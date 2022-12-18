Local Government
County Planning Commission tackles fresh wave of Short-Term Tourist Rentals, approves Linden Sheetz site plan
The County Planning Commission held its regular meeting on December 12. Chairman Robert Myers dispensed quickly with the minutes of the previous meeting and the agenda and found no takers for the public presentations. It may have been the holiday spirit, but all the commission’s actions were unanimous and without controversy.
Jacob Horowitz has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a short-term tourist rental. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located at 5433 Gooney Manor Loop in the South River District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commission that staff had completed the permit package and the request met all county ordinances. While there were no speakers at the public hearing, staff had received a letter of support from a neighboring property owner. The applicant is an experienced short-term tourist rental operator and will utilize local companies for maintenance and immediate response. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry and a second by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Jeffrey May submitted a request for a CUP for gunsmithing service on his property at 425 Valley Road in the Green Hill Subdivision in the Happy Creek District. The 5-acre property is zoned Agricultural (A). Zoning Administrator Lenz briefed the commission on the request and outlined the conditions that would apply to the permit. Among the requirements are that no discharge or shooting of firearms will be allowed on the property, and customer appointments will be limited to the hours of 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. There were no speakers during the public hearing, and the Commission voted unanimously, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by commissioner Greg Huson, to recommend approval.
Lydia Freeman has submitted an application for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for her property at 400 Chipmunk Trail Lane in the Blue Mountain Subdivision in the Shenandoah District. The 1.1 Acre property is zoned residential (R-1) and complies with the county’s short-
term tourist rental ordinance. The Blue Mountain property owner’s Association had no objection to the proposed use, and there were no speakers for the public hearing. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Sergiu Luca is requesting a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 104 Marino Lane in the River View section of Shenandoah Farms. The 3.2 acre residentially zoned property has a certified Residential Alternative Onsite Sewage System (RAOSS), subject to continued compliance with the operation and maintenance requirements. There were no speakers for the public hearing, so, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Huson, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Stacy Weng submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for her residentially (R-1) zoned property at 5 Oakwood Drive in the Shenandoah District. The property is .8 acres in size and according to the applicants, was purchased as a second home for the applicant’s family as well as a potential tourist rental. Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Commission that all the supplementary conditions for the permit approval including setback requirements. There were no speakers during the public hearing, and, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert are requesting a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property in the Skyland Estates subdivision at 1862 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The .76-acre property is zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. The applicants already have two other short-term tourist rental properties in Warren County and expect to use local professional services for maintenance, cleaning, and landscaping, there were no speakers during the public hearing, and on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert are also requesting a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 1424 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The property is also zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek District. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and the commission voted, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, unanimously to recommend approval.
All these CUP applications will now be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Commission then turned its attention to the Consent Agenda seeking authorization to advertise Public Hearings to be held at the Commission’s regular January 11th meeting. Those included:
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has submitted a request for a CUP for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet (985,735 square-feet) to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Rd. The properties are zoned Commercial (C) and Residential (R-1) located in the North River District.
Remo Kommnick has submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for a property located at 226 Judy Lane. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah District.
Robert Chevez has submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 604 Windy Knoll Drive. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Gabriel Gaillard & Natasha Nyirongo-Gaillard have submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 95 Pickford Court and is zoned Residential-(R-1). It is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Nicholas E. & Cara S. Achterberg have requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 671 Thompson Hollow Road and is zoned Residential (R-1) It is located in the South River Magisterial District.
Shenandoah Shores Management Group, LLC has applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 301 Rollason Drive and is zoned Residential(R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Jose L. Canales has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 68 Skunk Hollow Lane in the South River Magisterial District. It is zoned Agricultural (A).
Natalya Scimeca has submitted a request for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for her property at 1086 Lower Valley Road. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has requested an amendment to the Warren County Comprehensive Plan – Future Land Use Map to accommodate the rezoning of the 77-acre parcel at Rockland Road and Winchester Road (US 340-522).
Potential Data Center?
The Rushmark Rockland Road LLC CUP request for a rezoning from Commercial (C) and Residential One (R-1) to Industrial (I), including construction of a building in excess of 50,000 square feet was pulled from the Consent Agenda for additional discussion. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road at the intersection with Rockland Road in the North River District. Kevin Rivera, representing the applicant, provided a presentation to the board, and said that there are 77.5 acres that would be affected by this rezoning request. The parcel was previously zoned commercial (C-1) with a small portion zoned residential. According to the applicant, attempts to market the property as a commercial development similar to the parcels to the south have failed due to “a dramatically changed marketplace”, and rezoning to Industrial use appears to be “More suitable”.
The plan presented to the commission shows a 985,735 square-foot warehousing and distribution facility to be developed should the rezoning request be approved. The plan in several places
refers to possibilities of a Data Center in that location, should the County Board of Supervisors elect to authorize that use. Planning Director Matt Wendling reminded the commissioners that a rezoning would effectively remove that parcel from the stock or commercial properties in the county. After some discussion, the commission voted to authorize advertisement for a public hearing at the regular commission meeting on January 11.
Finally, the commission reviewed and quickly approved the final site plan submitted by Sheetz for their Convenience store with gas pumps and a public-school bus stop at Apple Mountain Road and Interstate 66. In May 2021, massive citizen opposition prompted the Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of the project, but in June of that year, the County Board of Supervisors reversed itself and approved that project.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 PM
Local Government
Supervisors celebrate the Christmas season, get ‘State of the County’ report as trouble looms on Farms Sanitary District front
The Christmas spirit was abundant Tuesday morning, December 13, in the Warren County Government Center – unless perhaps you live in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District where the holiday news was that some of your common recreational and facilities properties would not be funded by the County to cover insurance and other maintenance costs in the coming year – more on that later.
But for the rest of us at or tuned into the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was Christmas carols by the Ressie Jeffries Chorus opening the meeting prior to fond board-member recollections of a well-attended community Christmas Parade the previous week. After the seasonal entertainment and those board reports hailing the holiday season, the supervisors faced a light end-of-the-calendar-year agenda before adjourning into a three-item closed session.
However, during the open session there was one Public Comments speaker on non-agenda matters who was not in a merry mood. Dale Carpenter railed at the county government for “a glaring lack of common sense” in increased personal property tax rates, particularly based on increases in assessed used car values, an issue not specific to Warren County.
Two other Public Comments speakers, Mike Adair and Bill Talbot, members of the River Oak Home Owners Association, urged the board to approve the Short-Term Tourist Rental Conditional Use Permit application of Jaden and Tori Walter for a property at 80 River Oak Drive. Other than a 14-item Consent Agenda approved as presented, reconsideration of the Walters’ CUP application was the lone meeting action item under “Unfinished Business”. The agenda summary noted that after being forwarded by the planning commission with a recommendation of approval on a 4-0 vote, the application had come before the supervisors at a Special Meeting on October 25, 2022. However, a short-handed board voted 2-2 on the application, resulting in its denial. Having been assured of neighborhood and River Oak HOA support of the Walters application, on reconsideration the supervisors approved the Walter’s application by a 4-1 vote, Jay Butler dissenting.
In addition to a written monthly report submitted by VDOT, the board got in-person reports from County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz and County Administrator Ed Daley. Martz noted a “Clothing Closet” added at his department that is free to the public. He urged citizens to stop by the 15th Street Health & Human Services complex at the old middle school to have a look. In the wake of some other departmental-assisted clothing drives, Martz noted, “We have a lot of coats, a lot of jackets, a lot of clothing, all free to the public. You can just come on in and get what you need. And we’re really proud of our staff for coming up with this idea and the design, and we encourage everybody to stop by and take a look.”
County Administrator Ed Daley presented a detailed, 35-minute end of the calendar year “State of the County” summary of county affairs and projects, including an acknowledgement of “outstanding issues” in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District involving County-POSF relations. “The common properties, such as rights of way, the beach area, the dam – we will take responsibility, we will maintain those as long as all residents of Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District are permitted to use those facilities. The community center is a private facility and it is operated by fees. So, the Sanitary District will not be involved in paying for the operation of the community center or the office staff or the accounting or the legal. Those will be POSF responsibilities unless they provide different documentation than what I’ve received to date,” Daley noted of common properties under the ownership of POSF.
This decision not to continue to help POSF maintain its Farms common properties has occurred in the wake of the POSF’s attempt to regain management authority of the Sanitary District earlier this year through the dissolution of the two-party management agreement between original (1995-2011) Sanitary District Manager POSF (Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms) and the County, handing direct management over to the county government. But rather than re-establish POSF management, the board of supervisors and staff simply dissolved POSF’s involvement in Sanitary District operations and appointed its own Advisory Committee of Farms residents.
However, that Advisory Committee recommended that the County continue to fund the POSF this year at a rate of about $54,000 to continue to cover insurance and other operational costs to allow POSF to keep their properties open to the public. In the wake of the supervisors’ decision not to follow that recommendation, among others on the expenditure of Sanitary District revenue for road improvement and maintenance, the appointed Advisory Committee’s first chairman, Bruce Boyle, resigned and cited a decision to move out of the Farms and the county. Former Vice-Chair and Acting Chair Sarah Saber also appeared at a recent supervisors meeting with a scathing public critique of the board and its liaison to the committee Walt Mabe’s unwillingness to provide basic financial information on Sanitary District revenues and uses to aid in the committee’s function as advisors to the board on Sanitary District matters.
POSF officers have indicated they do not have independent financial resources to cover those common properties expenses, leading to their closing in the coming year according to a recent mail-out to Farms residents. POSF has also contacted the county’s state representatives to seek a state-assisted investigation into the County’s handling of and use of Sanitary District property fees and tax revenues in recent years when POSF could not get financial reports during a period of turnover in the county finance department. There will be more on this evolving situation as it develops.
On a brighter note, Daley also acknowledged progress on the County-overseen EDA in the reduction of its post-financial scandal outstanding debt by about $10-million over the past several years, and a rebound from COVID peak restrictions impacting county operations.
Closed Session topics included the “disposition of publicly held real property, such real property being located in the South River Magisterial District within the limits of the Town of Front Royal”; a “prospective business or industry where no previous announcement has been made of the business’ or industry’s interest in locating its facilities in the community, such prospective business to be located in the Happy Creek Magisterial District both inside and outside the limits of the Town of Front Royal”; and finally “for consultation with legal counsel for the provision of legal advice, such matters being permissible provisions in conditional use permits”.
Following that hour-and-22-minute closed session, with no further open session business the board adjourned at 12:03 p.m. for a half-hour lunch break before heading into a work session highlighted by staff presentations on suggested departmental reorganizations.
See the full open meeting and work session in the linked County video, the first 1-hour-39-minutes in open session, with the balance of the 3-and-a-half hour video devoted to the work session and staff presentations.
Local Government
Board of Architectural Review denies partial demolition application for Murphy Theater building
After a public hearing and sometimes circular exchanges with SEESUU applicant Gary Wayland over the structural status of the portions of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District he wants to demolish to make way for a redevelopment plan, on Tuesday evening, December 13, the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan appeared to side with the alternative of tabling a decision to give the applicant additional time to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision.
According to Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, present for the public hearing with Town Deputy Zoning Administrator John Ware, SEESUU and Wayland can appeal the decision within 10 days to the Front Royal Town Council.
During the Public Hearing the BAR heard from 14 speakers other than the applicant, many with past or present owner or management connections to nearby downtown businesses and buildings, including the Murphy Theater building. The general message from those speakers, other than SEESUU’s real estate agent Bill Barnett, was to proceed with extreme caution on an application with so few answers to specific questions regarding the potential for redevelopment rather than demolition of the targeted portions of the building. Wayland made it clear that only the “sometime before World War II” terra cotta section and circa 1940s/’50s rear apartment addition were being requested for demolition, not the darker bricked original 1879 Methodist Church portion or the 1908/’09 front commercial section fronting East Main Street.
And despite the fact that SEESUU’s redevelopment plan was not under consideration, only its partial demolition application, most neighboring property and/or business owners heard at public hearing were also troubled by SEESUU’s previously stated endgame: 60 “dwelling units” of 600 square feet or less. – “Parking, parking, parking” was a continued refrain from speakers opposed to, or cautious about, what demolition authorization would lead to. The large number of “dwelling units” too small to be termed apartments by Town Zoning standards is a plan opponents believe will negatively impact downtown commercial district parking availability to existing businesses’ customers and staffs.
Recently elected BAR Chairman Collin Waters took the point in questioning SEESUU principal Gary Wayland, the latter recovering from hip replacement surgery. “I think the point we’re missing here is the terra cotta section of the building has its own significance,” Waters told Wayland, drawing some applicant push back from indications the terra cotta exterior was initially seen as a temporary exterior that would eventually be covered by sturdier material.
“I think it does,” Waters countered of the section’s historical significance, adding, “I think we as a review board, it’s our duty to make sure that we’ve exhausted all efforts before we justify demolition of a historically significant building in this town. That’s why I want to know more about the engineer’s report, any kind of a cost analysis between restoration versus demolition.”
“If that’s what this board is here for, from my perception of it, it’s not historically significant that we need to make sure that it’s going to be standing for the next 30 years,” Wayland replied, continuing, “I’ll tell you what, it’ll be standing for the next month or so. I don’t know how long – and I’m not going to take my money and put it in to say, ‘Oh gosh, when is this thing going to fall down?’ I’m not going to do it till I know where I’m going.”
The SEESUU applicant had made it clear that where he has been during years of unrealized redevelopment plans does not include an engineer’s evaluation of the structure he has earmarked for demolition. He asserted that historically and structurally the terra cotta section does not have the value of either the original 1879 church section or the East Main Street-fronting commercial section, circa 1908/09, both of which he plans to leave in tact.
Eventually, after hearing the applicant and his real estate agents arguments and the public input of others with a stakeholder interest in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District, as noted above, the BAR rejected the application by a 4-1 margin.
The public hearing speakers list in the order they appeared was:
1/ Keith Menefee (bakery owner at 128 E. Main with family ties to the area);
2/ John Vander Wijst (adjacent Schewels store manager);
3/ applicant Gary Wayland (who did not speak 3rd in rotation as he had made his case during conversation with BAR chair and members earlier);
4/ Bill Barnett, SEESUU real estate agent;
5/ Suzanne Silek, a former owner of 131 E. Main St. Interestingly, Silek noted from information received during her family’s ownership, circa 1980/’90s, a former Methodist Church member, a Mrs. Sumption, may remain buried beneath the terra cotta portion of the building because her body buried in the original Methodist church cemetery between the church portion and Jackson St. was not recovered when the cemetery was moved to facilitate the building’s expansion;
6/ Ellen Aders, owner/manager of the State Farm building on Jackson St. behind the rear apartment section of 131 E. Main, also earmarked for demolition;
7/ Barbara Samuels, an E. Jackson St. resident;
8/Phil Foster, nearby resident with long family and personal ties to the downtown area;
9/ Lewis Moten, area resident;
10/ Millie Andrews, manages an clothing alteration store on Jackson St.;
11/ Nina Thayer, co-owner of C&C Frozen Treats on E. Main St.;
12/ William Huck, co-owner of C&C Frozen Treats;
13/ David Silek, son of former building owners Suzanne and Frankie Silek, who asserted that not only Mrs. Sumption’s, but other bodies as well were not recovered at the time of the cemetery move. Asked by Chairman Waters if he knew that to be a fact, Silek declined to respond;
14/ Kerry Barnhart, co-owner of Vibrissa brewery and restaurant off E. Main and Chair of “Discover Front Royal” joint town-county tourism promotional entity;
15/ Brian Conley, an E. Jackson St. based realtor.
The consensus of most speakers, save the applicant and his real estate agent, was to proceed with caution on approval of this demolition application without more information on the building’s condition that might support renovation as a viable option, or outright opposition based on the lack of that information and what is proposed to follow demolition developmentally.
See the full conversation with the applicant, public hearing speakers, and BAR discussion and vote in the Town video.
Local Government
After departing members bid farewell at last meeting of 2022, Council indicates movement on long-floundering ‘blighted structure’ code
It was a sometimes emotional, if brief, and light agenda meeting of the Front Royal Town Council Monday evening, December 12th. With no more council meetings or work sessions scheduled before the end of the year, barring any unforeseen emergencies, it was the last meeting for three elected officials who chose not to run for re-election. Those were Mayor Chris Holloway, a total of eight years of service as a councilman, vice-mayor, and mayor; Gary Gillispie and Letasha Thompson, both of whom are ending their four-year council terms.
All three expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve their community, commending town staff and their colleagues for their help and professionalism exhibited in helping them grow into the job of municipal governance. See the linked Town video for details of those thanks.
Mayor Holloway expressed relief that terms had been reached on a contract to bring Joe Waltz back to the town manager’s office after a three-plus-year absence. “Glad to see Joe come back. He is a non-controversial individual,” the mayor said, drawing some laughter from his colleagues before continuing – “I mean that, he really is. He’s a great guy, and I think he’s going to do the town great. He’s open, and a sincere individual, and I think he’s going to do great, I really do,” Holloway said, adding a nod to Finance Director B. J. Wilson for his brief, several-day tenure as interim town manager while Waltz’s contract was being ironed out: “And I thank B.J. for the few hours that he served,” Holloway said of Wilson’s interim town manager term, drawing more laughter.
With the season’s greetings, farewells, and welcome backs expressed, council got down to its final business of the year. With no public hearings scheduled, not even a short-term tourist rental Conditional Use Permit request – Santa really DID come early this year – the 7 p.m. meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m. But other than fond farewells and outgoing council members’ promises of continued attention as involved citizens to issues that impact this community, there actually was some business taken care of.
That included approval without dissent (Councilman Rogers absent due to illness) of a three-item Consent Agenda as presented; and appointments to fill vacancies on the town planning commission and a new entity, the Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA). Those appointments in the order addressed as council “Business” items were Glenn E. Wood to the planning commission; and George E. Cline Jr. and C. Frank Stankiewicz to the Local Board of Building Code Appeals. A comment by Councilman Gillispie offered after the 5-0 vote to approve the appointments indicated movement on a long-floundering (several town elections and several mayoral and council lineups) council initiative to address what have been termed “blighted structures” inside the town limits.
“I’d just like to let our citizens know that this is the beginning aspect of going after some of these dilapidated buildings and things of that nature in our town – a first step. And just be patient and bear with the new council as they will have some work to do yet still on it,” Gillispie observed. Councilwoman Morris added an observation on Gillispie and Thompson’s work on the dilapidated building initiative.
“I’d just like to add that this is one of the many things that this council sitting here tonight has had a very hungry appetite to get done. I know it was something that Gary and Letasha were extremely passionate about, seeing it to fruition. Like Chris mentioned, government is slow-moving. But this is a huge accomplishment to even have the board semi-established at this point in the year. We did move this along very quickly. I think it’s going to be great to the aesthetics of Front Royal, and it’ll address a lot of concerns that a lot of people have had for many, many years. And I can’t think of anyone better than George and Frank to be adding to this board at its inception. They’re both great assets to the community in many ways. And I’m excited to see this through,” Morris asserted of the ongoing process finally coming to fruition.
Cline is a local builder and chairman of the Warren County Builders Association. Stankiewicz is owner/manager of Green to Ground Electrical LLC and a member of the Board of Directors of FREDA, the recently formed unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority. His FREDA resume also notes he is “president of a local networking organization.” According to town staff, the LBBCA is a recently formed Town entity to which Cline and Stankiewicz are the first appointees. Three seats remain to be filled.
Consent Agenda items approved included a Fiscal Year-2023 Budget Amendment to allow $40,700 from Auction Proceeds from two used trash truck to be incorporated into the budget to be used for the purchase of a replacement pickup truck for the town refuse department. Also approved was the award of a “task order for CHA Engineering to perform contract administration on the 2022 I&I Abatement Rehabilitation Project totaling $172,000.” It was noted the specific task order needed council approval due to the cost exceeding $25,000, which requires Council’s approval based upon the Town’s procurement policy.” The final Consent Agenda item was approval of a 5-year lease with the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department for use of 1.803 acres of land known as the “Carnival Site” located at Crosby Road and 8th Street. The new lease ends on December 31, 2027.
A third council “Business” action item following the above planning commission and LBBCA appointments – authority to advertise for public hearing a request involving relatives of Mayor Holloway seeking the Town to vacate portions of an alley between 12th and 13th Streets west of Virginia Avenue was removed from the agenda at the meeting’s outset. Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell made a motion to take the item to a January 9th work session to acquire more information on the proposal by Mr. and Mrs. William Holloway and Mr. and Mrs. Wade Holloway. The agenda packet staff summary indicated that the closest impacted neighbors, including the Church of the Brethren and Wayne and Joyce Woodward, strongly opposed the requested town alley vacation due to property access/egress concerns, and in the church’s case, also public safety emergency exiting access.
Click here to watch the Town Council meeting of December 12, 2022.
Local Government
Town Board of Architectural Review tours outside sections of ‘Murphy Theater’ building proposed for demolition
With a Public Hearing looming Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, on Friday afternoon, December 9th, the Front Royal Board of Architectural Review (BAR) took a site visit to the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street. A large portion of the four-sectioned building, which extends the better part of a one-way stretch of Church Street between East Main and Jackson Streets, has been proposed for demolition to facilitate a rebuild to accommodate a 60 “dwelling unit” structure. We learned during the site visit walk-around of the outside of the structure, the oldest section of which dates to 1879 as the Front Royal Methodist Church, not to refer to the proposed rebuild as “apartments” because they do not meet minimum Town Zoning standards for the size of apartments.
However, we also learned that the BAR Public Hearing tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, is to consider ONLY the demolition application, NOT the rebuild parameters and plans to create a 60-unit habitat of some description where currently three or four apartments exist in the most recently constructed rear portion of the structure, estimated built circa 1940s or ’50s.
A planning department staff summary of the history of the structure included in the public hearing agenda packet notes that the 2.5 story brick retail section facing East Main Street “was added after 1908-09” at which time the church space fronting Church Street to the south of the new section was converted into a theater. A “terra cotta stage superstructure” at the rear section away from East Main Street was added “sometime before World War II”.
The entire structure estimated to have been created between 1879 and the 1940s/50s lies in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Overlay District. The town’s Historic and Historic Overlay Districts were created to encourage historical and architectural character and maintenance of older structures, contributing to economic development and quality of life and business in downtown Front Royal. It may be noted that the old church/theater and terra cotta portions of the building are not currently being used or maintained to any noticeable extent, at least from the outside.
Planning Department staff note in the public hearing agenda summary that while the applicant SEESUU LLC and representative Gary Wayland have “submitted conceptual concepts of a future building, the applicant has only applied for demolition of the existing building” (other than the front commercial section). So, staff adds that “If the BAR determines that the demolition is appropriate, Town Staff recommends that such approval be conditional on the following: That a development surety be in place before demolition and approved in form by the Town Attorney to guarantee that the demolition is completed once started.”(bold in context)
But will the Board of Architectural Review members find this demolition application appropriate? See you at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall second-floor meeting room to see how the public weighs in, and find out the BAR’s perspective. However, perhaps if they’d gotten inside to see the degree of deterioration in the two currently unused sections of the building, as opposed to only the outside, they would have a better idea of the relative potential and costs of redevelopment versus demolition and rebuild. A planned revisit of the site prior to Tuesday’s public hearing was cancelled on Monday. The applicant wasn’t present for the Friday site visit, staff indicated due to a medical issue.
As for the appropriateness of demolition to facilitate a specific rebuild/re-use plan, that will be the province, first, of the Front Royal Planning Commission working in the wake of the BAR’s recommendation on the demolition application; and finally the Front Royal Town Council working from both the BAR and Planning Commission’s recommendations on demolition and rebuild and re-use.
Crime/Court
Judge ponders rulings in multiple defense motions to overturn civil case jury finding of liability in EDA financial scandal cases
After over five hours of arguments surrounding five EDA civil case defendants’ motions to overturn jury liability verdicts totaling over $14-million, Judge Bruce D. Albertson took those arguments under advisement Wednesday afternoon, November 30th. Some court officials anticipate rulings at some point in the coming week in the cases of April Petty ($125,000 compensatory judgement liability); William Lambert ($296,555.34 compensatory, punitive, & interest liabilities); Donald “Donnie” Poe ($604,973.12 compensatory, punitive, interest); Truc “Curt” Tran ($1,821,192.01 compensatory, interest); and Samuel “Sammy” North (approximately $893,000 compensatory, punitive, interest, & statutory conspiracy).
In addition to the above personal liabilities, Poe’s EarthRight Energy (ERE) company ($948,646.25 in compensatory, punitive, interest) and Tran’s ITFederal ($10,419,327.38 compensatory) were also handed down by Warren County Circuit Court civil case juries in recent months.
All but North’s trial were heard in July. North’s, also originally scheduled for July, was delayed to October by a later withdrawn bankruptcy filing. This week on the final day of November, attorneys for the defendants echoed arguments sometimes heard at trial during earlier motions for dismissal of cases or claims against their clients due to what defense attorneys asserted both then and now, was a lack of substantive evidence of collusion with EDA financial scandal central figure and former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Director Jennifer McDonald. Rather, some defense attorneys claimed their clients were unwitting victims of McDonald’s from various business or personal connections.
Those personal connections include North’s marriage to McDonald; Lambert’s former personal relationship with McDonald’s sister; what attorney William Schmidheiser called Petty’s casual acquaintance McDonald, acting as his client’s real estate agent in the sale of her home. On the business side, Poe’s ERE company was contracted through McDonald to perform various solar energy and energy maintenance projects for the EDA under what plaintiff EDA attorneys contended were false pretenses McDonald presented to her board of directors; and Tran’s ITFederal was recruited through the joint effort of McDonald and then Virginia Sixth District U.S. House Representative Bob Goodlatte to become the first commercial redevelopment client at the former Avtex Superfund site, also with what plaintiff counsel said were false contractual and asset information concerning ITFederal alleged to have been presented to the EDA board.
Several attorneys, most prominently Tran attorney David Jones Jr., also argued that several claims categories should not have applied to their clients at trial. Prominent among those were the “ultra vires” claim of profiting off the actions of an official acting outside the range of their legal authority, and associated claims of “conversion” and “unjust enrichment” being applied to their clients for actions of then EDA Executive Director McDonald. Consequently, Jones for Tran particularly and other defense attorneys argued that some jury instructions submitted were improper, creating an incorrect evidentiary scenario for those juries to deliberate on. So, procedural errors on bench rulings on evidence admissibility or jury instructions were claimed as grounds to overturn jury verdicts.
In Poe and ERE’s case, defense counsel William Ashwell also noted that some of the contracted work had been successfully completed by Poe’s company. He told the court that when payments were made by the EDA board to his client’s company: “The EDA eventually adopts her (McDonald’s) actions by their actions” and consequently his client is not the one who should be held liable for the return of money for work accomplished. Ashwell also sought to overturn any personal liability of Poe for payments made to his company.
In opening his arguments to overturn or limit Tran and ITFederal’s liability, Jones noted that he was “in the somewhat unenviable position of not being the trial attorney – Am I in the position of fresh eyes or of where fools rush in where angels fear to tread,” Jones wondered as he launched what would be an approximate hour of argument on his client’s behalf. During that hour Jones questioned the liability finding on a number of grounds and questioned whether ITFederal was, in fact, in breach of contract as claimed by the EDA in seeking recovery of the balance of the $10-million loan the EDA gave ITFederal for development at the former Avtex site.
Plaintiff counsel Cullen Seltzer and Karissa Kaseorg countered, as they had at trial, that McDonald’s assertions to her board about the source of funding for the ERE energy and electrical work being through grants that would compensate the EDA for its payments to ERE; or alleged government contracts held by Tran’s ITFederal company that were non-existent created the path for those payments, and a $10-million loan in ITFederal’s case, substantiating the juries findings of liability on ultra vires, conversion, and unjust enrichment, among other plaintiff claims.
In response to some of Jones’ arguments for reduction or dismissal of his clients’ liability, Kaseorg told Judge Albertson that the motions to overturn hearings should not be an opportunity for defense counsel to retry the case with a “what we wish we had done” at trial. Of Jones’ argument to dismiss based on the inclusion of the plaintiff’s “conversion” jury instruction, plaintiff counsel noted that the defense had agreed to the conversion jury instruction at trial.
In conclusion plaintiff EDA counsel asserted the judicial decisions from the bench at trial had been proper as to both evidence admissibility and jury instructions, and that those jury verdicts of financial liability based on both sides cases as presented at trial should stand as handed down by those five juries. And now we are awaiting a decision on how the court will rate its own performance at those trials based on the defendants’ challenges and the plaintiff’s counter-arguments in support of the judicial rulings made at trial.
Local Government
In wake of most recent turnover at top of its Finance Department, County Supervisors promote Asst. Director Alisa Scott to head department
Warren County is pleased to announce the appointment of Alisa M. Scott as Finance Director for the County. Mrs. Scott has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications Studies from Northwestern College and a Master of Business Administration degree from American Public University. She brings a wealth of experience and multiple public finance certifications to this position.
Mrs. Scott was hired as the Warren County Deputy Finance Director on November 15, 2022, before interviewing and receiving the offer for the Finance Director position. While she began her career in the private sector, she now has more than 10 years’ experience in local government having managed purchasing for the Town of Front Royal from 2018 to 2021. Before that, she served as an administrative assistant for Frederick County, Virginia since 2012. Mrs. Scott will be assuming this role immediately while working with outgoing Finance Director, Matt Robertson.
Dr. Ed Daley, County Administrator, said this about Mrs. Scott’s appointment: “Mrs. Scott has been part of Mr. Robertson’s team as they have made significant strides in the County’s financial reporting and transparency. We are pleased that she will be continuing in the Finance Department and expanding on these efforts in her new role.”
Victoria L. “Vicky” Cook, member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and representative on the Warren County Finance/Audit Committee, stated, “Mrs. Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism to the Finance Department. I am looking forward to working together with Mrs. Scott in her new role.”
Regarding her appointment as Finance Director, Mrs. Scott said, “I am honored to work alongside the County’s leadership team and am extremely grateful for this entrusted appointment. I look forward to continuing to serve our community and dedicated employees.”
The Warren County Finance Department is in Suite 700 of the Warren County Government Center, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue, telephone (540) 636-1604. Office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.
