Local Government
County Planning Commission reviews Fire Department Capital Improvement Plan, also faces upsurge in permit activity
The Warren County Planning Commission met on October 13 in a work session to review a Capital Improvement Plan submission for 2021-2025 for the County Fire and Emergency Services Department. Chief James Bonzano told the Commission that calls for service for 2020, the last complete year, increased by over 3%, continuing a trend that began in 2013. This increase impacts response times, budget costs, and equipment availability, he explained. Calls were split between Fire, at 14%, and EMS (Emergency Medical Service), at 86%. EMS vehicles are called out more than 4 times as often as fire apparatus, have longer runs, and as a result, wear out that much sooner.
The National Standards for fire department equipment govern when it should be placed on the reserve list or removed from service. According to Chief Bonzano, the current fleet has 18 units of its 65 that are over 15 years old, and two over 25 years. In Warren County, there is currently no capacity to place vehicles in reserve. The chief also identified facility improvements needed, live-fire training, and firefighter cancer prevention as priorities in the submission. The Chief oversees a nearly $6 million annual combined budget.
Several commissioners suggested ways to extend budgets by alternative financing or leasing. The Chief acknowledged he is looking into these mechanisms but cautioned that many of them assume a fleet that allows for residual values when turning in a vehicle at the end of the lease. Much of the current fleet is far past the age where it would have any residual value as used equipment. The Fire/EMS Department is also pressed for volunteers – not only operational but associates – helpers of all kinds, including fundraisers. The Fire and Rescue Services capital investment submission will now be fed into the County’s budget process.
The regular Planning Commission meeting followed immediately after the work session, and the commission considered two Conditional Use permits (CUP) requests.
Terra Site Constructors, LLC, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a contractor storage yard at 6986 Winchester Road in the North River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Industrial (I). Planning Director Joe Petty reviewed the recommendations for approval of the request for the commission members. There were no public comments on the proposal, so Commission Chairman Robert Myers closed the public hearing. The site will primarily be used for the temporary storage of heavy equipment. After a brief discussion, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit. The request will now go to the Board of Supervisors for approval.
Gordon Lee Birkhimer has requested a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 52 Forest View Drive, an Agriculturally zoned property in the Fork Magisterial District. Mr. Birkhimer is planning a sailboat trip around the world and expects to be absent for up to two years. He has engaged a professional management firm to oversee the rental activity, and a local citizen to do maintenance and upkeep.
When Chairman Jones opened the floor for public comment, Pamela Rhodes addressed the commissioners and outlined her opposition to the permit. As a 30-year resident of the neighborhood, she expressed the opinion that the applicant would have no control over what kind of people would be renting the property and as an absent property owner would not care. She was opposed to long or short-term rental for the property. In addition, one neighboring property owner, Phyllis Wright, had written to the planning department and opposed the permit being issued. Her concerns were for personal safety, fire danger, and the potential for crime.
Once the Public hearing was closed, Vice Chairman Hugh Henry commented that the community’s experience with short-term tourist rentals has been very good – an asset in a neighborhood, particularly since strict rules govern the issuance of a permit. Tourist rentals must be well maintained or guests won’t rent them. A long-term renter is a much greater risk, since a property owner can rent his property to anyone he chooses, and neighbors have no recourse. Management companies do generally perform background checks, and a written set of guidelines in the property management plan assure that guests know what the rules are.
Given the growing experience with the issuance of short-term tourist rental CUPs and the concerns of neighbors, Vice Chairman Henry asked the applicant if he would agree to two additional conditions: A prohibition against the use of ATVs on the property or roads around it, and a prohibition on discharging firearms. The applicant agreed. The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval. The request will now go to the Board of Supervisors for approval.
The commission faces a steep climb at its November meeting with 10 CUP requests for a variety of uses, including short-term tourist rentals, a cluster housing development, an Outdoor Recreation Operation, two Rural Events Facilities, a gunsmithing service, and a campground, as well as two proposed Text Amendment changes to the Warren County Code Chapter 180. Commissioners approved authorizations to advertise all these requests.
Planning Director Joe Petty told the commission that the Comprehensive Plan review work sessions will resume in January, and he thanked the commissioners for their time and work so far on the new plan. Meantime, the Planning Department will be meeting with the contracting firm that is helping with the rewrite to prepare for the next steps.
Chairman Myers then adjourned the meeting.
Local Government
County seeks Town to jointly explore regional water alliance
While the Front Royal Town Council was failing to gather a quorum to conduct its work session slated to follow a 6 p.m. Finance and Audit Committee meeting at Town Hall, across town at the Warren County Government Center several town officials including Assistant Town Manager Kathleen Leidich and Public Works Director Robbie Boyer, were present to hear a presentation by the Frederick Water Authority to a work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Board Chair Cheryl Cullers noted the invitation extended to, not only town staff, but its elected officials at last month’s Liaison Committee meeting, to hear the presentation on what appears to be a state-and-federal government promoted move toward regional water authorities.
“I’m not trying to tell the Town what to do – I want them to be a part of this,” Cullers said of a cooperative move into an altered water-sewer utility relationship that could be of mutual benefit to both municipalities, particularly over the long haul of future development on the county’s north side.
Cullers noted that several council members have stated the intention of watching the County video of the presentation in playing catch up. And what town officials did or will hear is very interesting as to long-range planning for regional growth and provision of cost-efficient water and sewer service. For while the Town of Front Royal has its own central water-sewer utility, it is dealing with what was termed “100-year-old infrastructure” in some areas and a limited and now oft-threatened by solid waste-fueled destructive algae blooms, water supply, the Shenandoah River. The Frederick Water Authority on the other hand is in the midst of creating new infrastructure for what appears to be a massive underground water source, while entertaining a change in its structural documentation to extend its reach beyond the boundaries of Frederick County and the City of Winchester to adjacent counties including Warren and Clarke.
Executive Director Eric Lawrence outlined the Frederick Water Authority’s existing parameters, structure and infrastructure. That structure includes independence from the Frederick County government, though it is a relationship that currently includes the Frederick County Supervisors appointing the water authority’s board of directors. Lawrence noted that like municipal utilities, the Frederick Water Authority is a non-profit operation with its fees going back into the supporting infrastructure. A cost-comparison showed favorable numbers on average residential charges in the region. And Lawrence noted that potential expansion into adjacent counties, further expanding the customer base would poise the operation to continue to offer excellent rates with a massive water supply with redundancy and backup within that water supply base.
However, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter pointed to an old written aspect of the Route 522 North Corridor Agreement that saw the Town of Front Royal extend its central water-sewer utility into Warren County’s Route 340/522 North Corridor to facilitate industrial and commercial tax-base expansion in the county’s northside. That “Sanitation Authority” aspect of the Corridor Agreement could seem to legally prohibit shopping for better water-sewer utility rates by Warren County on its northside. However, were the Town to agree to throw into the regional water concept with Warren County, seeing benefits to its own future operations and expenses, such a legal blockage could evaporate.
North River Supervisor Delores Oates noted recent experience had shown that working at odds with each other was in neither the County, nor Town’s best interest.
“I’m just saying that it’s easier to say than to do,” Carter said of a joint move of the Town and County governments toward a regional water authority that could create a major realignment of how the Town’s water-sewer utility operates.
See details of the Frederick Water Authority operations and future potential in an expanding regional format, along with its implications on utility costs on both sides of the town-county line, in the first hour-and-six-minute power point presentation and Q&A in the County work session video.
Following that regional water authority presentation and discussion the board adjourned to Closed/Executive Session to discuss EDA litigation and related matters including recovery of EDA assets. And on the back end of that hour-and-fifteen-minute Closed Session, see a detailed presentation on the operations, costs and revenue streams of the County’s Parks and Recreation Department; followed by County Administrator Ed Daley’s summary of options on Compensation Board Bonus pay related to COVID pandemic operations and County payments to non-Comp Board covered employees.
EDA in Focus
EDA completes audits for 2018 and 2019; 2020 audit is next
The Board of Directors of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority accepted its audited financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, today, October 5, 2021. The audit of the financial statements was conducted by the firm of Brown Edwards, CPAs of Harrisonburg, VA.
“We have received the final outside audits conducted for 2018 and 2019,” said EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne. “This was a huge effort on the part of Brown Edwards, and they have done very good work in challenging circumstances. Getting these two financial audits completed is a major step forward in putting the EDA’s past difficulties behind us. Now we can better focus on economic development issues to benefit the community.”
“The auditors’ letter points to three areas for improvement of internal controls,” Browne said. “It was important to make each improvement recommended by the CPAs, and we have done just that. The Warren County staff now administer the check-writing duties, collection of rents, and have layers of approvals for expenses within EDA and the County administration that were not there three years ago.”
The audited financial statements show that, at the end of the fiscal year 2019, the EDA’s total net assets were $38,036,737, and its net liabilities were $44,575,435, resulting in a deficit net position of $6,538,698. The EDA will work with Warren County’s auditors starting with the fiscal year 2020, which audit can now be undertaken.
Final Financial Statement 10-5-21
The EDA Board of Directors will have their next regular monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9 a.m.
Local Government
Outside agency, departmental updates dominate County Board’s attention
The Warren County Board of Supervisors had a light action agenda – a six-item Consent Agenda – but a full morning of outside and County agency operational and personnel updates before adjourning to a 10 a.m. Closed Session for information on Economic Development Authority litigation. Following that approximate half-hour Executive Session, the board got the bad news from County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico that the County was not a recipient of SAFER grant funding recently announced through the State.
Maiatico explained that perhaps already being the recipient of grant funding for the Rivermont Fire Station, being near the front of the line for additional grant funding might be a longshot at this point. However, he added that there appeared to be funds remaining under the recent SAFER grant umbrella, so the department hasn’t given up hope some additional funding might come the County’s way for coming operational needs or equipment needs.
Prior to the Closed Session County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger gave a detailed update on the school system’s status into this 2021 semester in the second year of COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic precautions. The report was positive, with no system schools on the state “outbreak” list. Responding to a question, Ballenger explained that approximately 40 students on a quarantine list were a result of home exposures, and precautions to prevent those out-of-school exposures from being carried into the schools. Families were urged to do due diligence on potential home exposures, to help the system “Protect Instruction” as the semester progresses. The primary goal being to keep as many students as possible in school and safe from Coronavirus exposure, along with their instructors.
The system, like others, is dealing with a shortage of substitute or replacement instructors due to the evolving Coronavirus situation with the more contagious Delta-variant-fueled Phase 4 remaining an issue.
A presentation by People Inc. representatives tied into a follow up by Warren County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz. Martz pointed out he had me with People Inc. reps the previous days to coordinate efforts moving forward as economic hardships are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martz made one of several new staff introductions to the board, from his department Job Developer Brooke McClung. However, he also noted the loss of DSS staffer Samantha Edwards to another jurisdiction closer to her home. Edwards is leaving her county position tomorrow to become the DSS Assistant Director in Rappahannock County.
Others staffers headed this way introduced to the board Tuesday morning included Human Resources Director Jane Meadows and Finance Director Matt Robertson. Kayla Darr was noted for her work filling gaps in Admin during this time of staffing transitions.
During his County Administrator’s Report, Ed Daley reminded town officials of next week’s 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, work session in which the County will receive a Regional Water initiative presentation by Frederick County officials. Town Council and key staff have been invited to consider potential advantages of both municipalities moving in a regional water provider direction.
See these discussions and other business, including the monthly VDOT update, and a work session presentation on operations and staffing at the County Public Works Department, in the County video.
Local Government
County applies for broadband grant – seeking input from unserved locations
Warren County has applied for a state grant to achieve universal fiber-to-the-home broadband to unserved locations in the County.
These state grants will only be available to areas that are unserved by broadband. As part of the planning effort, a list of unserved areas was submitted to the state agency that determines whether broadband service is available.
Click here to take the survey.
Several providers, including Virginia Broadband, Shentel, and Century Link/Lumen, have challenged the list of unserved areas in Warren County by claiming they already offer broadband service within areas proposed for grant funding.
A survey is available now to verify these unserved areas in Warren County. Without adequate survey responses from these areas, they may be excluded from the broadband grant project.
Local Government
Town Council approves development projects as Town Manager seeks to tackle outdated processes and plans
After conditional approval of Chris Holloway Construction’s Private Street Special Exception, (see the previous story) The Town Council took on a series of requests forwarded by the Town Planning Commission.
Poe’s River Edge, LLC filed a Special Exception Request for a private dedicated street off the end of Kendrick Lane, that will service an Industrial Zoned Subdivision with a 55-foot right of way for a road to be maintained by the property owner along the eastern property line of the parcel. The public hearing yielded two speakers. Property developer and realtor Bill Barnett. Mr. Barnett’s comments provided a history of the property, and its past uses as a key part of the industrial base of Warren County and the town. The original roadway, which the State abandoned in the ‘40’s, led down to the river to a ford where traffic could cross. The abandonment of the roadway meant this parcel did not front on a recognized road and consequently could not be developed. He said development of this parcel will depend on access to it, and failure to approve it would deprive the town of a valuable industrial capacity. As it stands, “We have very, very little industrial property available in the Town of Front Royal”
The second speaker, Joe Brogan, project surveyor and also part owner of the parcel being developed, explained that this subdivided parcel was originally fronted on the Kendrick road that was abandoned. The applicants have modified their original request to provide the right-of-way and emergency turnaround that were requested by the Planning Commission in its recommendation to the Council.
Councilman Letasha Thompson indicated she was excited to see the land being used, and another good project underway. Her comments were echoed by Councilman Gillispie and Vice Mayor Cockrell.
Council unanimously approved the request.
The Council also approved a Special Use Permit submitted by Allen Walters to construct a new single-family dwelling on a nonconforming residentially (R-1) zoned lot in the 1300 block of Warren Avenue. The Planning Commission had recommended approval provided the finished dwelling was no smaller than 1234 square feet, and that the façade and entrance would front on Warren Avenue. No one attended the Council meeting to speak either for or against the request. Vice Mayor Cockrell commented that she had attended the Planning Commission meeting where a discussion took place about this request. Several people at that meeting were concerned about the property and its background and the proposal to build on it. Her research indicated that no taxes had been paid on that property for 10-20 years, so it was put up for auction. Mr. Walters was in the audience but did not speak. Vice Mayor Cockrell also expressed appreciation that someone had attended the Council Meeting for each of the requests in case council members had questions – “It’s a relief to us when someone is here to answer questions so we don’t have to track down the answers,” she observed.
Town Manager Steve Hicks announced that the town offices will be closed on October 11 in observance of Columbus Day, but 24/7 operations will still be in place. He also spent some time reflecting on the effect of lean staffing and outdated processes on town business. He listed a number of areas of emphasis that warrant attention.
- Town had no electric service estimate process
- Also, no small area plans or how to address infill development
- No Business checklist for site plans, Special Use Permits, or Zoning permits
- Last Planning & Zoning forms update was in 2006
- Town Using a 1999 Landscaping standard
- Town Comprehensive plan dates from 1998
- Same with Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances
- Last update of street standards was 1995
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Software for the water system is from 1994
- Flood Plan is dated 1996
- Parking Ordinance is being revised. It dates from 1983
- No Stormwater Management Plan
- Town is seriously looking at a strategic plan that links the budget process with fund basing priorities of Low, Medium, and High
The Town Manager continued, “The Council established a goal when I was first hired nine months ago to look into processes and what needs to be done. I would say we have a lot on our plate, and it’s going to take time and Council support. The goal is more decisive, accurate decisions on a regular basis.”
Local Government
Despite Planning Commission recommended denial, Town Council “conditionally” approves Mayor’s private street exception
The Front Royal Town Council, minus the Mayor himself, at its regular meeting on September 27th, effectively overruled a recommendation by the Planning Commission to deny approval for a private street to service a new townhouse development for Chris Holloway Construction, Inc. (See the previous story on the Planning Commission action) Site work for the 6-unit construction project at the end of Carter Street had already begun, to the chagrin of neighbors, who had complained to the town Planning Commission that stormwater from the project was dumping mud and water onto their properties on Steele Avenue.
The private street exception request ran into a bureaucratic snag in the planning process since a site plan and building permits were administratively approved in July and the preliminary site work began before the street extension had been approved. All planned subdivisions are required by town ordinance to have street frontage BEFORE the subdivision plat can be approved and recorded. After that, the site plan is reviewed and approved, then finally building permits are issued and inspections conducted.
The Planning Commission had made its recommendation to the Town Council to deny approval because of the lack of
• – Provision of a turnaround for emergency vehicles
• – An explanation for a proposed street width of 20 feet instead of 40 feet per Code (148-820.N.1.b.5. )
• – Provision of construction plans to see how the proposed private street ties in with existing public streets
• – Applicant’s lack of a provision of Private Deed Restrictions and a Road Maintenance Agreement.
When Vice Mayor Lori Cockrill opened the public hearing for this request, two witnesses addressed the Council. Bill Barnett, a longtime real estate professional and town property owner was supportive of the request, as it provided better traffic flow by connecting two dead-end streets, and improved the neighborhood by creating high-quality housing.
Joe Brogan addressed the Council as the project surveyor to answer any questions the council had and to address the issues that had been raised by the Planning Department staff and Planning Commission. Mr. Brogan provided the council with a historical overview of the project, indicating the lots in question had been created in 1981 and fronted on an unimproved Carter Street. The applicant, Mr. Holloway is attempting to create access for the lots that were created so that they can be developed. Work has been stopped on the project until the proper steps can be completed. Mr. Brogan indicated that the subdivision plat was voluntarily vacated by the applicant while the correct sequence of approvals are done. The concerns identified by the neighboring property owners regarding mud and water runoff from the site have been resolved by maintaining the silt-fence barriers, according to Brogan. Those neighbors did not attend the Council meeting.
None of the Council members appeared to be opposed to the subdivision creation itself but were more concerned with the process being clearly understood and followed.
Councilman McFadden asked if the Planning Department would issue a written report for the council covering the circumstances of this particular subdivision approval process and how to prevent such situations from happening again. Council and town staff avoided pointing fingers in favor of identifying ways to tighten the process.
In the end, in a partial vindication of the Planning Commission’s recommendation to deny approval for specific reasons, the Town Council approved the exception request, contingent upon the applicant meeting the requirements identified by the Planning Department.
See this discussion, and all other council business, in the Town Council Meeting video. That other business, including Special Exception Request for Poe’s River Edge, LLC, a new Warren Avenue Dwelling, and an Ordinance Amendment for the Dusk-to-Dawn Light program will be covered in a forthcoming story.
Wind: 0mph E
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 0
61/46°F
64/43°F