and medical sites debunking any claims that COVID vaccinations have been linked to female or male infertility.
See the above-referenced discussion in the Town video, beginning just past the 1-hour-30 minute mark, as well other council business discussed that evening. That other business included an updated version of a new Special Events Permitting Code; a Water and Sewer Line Replacement Program to help town utility customers finance the replacement of aging, corroding water and sewer lines; a proposed ordinance amendment on Blighted and Non-Conforming Structures; Dusk to Dawn lighting in town and impacts on neighbors; and the advisability or not, of encouraging short-term rentals in town, among other topics.
Local Government
Town announces replacement for retired Human Resource Director Julie Bush
The Town of Front Royal announces the selection of Dale Losee as its next Director of Human Resources (HR). Losee has extensive experience in HR, including working at the state level and earning the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification.
“Human resources is rapidly changing, having a major impact on employee performance and retention, as well as the brand of the community,” says Town Manager Steven Hicks. “Losee has demonstrated that he will be an innovative team member, who understands the value of growing an exciting, healthy and flexible work environment where employees are engaged and focused on meeting the missions & goals of Front Royal.”
Goals for Human Resources include:
- Manage and execute Workforce and Organizational Performance Review
- Rewrite the Employee Handbook
- Succession Planning and employee retention
- Oversee and develop strategic plan and performance measures that will assist in the decision-making process for the annual budget development
- Establish a Learning Management System
- Develop and implement a first Wellness program
Losee comes from the New York State Insurance Fund, where he coordinated HR functions for 2,000 employees. He implemented strategic initiatives, including mentoring and training, to improve internal operations while working with department heads to ensure fair and equitable solutions to employee-related matters.
“I am honored to join the Front Royal team and look forward to advancing the town’s values with visionary leadership in human resources,” says Losee. “My wife and I have a deep appreciation for the vibrancy and beauty in this community and look forward to making Front Royal our home.”
Losee earned a master’s degree in public administration at Binghamton University and a Bachelor of Science degree in history from the State University of New York at Oneonta. He served as Vice President on the Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County Board and helped develop a non-profit that focuses on dental healthcare for children.
Losee will begin his job on Monday, August 2. He replaces former Director Julie Bush, who recently retired. Special thanks go to interim Director of Human Resources Laura Mclntosh, who was essential in leading a seamless transition through the selection and hiring process.
(Press Release from the Town of Front Royal)
Local Government
Jig & Jive Dance Studio proprietor urges more changes to new Special Events Code – will town staff, council listen?
As the Front Royal Town Council prepared to readdress citizen and organizational concerns about a ranking “matrix” developed to qualify or disqualify special event applications for the downtown historic business district at a Monday, July 12 work session, one of those concerned citizens with a vested interest in the proposal circulated a critique of what was being brought to the table that evening.
While acknowledging some minor improvements, Annie Guttierrez of the East Main Street-based Jig & Jive Dance Studio echoed an overarching critique she first made at council’s June 28 meeting. We will let Guttierrez speak for herself as stated in a widely-circulated morning of July 12 email:
“Events that make money, bring in tourists, and have a large support network are highly favored. The matrix criteria and the information required reek of micromanaging and government oversight … We (the Studio and other small businesses) most likely won’t meet the 33 minimum requirement (score), but draw too large of an audience to qualify for the first level, ‘Community Gatherings’. Thus, we either reduce our numbers to less than 25 in order to use our Town’s public space or we jump hoops to make the event bigger (vendors, more businesses participating, etc…) than a simple performance or small festival for the community. The hole in this matrix system is still gaping,” Guttierrez offered.
She repeated concern expressed in late June at the subjective authority given to the town manager or “his designee” and the “Catch-22” the ranking “Matrix” (there’s two nightmarish Hollywood film references to this proposal) appears to relegate smaller, community-directed event to:
“Small community events (ex: Shamrock Festival and our winter recital) which bring in far more than 25 persons and use amplification, have to qualify on the matrix and go through the extensive paperwork process where the organizer must ‘demonstrate on the application’ why the event is worthy of being permitted, how it’s being run, why, and whom it will benefit. All the questions and requirements from the initial matrix proposal remain,” she asserted, adding, “The updated proposal still requires a ridiculous amount of early planning and detailed paperwork on the permit application. It borders on writing a defensive paper – College flashbacks are forthcoming.” – OUCH!!!
And with her email going out before noon, Guttierrez urged its readers to contact council, the mayor and town staff about the unresolved concerns the proposal would bring to community events like her dance studio’s outdoor performance recitals.
Did they or might they show up for the 7 p.m. Town Hall work session to seek input, and to what effect? – See tomorrow’s Royal Examiner story on the July 12 work session discussion.
Guttierrez included LINKS to both the current Town proposal and her alternate proposal presented to the Town on June 28, as well as the Royal Examiner story on the June 28 meeting discussion and the Town video of that meeting:
- The Current Proposal: frontroyalva.com/AgendaCenter
- The Three Tier Alternate Option Proposed at the Last Council Meeting: docs.google.com/document
- Royal Examiner story: Special Events code, credit card fee waiver set for further council review
- The Last Council Meeting on this Topic (Video and Article): frontroyalva.new.swagit.com
Local Government
Warren County Democratic Committee names new Outreach Coordinator
The Warren County Democratic Committee has named Paul Miller as its Membership and Outreach Coordinator.
WCDC chair Eric Olson announced the appointment at the June meeting of the committee. Of the decision, Chairman Olson said, “We are excited to have Paul join our leadership team. He brings impressive marketing, management, and communication skills, plus a real commitment to helping Democrats improve the quality of life locally, statewide, and nationally.”
Miller, a lifelong native of Warren County and local business owner, said his intention is to make it easy for area progressives to learn more about membership with the committee. He notes that as more and more people relocate to Warren County, it is important that WCDC be visible to both native Democrats and new residents with progressive views.
“There are a lot of people who think government can’t work for them, but when we all get involved, especially at the local level, we can play an instrumental role in the quality of life here at home.”
Miller went on to say, “Those of us who elected Democrats in Virginia are already seeing some of the improvements we wanted. The minimum wage is up for the first time in twelve years, voting is easier with Sunday voting and postage-paid mail-in ballots, the death penalty has been abolished, and we’ve raised wages for state employees, including teachers, sheriff’s deputies, and state police. The legalization of recreational marijuana, passed by state Democrats this year, takes an unnecessary burden off law enforcement and the legal system.
“And importantly to me, as a member of the LGBTQ community, Virginia Democrats ended the Panic Defense law that allowed people to murder lesbian, gay, or transgender people with a dubious legal defense.”
To learn more about membership or volunteering with WCDC, Miller encourages interested parties to visit warrencodems.org or to start a conversation with him directly at outreach.warrendems@gmail.com.
EDA in Focus
EDA Finance Committee scrutinizes FY-22 Budget proposal, dynamics
Friday morning, July 9, the Finance Committee of the Warren County Economic Development Authority met to discuss the EDA’s Fiscal Year-2022 Budget proposal. In addition to Committee Chairman Jim Wolfe and members Jorie Martin and Tom Patteson, present for the in-person meeting at the EDA’s Kendrick Lane Office were EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, Executive Director Doug Parsons, Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, and County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers.
The County Board of Supervisors holds the purse strings for the EDA, as the new EDA board and staff continue to navigate the financial and legal aftermath of the $26-million-dollar-plus financial scandal uncovered during the administrative leadership of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and a previous EDA Board of Directors.
How the financial consequences of that yet-to-be resolved civilly or criminally alleged misuse, embezzlement or fraudulent acquisition of EDA resources continues to impact the retooled EDA was a topic of interest during the committee meeting. As annual debt service revenues from property rentals and loan paybacks versus loan debt service expenses were discussed in a second phase of the budget review, that point was made quite pointedly after a debt service revenue deficit of $704,700 was noted.
“Let’s make this clear for the public,” Committee Chairman Wolfe injected with a glance the media’s way, continuing, “So, there are three (primary) figures on the page … there is the $220,000 General Fund Operating Allocation. And the way to think about it is as a matter of public policy the County says, ‘economic development is a good idea, let’s put some money toward that kind of development’.
“There’s another operating supplement of … $39,200.
“And because of all the debts of prior activities, there’s another roughly $700,000 in unfunded debt payments because of past transactions. Those don’t have anything to do with current economic development or moving forward. That’s trying to clean up after the other ones. – Did I misstate that in any way?” Wolfe concluded with a question for his EDA colleagues.
Rather than a correction, Executive Director Doug Parsons elaborated on Wolfe’s observation with added detail on how the deficit numbers broke down between inherited debt versus that acquired by the new EDA – the short answer being all six of current EDA loans with a total annual debt service of about $1.5 million were inherited and none acquired by the retooled EDA board and staff.
During the committee meeting Parson also pointed to a $658,000 General Fund Cap number plugged in by the county administrator that could be adjusted upwards to help cover that $704,700 debt service shortfall. The shortfall was created by the difference in the $1,556,700 annual debt service of the six inherited EDA loans and the $852,000 of Offsetting annual revenue from the Baugh Drive Warehouse rent ($345,600) and the ITFederal Loan payback ($506,400).
Operations and the Future
In the first phase of discussion it was the Operational Budget under scrutiny as the new EDA board and staff continues to move forward with economic development in the community, while still traversing the legal and civil liability minefield of the financial scandal referenced above. A 28-line-item FY-22 Operational Budget totaling $367,100 was brought to the table.
Major areas of concern discussed included “Marketing” of the community to potential businesses seeking a favorable geographic and social environment; “Maintenance” of EDA properties – variables and potential HVAC costs at Baugh Drive and the EDA office complex were put on the table; “Legal” and “Auditing” fees; “Insurance” including, not only “Property Insurance”, but also “Professional Liability” insurance; the impact of a 2.5% Cost Of Living Act (COLA) increase on staff salaries; and continued efforts on community education to limit and reverse the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly in the county.
Wolfe observed from his experience that marketing was often a first budget line item to be reduced during tight economic times, but added that “it should be the last”. A $10,000 “Marketing” request was reduced to $4,300 by the County Administration. While the importance of advertising was agreed upon, its type and context to achieve maximum positive exposure and result remains an issue the EDA Board has devoted some discussion to recently. How that may translate into a final number submission remains to be seen.
A $10,000 “Maintenance” request was unaltered by the County. However, with looming HVAC maintenance or replacement issues at several locations, the potential need of more than the originally submitted amount was noted.
Legal, Auditing & Insurance variables
Legal fees were listed at $84,000 – pared back from a $96,000 request – and auditor fees at $17,500. It was explained the $17,500 was for one fiscal year’s audit. But the advantage of seeking both the FY-2020 and FY-2021 audits in the coming budget year was broached to catch the EDA up with the County in the auditing process. This past year the EDA went through a lengthy, soon-to-be finalized by the firm of Brown-Edwards, audit of the FY-2018 and FY-2019 budget years when alleged embezzlements and other financial misappropriations were occurring.
Of the coming-year audits beginning with FY-2020, Parsons commented: “They will be drastically more simple than 2018 and 2019 because we were all here” throughout those years’ budget and operational processes.
It was noted that while the EDA must put the FY-2020-and-21 audit services out to bid, due to their experience here through more trying budget cycles it seemed a longshot that Browne-Edwards would not get the call back.
On the insurance front, $10,000 was listed for “Property Insurance” and $400 for “Professionally Liability Insurance”. With the EDA having received a $500,000 “Liability” payoff from current carrier Cincinnati Insurance, the potential of a bidding war to pick up the Warren County EDA’s liability coverage seems slim.
“I’ve been working on this for nine months and nobody will touch us,” Martin told her colleagues of interest from other companies. The advisability of sticking with Cincinnati if possible, but changing local agent Stoneburner-Carter due to proprietor Tony Carter’s current and past seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, was broached.
Local Government
Front Royal announces new Director of Planning and Community Development
The Town of Front Royal welcomes Lauren Kopishke as Planning and Community Development Director. “Kopishke’s experience will be valuable to Front Royal as we move forward with a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan and creating additional business-friendly policies,” explains Steven Hicks, Town Manager.
Kopishke comes to Front Royal from Fauquier County, where she served as a Planner in Community Development specializing in identifying strategies to meet community goals and vision. She is an experienced plan reviewer and case manager, assisting clients through the permitting processes. “I am pleased to join the progressive Front Royal team as the Town develops new plans for economic growth, opportunity, and quality of life improvements,” says Lauren Kopishke.
Prior to working for Fauquier County, Kopishke served as Planner for the Town of Round Hill in Loudoun County where she specialized in Comprehensive Plan updates. She developed a permitting process and obtained grants for the first Appalachian Trail Festival in Round Hill. Kopishke’s experience also includes working in the Department of Planning and Zoning for Calvert County, Maryland, and four years in the private sector working for Bohler Engineering where she conducted research and guided commercial clients through complex development processes.
“Starting my career in the private sector allowed me to see how Planning and Land Use Policies affect and shape local government’s vision. Cumbersome and complex permitting, and development processes can significantly hinder business growth and new business recruitment. It is imperative that we strive to streamline public policies to foster a truly business-friendly environment and ensure a positive public/private working relationship,” explains Kopishke.
Kopishke earned a Bachelor of Science in Geography and Geosciences at Salisbury University. She received a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning with a concentration in Environmental and Land Use Planning, and a Graduate Certificate in Watershed Management from Virginia Tech. Kopishke is a Certified Zoning Administrator for the Commonwealth of Virginia, an active member of the American Planning Association, and serves on the Town’s Board of Architectural Review.
Kopishke will start August 2nd and replaces former Director Tim Wilson who moved to the job of County Administrator in Gates County, NC.
