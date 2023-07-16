Local Government
County Planning Commission Deadlocked on Runyon’s Shenandoah Valley Golf Course Over-55 Housing Project
The Warren County Planning Commission, still short a member while it waits for a replacement for a Shenandoah District member after the May resignation of former Commissioner Greg Huson, waded into a controversial rezoning request at its Wednesday, July 12 regular meeting at the County Government Center.
The marathon meeting lasted for more than 3 hours largely due to a public hearing of a hotly contested rezoning request:
Shenandoah Club Properties, LLC – A request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone approximately 103.86+/- acres from Agricultural (A) to Suburban Residential (SR) for a Planned Residential Development for 286 single-family dwelling units for active adults/age restricted and to rezone approximately 11.9 +/- acres from Agricultural (A) to Commercial (C), the residual 76.75+/- acres would remain zoned Agricultural (A). The property is located at 134 Golf Club Circle in the Shenandoah District; the total acreage of the parcel is 195.64+/- acres.
The Applicant is proposing to rezone the majority of the parcel in order to construct 286 age-restricted dwelling units, a 15,000-square-foot fine dining restaurant, and two additional recreational lodging units. Additionally, the applicant intends to retain a 9-hole golf course and existing clubhouse facilities. Runyon anticipates the development to be complete and in operation by 2028. The Royal Examiner earlier published a background story on Runyon and his plans here. An unusual factor in this request is that the requested zoning would make a 12-acre section of the development commercial to permit the restaurant and potentially other facilities part of the project. The applicant is proposing the remaining 76 acres of Agricultural land will be retained as a 9-hole golf course or other open space used for recreational purposes. When fully built out, the development proposed would roughly double the population of Rockland Village.
Incompatibility with the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance
Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Commission that the subject property is adjacent to the Rockland Historic District but is not part of it. The golf course construction began in 1963, prior to a Warren County Zoning Ordinance. Director Wendling explained that the Suburban Residential (SR) zoning requested requires a minimum lot size of a quarter acre and can only apply to developments of 50 acres or larger. Warren County’s Supplemental Regulations direct that planned developments should harmonize with adjacent properties. In the Planning Staff Comments for the Commission, there are several issues with the proposal.
The rezoning request is not compatible with the Future Land Use map of the existing Comprehensive Plan since this property is designated Agricultural in the current and Future Land Use maps. If the Zoning request were to be approved, the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors would need to amend the Future Land-use map to comply with Chapter 4 of the Comprehensive Plan. Further, the Planning staff noted that the subject property has no adjacent Commercial zoned properties and that portion of the request could be considered Spot Zoning. In a 1994 memo, Former County Attorney Douglas W. Napier wrote, “Spot Zoning is the singling out of a small parcel of land for a use clarification inconsistent with that of the surrounding area for the benefit of the owner and to the detriment of others. The term describes a zoning amendment which is invalid because it is not in accordance with a comprehensive or well-developed plan.” The memo continues, “What appears to be spot zoning may be legal where the rezoning is for the public good… “
The question is, is this rezoning “for the public good?”
The current commercial uses are accessories to the approved conditional use permit for the existing Golf Course and Bed & Breakfast.
According to the Planning Department staff summary, the “Rockland Village Center” concept, as proposed, would redefine the traditional village image as noted in the Comprehensive Plan with the focus on the planned residential development, which is not consistent with the surrounding rural areas. The summary also noted that the traffic study provided by the applicant did not extend from the intersections of Rockland Road and Fairground Road to Winchester Road to the west but included the intersection of Rockland and Fairground roads. Also not included were the intersections of Fairground Rd., Milldale Rd., and Morgan Ford Rd., which are principal access roads to the Rockland Community and subject property, all of which are two-lane rural roads that cross intersections with Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Morgan Ford Bridge. According to that summary, there are plans for a fly-over bridge to be built on Rockland Road at the railroad intersection adjacent to Rockland Park, which may impact traffic flow through that portion of the road. See an earlier Royal Examiner story here.
Finally, the applicant included an environmental impact study which has been provided to the Virginia Department of Health for comment, but comments have not yet been received. Overall, the Planning Department’s summary reflected significant doubt about the appropriateness of the rezoning.
Chris Mohn of Greenway Engineering then presented an overview of the proposal and discussed the measures being taken to provide water and sewer for the development via existing onsite wells and a new wastewater treatment facility. The plan calls for a drinking water demand of 100,000 gallons per day at peak, and the site’s current permitted capacity is 144,000 gallons per day. The golf course, currently 27 holes, would be reduced to 9 holes. During the irrigation season, the current golf course’s 5 wells pump from 150,000 to 333,000 gallons per day from the aquifer during the irrigation season. The application asserts that the reduction in size of the golf course will “significantly reduce” the water consumption but doesn’t say how much.
Mohn asserted that the quarter-acre lots depicted in the preliminary site plan are in accordance with the standards for Suburban Residential zoning and are essential to an HOA-managed and age-restricted community for ease and efficiency of management. In essence, this proposal yields a density of 1.5 dwellings per acre of development. According to Mr. Mohn, this aligns with the R-1-zoned properties immediately adjoining the site. The remaining 9 holes of the golf course will be operationally integrated with the 36 holes comprising the former Bowling Green site, which the applicant recently purchased.
“The analysis of this proposal that was provided with the application indicates that its impact on the surrounding community will be minimal and that any impacts can be mitigated by the proposed proffers and the final site design.”
County Zoning Ordinances require that developments must be served by central water and sewage treatment facilities. In this case, the applicant is proposing that onsite community water and sewage treatment facilities will be provided that meet the standards of the State Environmental and Health Departments. Sewage treatment effluent discharge would be highly treated as gray water and recycled for irrigation purposes. This method will “largely eliminate the use of groundwater for irrigation purposes at the site,” Mohn said.
Outrage and Staunch Opposition
At the public hearing, more than 30 speakers opposed to the rezoning offered their input to the commission to reflect on the proposal’s incompatibility with the County’s Comprehensive Plan, the unique rural setting, the agricultural heritage of the area, and the relatively isolated location from essential services such as medical, Fire & Rescue, and law enforcement.
Susan Bowen of Gentley Farm was concerned about the loss of the rural character of Rockland and the precedent that would be set for future suburban sprawl.
Many speakers painted a picture of how their rural setting would be destroyed, and past efforts at the conservation of agricultural land would be wasted. The view shed of existing homes surrounding the existing golf course would be changed by the addition of new homes. Another common theme was fears that the new dwellings would draw down the water source for all the residents. Unconvinced by the assertions in the proposal that the development would provide a net reduction in the current water consumption at the site, several speakers cited experiences with wells running dry in the past. Speaker Wayne Chatfield described the underground karst formations that create caves and sinkholes as the water table rises and falls.
Opponents of the proposed rezoning outnumbered supporters 35-5.
Despite the applicant’s assertions, to the Royal Examiner and elsewhere, on his efforts to minimize negative impacts and that his plan will reduce existing on-site water use and traffic flow in and out of the site, other comments ranged from concerns about increased traffic, loss of a rural environment, effects of treated sewage discharge, insufficient or unsafe access, to motives ascribed to the applicant “…and his developer friends to make a quick buck”. A petition containing more than 750 names was presented to the commission opposing the development.
Dozens of letters from citizens regarding the rezoning were presented as part of the commissioners’ meeting package. Notable was one in support of the project, quoted in part here from local businessman and community supporter George McIntyre, who is also an adjacent landowner and farmer:
“Change comes; we all know this. This exemplary effort for a community of age 55+ golf course residents will only complement Rockland with this professional, well-planned project. It is reasonable, it will not go outside the existing boundaries of Runyon’s property. It will leave a legacy of wise community improvements for all to cherish. The request for commercial rezoning for a restaurant, shops, emergency care, and other beneficial needs in our area was agreeable with the opponents. The opposition wanted these amenities. This project will continue to support our community, as all of us have and do. Runyon, like many others, is a giver, not a taker,” McIntyre wrote.
Several other residents on hand were also supportive of the rezoning proposal. Local resident and golfer, Mickey Taylor expressed unreserved support for the proposal, citing long association with the golf club and personally with the applicant. “Richard entered into this effort to improve the area correctly, thoughtfully, and properly,” Taylor said.
Other speakers applauded the employment opportunities, increased options for senior living, and a thoughtful design that preserves some open and forested areas as a shield from surrounding homes. Donna Lopes, a resident, supported the proposal as a way to preserve golfing opportunities while allowing a well-maintained development as an improvement over unrestricted unmaintained properties with junk cars or RVs. Other speakers cited the history of the property and the vision of the original developer, Linwood Morrison.
At the end of the nearly 2-hour public hearing during which Chairman Richard Myers had to several times remind the crowd of the prohibition on applause during public presentations, Vice Chairman Henry stated that a typical unrestricted housing development with 3-bedroom homes does not produce enough tax revenue to pay for the schools. “Typically, the county is at a negative net, which raises everybody’s taxes.” A discussion followed regarding whether the over-55 designation, seen as minimizing the number of school-age children tied to the development, is enforceable and how other communities in the area manage it. The Proffer statement portion of the application defines it as follows:
“[Age-restricted] shall mean all occupied residential units shall be occupied by at least one person fifty-five (55) years of age or older, and all other residents must reside with a person who is fifty-five (55) years of age or older, and be a spouse, a cohabitant, an occupant’s child of nineteen (19) years of age or older or provide primary physical or economic support to the person who is fifty-five (55) years of age or older.
“Notwithstanding this limitation (i) a person hired to provide live-in, long term, or terminal health care of a person who is fifty-five (55) years of age or older for compensation may also occupy a dwelling during any time such person is actually providing such care; and (ii) guests under the age of fifty-five (55) shall be permitted for periods of time not to exceed sixty (60) total days in any calendar year. (b) If title to any lot shall become vested in any person under fifty-five (55) years of age by reason of descent, distribution, foreclosure, or operation of law, the age restriction set forth in this Section 1 shall not work a forfeiture or reversion of title, but rather, such person thus taking title shall not be permitted to reside on such Lot until such person shall have attained fifty-five (55) years of age or otherwise satisfies the requirements as set forth herein. (c) Notwithstanding the foregoing limitations, a surviving spouse shall be allowed to continue to occupy a dwelling without regard to age. The foregoing limitations shall apply to any tenant who resides in any dwelling offered for lease by the Owner thereof.”
Vice-Chairman Henry told the commission that there is no farming going on on that parcel. It is zoned Agricultural with a Conditional Use Permit for commercial activity – a golf course. It uses a tremendous amount of water. There are no cows, no hay. It is not in a conservation easement. By right, it could be broken up into residential lots – a lot fewer, but it could be done. “The only thing I can really knock it for is the traffic, but here we have a letter from VDOT that doesn’t kill it.”
Chairman Myers observed that he was yet to see a bale of hay produced by a golf course. This comment lightened the mood of the audience, who were clearly fatigued by the length of the meeting. “What does concern me is the medical facilities. Whether you go to Warren Memorial or to Winchester, you have to cross a railroad track. If I’m in an ambulance with a heart attack, I don’t want to be waiting at a railroad crossing.”
Commissioner Kaylee Richardson weighed in: “A lot of people are coming here; from where? The city? That is my question. I understand development, I understand business, I understand. But is this the right place?” Commissioner Kersjes questioned the VDOT declaration of “no impact.” Current trips are 827, and projected are 3,700. “That’s one every 30 seconds!”
After some further discussion, Commissioner Richardson offered a motion to recommend the denial of the rezoning application, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes. The Commission deadlocked on a 2-2 vote, with Richardson and Kersjes voting to recommend denial and Vice-Chairman Henry and Chairman Myers voting against the recommendation of denial. The deadlocked vote effectively denies the proposal the approval of the Commission, forwarding it to the Board of Supervisors without a recommended action.
The Chairman then called a 5-minute recess, allowing the majority of the crowd to vacate the room.
SVGC Related and Rushmark Rockland Rd. LLC business
Shenandoah Club Properties, LLC – A request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate portions of the property at 134 Golf Club Circle as Suburban Residential and Commercial on the map. The amendment request was provided in concert with a rezoning application for the Property to establish 103. 86± acres of Suburban Residential (SR) District zoning for the development of age-restricted dwelling units and 11.9± acres of Commercial (C) District zoning containing the existing clubhouse, lodging units, and associated improvements. The proposed Commercial zoning would enable the establishment of a sit-down restaurant in the existing clubhouse facility that would be open to the public, as well as the addition of lodging units to the site. The remaining 76.75± acres of the Property are proposed to remain in some form of open space use, with current plans involving the operation of a 9-hole golf course on the acreage.
In view of the action of the commission on the rezoning request, the commission, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, voted unanimously to recommend the denial of the request to amend the County Comprehensive plan. A final decision now rests with the County Board of Supervisors.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has resubmitted a request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone 46 acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone 1.87 acres from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C). The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road in the North River district. The total acreage of the parcels is approximately 77.59+/- acres. During the public hearing, there was one speaker, Chris Gullickson of the Virginia Inland Port, who supported the rezoning and said that the property could provide an advantage. The commission, on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC. This is a resubmittal of a request for a conditional use permit for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road in the North River Magisterial District and are included in the rezoning request to Industrial (I). With no public speakers or other discussion, on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, The Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has resubmitted a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate the properties at 8561 Winchester Road as Industrial (I) and Commercial (C). According to Rushmark’s submission, The Warren County Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map designates the land north of Front Royal along the Route 522/Route 340 corridor as almost exclusively commercial and industrial, especially so on the eastern side of that highway. The commercially designated properties in the Comprehensive Plan tend to be centralized closer to Interstate 66, and the industrially designated lands are concentrated to the north. The Property sits at the edge of the commercially designated lands to the south and the industrial lands to the north. Some of the commercially designated properties to the south have been successfully developed for commercial uses, but the commercial market has failed for more than twenty years to support similar development envisioned by the Comprehensive Plan on the Property. The Applicant asserts that the Industrial designation will facilitate the development of marketable improvements. On a motion by Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, The Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
The remaining actions of the commission will be covered in a separate story. The commission adjourned at 10:40 p.m.
Town Council Gets Update on Returned to Town-Driven Visitors Center Operations and Ponders How to Re-launch Youth Center
At its work session on July 10th at Town Hall, the Front Royal Town Council got a detailed briefing from Community Development and Tourism Manager Lizi Lewis on the return to Town staff-controlled seven-day-a-week Visitor Center operations and tourism promotion. Lewis’ presentation begins at the 3:30 mark of the linked Town video. That promotion includes both business and natural amenities on both sides of the town-county line.
And while joint Town-County tourism promotion was not part of the presentation, it appears that discussion is likely to be included on the upcoming July 20th Town-County Liaison Committee agenda. There seems to have been a recent disconnect in municipal communications on how to proceed with joint municipal tourism development, marketing, and management centered on the jointly created 501-C6 stand-alone, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) “Discover Front Royal.” If we recall correctly, during discussion of establishment of the DMO, it was noted that it would be able to apply for state tourism-related grants directly unavailable to the municipalities themselves.
Also, the Town is still regrouping after the ill-fated move, circa 2019/20, to subcontract tourism/Visitor Center operations to a Tidewater-based contractor. That contract was not renewed after the contractor unilaterally closed the Visitor Center several days a week without notifying town officials.
Youth Center moving forward
The other major topic of work session discussion, beginning at the 45:00 mark of the linked Town video, was how to fund and successfully launch a re-established Community Youth Center. The proposed site is the currently unoccupied former Santmyers Youth Center facility across the creek from Bing Crosby Stadium at the 8th Street Bridge over Happy Creek. Representatives of the non-profit youth, student, and family support group “Reaching Out Now” were present to follow up on information on their operations and ability to coordinate and even lead this joint endeavor. “Reaching Out Now” representatives brought their proposal for this three-way joint endeavor on behalf of the community’s youth to council and the board of supervisors, on June 12 and 13, respectively. The County owns the former Santmyers Youth Center building.
Remaining at issue, as first noted during its June meeting with the “Reaching Out Now” non-profit, was enabling funding in a Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget that was already finalized when the proposal was brought forward last month. Near Monday’s discussions’ outset, possible revenue of $75,000 in two installments, $25,000 currently and $50,000 in January, was broached.
Mayor Lori A. Cockrell also revisited the issue of realizing this project without creating a precedent for any project brought to the Town, or County, by another non-profit in the future. She noted that normally the Town has stayed out of direct funding of non-profit projects. The nature of this project to the benefit of youth community-wide — Public Schools, Private Schools, and Home Schooled youth would all be eligible to participate, it was pointed out — was cited as a potential basis against such a precedent on mandating funding for all non-profit projects in the future.
As to attracting youth to a new youth center, Reaching Out Now representatives noted that the plan was for this to be a “student-led” youth center, with programs or events recommended by the students themselves, as opposed to adults dictating activities to them. Present from “Reaching Out Now” were Marlena Conner, Jennifer DeHaven, Sina May, and Robert Hupman.
The potential of an August 28 public hearing on the proposal was suggested. It was also noted that a budget amendment to authorize the funding would not be necessary because the cited funding is less than 1 percent of the total Town budget.
Other business
The balance of the work session from the 1:36:59 video mark dealt with in the order addressed:
Three items are slated for a public hearing on August 28, 1/ the Comprehensive Plan Review and recommended Update; 2/ a Ramsey Inc. rezoning; and 3/ an Ordinance Amendment regarding “Town Code 75 Pertaining to Transient Occupancy Tax.
Three items slated for the Consent Agenda for routine business on August 28, 1/ a bid award for curb & gutter installation; 2/ an FY-24 Budget Amendment “to accept funds from VRSA for Pavillion Damage”; 3/ and another FY-24 Budget Amendment related to a “Comprehensive Solid Waste Utility Cost of Service Fee/Rate Study Contract.”
And finally, potential items for the agenda for the July 20 Town-County Liaison Committee meeting.
Click here to watch the Town Council Work Session video.
Supervisors traverse lengthy public hearing agenda, seem confused on management plan aspect of short-term rental CUP process
At its recently instituted third meeting of the month, this one on June 27, added to tackle additional Public Hearings driven largely by Short-Term Tourist Rental Conditional Use Permit requests, the Warren County Board of Supervisors faced 11 public hearings, 9 of which were, in fact, short-term rental permitting requests.
The board also saw a Consent Agenda of 9 items, which it approved minus one item removed near the meeting’s 6 p.m. outset — a Festival Permit Request of the Warren County Fair Association. Six of the remaining eight items were authorizations to advertise short-term tourist rental permitting applications for upcoming public hearings. On a motion by Walt Mabe, seconded by Jay Butler, the Consent Agenda was approved by a unanimous vote.
In the formerly routine matter of approving monthly departmental “Accounts,” South River Supervisor Cheryl Cullers continued her string of “no” votes based on what she perceives as departmental failures to adequately describe line item appropriation submissions. Despite her concerns, on a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Mr. Butler, the Approval of Accounts passed by a 4-1 vote.
As to the public hearings of June 27, the results were as follows in the order in which they were presented:
Public Hearings
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-04-01, Mary Francis Jimenez & Zach Kramer for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 2034 Smith Run Road in the South River District – After a staff summary by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz and one adjoining neighbor speaking in favor of the permitting, on a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Delores Oates, the CUP was approved unanimously.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-04-02, Roman Semenov for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 259 Cashmere Court in the Skyland Estates section of the Happy Creek District. Zoning Administrator Lenz again summarized the application, pointing out that after their public hearing, the planning commission voted 3-1 to recommend denial. The board heard from the applicant at length regarding questions about his plan, including submission of a management plan. One other public hearing speaker appeared, a representative of the Skyland States subdivision. He expressed opposition to the permitting as presented, prominently citing the absence of a management plan at this point.
This was the meeting’s first reference to exactly when and how a management plan for short-term rentals is required by county code in the approval process. Staff seemed to indicate that the existing code required one for planning staff review prior to even a board-approved operation being authorized to begin acting on that received approval. After some discussion with staff, Mr. Mabe made a motion to table the matter until a management plan is submitted by the applicant for review. Following a second by Mr. Butler, the board voted unanimously to table a decision pending review of the as yet un-submitted management plan.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-04-03, Benjamin & Dana Straub for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 91 Present Way in the South River District. After Zoning Administrator Lenz summarized the application, the board had a brief question and answer with Mr. Straub. There were no other speakers, and on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Butler, the CUP application was unanimously approved.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-04-04, Kemandri Govender for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 128 Orchard Lagoon Drive, again in the Skyland Estates subdivision of the Happy Creek District. Zoning Administrator Lenz again summarized the application, after which the board heard from the applicant. She explained that the property is her primary residence, and as stated in the staff summary, she only wishes to list the home for short-term rental while traveling for her job, an estimated 4 to 6 days a month. There were no other speakers at the public hearing. On a motion by Mr. Butler, seconded by Ms. Oates, the board unanimously approved the permitting.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-04-05, Roberto Rodriguez & Gretchen Wagner for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 1820 Gooney Manor Loop in the South River District. Following Zoning Administrator Lenz’s summary, the applicants responded to questions, clarifying the listing of them as applicants but not the owners as a result of their purchase of the property as not having been finalized when the permitting application was filed, so the builder was listed as the owner prior to transferring ownership to the couple. As a teacher at Alexandria City High School, Ms. Wagner explained they would use the property as a personal residence more often during the summer when she would be off work. On a motion by Mr. Butler, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the permitting was approved unanimously.
- Public Hearing – Z2023-05-01 Zoning Text Amendment – An ordinance to amend Warren County Code Section 180-63G Modification of conditions and permitted uses to amend the language identifying the application fee for a conditional use permit modification from “…of $75″ to …” Zoning Administrator Lenz summarized the proposed adjustment of the fee schedule to a staff-suggested $250. Responding to Mr. Mabe’s question, Planning Director Matt Wendling said the CUP application fee had been implemented in 2003, with some adjustments the following year. Since then, no hike to cover increasing departmental costs had been implemented, Wendling told the board. No one spoke at the public hearing. With that information in hand and no public push-back to the suggested rate increase, on a motion by Mr. Butler, the board unanimously approved the adjusted fee schedule, apparently to the staff-suggested level.
- Public Hearing- Conditional Use Permit 2023-04-06, Barbara J. Hessler for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 2930 Long Meadow Road in the Fields of the Valley subdivision in the North River District. Planning Director Wendling presented this application summary, noting the applicant planned to live at the three-bedroom property while offering the home and its two other bedrooms to short-term renters. When questions arose about a property management plan, it was established that at least one or two, according to the applicant, had been submitted. In a subsequent discussion, it was observed that with the owner/applicant living on-site during rentals, essentially, they would be “the property management plan.” On a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the permitting was unanimously approved.
- Public Hearing- Conditional Use Permit 2023-04-07, Frank O’Reilly for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 320 Old Barn Lane in the Ellen E. Hoskins Family Farm subdivision in the Shenandoah District. Following Planning Director Wendling’s summary, no one addressed the board, and on a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Butler, the permitting was unanimously approved.
About those short-term rental management plans
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-04-08- Yesl Cho for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 3744 Browntown Road in the Plantation Pines subdivision in the South River District. Planning Director Wendling noted, as reported in the staff summary: “The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for the property her parents purchased in February of 2015. The owner would like to make the property available for short-term lodging for visitors of the Warren County area while they live in the lower level of the home and rent out the upper level in order to offset the costs of home ownership. The applicant will manage the property personally as the Property Manager on behalf of her parents.” The applicant addressed the board, noting that her parents “retired to Front Royal eight years ago,” and she would be the point of contact for the rentals and the property manager, with hospitality and rental experience in her background and living only 20 minutes from her parents’ home.
However, after hearing from the same Skyland States subdivision representative who spoke at the earlier public hearing that had been tabled due to the lack of a management plan, despite being assured by both County Administrator Ed Daley and Planning Director Wendling that submission prior to final authorization to begin renting was an implied part of the existing process, on Mr. Mabe’s motion, seconded by Mr. Butler, the board unanimously “tabled” action until a management plan had been submitted.
The applicant said she had been unaware one was expected by the public hearing and promised to submit it shortly. In response to a question from Ms. Cullers about delaying approval for a full month, Planning Director Wendling said with the public hearing held and closed, a vote of approval could be slated for the next meeting, even as part of the Consent Agenda.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-04-09 – Shelly Cook for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 137 Lee Burke Road in the J&T Smith subdivision in the Fork District. – Planning Director Wendling summarized the application as part of Ms. Cook’s multi-use Rural Events Facility connected to her winery property that will eventually have 20 one-bedroom short-term rental lodging units planned for the Agro-tourism facility. The applicant spoke and began by expressing concern that the board seemed not to be complying with its ordinance directions as far as, at which point, a property management plan for short-term tourist rentals was required to be submitted. That observation echoed what the planning director and county administrator had attempted to clarify to the board earlier. Following the applicant’s comments, there were no other speakers to her application. On a motion by Mr. Butler, the board unanimously approved her permitting application.
- Public Hearing – Planning, Zoning, and GIS Department Fees – An ordinance changing certain zoning and subdivision fees as authorized by Virginia Code 15.2-2286(A)(6) and 15.2-2241(A)(9). These fee changes will include fees for Board of Supervisor planning and GIS-related fees. The specific zoning and subdivision fees for which a change is proposed and the dollar amount of the increased fee are shown in the attached table. – Planning Director Wendling noted that, like the earlier ordinance amendment on a hike on application fees for conditional use permit, this lengthy list of fees was in a similar situation of not having been raised to cover increasing costs for some time. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Butler, the board unanimously authorized adoption of the revised schedule for Planning, Zoning, and GIS fees.
With no other new business on the agenda, the meeting adjourned an hour-and-35 minutes after its 6 p.m. start. See all or selected discussions in the County video.
Council approves Trellis short-term rentals on split votes, tables action on HEPTAD proffer amendments
As noted in our lead story on its June 26 meeting, the Front Royal Town Council tackled seven public hearings, including three involving the multi-unit Trellis Short-Term Rental/Events Center project of Cook Realty on the eastern entrance into town off the 1100 block of John Marshall Highway, among other business that evening.
All the Trellis CUPs were approved, though on a series of split 4-2 votes, Councilmen Rappaport and Rogers dissenting despite overall support for the project over a disagreement over a one-year review/renewal requirement recommended by the town planning commission. The Trellis CUPs were approved by that 4-2 margin without the one-year review for renewal. Amber Morris led the majority and argued that a one-year review for renewal wasn’t generally imposed on Short-Term Rental permitting approvals. However, the minority contingent of Rogers and Rappaport noted that most such permitting applications did not involve multiple units and use as this one did, in urging their colleagues to approve with all the conditions recommended by the planning commission.
But the overall personal trust in the applicant, Shelley Cook, with her history in this community, to make the project a positive one, including for all its neighbors, held the day. Four people spoke at the initial public hearing on Trellis, all expressing their support. The same group noted their support for each CUP application at the two subsequent public hearings without returning to the podium to restate that support.
Prominent among other business was council’s decision on a continued public hearing to delay action on approval of amendments to the Swan Estates/HEPTAD proffers for further consultant review on that proposed rezoning/residential development off Leach Run Parkway. The staff summary noted that Council has requested a proffer analysis from S. Patz & Associates.
The Swan Farm/HEPTAD rezoning/residential development proposal was first brought to the Town on July 5, 2005. The staff report noted an amendment to those proffers approved by council in 2012. More recently, the Planning Commission held a public hearing on December 21, 2022, and recommended approval to amend previously approved proffers for Anna Swan Estates with conditions. Consequently, a submitted proffer amendment dated April 4, 2023, “corrects” the amount “per residential dwelling unit (whether single-family detached or single-family attached) from $1,044.31 to $699.40.”
However, questions have arisen about potential costs from impacts on not only municipal infrastructure in town but also county public schools from the potential additional student population residential development appealing to younger families might bring into the community.
Another matter not delayed for action was a request for a Historic Downtown Business District parking exemption at 15 Chester Street, a historic property dating to 1882 known as the Garrison House. Built and primarily used as a residential structure, the building was recently occupied as a professional office space. While ownership of the building is listed as Steve G. Doss/Betty J. Ward, the parking exemption request is from former town councilman and attorney Scott Lloyd and Peter Lemmon. It appears a law firm became the newest occupant of the building.
Of zoning in the C-2 Downtown Business District, the staff summary notes: “The parking requirements are one space for every 300 square feet of building space. With this requirement, the applicant would need nine (9) parking spaces. The property currently has four (4). The Planning Commission held a public hearing on this request on May 17, 2023, and recommended approval of the Special Use Permit with the following condition: 1) That the maximum number of parking spaces permitted on this property be four (4) spaces.” It was also noted that the vicinity of the Garrison House at the corner of Chester Street and Laura Virginia Hale Place is surrounded by public parking in the Gazebo/Village Commons park and the Crescent Street Parking lot.
During the discussion, Councilwoman Morris noted there had been one letter of support from a neighboring property owner sent to council. However, Morris did not note the letter included in the agenda packet from attorney and Virginia Beer Museum owner David Downes, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, dare we say sarcastically, pointed out that essentially the same conditions surrounding the Garrison House request were in place two years ago when his similar request for his adjoining law office and Beer Museum properties directly across Chester Street was denied by council.
Ms. Morris’ motion, seconded by Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, to grant the exemption with a wording change suggested by Town Attorney George Sonnett, replacing “permitted” with “required” in the motion condition: “That the maximum number of parking spaces permitted/required on this property be four (4) spaces” was approved unanimously.
Also approved after a public hearing at which there were no speakers was a Short-Term Rental permitting request at 211 S. Royal Avenue. The applicant was Vesta Property.
The final public hearing was a housekeeping item, aligning local traffic laws with State Vehicular Laws as they are adjusted annually. The motion passed unanimously.
Council also approved an 11-item Consent Agenda, with the school zone speed camera contract removed, as discussed in our lead article on the meeting.
One other item acknowledged near the meeting’s outset by recently-installed Rotary Club of Warren County Chairman Michael Williams was a proposal that the Warren Rotary partner with the Town on a “Beautification of Eastern entrance to town at S. Commerce Ave. & John Marshall Hwy. (Route 55 E)” project. Williams noted that Warren Rotary anticipated acquiring a $4,000 grant for the project, which would likely be doubled by the parent Rotary Club. So, no funding on the Town’s side was anticipated, only partnering to allow access and necessary work on tree placements or removal if ruled an invasive species potentially harmful to other natural growth planned for the area.
Towards the meeting’s end, council unanimously approved a Resolution of Support for the joint WC Rotary/Town project.
Element Restaurant downtown business owner David Gedney was reappointed to a 4-year term on the Front Royal Economic Development Authority.
And following a Closed Session, council canceled a work session scheduled for Monday evening, July 3, at 7 p.m. No rescheduling was set.
Click here to watch the Town Council Meeting of June 26, 2023.
In face of ‘Big Brother’ and cited ‘misinformation’ criticism, Council delays approval of school zone speed camera contract
After tackling seven public hearings — most prominently a series of three Conditional Use Permit requests for the multi-unit Trellis Short-Term Rental/Events Center project of Cook Realty on the eastern entrance into town off the 1100 block of John Marshall Highway — at its meeting the evening of June 26, the Front Royal Town Council became mired in an hour-plus effort to respond to critics of the proposed calibrated speed camera contractual arrangement, initially in four school zones throughout town.
The item was originally listed as part of the evening’s Consent Agenda for what is considered routine business, authorizing a budget transfer of $112,500 to launch the effort. However, near the meeting’s outset, Councilwoman Amber Morris explained her motion to remove the item to the meeting’s “Business” category for discussion as an effort to allow council to respond to an unexpected critical reaction from segments of the community.
At the end of that lengthy discussion, including responses to financing and other questions from Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis, council unanimously voted to delay action until further review at a third work session and then a possible public hearing on the matter. No date was set as of yet for that work session discussion.
The proposal was brought forward by Chief Magalis at the May 8 council work session as a low-cost way to increase school zone safety, primarily for the community’s children. During discussion Monday night, it was noted that annually 25,000 children are injured in traffic accidents in school zones nationally, with 100 fatalities.
While a potential cost of $300,000 was cited as a concern by Councilman “Skip” Rogers, among others, Chief Magalis explained that cost would only be incurred if the Town pulled out early from the two-year contract. And even then, the compensatory cost would likely be pro-rated down related to the length of time the contract had been in place, the chief said.
The cameras would be acquired “utilizing a Cooperative Contracting Procurement Agreement between Wythe County and Blue Line Solutions,” the staff agenda summary noted. Blue Line Solutions is the provider which also deals with the civil process of collecting fines through civil court action.
During the May work session discussion, Mayor Cockrell observed that it appeared that offenders car insurance rates would not be impacted. “There are no reports to DMV, the consequence is a $100 fine to slow down for the safety of the children. I think it’s a win/win,” the mayor observed of the requested enforcement path, adding, “Because the alternative is to hire more officers, which is going to create a much larger budget item, so I can’t imagine anybody being against this.”
It was explained of the potential $100 fines that vendor Blue Line Solutions would take a $25 cut, with the remaining $75 going back to the Town’s contract representative FRPD. Chief Magalis also noted that the town cut would “go specifically for traffic safety,” being committed to improved signage, crosswalk improvements, and other traffic safety tools.
“I think this is fantastic. I know there’s going to be people who don’t like it, but those people should think of the children’s safety,” Councilwoman Morris added on May 8, seeming to express the council consensus.
However, as Morris observed in making the motion to move the item from the Consent Agenda for routine business to the Business item category for extended discussion, that had not been the case, with a number of people reacting negatively with depictions of “Big Brother” governmental overreach to what was cited as “misinformation” on the logistics and intent of the program.
“We have received some public outcry over this topic,” Morris said on June 26 (beginning at 1:38:35 of the video). After describing watching a youth crossing an intersection in a group of youths on bicycles be struck “by an inattentive driver” several years ago and that incident’s impact on her emotionally — fortunately the youth survived, she noted — Morris wasn’t gentle in her assessment of the outcry against this Town public safety initiative.
“When you’re pro-life, you have to be pro-life beyond conception and birth, throughout life,” she said, continuing to describe witnessing “chaos and recklessness” in multiple trips to drop off and pick up her own children at two schools (four trips a day) in the school year 2022-23.
“One repeat offender often passing double lines on Stonewall Drive to pass everyone to rush to the kids offline, barely missing hitting people every single day, finally caused me to file a complaint with the (school) administration, to which they responded to me that it was a faculty member they had almost hit that day.” School administrators asked Morris if there was a way the Town could help with school zone enforcement while they were facing Sheriff’s Department SRO or other staff shortages. This speed camera initiative is viewed by council as that help.
Morris noted that reports of driving offenses in school zones, all in the town limits she observed, go to a series of town officials, including council, the town manager, and FRPD, rather than to the County School Board. That is why the town government has a stake in school zone public safety, she stated before taking the liberty of speaking, not only for herself but her council colleagues, on the matter.
“I feel very confident in saying tonight that not a single one of us sitting on this dais saw this proposed exploration as a quote-unquote ‘cash cow’ or revenue-making experience,” Morris said of another criticism directed council’s way on the school zone speed camera installation project.
She continued to cite statistics brought forward at the two previous work session discussions of the program, observing that if watched: “You will know the statistics and numbers of the reckless, criminal drivers drastically decreases in the first six months of implementation of such a program … If you don’t want to pay a fine, don’t break the law,” she suggested to speed camera opponents.
“And it’s not a small issue that we’re dealing with here,” Morris asserted, pointing out: “We’re talking about 2,275 people on one road in four hours in front of A.S. Rhodes (elementary school) that were going 20-plus miles per hour over the speed limit. I believe that is a felony reckless driving,” she noted of law-enforcement-initiated criminal traffic stops for speeds over 20 mph above the speed limit. As noted above, speed camera enforcement is considered a civil offense without the consequences of a criminal driving conviction, including insurance coverage cost impacts and potential jail time.
Morris and her colleagues also repeated previous work session discussions noting that the speed cameras would only cite drivers going 11 mph and above the posted, flashing slow-down signal speed during student transit periods. And they added there would be a 10-day grace period where offenders would be issued a warning before tickets would be issued.
“If you do not plan and prepare to leave your home in time to make it to where you are going without driving 20-plus miles an hour over the speed limit, you, in fact, are the problem here, not the speeding cameras or perhaps the proposed technological problems,” Morris said pointedly. But she wasn’t finished. Addressing complaints that such automated speed enforcement was “unfriendly” and even “unconstitutional” she had this to say:
“I am an avid, staunch constitutionalist. There’s nothing in the Constitution that protects you and allows you to be a criminal. If enforcing the speed for only four hours a day on only school days for only four of our traffic school zones burdens your travels that badly, there are other suggestions,” Morris told these critics, giving them predicted unpopular options, including staying off the road or obeying the law in these speed zones.
It was also noted that cited civil offenders would be able to appeal their fines through the normal civil court process. However, the possibility was noted that appealing could add court costs to the fine at the discretion of the judge if the appeal was denied.
Prior to the vote on the amended motion on the speed camera initiative through Blue Line Solutions near the meeting’s end at the 3:01:40 video mark, Morris commented on the irony of the “Big Brother” technological overreach complaint, pointing to the likely use of “i-pads, phones, and computers by the bulk of people at or watching the meeting online and their devices likely use as cameras to circulate information about the meeting.
And then, at Mayor Cockrell’s request, after Council Clerk Tina Presley’s reading of the amended motion of Ms. Morris on the Blue Line Solutions contract, council voted unanimously to continue the matter to a third work session, yet undated and possibly to a subsequent public hearing.
Click here to watch the Town Council Meeting of June 26, 2023.
Town Planning Commission approves rezoning request for Ramsey Multifamily Tract
At its regular meeting on June 21st, the Front Royal Planning Commission, on a sparse agenda, unanimously approved a consent agenda to authorize public hearings at its July 19th meeting for three requests:
Joseph Chetupuzha – A request for a Special Use Permit (SUP) to allow a short-term rental located at 912 Virginia Avenue. The property is zoned R-3, Residential District.
Independence Realty LLC – A request for a SUP for two (2) apartments to be located on the ground floor at 1127 N. Royal Avenue, The property is zoned C-1, Community Business District and is also located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District.
Mesa Rose Coral – A request for a SUP to allow a short-term rental at 417 Kerfoot Avenue. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District.
The commission then turned its attention to a rezoning request for Ramsey, Inc. for a 1.3-acre parcel at 10160 Winchester Road, down-zoning from Highway Corridor Business District (C-3) to Residential (R-2). This request will open the way for the applicant to reclassify the building on the property as a multi-family dwelling to provide housing for a disabled person and a caretaker. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarized the proposal. The property adjoins the Town’s pumping station off Guard Hill Road.
Access to the parcel is shared with the Town due to the right-of-way alongside that station. There were no speakers for the public hearing, and the commissioners discussed the proposal at some length. The town annexation action in 1999 zoned that section of property as C-3, Highway Corridor Business District, but the applicant pointed out that the property cannot reasonably be used for that because it does not have direct access to Winchester road, and the topology is extremely steep, with more than 90 feet of drop from back to front. A zoning permit for a lodging house was issued as a by-right use in that zoning, but the multi-family structure needed is not permitted in that zone.
Chairman Daryl Merchant pointed out that this rezoning is not in conformance with the Town Comprehensive Plan, which is just now being finalized by the town. Commissioner Michael Williams asked if there was legal access to the parcel. Town Attorney George Sonnet told the commission that the original grantor of the property had reserved the right to “ingress and egress … for the grantor, its agents and assigns over such roadways and drives which may hereafter be constructed”, so the Town and the applicant would have access. Chairman Merchant asked if the Town had already issued a permit to build a structure. Answer: “Yes.”
Once it was established that there would be sufficient parking, 4 spaces for the two units, and the planning director agreed that any commercial use of the property would be impractical, the commission, on a motion by Commissioner Williams, seconded by Commissioner Glenn Wood, voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the rezoning request. Yes: Wood, Marshner, Wells, and Williams. No: Merchant.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke provided an update on Planning Department activities:
|2023
|YTD
|May
|Zoning Permits
|181
|38
|Code Enforcement Cases
|204
|91
|Land Use Applications
|15
|4
|Code Amendments
|2
|0
|Sign Permits
|29
|6
|Business Licenses
|73
|18
|Short-Term Rentals
|4
|1
The Meeting adjourned at 7:40 p.m.
County Planning Commission considers new Shenandoah Farms Fire Station and more Short-Term Tourist Rentals
The Warren County Planning Commission, short two members with last month’s resignation of former Commissioner Greg Huson and an absent Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, managed to eke out a quorum with three members and met Wednesday, June 14 at the Warren County Government Center.
The meeting started an hour earlier than usual – at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. – because of the volume of requests for the commissioners to consider. The July meeting will also begin at 6 p.m. Regular County Planning Commission meetings are scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month.
There were no public presentations, so the commission delved into its public hearing agenda, consisting of 11 permit requests.
The County of Warren is requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a public protection facility, otherwise known as the Shenandoah Farms Fire Station on Howellsville Road and Youngs Drive in the Shenandoah District. The Property is zoned Residential (R-1). Planning Director Matt Wendling briefed the commissioners on the County’s request to replace the current Station 6 in Shenandoah Farms due to structural issues with the quarters and insufficient vehicle storage. This new property location is also more central to the Shenandoah Farms subdivision. This facility is in the top 5 priorities in the County’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Fiscal Year-2024. The property was issued a CUP in 2011 for a maintenance facility for the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District, which subsequently expired after the County determined it was not necessary.
Director Wendling outlined the requirements for issuance of the CUP, which include a site plan which must be approved by the Planning Commission. During the Public Hearing, Kimberly Joad expressed concerns about the traffic currently at the site. She was not so much opposed to the issuance of the permit but had questions about how the facility would be oriented on the site. Gerry Maiatico, Assistant Chief of Warren County Fire & Rescue, indicated that the department had worked extensively with staff to study the feasibility of the site. The intention is for the station to have access onto Howellsville Road, with appropriate signage to warn of the fire station, and a potential reduction in the speed limit is being discussed with VDOT. He also gave as an example similar concerns at the Rivermont Station, constructed two years ago. So far no complaints or incidents at that location have been reported, he told the commission. With no other comments from the public or commissioners, on a motion by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, the commission voted 3-0 to recommend approval of the CUP.
Shelly Cook is requesting a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for her property at 15 Sunset Village Rd. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) in the Junewood Estates subdivision in the Fork District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commissioners that the applicant purchased the property in 2019 and will manage the property personally, since she lives very close by. There are currently two short-term rentals in the subdivision. The applicant is requesting a waiver to the 100-foot setback requirement in the county zoning ordinance since the building is 87 feet from the nearest dwelling to the north.
The applicant offered to provide an evergreen tree line at the rear of the property to provide privacy screening for the neighboring property. At the public hearing, there was only one speaker. Gary Brook indicated that when he moved into the subdivsion in October there was no indication that short-term rentals would be allowed there. He was concerned about impacts of short term rentals on road maintenance in the subdivision and access to the river. At the close of the public hearing, Chairman Robert Myers confirmed the earlier statement by Zoning Administrator Lenz that there were already two approved short-term rentals in the subdivision. Lenz: “Yes, that’s correct. I think that was within the past two years or so. But those properties are further down in the subdivision. This property is the first house on the left.”
Commissioner Kersjes asked if the neighboring property owner that would be affected by the waived setback had raised any concerns. Zoning Administrator Lenz indicated that they had received no comments from that property owner, but the applicant had indicated to the planning department that she had been in contact with them, and they had no problem with the permit. Commissioner Kersjes then moved that the application be tabled until the next meeting to permit the affected neighbor to put their support of the permit in writing. Commissioner Richardson seconded the motion and the commission voted unanimously to table the request until the July meeting pending further correspondence from the neighboring property owner to the north.
Bradley Winans has requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for a property at 416 Hobbs Nob Road in the Shenandoah District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) in the Mountain Lakes section of the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision. Zoning Administrator Lenz told the commission that the applicant purchased the property in May 2022. The application asserts that the owner will manage the property personally with assistance from local services for trash pickup and cleaning. The applicant is also requesting a waiver of the setback requirement since the nearest dwelling is 70 feet to the east. Mr. Winans told the commission he has already planted evergreen trees to screen the property from neighboring dwellings and would be willing to restrict guests from that side of the property if necessary.
In the public hearing, there were three speakers. Kaitlin Riswold, who occupies the property affected by a potential setback waiver, told the commission that the property is already actively being marketed as an AirB&B even though no permit had been issued. Her husband indicated that they understood the applicant intended to use the property personally. Debbie Winans, the applicant’s daughter, then told the commission that she has made friends in the neighborhood and “it makes her happy” to be there. Nicholas Gossen, another neighbor of the property, told the commission that he was concerned his children may be endangered by short-term rentals. At the close of the public hearing, Chairman Myers pointed out that short-term rentals do generate less traffic than long term rentals.
Commissioner Richardson moved and Commissioner Kersjes seconded a motion to recommend denial of the permit request due to its failure to meet the county’s setback requirements. The motion to deny passed unanimously.
Walter Scott Piotti and Victoria Piotti requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for their property at 192 Howellsville Heights Circle. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and is in the Happy Creek District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that the property in question is adjacent to the applicant’s residence. The rental will be managed by the applicant with assistance from local professionals for trash removal, cleaning, landscaping, and maintenance. The property meets the county’s setback requirements at 341 feet from the nearest dwelling. Comments from the building official indicate that there was an unpermitted chimney on the building that would have to be brought into compliance for permit approval. The applicant addressed the commission to say the wood-stove chimney in question has been removed. There were no speakers in the public hearing. On a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted 3-0 to recommend approval.
David A. Downes requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for a property at 125 Freeze Road owned by a family member, indicated to be a goddaughter. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and is in the Shenandoah District. The applicant told the commission that this request will be a “short” Short-Term Rental” because the owner intends to occupy the property as a home when she returns to the United States. The applicant will manage the property personally while partnering with a national management company. There were no speakers at the public hearing. On a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the CUP.
Nancy Hilliard has requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at 83 Moonshiner Way in the Shenandoah District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and meets the setback requirements of the County zoning ordinance. There were no speakers at the public hearing. On a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Erica Baker and Richard Case have applied for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental at their property at 31 Farms Riverview Road in the Shenandoah District. The Property is located entirely within the high-risk floodway, adjacent to the river boat ramp. There were no speakers at the public hearing. Commissioner Kersjes noted that the well for the property was immediately adjacent to the river, and asked if there should be an additional condition to require testing of the well immediately following any substantial flood event in addition to the annual testing required by the County’s ordinance. Planning Director Wendling and Zoning Administrator Lenz both agreed to amend the language of the staff-recommended conditions to that end, and, on a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Michael DeLutri has requested a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist rental for his property at 2706 Freezeland Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and is in the Shenandoah District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that a 4th bedroom in the basement was constructed without a building permit. The applicant stated that the 4th bedroom was completed prior to his purchase of the property in 2018. The Planning Department is recommending that the commission approve the permit for only 3 bedrooms, pending the owner obtaining a permit for the 4th bedroom.
At the public hearing there were 4 speakers who objected to the permit, citing fire concerns from the fire pit in the front yard, and the fact that the large house would draw large groups and become a “party house”. Travis and Debbie Lewis related previous problems with large parties at the property with music lasting late into the night. Kathy Shive asserted she had 7 signatures from adjacent properties opposed to short-term rentals and cited studies indicating the negative impact that short-term rentals may have on a community – removal of housing stocks for ordinary renters, safety concerns from fires and other guest activities, and reduced desirability of adjoining properties.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, Chairman Myers asked for a response from the applicants or a representative. The applicants stated they were not aware of neighbor’s concerns but have committed to responding to them. They have installed security cameras around the property and will remove the fire pit. They envisioned that a larger house would allow families to gather and hoped to open communications with neighboring property owners to make sure problems don’t arise. Chairman Myers reminded the audience that CUPs are conditional – if the conditions of the permit are violated, it can be revoked. Planning Director Wendling said that site visits and annual reviews are part of the permitting process. And neighbors can contact the county sheriff’s office, and on weekdays the Planning Department office, with complaints.
Commissioner Kersjes also observed that there are generally more problems with long-term rentals, where the commission can’t prohibit parties or fire pits, than from short-term rentals which are more highly restrictive. In the end, the commission voted on a motion by commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, to recommend approval.
Barbara Hessler has requested a CUP for a Commercial Outdoor Recreation Facility on her 12.3-acre property at 2900 Long Meadow Road in the North River District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A). She proposes to use approximately 2 acres of the property for off-road motorcycle training classes. Classes would run from 8:30 a.m. to dusk. Students would be limited to about 8 per session.
There were no speakers for the public hearing, and Planning Director Wendling indicated that the Planning Department had received two letters of support. With little further discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted 3-0 to recommend approval of the CUP.
Following the public hearings, the commission then voted unanimously to approve a consent agenda to authorize advertisement of public hearings on these requests:
- Amirabbas Burstein – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1678 Gooney Manor Loop. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Robert Chevez & Kayla James – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 52 Hickory Nut Rd. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah District.
- Jay Newell – A request for a CUP for Private Use Camping. The property is located at (0) Avalon Drive. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah District.
- Gregory Fritz – A request for a CUP for a Guesthouse. The property is located at (0) Knock Lane. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River District.
- Austin Schwoegl – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 1614 High Top Road. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah District.
- Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone 46 acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone one and eighty-seven hundredths’ (1.87) of an acre from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C). The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road. The properties are located in the North River District. The total acreage of the parcels is approximately 77.59+/- acres.
- Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC – This is a re-submittal of a request for a conditional use permit for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are also located at 8561 Winchester Road. The properties are currently zoned Commercial (C) and Residential-One (R-1) located in the North River District and are included in the rezoning request to Industrial (I) in application number R2022-10-01.
- Comprehensive Plan Amendment – Future Land Use Map – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate the properties at 8561 Winchester Road as future Industrial (I) zoning. These public hearings are scheduled for July 12 at 6 p.m.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.
