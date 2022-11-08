Local News
County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address
A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District State Delegate Ben Cline, that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
Copies of the mail-out postcard viewed by Royal Examiner staff did not have the registrar’s office name in the return address, nor the committee’s, simply the well-known 15th Street (Suite 800) Health & Human Services Complex address at the location of the former Warren County Middle School.
Information Royal Examiner has is that the Republican Committee had no authorization or known reason to utilize the Registrar’s Office for a return address since it is not located in the Health & Human Services Complex. Attempts to reach County Registrar Carol Tobin for comment on Monday, November 7, the day before the election, were unsuccessful as of publication.
Contacted Monday morning in response to queries to the WCRC about the use of the Registrar’s Office return address, current Committee Chairman Robert Huppman said he had no knowledge of the mailer and would “look into it” and get back to Royal Examiner staff. However, Huppman had not responded by early-evening publication time.
Also contacted for a reaction was County Democratic Committee Chair and Outreach Coordinator Paul Miller. “I won’t guess at what motivated local GOP leaders to put the Registrar’s Office as a return address on their mailer, but I think most people around here are smart enough to know there is no connection between the Warren County Republican Committee and the Registrar’s Office. Under Carol Tobin’s leadership, the Registrar’s Office is professional, non-partisan, and a shining example of untainted ethics during a really confusing and highly contentious period in American politics. Whether or not local GOP leaders thought to mislead or confuse voters, the average citizen of Warren County has more on their minds than partisan trickery,” Miller told Royal Examiner on the eve of a national mid-term election seen as pivotal to the future of the nation from both sides of the political aisle.
Town Councilman Skip Rogers posted on the WC Beer Drinkers & Independent Thinkers website today:
“As we approach election day (finally), I want to refer our community to today’s OP/ED in the Royal Examiner (https://royalexaminer.com/vote-politics-out-of-front-royal/), submitted by Michael Graham.
“Let me say that I have voted Republican every election since 1976. I am a solid Republican. However, I am not a member of the Warren County Republican Committee, which is the focus of Mr. Graham’s Op/Ed and this posting. For at least the last five years, I have been concerned about the flagrant disregard to our Town Charter and its specific language regarding non-partisan elections. It states:
“§ 6. C. Candidates for town council and mayor shall be nominated only by petition in the manner prescribed by general law. Candidates for town council and mayor shall not be nominated or identified on the ballot by political party affiliation or in any other manner that would disqualify them for candidacy under any law of the United States or the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Whether it be Republican or Democrat, it must stop. I call on our community, in particular voters within the town, to make every effort to disregard political party candidates and begin to re-establish non-partisan elections as explicitly defined in our town charter. The reasons for this are highlighted in the Op/Ed. Tomorrow, I ask you to begin this change.
“As your non-partisan, community-focused Councilman, I will make every effort to formally begin this change. Help me by voting for non-partisan candidates. Thank you,” Rogers concluded.
Royal Examiner also reached out to the Virginia Department of Elections regarding the highly irregular use of the county registrar’s office address in a GOP mailer. Virginia Department of Elections External Affairs Manager Andrea Gaines wrote in a late-afternoon email that “Title 24.2-Elections of the Code of Virginia does not address return addresses on political advertisements.”
So, while not a violation of existing Virginia Election Codes, one is left to wonder why a partisan political committee would choose to use a return address other than its own on a pre-election mail-out, particularly the address of the local voter registrar’s office.
County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Gerry R. Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief for the Department. Captain Maiatico is a graduate of Warren County High School and is dedicated to pursuing continuing education
through the completion of several academies related to his position with the Department, including the National Fire Academy for the Management of Fire Prevention Programs, the Virginia Fire Officer’s Academy, the Health and Safety Officer Academy, and most recently, the Virginia Chief Officer Academy.
Captain Maiatico began his career with the Department in 1997 as a community volunteer and was hired as a full-time Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 2005, a position he held until he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008. In 2011, Captain Maiatico was promoted to the position of Fire Marshal and has accepted a number of additional responsibilities, including Budget Officer, Training Officer, Health and Safety Officer, and Staffing Officer.
Throughout his tenure with the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Captain Maiatico has been the recipient of more than fifteen (15) honors and awards, beginning with the Firefighter “Rookie” of the Year Award in 1997 and, most recently, the Fire Chief’s Award for Outstanding Service in 2022. Captain Maiatico is also a member of over ten (10) local, regional, State, national, and international associations and committees, including, but not limited to, the National Fire Protection Association, the National Association of Fire Investigators, the Virginia Fire and Life Safety Coalition, the Virginia Fire Prevention Association, and the Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.
“Captain Maiatico brings a wealth of experience to this position, as well as deep ties to our community,” said Chief Bonzano about Captain Maiatico’s promotion. “Over the last two decades, he has been committed to being a strong and progressive leader for the Warren County Fire and Rescue
Department, and I am thrilled that he will continue to do so as our new Assistant Fire Chief.”
Cheryl Cullers, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, stated, “I would like to congratulate Captain Maiatico on his promotion to Assistant Fire Chief. Captain Maiatico has dedicated his fire service career to Warren County Fire and Rescue Services. This is a wonderful opportunity for
Assistant Fire Chief Maiatico, under the guidance and leadership of Fire Chief Bonzano, to continue to move the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services in a positive direction. A Department that fosters a working environment that is respectful and promotes safe standards, educational opportunities, and advancement. Congratulations again, Assistant Fire Chief Maiatico, may God bless and guide you to be strong but humble in your new position as Assistant Fire Chief.”
Dr. Ed Daley, County Administrator, said this about the new Assistant Fire Chief: “Gerry Maiatico brings extensive experience in the Fire and Rescue Department to this new position. We are pleased to expand his horizons as we enhance our organizational capacity to better serve our Warren County
citizenry.”
Regarding his promotion to Assistant Fire Chief, Captain Maiatico stated, “I am humbled to be entrusted to serve alongside the career and volunteer men and women of this great Department in this new leadership capacity. Together, we will continue to make great strides in the advancements in our
emergency response system and services provided to our community.”
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is in Suite 200 of the Public Safety Building, located at 200 Skyline Vista Drive, telephone (540) 636-3830. Office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.
Cyberbullying Forum: Know the signs, solutions, & criminal aspects
To provide support to the community, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office jointly sponsored the Cyberbullying Forum on Thursday, November 3, in the Warren County High School auditorium.
“Bullying prevention is something we need to focus on every day,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger. “We know that this is an issue that continues to grow within our society as children are connected in a variety of ways that we as children didn’t experience.”
Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler pointed out that cyberbullying is affecting everyone across the country, not just in Warren County, Va. “Bullying generally is a problem,” he said. “We can be the ones to stop it, but we have to join together and actually make a difference together as a community.”
During the main presentation, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kristin Hajduk (above) provided extensive information on bullying, which she said is defined as any unwanted aggressive behavior(s) by another youth or group of youths that involves an observed or perceived power imbalance and is repeated multiple times or is highly likely to be repeated.
According to Hajduk, bullying also may inflict harm or distress on the targeted youth, including physical, psychological, social, or educational harm.
Bullying may be physical, verbal, emotional, or sexual in nature. For example, physical bullying may include punching, poking, strangling, beating, biting, and excessive tickling. Verbal bullying includes acts such as hurtful name-calling, teasing, and gossip. Emotional bullying includes behaviors such as rejection, extortion, humiliation, blackmail, rating/ranking of personal characteristics, manipulation of friendships, isolation, ostracizing another person, and peer pressure.
There is also cyberbullying, Hajduk said, which is sometimes referred to as electronic bullying. “Kids these days have a device on them at all times, which leads to cyberbullying,” she said.
Cyberbullying may involve:
- Sending mean, vulgar, or threatening messages or images.
- Posting sensitive, private information about another person.
- Pretending to be someone else to make a person look bad — Hajduk said kids often will make fake accounts just to post comments and/or images that could make another person look bad.
- Intentionally excluding someone from an online group.
Cyberbullying may be done on social media, email, instant messaging, text, or digital imaging messages sent on cell phones, web pages, social media applications, and online gaming, said Hajduk.
Cyberbullying is criminal
“I know many people don’t consider cyberbullying to be criminal, but there is a criminal element there,” Hajduk said.
In fact, according to the Code of Virginia, the definition of bullying is “any aggressive and unwanted behavior that is intended to harm, intimidate, or humiliate the victim; involves a real or perceived power imbalance between the aggressor(s) and victim; and is repeated over time or causes severe emotional trauma.” Bullying includes cyberbullying; it does not include ordinary teasing, horseplay, argument, or peer conflict, the code says.
Specifically, Section 18.2152.7:1 of the Code of Virginia says that cyberbullying does fall under Harassment by Computer and is subject to a penalty If any person, with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass any person, shall use a computer or computer network to communicate the obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious, or indecent language, or make any suggestion or proposal of an obscene nature, or threaten any illegal or immoral act, shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
“And while [the code] does say computer, computer means cell phones, gaming devices, or anything that is transmitted over the internet,” Hajduk said.
That fact should be top of mind, she said, because pre-internet, people would just exchange words either face-to-face or over the telephone. But today, those words never go away once transmitted over the internet. There are screenshots, for instance, or material, messages, and images that are repeatedly shared between users, making them almost permanent. “This causes bigger issues inside of the schools,” said Hajduk.
Criminal acts may develop
There are also criminal acts associated with cyberbullying, including threats, harassment, and extortion.
For example, a threatening communication is one in which a person threatens to kill or do bodily injury to another person or any member of his or her family and places the person in reasonable fear of death or bodily injury.
Hajduk said there are also several types of harassment — which is repeatedly annoying or attacking a person or group in such a way as to cause anxiety or fear for safety — that are against Virginia law.
And extortion is defined as obtaining property or money from another person by using or threatening to use violence or other criminal means to cause harm to a person, their reputation, or their property.
“All of these are very real in our school system,” said Hajduk.
At the same time, she said that cyberbullying often may lead to physical altercations, including assault and battery, robbery, and hazing.
Modes & types
Hajduk also said that it’s important to distinguish between the specific modes and types of bullying. The modes include direct bullying and indirect bullying, while the types of bullying are physical, verbal, and relational.
Direct bullying, for instance, includes aggressive behaviors that occur in the presence of a targeted person, such as face-to-face interactions like pushing or hitting or even harmful written or verbal communication.
Meanwhile, an example of indirect bullying would be aggressive behaviors that aren’t directly communicated to youth, such as spreading rumors or telling your friends to exclude someone.
Regarding relational types of bullying — which are designed to harm a person’s reputation and relationships — examples are social isolation, spreading rumors, and posting embarrassing images.
“We are seeing a lot of this right now, particularly on the Snapchat app,” said Hajduk.
She said that once an embarrassing image of a student is sent among the student body, for instance, by the end of the day, it has already been viewed by the majority of that student’s peers. “And this is very hurtful to them,” she said. “Most students don’t want to return to school once something like this happens.”
Impacts of bullying
In fact, Hajduk said that bullying has a wide-reaching negative impact on youth, including depression and anxiety that could lead to self-harm, suicidal thoughts, or attempts at suicide. Bullied youth also may experience psychosomatic problems, such as headaches, stomach pain, problems sleeping, or poor appetite. Their grades also might suffer, and their rates of absenteeism, truancy, or dropping out likely increase, she said.
Interestingly, according to Hajduk, bystanders are also affected, who said they may be afraid to associate with a victim for fear of retribution from the bully and becoming a victim themselves. Or a bystander might just fear his or her own status or reputation could be impacted, so they avoid a bullying victim, or maybe they don’t want to be known as a “snitch.”
On the flip side, a student who witnesses another student being bullied may experience feelings of guilt or helplessness for not standing up for their classmate.
Bullies are also affected. Hajduk said that studies have found that bullying in childhood may be an early sign of the development of violent tendencies, delinquency, and criminality.
“One study found that boys identified as bullies in middle school were four times as likely as their non-bullying classmates to have three or more criminal convictions by the age of 24,” she said, noting that this information was released in 2019, so the statistics could be higher today.
Karen Plosch (above), director of counseling at Warren County Middle School, explained that bullies also are more likely to abuse alcohol and other drugs in adolescence and as adults; get into fights, vandalize property; and drop out of school.
Bullies also are more likely to engage in early sexual activity, and when they grow up into adults, they’re more likely to have criminal convictions and traffic citations and be more abusive toward their romantic partners, spouses, or children, said Plosch.
“It is hurtful to everyone. It destroys a positive place for kids to come together and learn. It erodes kids’ physical and emotional sense of safety and worthiness,” she said.
According to the speakers, one in 10 boys and one in five girls are cyberbullied in the U.S., who showed a video presented by Bark on the Top 5 Most Dangerous Apps for Kids: A Parent’s Guide to the Digital World. The most dangerous online apps are:
- Snapchat
- Discord
- Omegle
- Kik
- Hoop
Bark, an award-winning parental control app founded in 2015, offers content monitoring, screen time management, and web filtering tools that provide comprehensive online protection for families. According to its website, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) scans for “worrisome content” in children’s texts, emails, photos, videos, and content in 30+ apps and social media platforms.
After a seven-day free trial, Bark Premium may be purchased for $14 per month, or Bark Jr. is available for $5 per month. Both plans are one price regardless of the size of a family or the number of devices they have.
How to empower kids
In WCPS, Plosch said students are told that they matter and that no one ever deserves to be bullied. It is never their fault. If someone is being bullied, they have a right to be safe.
They are also told to be an upstander, not a bystander. A bystander just sits by and watches bullying happen to someone, while an upstander can make a huge impact by intervening on behalf of someone being bullied, she explained.
Tips to be an upstander include: Walk away if someone is trying to humiliate someone else; don’t respond to someone who is trying to provoke you, even online — don’t respond and block them; tell a responsible adult that bullying is happening; don’t spread rumors and don’t accept or share texts or posts that are mean to other people.
Students at WCPS are also encouraged to be kind — it increases confidence and happiness and provides a person with better quality friends. Being kind also improves the lives of others and gives people a better opinion of you. Being kind also opens more doors for your future and improves the community, said Plosch.
WCPS staff also work to help students develop resilience, work to create a “kindness culture,” and encourage respectful behavior.
What parents can do
Students and parents should report bullying concerns to school administrators and/or counselors so they may respond swiftly and appropriately — and “trust that we are addressing it and communicate with us if you feel it is not being addressed,” Plosch said.
Additionally, don’t post your child’s bullying situation online; Plosch said this only escalates the drama and creates more potential bullying.
She added that parents and guardians can also model positive behaviors toward others, including online.
“We want to help parents understand what they can do to help their child if they’re experiencing cyberbullying or harassment,” said Ballenger, who noted that the partnership between the school division and the Sheriff’s Office is for their benefit, too, and that there have been times when WCPS has had to rely on the Sheriff’s Office to help them work through a situation.
“Monitor your kids. Check for signs of bullying. Monitor their social media sites. Communicate with your school so that we can help intervene because a lot of the situations that happen outside of school in the evening, on social media, come to school the next day,” Ballenger said.
Click here to watch the forum in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Algal Mat Alerts lifted for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Town of Strasburg, VA
An Algal Mat Alert which was issued for the North Fork Shenandoah River for the Town of Strasburg in July and August has been lifted due to the discontinuation of HAB Response for the season (May – October). The HAB Task Force suspends response sampling at the end of October each year, when the recreational (swimming) season concludes and as temperatures begin cooling in natural waters. This enables conservation of response resources for peak swimming use. Algae mats which may still be sporadically present in October/November in areas of a waterbody may persist into late fall and possibly winter months. While cyanobacteria concentrations fluctuate during seasonal transitions, resources are not available to continue the response efforts in off-season months.
The original mat alert area began above the town at approximately Route 644 (Deep Hollow Lane), to include the Deer Rapids Road Bridge, to below the town at approximately Route 611 (Long Meadow Road), for a total of approximately 11.5 miles. No additional sampling in this vicinity could be conducted due to limited resources however recent reported observations suggest the mats have largely dissipated. The public should use caution while recreating in this vicinity and avoid algal mats if they are observed present along the bottom of the river or along shorelines.
The public, in general, is advised to avoid areas in natural waterways that have algal mats or discolored, scummy water. People should not allow pets to swim in areas where mat material is observed. Contact with these mats may cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If mats are producing toxins, consumption of mats could be fatal to dogs and other animals when ingested. Humans should never consume water or material from a natural waterbody because this water is not treated water and is not suitable for consumption.
VDH has observed no evidence of impacts to drinking water. The Office of Drinking Water is working with drinking water utilities to protect drinking water sources.
Algae mats typically occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth. While late fall and winter blooms are uncommon, they may occur. Most algae species are harmless; however, some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Avoid discolored water, scums or mat material that are green or bluish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.
To prevent illness, people should:
- Avoid contact with mats which may be present in North Fork Shenandoah River above and below the Town of Strasburg.
- If mats are unavoidable, do not attempt to recreate in the waterbody.
- WHEN IN DOUBT, KEEP PEOPLE AND PETS OUT! Use your best judgment before recreating in natural water bodies.
- Do not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water or consume material in the water or along the shoreline.
- Keep small children, pets, and livestock out of the areas experiencing an Algal Mat Alert. They do not understand the risks associated with mats and may drink river water or consume mats which could cause illness.
- If you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near the area under an Algal Mat Alert, seek medical/veterinarian care. You may also contact your local poison control center.
- Additional resources for pet owners and veterinarians are available from the CDC at www.cdc.gov/habs/specific-groups/veterinarians-cyanobacteria.html
- To ensure fish filets are safe to eat, properly clean fish by removing skin, discarding all internal organs, and cooking fish to the proper temperature.
- To view the Algal Mat Alert area, view the HAB Map online or the Algal Mat Status Report for the North Fork Shenandoah River 8.5.22.
- If you suspect you or your animal experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154.
For more information about harmful algae blooms, Algal Mat Alerts and Recreational Water Advisories, visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 7 – 11, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for barrier installation, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Follow posted detour.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for barrier installation, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, November 6 – 14 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Stoney Point Way, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 30.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road/Blue Mountain Road) – Northbound overnight left lane closures for barrier installation between FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane) and Mountain Lake Drive) for utility work, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
The bridge over the North Fork will be dedicated as the General Daniel Morgan and Veterans’ Memorial Bridge. The South Fork bridge will be dedicated as the Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and Veterans’ Bridge.
Local government officials and scholars will be in attendance, and there will be presentations that honor Warren County founder Dr. Joseph Warren and other historic figures. The public is invited to this historic event; there is no charge for admission.
Presiding will be Pastor Allan Morrison of Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church, Winchester, Va. The opening prayer will be by the Rev. Marc Roberson, Pastor of Riverton Methodist Church, followed by the posting of the colors by the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, America’s Outstanding Chapter, headed by Chip Daniel, President. Dominion Ridge Academy students will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Speakers at the historic event will be Mike St. Jacques, Assistant Professor of History at Laurel Ridge Community College, and author Christian Di Spigna, of New York and Williamsburg.
St. Jacques will provide insight into General Daniel Morgan and his importance in the American Revolution and to General George Washington. Di Spigna will present a lecture on Dr. Joseph Warren. His latest book, Founding Martyr—The Life and Death of Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution’s Lost Hero includes facts and details about the patriot’s life that are largely unknown. Founding Martyr was featured in the Wall Street Journal.
Following the formal program and musket salute by the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Chapter there will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions. The chapter will be available for youth to visit after the program. Also present will be The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, widely known as “Liberty Man” for his portrayal of Gen. George Washington.
The event will be hosted by members of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance and its founder Mr. Dale Carpenter, retired industrialist who makes his home in Front Royal.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors and others will be honored for their support and efforts to get the bridges named. Members of the Warren County School Board, which has permitted historical plaques about Dr. Warren to be placed in each of the public schools, will also be present.
According to the Rt. Rev. Dr. Larry W. Johnson, who has tirelessly spearheaded efforts to honor Dr. Warren, two county schools, the Heritage Society, and the local hospital bear Dr. Warren’s name, as does a street leading into the Warren County Administration Building. Plaques commemorating Dr. Warren are in the Warren County Court House, Front Royal and Warren County Administration buildings, the Heritage Society, and Samuel’s Public Library.
Johnson began the effort to have the bridges named for these historic figures years ago. He stated, “I am pleased that our citizens now know why their county is named Warren. Dr. Warren gave his life at Bunker Hill, at age 34, becoming the embodiment of a young nation’s successful attempt to be free. Most importantly, Dr. Warren is such a great role model for us all, especially at this time when we need real heroes.”
Johnson continued, “We must never forget General Daniel Morgan who turned the tide of the American Revolution and whom the Father of our Country, George Washington, considered one of his closest friends. Morgan was our greatest battle tactician, and his tactics are still taught in our war colleges. As a young Marine I and my fellow recruits were taught these tactics and experienced their importance. “
The naming of the bridges was approved by the Warren County Board of Supervisors and referred to the Virginia State Transportation Commission, which consented and provided signage that will be erected at the entrance of both bridges.
Regarding the naming of the North Fork bridge the General Daniel Morgan and Veterans’ Memorial Bridge and the South Fork bridge the Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and Veterans’ Bridge, Johnson said, “I am so pleased the Board of Supervisors approved the naming of the bridges to include all veterans, from the Revolution to the present day and into the future.”
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Motorists on I-66 westbound who need to access I-81 southbound will need to take I-66 exit 1B and follow I-81 north to exit 302 (Middletown), and then use this interchange to access I-81 southbound. Detour signs and digital message boards will guide motorists on this short detour.
Barrier installation is an early stage in the I-81 exit 300 improvement project, which extends the acceleration lane from westbound I-66 to southbound I-81 and replaces the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road). The barriers will be along the median and narrow the left shoulder of southbound I-81. Once barrier installation is complete, the work zone speed limit on southbound I-81 will be 55 miles an hour for the remainder of the project.
The junction of I-81 and I-66 is congested, and motorists should use extra caution when traveling through the work zone. Backups on southbound I-81 and westbound I-66 are possible due to high traffic volumes, daytime shoulder closures, and overnight lane closures. Motorists should also be alert for traffic-lane shifts on southbound I-81.
During later stages of construction, drivers using Route 840 can expect flagger traffic control during daytime or overnight hours and short-term roadway closures when crews install beams for the new I-81 overpass bridge.
Improvements to I-81 exit 300, funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, are designed to reduce congestion and enhance safety.
This project extends the Interstate 81 southbound exit 300 acceleration lane from the Interstate 66 westbound ramp. This project aims to safely accommodate merging traffic and growing truck volumes on Interstate 81 at the south end of the exit 300 interchanges.
The project extends the existing southbound 1,400-foot acceleration lane and 250-foot taper to a 2,030-foot acceleration lane with a 300-foot taper. The 128-foot-long southbound bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road) will be widened from 42 feet to 54 feet to accommodate the extended lane. Small drainage structures may need to be extended.
During construction, temporary closures will occur on Route 840 to place beams for the I-81 bridge over Route 840. In 2020 the daily average traffic count was 557 vehicles per day. For the design year of 2042, the estimated average daily traffic volume is 672 vehicles per day.
Additional information is found here on the VDOT website.
On May 17, 2022, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7,140,300 contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, W.Va. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.
All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
