Local Government
County Planning Commission punts for now on new Rockland Road Industrial use project, and Short-Term Rental wave continues
An election of officers kicked off the first 2023 meeting of the Warren County Planning Commission on January 11 with Planning Director Matt Wendling chairing the first 10 minutes of the meeting. Chairman Robert Myers was re-elected to that post along with Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Secretary Veronica Diamond, after which Director Wendling turned the gavel over to the newly re-elected Chairman. Officers of the Commission are elected at the first meeting of each year.
One member of the public spoke during the Public Presentations portion of the meeting. Kathleen Mancini addressed the Commission with an impassioned plea regarding tree clearing operations on High Top Road in Linden. She asserted that “logging operations” would strip the forests and destroy the landscape. Vacant wooded lots in that subdivision are routinely cleared to the extent necessary to build homes. In that immediate area, according to Warren County Records, there are approximately 10 vacant lots that could be cleared, and homes built there. Chairman Myers thanked Ms. Mancini for her input.
The Commission then turned its attention to the 10 public hearings on the agenda.
- Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has submitted a request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone approximately 1.9 acres from Residential One (R-1) to Industrial (I), to rezone approximately .18 acres from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C) , and to rezone approximately 68.25 acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I). The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road in the North River district. The total acreage of the parcels is approximately 77.584 acres. Planning Director Wendling briefed the commission that the applicant’s stated intent to build 4 warehouse/distribution center buildings totaling nearly 986,000 square feet is a change from an earlier application that included a data center. That request was withdrawn after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on January 3rd to deny approval of a zoning ordinance change that would have permitted such uses by right. See that story here. Director Wendling said, however, that this request was not compatible with the land uses in the County’s Comprehensive Plan, and that to recommend approval, the Commission would also have to amend the Future Land Use map. This parcel is the only remaining sizeable commercial property in the county, he said.
The applicant’s representative Kevin Rivera gave an update briefing to the commission to summarize the project. He reiterated that the Data Center proposal had been shelved due to the County Supervisor’s decision and that the 4 buildings proposed would meet the county’s objectives. According to Mr. Rivera, this parcel has a “tortuous history”, having been zoned Commercial (C) in 2005 in the expectation of development as a shopping center. Additionally, development is constrained by gas lines on the west side, high-tension power lines on the southeast sides, and the planned-but-not-constructed corridor road on the east side. The proposal would not permit the further development of that corridor road. He asserted that this proposal, which leaves a strip of commercially zoned property along Rockland Road for infill development, is the best opportunity for developing this parcel, and the development could begin promptly.
The public hearing yielded four speakers who all opposed the rezoning, citing the loss of wooded areas, contribution to sprawl, adverse impact on nearby residences, and fears that development would mean lost homes. Glenn and Christine Himes decried the inevitable loss of privacy.
After the Public Hearing was closed, Chairman Myers asked the planning director about comments from the coordinating agencies. Besides a preliminary comment package from Virginia Department of Transportation, comments have not been received from Town Public Works, Emergency Services, and Columbia Gas. The chairman observed that being a taxpayer he appreciated the additional contributions to the County, “…but as a Planning Commission member, our focus is strictly land use and compatibility.” He sympathized with the speakers who were concerned with noise and loss of privacy but reminded the audience that this property was zoned for a shopping center, and if that had been developed it would be just as noisy.
Vice-Chairman Henry expressed the concern that the corridor connector road, which previous developers of the parcels to the south had agreed to and proffered, would not be possible under this proposal. He indicated he could not support the project without that connector road, at least to Rockland Road. He indicated that he had no objection to that parcel rezoning, and that with proper screening and buffering, the residents behind the parcel could be protected, but the elimination of the corridor connector road was a deal-breaker for him.
Chairman Myers also brought up the subject of the aquifer under the parcel. “We know that under this area is a huge aquifer, and the site has a lot of rocks. We know that blasting has been known to lower a water table. I’d like to see some geo-technical data about that.”
After some further discussion, the commission, on a motion by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, seconded by Vice-Chairman Henry, unanimously voted to table the application until all the agency comments and the site geo-technical report can be received and reviewed.
- By the same logic, two other applications by Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC, a request for a conditional use permit (CUP) for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District, and a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate the parcels as future Industrial (I) zoning, were tabled by the commission until the zoning application can be acted on.
- Remo Kommnick has applied for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 226 Judy Lane in the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision, Mountain Lake Section. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. There were no speakers for or against the proposed use in the public hearing, and the Commission, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, unanimously voted to recommend approval.
- Robert Chevez has requested a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental for his property at 604 Windy Knoll Drive. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The dwelling meets the required setbacks and is not part of a POA/HOA. There were no speakers either for or against the proposed use. On a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
- Gabriel Gaillard & Natasha Nyirongo-Gaillard have submitted a request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 95 Pickford Court and is zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property meets the setback requirements for this use. The Property Manager, Stephanie Ost, told the Commission that she has agreed to manage the property for the applicants since they are overseas. There were no public speakers for or against the permit request. On a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
- Nicholas E. & Cara S. Achterberg have submitted an application for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 671 Thompson Hollow in the South River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1). There were no speakers for or against, and on a motion by Commissioner Richardson and a second by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
- Shenandoah Shores Management Group, LLC made a request for a conditional use permit for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 301 Rollason Drive. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The applicant runs a concierge service transporting clients to various area attractions and seeks to add the short-term rental to his services.
Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commission that comments from the Shenandoah Shores POA had been requested, but nothing had been received. The property does not meet the minimum 100-ft setback requirements of the Short-Term Rental ordinance, and the applicant is requesting a waiver. The dwelling is 32 feet from the dwelling to the east, and 61 feet from that to the east. The Planning Staff does not support the request, however the applicant provided letters from each of the property owners in question supporting the application. Mr. Lenz also stated that another resident of The Shenandoah Shores Community had written a letter of concern about the parking on the property. Several vehicles are in use for the concierge service. The applicant told the Commission that he is in the process of moving the vehicles in question to another location. There were no other speakers. The commissioners discussed the problem of granting waivers, particularly for those applicants previously denied. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the Commission voted 3-1 to recommend approval. Yes: Richardson, Henry, Kersjes. No: Myers. As an aside, Commissioner Kersjes recommended to the applicant that he have the two neighbors present when the Board of Supervisors considers the application for final approval.
- Jose L. Canales has made a request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The 2.8 acre property is located at 68 Skunk Hollow Lane. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River Magisterial District. The property previously was issued a CUP for a non-commercial Kennel, which has subsequently expired. The applicant asserts that they purchased the property in November 2022 and intend eventually to farm the property and occupy it full-time. In the meantime, they want to do a short-term rental. It is not located in an HOA or POA. There were no speakers either for or against the permit. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
- Natalya Scimeca is submitting a request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1086 Lower Valley Road in the Fork Magisterial District and is zoned Residential (R-1). The applicant is also requesting a waiver to the 100-foot setback requirement since the property is 68 feet from the nearest dwelling to the southwest. The Planning Department received comments from the local HOA, and they anticipate no adverse effects from the use. A letter of opposition to the permit was received by the planning department from the dwelling affected by the setback waiver. In response to the letter, the applicant has retained local management expertise to assure tenants are properly vetted and that no large parties are allowed. At the public hearing, two speakers addressed the commission. Matt Spinks, who will be managing the property along with 8 other properties within a 5-mile span. Kathleen Mancini reflected on her own experience next door to an Air B&B: “It’s been hell!” she offered.
The Commissioners discussed the problem of the specific property setback. A consensus was that without supportive input from the affected property owners, a waiver could not be recommended. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the Commission unanimously voted to recommend denial of the CUP request. Vice-Chairman Henry recommended that the applicant should find some common ground with the neighboring property owner and obtain their support prior to the request being considered by the Board of Supervisors.
The Consent Agenda consisted of seven items submitted for an authorization to advertise for public hearings.
- Dominik Golczewski – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 398 Briar Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. It is zoned Residential (R-1).
- Vitaliy Hayda & Oleksandr Mokrohuz – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located on Lot 17 (0) Bragg Drive and is zoned Residential (R-1) in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
- Thomas Ryan – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 946 Wilderness Road and is zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
- David Bediz – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 303 Marino Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District and is zoned Residential (R-1).
- Nathan L. Phenicie – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The Agriculturally (A) zoned property is located at 1264 Freezeland Road in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
- Kari Meyer – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental for a property at 121 Cheyenne Lane. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District.
- Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 12 Far View Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District The property is zoned Residential One (R-1).
Public hearings for these items will be held on February 15th at the Warren County Government Center at 7 p.m.
The meeting adjourned at 9:10 p.m.
Local Government
Warren Paint & Supply Co. partial demolition application unanimously endorsed by public and BAR
The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing reaction to a proposed partial demolition application from Mark Poe for a long-unused building at 415 East Main Street in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District was a 180-degrees from the one in reaction to the SEESUU LLC partial demo application for 131 East Main Street heard at the December 13th BAR meeting. As opposed to 14 citizens uniformly against the demo proposal for sections of the old Murphy Theater building at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, three citizens not affiliated with the 415 East Main project, including adjacent C&C Frozen Treats (413 E. Main St.) co-owners William and Nina Huck, spoke in favor of the proposal that would help restore a derelict structure to commercial use. The BAR Public Hearing was held January 10th, five days after a site visit by the board and planning staff members.
The third citizen speaker in support of the proposal for the old Warren Paint & Supply Company building was retired building inspector David Rushton, who noted that, “Typically I would object to demolition of part of a historic structure”. Staff notes in the meeting agenda packet dates the building to “circa 1879” and added: “The building is potentially eligible for the national Register as one of Front Royal’s most intact late 19th century commercial buildings.”
However, Rushton continued to observe that, “The small area that is being proposed to be demolished is just not contributing to the aesthetics and function of the building. I don’t really think it really contributes whatsoever to the aesthetics of the Historic District.” Earlier in his comments, Rushton also noted of the sections to be demolished, “It’s virtually invisible from Main Street and Blue Ridge Avenue. And you really have to go around the back to even know that it’s there.”
“I’ve been here going on eight years now, and this building as long as I’ve been here has been the talk of the town to have something done with it,” C&C proprietor William Huck said as the public hearing’s initial speaker. Acknowledging the applicant Mark Poe, who with his wife Yuliya, owns the building, Huck said, “I want to say thank you – really, I want to say THANK YOU!” Both William and his wife and co-C&C owner Nina Huck told the BAR their only concern was that a sump pump function they had restored on the property be maintained as the Poe’s work to restore C&C’s adjacent neighboring structure to commercial use.
“We are 100% in favor of them bringing life back to Main Street in this location. We just want to make sure that the water flow and sump pump … is brought to attention. And say that: Yes, we need to allow this to take place,” William Huck told the BAR.
“We are in favor of that portion being demolished. Again, our issue and concern is the sump pump,” Nina Huck said in support of her husband’s statement, adding, “That somehow (we can be assured) that water doesn’t come back into our building. It doesn’t go off very often, but it does keep water from coming into 413. We did not put the sump pump there, it was there. All we did was replace it with a new one. It is on their property, there’s no doubt that, that sump pump is on the property of … whoever owns the building. But love, love, love – and looking forward to having new neighbors,” Nina Huck concluded, echoing her husband’s enthusiasm for the Poe proposal for their neighboring property.
The fourth public hearing speaker, third in rotation following the Hucks, was Joe Gillette, who noted he was the Poe’s general contractor on the partial demolition and restoration project at 415 East Main. “There was talk about tearing the building down. But that wasn’t the first choice obviously for historic reasons. So, we’re saving the building,” Gillette observed of the primary structure fronting East Main and running parallel to Blue Ridge Avenue on the east side.
“As far as the water goes, I’ve noticed the grading’s better behind there because I’ve had to mess with that sump pump in the past. And we will address that when we do the foundation work back there to see if there are issues,” Gillette said of the water issue raised by the Huck’s.
With the public hearing closed following the four speakers – the applicants, who were present, let their general contractor present their case – the BAR discussed what they had heard and what they had seen on a site visit the previous Friday, January 6, as well as what had been presented by Town Planning Department staff regarding the building and its proposed partial demolition and restoration to commercial use.
A consensus was reached after about five minutes of discussion and it was observed, “It certainly meets the requirements for demolition.” So, on a motion by Collin Waters, seconded by Duane Vaughan, the partial demolition request of Mark Poe for 415 East Main Street was approved by a unanimous voice vote. The one topic 7 p.m. BAR meeting was then adjourned at 7:27 p.m.
Watch the Town video of the BAR meeting and public hearing.
EDA in Focus
WC EDA proposes County takeover of Avtex Conservancy Park’s 240 in-town acres; Supervisors approve six of seven Airport Lease Agreements
At a January 10th work session the Warren County Board of Supervisors received four staff reports beginning with members of the now unilaterally County-overseen but still legally named Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (Avtex Conservancy property proposal), and proceeding with Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan (FY 2023 thru 2028 Draft Capital Improvement Plan), Finance Director Alisa Scott (Fiscal Policy Guidelines for Capital Asset Replacement Program), and Human Resources Director Jane Meadows (Department Updates and Position Reclassifications).
The board then convened a Special Meeting called to hold public hearings on seven lease agreements at the County-overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR), including with drone manufacturer and new FRR Fixed Base Operator Silent Falcon (for the “airport house”), new hangar maintenance contractor Aero Services LLC (for the “maintenance repair facility”), as well as Randolph-Macon Academy and four individual hangar tenants. All but one of those lease agreements was unanimously approved.
At the request of Finance Director Alisa Scott, item H-4, the hangar lease agreement with Michael W. Christensen was held – there were no speakers at any of the seven public hearings – but a vote on the Christensen lease was tabled at Scott’s request until the board had a chance to review and discuss with staff a note inserted from Christensen regarding terms in his lease.
The request for an altered motion to table the vote from the approval motion included in the agenda packet on all seven requests seemed to collectively confuse the board for about five minutes after North River District Supervisor Delores Oates observed Scott’s requested Christensen lease motion differed from the one in her agenda packet. But with some guidance from the county administrator and assistant county attorney, the adjusted motion to table a vote on the Christensen lease was eventually made and approved without dissent.
Want a 200-plus acre, riverside walking, biking trails park?
The work session opened with a presentation from the now more-commonly referenced Warren County EDA’s Board of Director members Jorie Martin and Scott Jenkins, with support from County in-house EDA Executive Director Joe Petty. Beginning with Martin, they explained a proposal to have the County take over possession and management of the Conservancy area, a total of 240 acres at the former 467-acre Avtex synthetic fibers manufacturing plant opened in 1940 as the American Viscose subsidiary of British Viscose. The plant was built as a war materials production facility out of the range of German bombers as World War II was engulfing Europe. In the late 1980s the plant was closed by state and federal regulators after byproducts of the plant’s manufacturing processes were linked to the production of carcinogenic materials being released into the environment on multiple levels. On the brighter side, Martin noted the property’s history, not only in the production of war materials for the battle against European fascism, but also materials used in NASA’s U.S. space program.
Walking trails on preserved land, including riverside acreage, connecting various portions of in-town properties including some schools, has been determined to be an optimal future use of the EDA overseen property due to more restrictive developmental restrictions placed on that area due to past uses. Portions of the Conservancy area were where the synthetic fibers manufacturing plant’s cleaning basins were located. The Conservancy area of the former federal Superfund site has been ruled unsuitable for development with buildings or any use requiring digging much below the surface. And it was explained that certain portions of the property will not be included in the proposed public access park area.
So, with the more restrictive developmental parameters WC EDA officials believe that County ownership under the umbrella of its Parks and Recreation Department would be a viable future direction for the property, the county, and the community. Would the supervisors agree after exploring operational dynamics, EDA officials are seeking to know.
“Is there a budget for this grand plan?” Delores Oates asked, perhaps drawing a green line in the sand on direct County involvement. “I see we have money available, it looks like $93,000 – $93,000 doesn’t go very far in government programs – So Joe, do we have a budget to maintain
this as a park for the county because I want to understand what it’s going to cost the County taxpayers should we accept this conveyance and what we’re getting ourselves into.”
Petty noted that the EDA was currently maintaining some trails in the Conservancy area and pointed to cost estimates done in 2017 when a plan for the park was being developed. “This is going to be a process. We know it’s going to take some time,” Petty began, pointing to available (ARCA) funding that might open the path to other state or federal grant funding for Conservancy area redevelopment. “I think the discussion tonight is if even the County board has the appetite to take this initiative on,” he told the county’s elected officials.
At this point County Administrator Ed Daley chimed in. “I might add to that, there is nothing anticipated with this that would require a capital investment by the County. So, this would be done when State or Federal money becomes available. If that takes two years, three years, five years, etcetera. What we’re looking at right now is there is a particular opportunity with lots of federal money available. But we’re not looking to add this on to the County budget or anything of that kind. There will be a maintenance cost, but quite frankly that’s going to be minimal,” Daley assured the supervisors.
“So, you said it would be minimal but this is 240 acres of maintenance,” Oates countered, estimating a cost to cover two additional employees “at least” for that job “on a regular basis.”
“No, mam,” Daley countered, pointing to a minimal amount of those 240 acres requiring actual maintenance, within the limited developmental guidelines for the property. “This is all going to be natural state,” Daley said of the the Conservancy parkland that will be available to the public.
“There is a Consent Decree for most of this property,” Petty pointed out, adding, “Even though we or anybody who owns this – the EDA currently does not maintain this. This is ARCA funding by (surviving former plant owner) FMC and they contract with a company called Parsons,” Petty explained, indicating that the EDA or any future owner’s maintenance responsibility would be limited to any new trail development, and that the Consent Decree would maintain FMC’s maintenance of existing areas requiring continued maintenance.
“Thank you for that clarification. I wasn’t aware that FMC had a Consent Decree arrangement with us,” Oates responded.
Asked for a timeline on a decision by Board Chair Vicky Cook, EDA board member Scott Jenkins replied, “We’d like to get that decision here in the first half of the year, so this fiscal year. We’d like to have the conveyance completed by June.” Petty added that the ARCA funding (referenced available $93,000) was done by the calendar year, and was already in the EDA’s possession for the coming year.
So, by June we should know if the county supervisors have bought into the idea of incorporating a portion of the base 240 acres designated to be a naturally maintained walking and biking trail park with riverfront aspects into the County’s Parks & Recreation Department system along the
east side of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. One might guess that a looming question to be answered is how deep did Superfund cleanup and remediation work on this section of the old Avtex property go, assuring potential users that they won’t be exposed to any lingering hazardous materials seeping up through the Conservancy park soil. Royal Examiner later posed that question to WC EDA Executive Director Petty, who noted it wasn’t the first time he’d heard it.
“I think that all parties will have the public’s health and safety as a number one priority if the trail moves forward. There will be continued conversations with the EPA to ensure it is safe to use for walking/biking trails, as we are not planning for any other public use on the site other than passive recreation.
“I’d also like to share this link to the EPA that refers to human exposure at the Avtex Site.”
Watch the County video of both the work session and special meeting. The EDA Conservancy Park Conveyance discussion begins 30 seconds into the video.
Local Government
Council discussion of SEESUU appeal of BAR denial of partial demolition of old Murphy Theater building raises by-right demo concerns
Some Front Royal Town Council members expressed concern and even alarm about a condition in Town Codes that seems to permit a property owner in the Downtown Historic Business District to proceed with a desired structural demolition denied by the Town after a certain period of time in the wake of a failed sale. The appeal of SEESUU LLC and owner Gary Wayland to council of the Town Board of Architectural Review’s (BAR’s) recent denial of a demolition application came before council on January 9, prior to a public hearing and council vote to back the BAR decision or not, locked into council’s January 23 meeting agenda by related code time frames.
After hearing a summary of the BAR’s public hearing and denial of the application by Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, Amber Morris raised the by-right issue. “I guess there’s a rumor that if this is denied by council, potentially a year from now the property owner doesn’t have to have this re-heard and they can do what they want by right,” Morris queried Kopishke.
“So, Chapter 175-Section 93, ‘Building Demolition and Relocation in the Historic District’ section of our zoning ordinance basically states that after a year if the applicant … did not receive an offer to purchase it that ‘the owner of a historical landmark, building or structure shall as a matter of right be entitled to raze or demolish such building or structure provided that: 1/ He has applied to the Town Council for such right’,” Kopishke began, reading from the referenced zoning code.
At that point Morris reacted to what she was hearing. “So, the applicant could list it for one billion dollars but if somebody makes a $200,000 offer, it’s not qualified to do what they want by-right?” she asked, to which Town Attorney George Sonnett replied, noting, “There’s a sliding scale in the ordinance as to what the minimum price is.”
What the Town Code says
Heading toward that sliding scale the referenced code continues of conditions of an attempted sale that: “2. The owner has, for the period of time set forth in the time schedule hereinafter contained, and at a price reasonably related to its fair market value, made a bona fide offer to sell such building or structure and the land pertaining thereto to any person, firm, corporation, government or agency thereof or political subdivision or agency thereof which gives reasonable assurance that it is willing to preserve and restore the building or structure and the land pertaining thereto.”
The referenced sliding scale on time frames and sale prices is contained in the 3rd condition stating: “No offer to sell shall be made more than one (1) year after the final decision of the BAR, but thereafter the owner may renew his request to the BAR to approve the razing or demolition of the historic landmark, building or structure. The time schedule for offers to sell shall be as follows:
- “Offering Price Less than $25,000.00 – Minimum Offer to Sell period 3 months;
- “Offering Price $25,000 to 39,999.99 – Minimum Offer to Sell period 4 months;
- “Offering Price $40,000 to $54,999.99 – Minimum Offer to Sell Period 5 months;
- “Offering Price $55,000 to $74,999.99 – Minimum Offer to Sell Period 6 months;
- “Offering Price $75,000 to $89,999.99 – Minimum Offer to Sell Period 7 months;
- “Offering Price $90,000 or more – Minimum Offer to Sell Period 12 months.”
These pricing and time frames are followed by condition 4, stating: “For the purpose of this Article, a bona fide offer to sell shall be defined as a selling price not greater than ten percent (10%) more than the fair market value appraisal of a certified land appraiser employing appropriate, recognized appraisal criteria for the area in question. The Town shall retain the right to contest the bona fide nature of the offer as follows: the reasonable relationship of the offering price to the fair market value of the historic landmark, building or structure, by filing injunctive proceedings in the Warren County Circuit Court, whenever the Town obtains an appraisal of the property in question by a certified land appraiser at a value at least ten percent (10%) below the offering price asked by the owner, regardless of any conflicting appraisal obtained by the property owner.”
Did council feel buoyed by these conditions, if in fact, they had, had a chance to read them in detail prior to the January 9th work session?
“My next question is what is the process for – is this like a good faith? If this is listed for sale by owner, who’s to know if there’s offers that are rejected or denied?” Morris continued her questions on oversight and accountability. Sonnett replied that he believed it was “all spelled out” in the above code section conditions unread aloud during the work session.
Morris noted the level of public interest in this particular proposal, due in large part to the redevelopment plan to create 60 “dwelling units” too small to be defined as apartments by Town Code following the proposed demolition and rebuild. After noting that Town planning staff had explained at the BAR public hearing that only the demolition rejection was at issue, initially before the BAR and now council, Morris wondered at the logic behind that isolated perspective.
“And while I understand that, that sounds logical, it’s not. Because after it’s demolished what happens next?” Morris asked rhetorically, wondering if previous councils had left her and her colleagues adequate code protections to prevent by-right demolitions from occurring against the town’s elected and appointed officials perceptions of the best interests of the community.
One primary concern expressed by the Board of Architectural Review prior to its denial of the SEESUU demolition was the absence of an engineering report on the structural integrity of the portions of the building earmarked for demolition and the applicant’s unwillingness to provide one prior to a decision. As reported in Royal Examiner’s story on the BAR denial of the demolition application (Board of Architectural Review denies partial demolition application for Murphy Theater building) BAR Chairman Collin Waters told applicant Gary Wayland this of the need for an engineering report on the proposed to-be-demolished sections: “I think the point we’re missing here is that the terra cotta section (Murphy theater and stage areas) of the building has its own significance.
“I think we as a review board, it’s our duty to make sure that we’ve exhausted all efforts before we justify demolition of a historically significant building in this town. That’s why I want to know more about the engineers’ report, any kind of cost analysis between restoration versus demolition,” Waters explained. The applicant essentially replied he would not spend additional money for such a report without assurances his endgame would be approved.
“I’ll tell you what, it’ll be standing for the next month or so. I don’t know how long – and I’m not going to take my money and put it in to say, ‘Oh gosh, when is this thing going to fall down.’ I’m not going to do it till I know where I’m going,” Wayland told the BAR chairman and his colleagues. Duane Vaughan, who cast the only dissenting vote on the denial, explained to Royal Examiner that his vote was made to give the applicant a chance to reconsider his refusal to provide an engineer’s report, and was not an endorsement of demolition without the requested structural integrity report on the targeted sections of the building.
At issue on January 23rd at public hearing will be how the applicants’ stance plays before council – we know how it played to the BAR and 13 member of the public who appeared other than the applicant and his agent, all 13 of whom urged denial or extreme caution in consideration of approval. It will also be interesting to see how follow-up readings of the relevant Town Code Sections on attempted sales and eventual by-right demolitions if all cited conditions are met, is interpreted by council and the Town legal staff as to how things might be revisited a year down the road were council to uphold the BAR denial of the demolition permit.
Other business
In other work session business council discussed: two Short-Term Rental requests on the table, one at 309 East Prospect Street, the other at 302 Blue Ridge Avenue;
Amended Proffers involving number of units and access in the “Swan Estates” HEPTAD residential development proposal that has been on hold for years in the Leach Run Parkway area;
A requested town alley vacation made by members of the Holloway family that has potential negative impacts on neighboring properties, including the Church of the Brethren;
Received a review of the Town budget process and items proposed in the Fiscal Year-2024 Town Budget;
Reviewed three Jan. 3 Consent Agenda items – Purchase of a “Cab and Chassis” for Public Works Department, a bid for a “Thermoplastic Pavement” marker, and a bid for a “SS Dump Bed Body”;
Reviewed the agenda for the Jan. 19 Town-County Liaison Committee meeting;
And various council committee appointments before adjourning to a scheduled Closed Session.
Watch the January 9 Town video of the Special Meeting and Work Session – the SEESUU appeal discussion begins with the planning director’s comments at the 45:50 mark of video and concludes at the 1:18:37 mark.
Local Government
Council to appoint replacement for Mayor Cockrell’s now-vacant seat pending November Special Election; Sealock named vice mayor; and Rev. James Kilby’s life honored
At a “Special Meeting” called for 6 p.m. Monday, January 9, prior to a scheduled work session, the newly aligned Front Royal Town Council unanimously voted to proceed toward appointment, tentatively by month’s end, of a replacement to fill now Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell’s vacant council seat. The appointment would hold until a special election to fill the balance of the vacant seat’s term to be held this coming November in conjunction with the next scheduled General Election. Town citizens interested in applying for the vacant seat have until the close of the business day on January 13th to file applications.
With Bruce Rappaport and Josh Ingram seated replacing Letasha Thompson and Gary Gillispie neither of whom ran for re-election, council also unanimously voted to not ask the court to call the Special Election prior to the General Election in order to save an estimated $27,000 in election costs the Town would have to unilaterally fund. Relative costs were estimated at $30,000 to fund a stand-alone Special Election to allow town voters to immediately fill the vacancy versus $3,000 to tie that election to the next scheduled General Election. Council was unanimous in its decision to pursue the more frugal path.
That taken care of, Mayor Cockrell called for nominations or a motion to appoint a vice-mayor, her former position prior to her unopposed run to succeed Chris Holloway as mayor last November. In response to that call Councilman Rappaport made a motion, seconded by Amber Morris, to appoint Wayne Sealock to the backup meeting chair’s position for a term to end December 31, 2024. A roll-call vote reached Sealock at 4-0 in his favor, leading him to add a “Yes, I guess” vote to make his election unanimous.
Council then approved maintaining its meeting order of business as is. That vote on a motion by Morris, seconded by Sealock, also passed unanimously. Morris called the existing order of business “well-constructed”.
In a final action added to the Special Meeting agenda, on a motion by Amber Morris, seconded by Skip Rogers, council unanimously approved a Proclamation celebrating the life of Reverend James Kilby on January 10, 2023, to coincide with Reverend Kilby’s funeral being held today. And following that acknowledgement of a man so pivotal to the life and history of this town and community (see Proclamation), Mayor Cockrell adjourned council’s Special Meeting of January 9, 2023.
Council then convened into a scheduled work session on a variety of topics including the SEESUU appeal of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) denial of a request to demolish a portion of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street (related story coming). Watch the Town video of both the special meeting and work session.
Local Government
Tension continues between Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee and County officials on responsibilities and transparency
The disconnect between a number of the residents of Shenandoah Farms placed in advisory roles to the Warren County government’s ongoing management of the Farms Sanitary District and the County officials who placed them there appeared to continue at a Thursday, January 5th meeting of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee. Signs of that disconnect included ongoing committee issues with a lack of response to questions on Sanitary District project costs, revenues and revenue disbursement; county staff interactions with resident complaints on district infrastructure issues; the committee’s access, or lack thereof, to county staff responses to those complaints; and exactly what the parameters of the advisory committee’s role is and what County records or materials are necessary to fulfill its prescribed role.
The committee fielded a three-member quorum – new Chairman Sarah Saber, Matt Devine and Todd Tennant – in the wake of initial Chairman Bruce Boyle’s resignation submitted during and effective at the end of the November 3rd committee meeting, and member Charles Thilking’s ongoing struggle with family health issues. Warren County was represented by the board of supervisor’s liaison to the committee, Shenandoah District Representative Walt Mabe, newly installed board Chair Vicky Cook (Fork District), Public Works Director Mike Berry, and Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt. According to a sign-in sheet, interested citizens present included Faith White, Paul Lilley, Chris Pollock, and Linda McDonough.
The meeting held at the County Public Safety building adjacent to Skyline High School got off to a somewhat shaky start in the absence of a meeting agenda or meeting minutes for routine approval. However, the November minutes were located in an email forwarded by former Chairman Boyle to County Administrator Daley, and approved. Berry noted that staff had prepared the Advisory Committee Bylaws as a substitute agenda. Coffelt then presented the Sanitary District Manager’s report on recent work projects in the Farms.
It was from there that a divide in relative perceptions of the advisory process began to show. Saber, Tennant, and Devine expressed a desire that the committee receive copies or reports on resident issues with road or other infrastructure and the county staff’s response to those reports. After noting that many of them are made by phone, as opposed to written submissions, Coffelt drew a process line in the sand: “So, to answer your question and to satisfy what I think is the best thing to do – it is our job to manage the maintenance in the Sanitary District. It’s your all’s job to advise the rates and work on the CIP (Capital Improvement Project) part. And we meet quarterly. So, my monthly reports will be read at our quarterly meetings based on the information that I get from the field on a daily basis. I keep daily sheets, I do my monthly invoices, I report everything at that time.
“So, to me, I mean I find it not necessary to involve the Advisory Committee on every complaint that I get,” Coffelt concluded, getting a “WHOA” response from committee Chair Saber who countered by asking Coffelt why it had taken from October to January 5th for monthly reports she had requested to be posted by the County. At issue for Saber and some of her committee co-members, as it was for POSF officials prior, are relative costs of Sanitary District maintenance or work contracted by the County coming out higher than they have been able to find. Saber agreed the committee should not be duplicating staff efforts, but that a record of citizen-initiated repair work and costs would be helpful in advising on future efforts.
“I have all of these reports dating back to 2012,” Saber said of a history of past work in the Sanitary District she assembled, adding, “So, is there a reason this wasn’t checked in earlier or provided to the community as a whole? … That’s what we’re asking for, is transparency.”
“I understand that and we work toward that. And we’re also an organization that has just started and we’ve got things we’ve got to,” Supervisor Mabe responded leading Saber to interrupt and point out that the Sanitary District and its management was far from a new operation within the county governmental structure. Some involved, like Saber, believe that those older records she referenced back to 2012 indicate a more cooperative and functional management/advisory structure in place prior to the current board’s involvement.
The Farms Advisory Committee was formed mid-2022 after county officials locked out previous advisory group and original Sanitary District management entity (1995-2010), the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), in the wake of POSF voiding the two-party Sanitary District management agreement between them and the county put in place when POSF asked the County to take over management of what was climbing to a six-figure annual Sanitary District budget, circa 2010/11. POSF’s intent last year was to regain management authority in the wake of months of the absence of County financial reports on the Sanitary District and mounting discontent with County road maintenance decisions and costs. However, county officials opted to simply cut funding to POSF, which no longer collects lot fees as a revenue stream, and lock them out of any management or advisory role. The County has since paid $12,219 in insurance costs to cover the POSF-owned community common properties to keep them open, though there seem to be communications gaps regarding related costs and future maintenance of those common properties.
The months of a financial reporting gap and growing POSF discontent over County management came during a period of successive turnovers at the top of the County Finance Department. That coincided with a turnover at the county administrative and sanitary districts management level in the wake of the forced resignation of County Administrator Doug Stanley and the subsequent resignation/retirement of Deputy County Administrator and Sanitary District Manager Robert “Bob” Childress.
See the full Farms Advisory Board Committee meeting discussions, including citizen input, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video. Viewers are alerted that there are occasional expletives undeleted in the meeting discussion.
Local Government
‘Don’t panic’ county staff urges citizens about coming real estate reassessments
As noted in our overview story on the January 3rd Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, during the report of County Administrator Ed Daley discussion turned toward coming real estate assessments county citizens will receive within the next month. Daley noted that accompanying tax rate projections would be based on the current County real estate tax rate. He added that the board of supervisors is likely to adjust its real estate tax rate down in response to the higher real estate valuations in order to keep its revenue stream under state-prescribed levels at which municipalities can benefit revenue-wise from higher assessments without further action.
“But until that time everybody’s going to get this sticker shock,” Daley observed of real estate tax estimates based on the existing tax rate as opposed to what the supervisors may do in adjusting the rate down in response to higher real estate valuations due to various economic factors.
Following the meeting County Attorney Jason Ham offered some additional clarification. “By law we have to send notice out that shows what the new values of folks’ properties are. And they’ve got to multiply it by the current tax rate, about 65 cents (65.5 cents per $100 of assessed value),” he began. “But that tax rate is probably going to go way down. But by law you’ve got to show that calculation (at the existing tax rate), and so everyone’s going to see this enormous tax levy, which in reality almost certainly is going to go down.”
Ham noted he was making an educated guess and is not an elected official who makes the final call on where the County will set its tax rates for the coming year. However, it is likely a good guess with a board majority (Cullers, Oates, Mabe) that has publicly noted on more than one occasion that it has not raised taxes during its three-year term in office despite the inflationary national and world economies. And Ham’s guess was bolstered when North River Supervisor Delores Oates observed during the meeting discussion that the board’s goal was not to hold the current real estate tax rate so the county government could realize a revenue windfall from the higher real estate assessments.
Ham pointed out that, “If this 65.5 cents times the current value of all Warren County property, all aggregate, gets more revenue to the County than 101% (of what it was getting prior to the reassessment) we’ve got to have multiple public hearings. So, in all likelihood they’re going to reduce it so that it’s revenue neutral or it’s at 101%.” The county attorney’s reference is to State-required public hearings that would keep the tax rate at a level by which the County would realize more than the allowed 1% revenue increase from higher assessments. The applicable state code can be found online, Ham pointed out, by searching: “LIS 58.1-3321”
“Again, I’m not elected, so they can do whatever they want,” Ham said of the often fluid political landscape. For the supervisors that landscape includes maintaining an acceptable level of County services without thus far raising the County’s tax revenue stream to match increasing costs of providing those services or dipping too deep into reserve funds.
Ham added that while he didn’t know by what percentage the County’s Real Estate Tax revenue would increase above the allowed one-percent as a result of the reassessment values, but that it was likely to be significant in the current economic environment where “everything has gone up”. And he observed that information is that residential real estate has increased in value more than commercial properties during the current inflationary cycle.
“But I highly doubt that Warren County’s going to then go ahead and actually impose that big tax increase. I suspect the rate will be lowered. So, taxpayers are going to see something that’s going to be really unpleasant but it’s likely to be reduced,” the county attorney reiterated of the tax-based numbers county citizens will see attached to their real estate reassessments based on the existing 65.5-cent real estate tax rate.
So, remember when you open that County of Warren return-addressed envelope headed your way by month’s end on the reassessed value of your real estate and that assessments impact on your real estate taxes in the coming fiscal year, stay calm. It’s just an illusion – probably.
