County Planning Commission provokes fireworks over Short-Term Tourist Rental Permit in Highland Estates Subdivision
The Warren County Planning commission held both a work session and its regular monthly meeting on September 8, as it continues to grapple with the planning issues of a changing community.
At the work session, Planning Director Joe Petty provided an overview of work done so far by the planning staff in collaboration with the Commission in the early parts of the Warren County Comprehensive Plan update. Some sections of the plan have not been updated since 2011, and land use is growing in prominence as an issue for citizens, as well as prospective developers. The 2020 U.S. Census Data that will be needed to assist in the process of rewriting the Comprehensive Plan is not yet available, so the Commission and the Planning Staff are pursuing a phased approach to the task with locally-developed data in the interim. A wide-ranging discussion covering public perceptions, concerns about large developer interests, and the provision of infrastructure, power, water, and sewer then ensued.
County Supervisor for the Shenandoah District Walter Mabe was present for the work session and weighed in regarding the difficulty of planning for orderly growth when water and sewer services are controlled by the Town. Maintaining the rural character of the county must be a priority while still allowing for growth in population and commerce that are inevitably coming. There are plenty of examples of localities nearer to the city that struggles with the results of poorly regulated growth. According to Mabe, the Board of Supervisors shouldn’t have a problem saying “no” where appropriate, but there must be consensus for it. The process should not be driven by developers, but by elected officials with citizen input.
Work on the Comprehensive Plan will continue through mid-2022.
Immediately following the work session, the Planning commission convened their regular monthly meeting, with Vice Chairman Hugh Henry as acting chair in the absence of Chairman Robert Myers. As is a standard part of each regular meeting, the Acting Chair opened the floor for public presentations to give citizens the opportunity to address planning issues that are not part of the planned agenda, but there were none.
Quickly turning to the Public Hearing portion of the meeting, the Commission considered three Conditional Use Permit (CUP) proposals.
Charles and Lou Ann Dotson have requested a Conditional Use Permit for private-use camping on their lot in the Mandalay Subdivision on Burma Road. The property is in the North River magisterial district. The applicants plan to use their riverfront lots in the special flood zone for family gatherings and outdoor recreational use and intend to use a 5th Wheel Camping trailer seasonally.
When the chair opened the floor for public input on the proposal, there was none. So, the Planning Department recommended the conditions for approval would include the special flood-plain provisions. The commission unanimously recommended approval of the permit by the Board of Supervisors next month.
Jacob Lott and Sandra Kiepfer have applied for a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for their property at 50 Little Indian Road in the Shenandoah District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1). The applicants live across the street from the subject property so can provide on-site management. The applicants are also experienced in managing short-term rentals elsewhere in Warren County. Again, there was no public opposition to the proposal, and the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Nicole and Sean McMinn are requesting a Conditional Use Permit for short-term tourist rental for their property at 277 Sagar Drive in the Fork Magisterial District. The property is zoned residential and located in a private subdivision on a marked private road. The applicants stated they intend to have a local contractor manage the property; and in preparation for the public hearing had engaged several neighboring property owners, as well as the Property Owner’s Association to hear and respond to their concerns.
When the Chair opened the public hearing for this proposal, the meeting became a forum for fierce opposition to this Conditional Use Permit application. Seven impassioned property owners in the Highland Estates Subdivision came to the podium to express their thoughts. Several property owners were upset about the County allowing a use that could potentially impact their own security or privacy. At least partly because of the unique nature of the subdivision, which does its own road maintenance and provides its own security, the perception is that the county government is an unwanted overseer.
Some owners were concerned about strangers in their neighborhood, some charged that the short-term rental activity was a business rather than residential use, even though the Virginia legislature has explicitly stated it to be a residential use and not a business. The possibility that short-term rental guests might intentionally or inadvertently trespass on others’ property was another common complaint, particularly since the property in question does explicitly not have direct access to the river. There is a history of people who are not property owners in the subdivision getting access to the river by cutting across the riverfront lots and ignoring private property signs. There was a good deal of anger over outsiders coming in and changing the private nature of the subdivision.
Once the last property owner had spoken, the applicants were asked if they wished to provide a rebuttal, and Sean McMinn expressed his appreciation to the members of the public who had taken the time to come and express themselves. He said that he hoped they would be able to work with the surrounding property owners to allay their concerns and indicated great willingness to do so. Mr. McMinn also reminded the audience that a Conditional Use Permit can be revoked if a property owner does not abide by its conditions, which gives the surrounding residents some additional protections.
The commissioners briefly discussed the case and reminded the audience of the legislative declaration that a short-term tourist rental was not a business per se and cautioned the applicants that they have some “work to do”. Further, he noted that as an alternative to the McMinns seeking a CUP for short-term rentals, the property owners could simply rent out the property to whomever they chose long term, and neighbors would have to potentially live with a long-term problem, with no real recourse to subsequent problems. Absent any legal reasons not to, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the CUP to the Board of Supervisors.
Several audience members then tried to interject their thoughts but were gaveled down by the chair since the public hearing had been closed, leading to a stormy departure from the meeting.
For the second month in a row, proposed uses of private property have faced determined opposition by neighboring property owners. First commissioners, then supervisors, are facing balancing acts on individual property rights versus the opinions and concerns of impacted neighbors. Sometimes the balance tips toward the neighbors who may be adversely affected by a proposed use provided such an adverse effect can be validated. Sometimes the property owner’s rights can take precedence if all legal conditions are met, and adverse impacts are mitigated.
Commissioners have noted that it’s essential for opponents to be able to show specifically how they would be harmed by a use if it were approved. Merely being opposed to something is not enough: “We have always assumed we would have privacy here” or “We moved here to get away from all that” are not legally supportable reasons to deny another person a legally zoned use of their property. Potential public hearing speakers are urged to research what the law and local regulations say regarding specific uses in subdivisions. By the same token, property buyers should ascertain – in advance – what the local conditions are when considering a use that could affect others in proximity to their properties at issue. On the short-term rental side of the equation, much confusion seems to revolve around the state government defining that use as “residential” rather than a “business” use.
In a significantly quieter atmosphere, the commission turned to two authorizations to advertise for public hearings. Terra Site Constructors, LLC is seeking a Conditional Use Permit for a contractor’s storage yard at 6986 Winchester Road, a site zoned Industrial (I) in the North River District. The 10-acre site will be used in addition to the company’s current property at 900 Shenandoah Shores Road. An existing single-family dwelling on the property will be used as office space and/or housing for full-time staff. The Commission voted unanimously to approve the authorization to advertise.
Gordon Lee Birkheimer is requesting a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 52 Forest View Drive in the Massanutten Farms Subdivision in the Fork District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and will be used for this purpose while the owner is overseas. It will be locally managed and maintained. The commissioners unanimously approved the request for a public hearing on the application.
Finally, Planning Director Joe Petty introduced a new face to the Commissioners. Chloe Phillips will be providing administrative support to the Planning Department, bringing the team finally up to full strength. Director Petty particularly commended Deputy Director Matt Wendling for filling in to support the department in the absence of an administrative assistant.
The Chairman adjourned the meeting at 8:10 p.m.
COVID-19 policies close Front Royal Town Hall until October 15th
The Town is working to maintain operations, programs, and activities while continuing to be concerned with the well-being of our employees and our citizens. Therefore, our leadership team revisited our policies and procedures that were implemented early this spring and feels it’s appropriate to implement them now.
The following policies and Town operations are now in place for 30-days beginning tomorrow, September 10th through Friday, October 15th, and may be modified or extended as necessary:
Town Hall will be closed for citizens and vendors. There will be a number at the main entrance of Town Hall for individuals to call to be seen by a Town employee for Permit services. Permit services will continue with customers and will be conducted in the conference room to provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.
Utility customers will only be served via the drive-through at Town Hall. Customers will be encouraged to utilize some of our alternate methods of payment available online. The Town will continue to perform cut-offs and mail utility bills and applicable delinquent notifications.
All Council, Board, and Commissions will continue and citizens will be encouraged to wear masks.
Supervisors commit to continuing in regional effort to attain countywide broadband service
At its initial meeting of the month, Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 (Carter absent) to make a $6.9 million investment in the future. That future of achieving countywide quality broadband service was compared by Leesburg-based All Points Broadband Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Carr to an early 1900s municipal commitment to achieving full electrical infrastructure capability at the dawn of the Nickolai Tesla/Thomas Edison-driven age of electricity, upon which human civilization is now built.
For if the past year-and-three-quarters of COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions has shown us anything, it is the growing necessity of quality online communications capabilities as pandemic-driven impacts on fundamental institutional networks, educational in particular, have become apparent during a time of crisis.
The supervisors’ vote, approving a Resolution in support of continuing into Phase 2 of the All Points Broadband “Regional Application” process, aligns Warren County with at least three other communities that have approved similar resolutions. Clarke, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties were identified as having approved their continued participation in recent days. Three others – Frederick, Page, and Rappahannock Counties – are scheduled to vote on Resolutions of Support of the All Points Broadband regional partnership within the next two days, Carr told the Warren supervisors. Shenandoah County is the lone dropout from Phase 1, apparently due to an opportunity with electrical provider Shentel, based in Shenandoah.
Board Chair Cheryl Cullers noted that despite the board’s commitment to the County’s $6.9-million funding match, it will be achieved without a county tax hike. That is because as noted in our story on the August 23 Virginia Port Authority-hosted Roundtable featuring Virginia’s U.S. Senator Mark Warner, with grant money tied to both the federal Infrastructure Act and American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding coming Virginia’s way, it now appears all of that County share will be covered by federal grant funding. In fact, County Administrator Ed Daley told the board that it appeared the County would receive a total of $7.7 million of fed money through the State to cover its projected cost of $6.9 million. Half of that money, $3.8 million, has already been received, Daley added. And with broadband expansion being a priority of both the board and constituents in those unserved areas, this was the County’s opportunity to make a cost-effective infrastructure move to achieve full broadband coverage within the next several years, with some money possibly left over for other infrastructure projects.
Details of exactly who will be eligible for the one-time hookup fee connection price of $199 for the new broadband service were addressed in Carr’s post-power point Q&A with the supervisors. In response to questions from Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe, Carr explained that the federal grant funding can only be utilized to bring service to currently unserved areas. However, later in the expansion process, post-grant funding, the potential of expanding into previously served areas would be an option to offer competitive service, were seen as a cost-effective move, Carr said.
The actual timeframe of achieving countywide broadband remains uncertain. That is due to variables in partnering electrical utilities laying the required fiber infrastructure down to achieve the broadband service in currently unserved portions of the county. However, Carr said his company’s communications with partnering Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Dominion Power are promising on the scheduling front.
“You’re correct that we cannot complete our deployment until all the upstream infrastructure provided by electrical utilities is in place. Our construction sequence for our portion of the network will be completed in 24 months. That is, provided that all the electrical utilities also remain on their schedule. Based on our most recent conversations and indications we have from them, we do not expect any issue with that. But I want to be very clear, I cannot commit to delivering our portion of the network before the electrical utility infrastructure that we rely on is in place,” Carr said in response to Mabe’s question on installation variables.
County Administrator Daley also responded to a Mabe question, saying the County would have a staffer at the point of communications with citizens on their eligibility, costs, and timeframe on realizing broadband access. All Points Broadband CEO Carr said as the point of connecting the main fiber infrastructure to individual homes was reached, potential customers would be given a 90-day notice of the coming connection in their area, and a three-day notice for linking their homes to the system.
Virginia to receive $220 million in ARP Broadband Expansion funding Senator Warner’s Office announces
On Wednesday, September 1, the office of Senator Mark Warner announced that Virginia will receive just under a $220-million-dollar chunk of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding aimed at Capital Improvement Projects, specifically in this case broadband expansion. Broadband expansion was one of the infrastructure improvement topics raised at the August 23 Infrastructure Funding Roundtable hosted by the Virginia Port Authority at the Virginia Inland Port in Northern Warren County. Virginia’s U.S. Senator Warner was the primary speaker and fielder of questions from county officials invited to the Roundtable.
Broadband expansion has been a particular concern of the Warren County Board of Supervisors as they recently elected to join a municipal effort with a broadband provider to jointly approach broadband expansion in this region of Virginia. One question Senator Warner was asked at the Roundtable was whether municipalities should move ahead with investment in needed infrastructure improvements, or wait to see what would become available to them in federal program funding. Now it would seem, at least on the broadband front pending state government decisions on prioritizing regional needs, local governments may know sooner, rather than later about their potential cut of this piece of federal COVID recovery funding pie.
Below is Senator Warner’s Office’s release and his comments, with linked materials, in its entirety:
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded an announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department that Virginia is eligible to receive $219,812,354 from the American Rescue Plan to support broadband expansion in the Commonwealth. The funding is the result of a $10 billion investment Sen. Warner secured in the American Rescue Plan that will help states, territories and tribal governments carry out critical capital projects to enable telework, online education, and tele-health in connection with COVID-19. State governments will also be permitted to use funds to increase broadband efficiency and reduce the costs of providing broadband services.
“Broadband is to the 21st century what electrification was to the 20th. The COVID-19 crisis exposed that far too many Americans are being left behind without access to high-speed internet for work, school or telehealth. That’s why I fought to secure a record $10 billion in federal funding to expand broadband access and affordability as part of the American Rescue Plan,” said Sen. Warner. “Today the Treasury Department announced that Virginia will be eligible to receive at least $220 million of this funding in order to expand broadband to households across the Commonwealth.”
More information from the Treasury announcement today is available here.
Front Royal prepares for Tropical Storm Ida and flash flooding
Front Royal is asking citizens to stay off the roads on Wednesday if possible, during heavy rain and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the region from tropical depression Ida.
“The Town’s Public Works and Public Safety teams are prepared to address storm issues that may occur from heavy rain and high winds,” said Town Manager Steven Hicks. “Our main concern is to keep Front Royal citizens safe and secure during emergency situations.”
Heavy rain is expected to start late Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. Accumulations of 5 to 8 inches of rain is expected with higher amounts in some areas. The forecast also includes a slight risk of tornados.
Front Royal’s departments of Public Works, Police, Fleet, Energy Services, and Purchasing are prepared for the storm.
The operation teams have completed the following:
• Cleaned and removed debris from storm drains throughout the Town.
• Checked creeks and outfalls for any obstructions and blockages.
• Staged road closed signs and barrels in flood zone areas.
• Secured all equipment at Town facilities.
• Standby crews ready to respond to flooding, downed trees, road closures, water & sewer main issues.
• Checked all personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety equipment.
• Checked and ensured all roof drains of Town buildings are operational and free of debris.
• Ensured all vehicles, generators, and other equipment are ready and fueled.
• Construction sites are being checked for objects that can be carried by high winds and secured.
Citizens are asked to be cautious during heavy rain, high wind, and flood situations:
• Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car – NEVER DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES (HIGH WATER AND ROAD CLOSED SIGNS).
• If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the vehicle quickly and move to higher ground. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.
• Don’t walk along streams or areas known to flood.
• Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near floodwater.
• Avoid any contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with harmful chemicals and debris that are not visible from the surface.
• Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, etc. can become rapidly filled with water.
To report any flooded areas or concerns, please call the Front Royal Police Department’s non-emergency number, 540-635-2111. Call 911 for all emergencies, including any emergencies where you must exit your home due to flooding.
(Town of Front Royal Press Release.)
Town Notice: Offices closed on Monday, September 6th, Labor Day – no trolley service
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be CLOSED on Monday, September 6, 2021, in observance of Labor Day.
Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. No Yard Waste will be collected this week.
Also, no trolley service on Monday, full service will resume on Tuesday at the regularly scheduled time.
• Mask usage is still the norm and will remain in place until January 2022.
• Bus fares remain “free”.
• Sanitized buses midday and end of day continue.
• Wellness checks on all drivers are recorded daily.
Update: Federal Prosecutors charge McDonald on 34 criminal counts in EDA financial scandal
On Tuesday morning, August 31, former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Executive Director Jennifer McDonald was arrested on a 34 count indictment handed down by the Western District of Virginia Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg. The 40-paragraph True Bill elaborating on the charges to a Harrisonburg Grand Jury is dated August 25, and signed by Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. Of those 34 counts, 16 are for money laundering, 10 for bank fraud, 7 for wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft regarding someone identified only as “T.T.”
The charges and outline of the case in support of them (Jennifer McDonald Indictment) echo earlier criminal indictments filed at the state level before the State Special Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg turned the case over to federal authorities in late 2019. The state special prosecutor had dropped the indictments it had filed to avoid speedy trial issues due to the volume of evidentiary material – estimated at 800,000 to over a million pages at the time. Failure to meet speedy trial deadlines could have led to defense motions for dismissal of charges on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case.
An attempt to reach McDonald attorney Peter Greenspun at his Fairfax office for detail on his client’s arrest and bond situation was unsuccessful prior to publication. However, a check of the RSW Jail website indicated no new booking of McDonald at the tri-county regional facility.
In a statement on the McDonald prosecution released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisonburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, it was noted that McDonald had an initial court appearance on the new federal charges earlier in the day and that she was released pending trial.
While not reaching McDonald’s attorney, Royal Examiner did reach Warren County EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, who circulated the indictment document Tuesday morning. We asked Browne for a reaction to the long-awaited development on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case.
“We’re going to continue to pursue the civil case and are pleased that justice is being served on the criminal side – it’s been a long time coming,” Browne said of the nearly two-year lag time on refiling of criminal charges related to what was a $26-million-dollar civil litigation related to the allegations of criminal misdirection and embezzlement of Town-County EDA assets. That total has climbed to a $62-million claim after McDonald’s bankruptcy filing involved the state bankruptcy court in the case.
“We don’t control the criminal side, but there are some familiar numbers in this criminal filing that reflect work done by the Cherry Bekaert staff,” Browne commented of the company the EDA contracted to investigate EDA financial records during the later years of McDonald’s executive director’s tenure. “Any help we can offer, we’ll be there for federal prosecutors. But our focus is on the civil side and bringing assets back to the community,” Browne added. He noted that federal authorities are forecasting a criminal trial for McDonald in 2022.
As recently reported out of the bankruptcy process, the EDA and McDonald have reached a no-fault agreement on a debt of $9-million by the former EDA executive director to the EDA. That agreement in which McDonald admits no wrongdoing, has also been accepted by EDA civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson. Exactly how that agreement will result in payment of that debt remains to be seen on the civil case side.
Early in the civil process, then presiding Judge Clifford L. “Clay” Athey Jr. froze some real estate assets McDonald held in her name alone, while leaving others she co-held with other family members free of possible civil liability. However, since that time several of her family members have been named as co-defendants in the EDA civil litigation alleging a McDonald-led conspiracy to move EDA assets to the personal benefit of her and others. The defendant list in that civil case has climbed to as many as 23 co-defendants alleged to have conspired and/or benefitted from the alleged embezzlements.
What implication movement on the McDonald criminal case might have on charges against some, if any, of the civil case co-defendants, some who also previously faced criminal charges dropped by the state Special Prosecutor’s Office on speedy trial/dismissal concerns, remains to be seen.
Royal Examiner will publish additional information on this evolving situation as it becomes available. This story was updated at 3:55 p.m.
