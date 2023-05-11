Local Government
County tables action on building inspection fee hikes after builders question level of proposed increase
After sailing quickly through the first of seven scheduled public hearings with no speakers, board questions, or discussion of the long-planned extension of the late-payment deadline on a variety of county taxes from June 5 to June 22 due to delays in approval of a final budget package, the Warren County Board of Supervisors hit a wall of questions about public hearing number two. The topic was planned increases to Building Inspection Fees to cover departmental costs
The bottom line is the board has seldom revisited its fees, first established over a quarter century ago in 1997, leaving the department, and likely county taxpayers, to absorb those uncovered departmental costs. However, the proposed increase would place Warren County at the highest level in the region on building permit fees, raising a number of issues with local builders.
As noted in the agenda packet summary: “The Building Inspections fee schedule was first established on July 1, 1997, (“after approval” perhaps missing here) by the Board of Supervisors on June 25, 1997. It has been revised only three times, with the last full revision in 2009 and the third and final small revision in 2013. The current request will provide funding to cover the actual expenses incurred, and pending permit activity provide funds to increase the services provided.”
Despite the absence of Building Official David Beahm, County Administrator Ed Daley recommended the board conduct the public hearing as planned, then if desired, delay final action until additional departmental information could be received. That additional information might be required prior to a final decision soon became apparent as the first of three construction professionals, including one county planning commission member, all raised similar points in questioning the amount of the proposed increase.
First up was George Cline (at the 5:00-minute mark of the linked County video), representing himself as a builder, as well as the Warren County Builders Association, which he currently chairs. “On the fee increase, we absolutely agree there is one needed — it cannot sit where it’s at. But when I sat and ran the numbers today, we’re at a 200% increase. To me, that just seems a little excessive. One, it makes us the highest county in the surrounding area fee-wise. I’m not sure why this county would want to be the highest,” Cline said of potential impacts on building professionals and property owners.
Cline continued to ask exactly what would be received in return for such high fees. “Are we getting more employees and plan reviewers? Are we doing this to reduce our plan review time?” he asked what he asserted he has had calls about recently regarding delays in achieving plan reviews contracted for. “We need to get someone in there as soon as possible,” Cline added of funding additional building department personnel to reduce turnaround times on services.
Cline pointed to one fee increase on what we heard as “ENS plans” he said was proposed to move from $5 currently to $200. That is “slightly” more than the cited 200% average across-the-board increase. He concluded that, on average, a 100% overall increase was acceptable, but not the proposed 200% one on the table.
Following Cline to the podium was Ryan Oakes of Oakes Construction. Oakes concurred with Cline’s comments regarding the need for an increase, but not at the proposed level. And he added to Cline’s acknowledgment of the one fee proposed to rise from $5 to $200. “My biggest gripe at this point is probably the agreement in lieu of, which is a $5-dollar permit going to $200 dollars, a $195-dollar increase on a $5-dollar permit. There’s no one in their right mind who could justify that, in my opinion,” Oakes offered.
As to current turnaround times on some permitting services, Oakes elaborated that currently, he was aware of several builders who had seen 37 to 40 days for a plan review to take place. — “Is that going to improve?” he asked the board about the consequences of the proposed 200% fee hike.
Noting he was a Warren County resident, Oakes added from a residential perspective, “I feel like I’m getting punished if I want to improve my property because, not only will I have to pay a higher building permit fee than the all the other counties, I will also get taxed as my assessed value goes up, which will make me pay more taxes at the end of the day, every year.”
A “third strike” on the proposed 200% building permitting fees on the table was thrown by Hugh Henry. Henry said he was speaking as a citizen and building contractor, who noted he also serves on the county planning commission. “I think everybody understands, with the inflation and things, we’re due an increase because it’s been a while. But as a county, we also have to compete with our surrounding counties. And if we’re grossly higher … the $200 would be fine if everybody around us was charging $200, but they’re not. I think it’s very important to look at those rates a little closer so that we can stay competitive as far as growth … in our own community,” Henry told the supervisors.
He also observed that some other surrounding counties offered cost-saving options, such as one standard design approved for certain structures not requiring an engineer’s review, that Warren does not offer.
“Our county is notoriously known as a hard place to get permits,” Henry added, referencing past board discussion during which he observed, “Dr. Daley was concerned at the amount of work that was being done unpermitted because of basically being known as (having) an unfriendly policy to get permits. So, we’ve already got that stigma about that, whether it’s true or not, people feel like that. Then if you’ve got an excessively high rate in comparison to the other counties, I think it’s a bad way to go,” Henry told the county’s elected officials.
“Bottom line is we need an increase, but maybe not this much to stay competitive with our other counties. And we really need to look at our service per price compared to the other counties and compare apples to apples,” Henry concluded of how the county analyzes its approved permitting rate increase in conjunction with the functioning level of the building permitting department.
With the public hearing closed (at 13:25 video mark), as the board discussed what it had just heard, County Administrator Daley noted that the rate increase before them was the higher of two options presented by staff, the other option being a 100% general increase over the existing permitting fees. Supervisors and staff pondered the potential impacts on staffing and operational costs of the 100% versus 200% fee increase. Daley noted there were two current vacancies in the building permitting department, a deputy and the public hearing-referenced plans reviewer.
A consensus was reached to table action until more detail on impacts on the building permitting department operations from enacting the 100% increase versus the 200% increase could be established from further conversation with County Building Official Beahm. And on Ms. Oates’s motion, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board unanimously tabled action.
Other Public Hearings
In other post-public hearing actions, in the order they were addressed, the board approved authorization of “the Planning, Zoning and GIS Fee schedules modification request.” It was noted in the staff summary that: “The fee schedule was last approved on April 15, 2003, and amended April 6, 2004. No changes have been made to the fee schedule since that time, and costs in labor, technology, software, and training have increased in cost across the spectrum.” The motion to approve was by Ms. Cullers.
On a motion by Ms. Oates, the board also unanimously approved “Option 2” adjustments to the County’s tax relief for the elderly package to become effective Jan. 1, 2024. As the staff summary noted of Option 2: “The ordinances described in option 2 be amended as presented effective 1/1/24: Option 2: $300,000 maximum net worth, excluding home and 5 acres $ 0 – $30,000 – 100%; $30,001 – $40,000 – 75%; $40,001 – $50,000- 50%; $50,001-$60,000 – 25%.
On a motion by Ms. Cullers, unanimously approved a Resolution to Set a Percentage of Tax Relief for the 2023 Tax Year “at a Level of 25% that is Anticipated to Exhaust Personal Property Tax Relief Funds Provided to Warren County by the Commonwealth of Virginia as Authorized by Warren County Code Section 160-109.”
Again on a motion by Ms. Cullers, adopted the proposed Tax Rates for 2023, including a Real Estate Rate of 49 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is the equalized post-reassessment rate, actually resulting in a small annual revenue loss to the County.
On a motion by Mr. Butler, unanimously approved submitted Sanitary District tax rates for the coming year.
As to the delay in imposing late payment fees on taxes from June 5 to June 22, if not paid by June 22, a penalty of 10 percent or $10, whichever is greater, of the amount of such taxes which have not yet been paid shall be imposed, provided that in no case may the penalty exceed the amount of tax payable.
Local Government
Council supports FRPD school zone speed enforcement cameras, okays move toward maintenance of unimproved alleys
After reviewing five items slated to appear on the Consent Agenda at the May 22nd meeting, at its work session of May 8, the Front Royal Town Council and staff took on three items for more extensive discussion on departmental initiatives involving the town police and public works departments. Those included two of wider public interest, the placing of Speed Camera Enforcement in School Zones and taking on regular surveying and maintenance of unimproved alleys throughout town.
A third item, also involving the Front Royal Police Department, appears headed to that May 22 Consent Agenda for routine approval after council’s discussion with Chief Kahle Magalis about the reasoning and logistics of the move. That request was to allow FRPD to utilize $36,000 in Asset Forfeiture Funds to help it upgrade its standard-issue firearms for officers.
Magalis responded to questions related to the agenda summary of the matter. That summary notes that: “Currently issued weapons are ten years old. The previous decade has seen a tremendous rise in available technology and ammunition development to provide officers with enhanced abilities for training and firing accuracy. The department has used Glock 21 (.45 caliber) as its standard issue for 20 years. The department intends to stay with Glock as its standard firearm; however, the transition would be to the 9-mm caliber of ammunition and the enhanced optics of an RMR sighting system along with its standard sights.”
Council seemed on board with the non-tax-supported funding that would also be supported in part financially by the contracted sale of seized or used weapons.
Back on the non-Consent Agenda topics likely headed to public hearings at some point, prioritizing road safety and speed limit enforcement in school zones on well-traveled town roads while the community’s children are arriving and leaving school was cited in the FRPD proposal to install Speed Cameras, initially in four locations (discussion begins at 30:40 mark linked video). Chief Magalis noted the need for camera enforcement to back up the five patrol units he has on the road on any given shift. He told council and the mayor that school zone placement of enforcement cameras was a developing trend across the commonwealth.
The locations cited were Strasburg Road (A.S. Rhodes Elementary), Criser Road (Ressie Jeffries Elementary), Luray Avenue (Skyline Middle School), and Leach Run Parkway (Warren County Middle School). When Councilman “Skip” Rogers, whose Able Forces veterans assistance office is on Chester Street near E. Wilson Morrison Elementary, suggested adding Chester Street to the mix, Chief Magalis noted the department was only likely to be able to get four cameras to begin with due to the rising demand statewide for the equipment.
Speed studies would be done prior to installation, then the cameras were anticipated to be in place for “a couple of years,” Magalis told council. They would be operational only during the hours around school opening and closing when students arrive and depart. Improving safety was cited, not only for students who walk to school but also for those who are being dropped off and picked up by vehicles entering and exiting school grounds. A.S. Rhodes and Strasburg Road were cited for specific concern on that latter front. The potential of utilizing the cameras at various school locations for special events like ballgames or graduations was also noted by the chief. And if the program is successful, eventually, other school sites would be added as more cameras become available, the chief pointed out.
Chief Magalis observed that the technology utilized to judge vehicular speed was essentially the same as radar enforcement. But he added that tickets issued from the camera enforcement are considered civil offenses rather than criminal. Fines
Town Manager Joe Waltz pointed out that during a previous discussion with a vendor involved with the cameras, it was noted that the violation notice was set around ten mph above the posted speed limit, so tickets would not be issued to someone exceeding the posted speed limit by just a few miles per hour. Chief Magalis also noted that once the vendor established that the impacted school zones were all properly marked as to speed limits, a 10-day “grace period” where violators would be issued warnings of excessive speed in the school zone before actual issuing of civil violation speeding tickets.
Those civil fines are set at a standard of $100, $25 of which the vendor keeps for their role in the operation, with the $75 balance coming back to FRPD. And the vendor handles all collections, it was pointed out. During the discussion of the civil violation process versus a criminal violation process, Mayor Cockrell observed that it appeared that offenders’ car insurance rates would not be impacted. “There are no reports to DMV, the consequence is a $100 fine to slow down for the safety of the children. I think it’s a win/win,” the mayor observed of the requested enforcement path.
“The proceeds from this project go specifically for traffic safety,” Chief Magalis said of the department’s $75 share of the fines being committed to improved signage, crosswalk improvements, and other traffic safety tools.
“I think this is fantastic. I know there’s going to be people who don’t like it, but those people should think of the children’s safety,” Councilwoman Morris said, seeming to express the council consensus. “That’s what this is all about; revenue is kind of secondary,” Chief Magalis responded to Morris’ observation.
“Because the alternative is to hire more officers, which is going to create a much larger budget item, so I can’t imagine anybody being against this,” Mayor Cockrell said hopefully of the public reaction.
It was noted near the discussion’s end by Town Manager Waltz that the item was brought forward to judge council’s support on whether to continue with the implementation process with the vendor. So, the item is not yet at the point for council consideration and a vote this month, Waltz said.
It was then on to the discussion of “Maintenance for Unimproved Alleys” (46:44 video mark). Town Manager Waltz introduced the matter as having originated with a complaint filed to council about the condition of an unimproved alley near 12th Street. Consequently, town staff did an assessment of such alleys within the town limits. There are 52 unimproved “right of ways” or “alley-ways” in town, Waltz reported of the result of that inventory. The staff recommendation is for the Town to perform regular inspections of those alleys or right of way. Whether those would be annual or perhaps twice-a-year inspections has yet to be determined, Waltz told council. Waltz then turned the presentation over to Public Works Director Robbie Boyer, who presented some slides of what had been found at various locations around town.
As the agenda staff summary noted: “During this evaluation, staff recognized that the Town should be more proactive with our unimproved alleys and the need to create an inspection program. I have instructed staff to implement an annual inspection of all unimproved alleys effective immediately. The Annual inspection would look for illegal dumping, dead trees, damage from vehicle traffic, and obstacles placed in the unimproved alleys. The interval of inspections can be adjusted after our first review of inspections and issues identified.”
Following Boyer’s presentation, Councilwoman Melissa DeDomenico-Payne observed, “I know we don’t have to maintain them by code, but I feel like it sends an example to people to take care of their property and especially if technically we own the alleyways.” She suggested, at the time of inspections reaching out to surrounding property owners to gauge their willingness to assist the Town in the maintenance of those alley properties abutting their properties.
“At the end of the day, it’s community pride. And I think that’s the message we need to reinforce in our community,” Councilman Rogers added of cultivating a Town-citizen partnership in maintaining the properties in question.
The potential of adding an “Adopt your unimproved alley” to the “Adopt a Street” program, encouraging citizens to become more proactively involved in keeping their neighborhood and adjoining town-owned unimproved alleyways clean and kept was broached.
When the subject of dumped leaves in alleyways was broached, Town Attorney George Sonnett pointed to existing codes forbidding “illegal dumping” of the refuse of a variety of definitions that could be utilized to enforce neighbors from using unimproved alleys to discard leaves or any other refuse.
The consensus was to pursue the suggested inspection and maintenance program seeking community participation as available, with no set time frame yet in place for implementation.
And following this discussion, council went into Closed/Executive Session for “consultation with legal counsel … regarding specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice by such counsel, more specifically, proposed tourism agreements with Discover Front Royal, Inc. and Warren County.”
Local Government
County Finance Director Scott presents budgeting software proposal to increase annual efficiency and transparency
Following a work session PowerPoint presentation on budget software by ClearGov, beginning at the one-minute video mark (1:00) after an introduction by County Finance Director Alisa Scott, the Warren County Board of Supervisors convened to a regular meeting to take care of some housekeeping business, including approval of an 11-item Consent Agenda; authorization of the purchase of a 2026 Pierce Enforcer Pumper from Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the County Department of Fire & Rescue; discussion of moving toward two-year reassessments; and awarding of service contracts, including the auctioning off of surplus property.
But back to the beginning of that May 2nd work session/meeting package concerning purchase of the ClearGov budgeting software, Finance Director Scott told the board: “The modules we’re most interested in are operational budgeting, personnel budgeting, capital budgeting, providing a digital budgeting book, and the transparency piece which allows our citizens to look into our budgeting through our website.”
In introducing her remotely connected presentation, Kristin Fine of the Massachusetts-based company offered this perspective on what her company does, and its benefit to municipal budget preparation and record keeping: “My plan today is to give you a kind of quick 10-minute presentation, first in giving you a little background of exactly what ClearGov does. And then I’m going to show you how ClearGov will make Alisa and Megan and the Finance team’s job more efficient, and how the board can get more involved in the building of the budget. And then last I’ll show you what this will look like to residents — how it will make Warren County more transparent and help people understand the different decisions being made in regards to budget.” Fine then began her PowerPoint presentation at the 1:45 video mark. She soon noted the advantages of preparing budgets with updated, state-of-the-art software, software it appears will be kept up to date in a quickly changing tech environment.
Costs presented indicate a one-time, up front “set up” and staff training fee of $13,500, reduced to $6,000 by way of an “Onboarding Discount” of $7,500 if a contract is signed “by 5/19/23”.
Annual fees for the five-tiered system were cited at $50,600, with a $17,710 annual discount for “bundled solutions” for the entire package reducing annual costs to $32,890.
Well, okay then all you past and present Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District advisory board and committee members, as well as residents — sounds like a dream come true as to that added degree of financial accountability some have been seeking from the County, apparently unsuccessfully, in recent years through the resignation of how many has it been, four or five county finance directors?
In fact, when Ms. Fine asked for questions (12:08 video mark) board Chair Vicky Cook responded with a positive reaction to the transparency aspect, noting that citizens would be able to directly access budget info from the county website: “I’m really impressed to see the inter-connectivity in the transparency to our citizens. Because this could be put on our website … and if you go to Sanitary Districts, let’s say if someone wants to know what’s going on with the Farms … So, it’s real time, so any changes, it’s going to be boom, on the website at all times?” Cook said seeking verification of her understanding of the process.
Fine responded positively; however, she added that updates would be posted monthly as budget processes evolved, rather than in a continuous daily manner that might leave gaps on inter-budgetary aspects that might not be immediately apparent. “Accuracy,” was the operational ClearGov goal, as opposed to speed of suggested changes posting without thorough analysis, Fine pointed out.
In follow-up questioning, Supervisor Delores Oates sought further clarification as to “streamlining” of the budget process from County Administrator Ed Daley, who responded, “If I may answer that, mam — This is her idea,” with a nod toward Finance Director Scott at the podium, drawing some laughter from the board. More seriously, Scott replied (16:00 video mark) that the “streamlining” came in the budget process itself — “We have 99 funds, because each of those funds has in themselves spread sheets, each of those Excel spreadsheets has five or six tabs to it. So this process, though not a financial system, the process will allow us to budget better,” the finance director explained, adding, “And the transparency piece is going to be great for the public to be aware of our expenditures and revenue,” to which Ms. Cook added that built-in annual comparisons would be part of the ClearGov program.
“When you look at what we have, we always go, ‘Well, what was last year like’?” Cook observed of a disconnect between past and future budgets.
Continued discussion indicated that ClearGov was able to integrate with at least 20 municipal financial systems at ground zero of annual budget processes, that being crucial since the County is looking at new financial system options as well.
A vote on the ClearGov budgeting software contract purchase was forwarded to the coming meeting Consent Agenda that evening, where it was approved as presented.
See this discussion, as well as others cited in the County video of the work session and meeting (latter beginning at 27:50 video mark) of May 2.
Local Government
John Stanmeyer makes his case for nomination to the Shenandoah District seat on the WC Board of Supervisors
In the wake of our Meet the Candidates follow-up Q&A with Ralph Rinaldi based on our familiarity with Rinaldi’s involvement with the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) run-ins with the Warren County Board of Supervisors in recent years, as well as his time on the Warren County School Board, we were contacted by John Stanmeyer about a similar follow up.
Noting our unfamiliarity with him, his not having been involved in public service or issues related to local government during his six years residency here, we asked if he would be satisfied with questions based on his Meet the Candidates interview with our publisher Mike McCool. He agreed, and following is our Q&A with Mr. Stanmeyer based on our phone conversation of May 3rd.
Question – In your Meet the Candidates interview with our publisher you said you thought the current Board of Supervisors (BOS) has had “some pretty good personnel changes,” and that the “current board is doing a good job.” — Could you elaborate on those observations with some examples of that “good job” and positive moves initiated by the current board?
“First and foremost, the current board has taken a new posture towards over-development and I would continue that. We don’t want our community to be overrun with vape shops, by-right data centers, and high-density residential developments from national builders that don’t reflect the beauty of our county. Intentional growth at a measured pace, allowing services to keep up and attracting the right businesses, while preserving our small-town charm and scenic landscape, is critically important. Other examples of good BOS moves include getting rid of the county administrator’s discretionary fund and merging it with the more transparent general fund, and working to save the Linden Volunteer Fire Department. I’m a big proponent of making sure our First Responders are funded and have proper equipment and training.”
Q – Is this your first foray into municipal government and/or local politics? And what will your corporate background in analytics bring to the table that is not currently a part of the county’s elected governing body? — And do you see that skill set coming to bear more in your interactions with your board colleagues, or interaction with and oversight of the County’s appointed financial, revenue, and treasurer’s staffs?
“It is my first foray into politics, and after years of corruption it’s time for citizen-candidates to step up and take the reins of government for the people. That said, I’ve long been informally involved to different degrees from local HOA’s to lobbying Richmond on local issues. In my current business role, our parent company employs 30,000 people – almost 75% of the population of Warren County. In that organization I interact with people at all levels – teams, managers, VP’s, all the way up to C-suite executives who are focused and formidable, demanding detailed knowledge and professionalism, and I will deliver the same presence and confidence in navigating county governance. In terms of analytics – I’ve saved taxpayers over $100 million during Post Office negotiations with airlines through big data analysis. With the utmost respect to the sitting board, I think it will be a new advantage to have that type of data-savvy directly on the BOS.”
Q – The current county board of supervisors often publicly comments on the fact that in the nearly four years its 3-person majority of Oates-Cullers-Mabe have been seated, with Ms. Cook and Mr. Butler coming on in past two years, it has not once raised taxes. You comment on trying to put “a hold” on tax hikes. Is that always possible, and where do you draw the line if you want to maintain your level of municipal services in an inflationary period, as this county and country have experienced to record levels in recent years, while the County has maintained flat tax and revenue rates??
“I will focus on rooting out waste, fraud and abuse, on ensuring national and multinational businesses with operations in Warren County are proportionally contributing to the County’s future and fiscal health, and on investing in tourism so we can bring outside dollars in. On the economic development side of it, looking to put EDA assets into productive use will increase revenue without relying on taxpayers, and will also reduce our debt service. Obviously, taxes may sometimes have to increase somewhat in an highly inflationary environment, but doing that on the backs of citizens should be a last resort and should be capped. There are several levers, and I’d like to rely as little as possible on the people for county revenue. Furthermore, both the vehicle tax and real estate assessments going orbital could have been handled more effectively. The band-aid of lowering the rate to offset excessive assessment increases does not resolve some of the inequities that were introduced, particularly for people who were unable to appeal.”
Q – You have noted that the town and county governments have many interlocking interests, tourism and development prominent among them. How would you work to improve both municipal governments consideration of potential impacts on the other by zoning, development, and other proposals brought to one, but not the other? One prominent example of that being the current Saddle Crest rezoning proposal for 128 residential units on the Sayre property currently zoned for about 30 units by right, in the Shenandoah District inside the town limits that the Town seems poised to approve despite County transportation and public schools concerns.
“If the town rezones for Saddle Crest, or accepts the reduced Heptad proffers for that matter, it’s going to strain our infrastructure and in the end the price will be borne by everybody. Every resident of the town is a resident of the county and we’re all in this together. This rivalry that’s been going for far too long is hurting all of us. I would like to use my background, which has always involved collaboration and consensus-building, to help end the us vs. them mindset. Back to Saddle Crest — in the strongest terms I would urge the town not to rezone beyond the 30 by-right homes until the East-West connector is not merely proffered toward, but approved and funded, right-of-ways dedicated, and ground broken. Even then, the community needs to have ample input to make sure we are not on the road to creating Ashburn 2.0.”
Q – And on the topic of mutual interests, do you think it advisable for the County and Town to try and negotiate a reunion of the two municipalities’ economic development interests? And related, what is your opinion of the BOS’s recent decision to replace the two most-experienced “reform EDA” board members, Jeff Browne and Greg Harold, who had played integral roles in seeing the EDA and County thru the past 3-3/4 years of litigation and core mission realignment?
“Whether it’s through a formal body or more of an alliance, the town and county certainly have mutual economic interests and should be working together. As for the EDA replacements, I was wondering the same thing. It’s unfortunate that the current BOS didn’t provide any explanation to the public as to why these two longstanding members weren’t retained. They kept the EDA afloat while there was no director. That said, I think the new appointees are capable and knowledgeable people and will handle their duties with competence.”
Q – You noted that an elected county official must represent the best interest of “the people of the entire county”, as opposed to just those who voted for them, and perhaps the political apparatus that nominates or endorses them as a candidate. How would you balance the interests of your constituency as a whole, versus the political/ideological desires of the membership of the Warren County Republican Committee whose nomination you are seeking on Friday?
“My priorities and values are aligned with Warren County values – fiscal discipline, honest management, preserving self-determination — our local decision-making ability — and freedoms, and protecting our community’s small-town character. No organization tells me how to think, and I intend to use my knowledge, skills and experience to make decisions based on facts and data. Including the data of what I’m hearing from the people. I intend to listen.”
With our questions answered, we asked Mr. Stanmeyer for any final thoughts.
“Just please come out and vote on May 5th at the North Warren Firehouse from 2-7 p.m. Every vote matters, and this is not a well-known primary,” he concluded.
Local Government
Town government races to facilitate a May burial of Dynamic Life Pastor Carlton Rogers on his church property
At a Special Meeting called for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, the Front Royal Town Council took care of one housekeeping matter and re-launched a zoning amendment effort to facilitate a late minister’s burial on his church property. First on the agenda was correcting the motion adopting an equalized real estate tax of 10-cents per $100 of assessed value, down 3 cents from the existing rate, and maintaining the 64-cent per $100 of assessed value for personal property in the coming calendar, not fiscal, year.
The original motion stated that the newly approved rates would go into effect on the first day of the coming fiscal year 2023/24, which is July 1. The altered motion states, “This ordinance shall become effective upon passage,” as it applies to the calendar year. On a motion by Amber Morris, seconded by Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, the motion to fix what Mayor Lori A. Cockrell called “a little glitch” in the original motion was corrected.
The other special meeting matter was convening a public hearing on consideration of an ordinance amendment “to Chapter 175 to Amend the Definition of ‘cemetery’ and add ‘churchyard’ to 175-3; add ‘cemetery’ as a use by special use permit in the Residential District (R-3) to 175-30 and to add supplemental provisions for cemeteries in Residential District (R-3) by special use permit to 175-107.4.” As previously reported that matter came to council due to Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center’s desire to facilitate the burial of its late minister and co-founder Pastor W. Carlton Rogers on the fairly expansive church property.
Five people addressed council in support of the zoning amendment request, including attorney Joseph D’Arezzo representing Dynamic Life, the pastor’s widow Elvi Rogers, two former councilmen, Tom Sayre and Gary Gillispie, and Sarah Kessler, a member of the congregation citing the positive impact the late pastor had on her life. Council continued to express unanimous support of the request.
Following a motion to approve the ordinance amendment as presented by Ms. Morris (15:40 mark of video), seconded by Bruce Rappaport, discussion indicated a time frame pointing to a 10-to-14-day turnaround for both council and the planning commission to complete a review and voting process. While the hope was to have a council vote of approval on its May 22 meeting agenda, the possibility of a delay into June, or “worst-case scenario” as Mayor Cockrell called it, the first meeting of July, was noted.
But in an effort to have final action on May 22, the church as applicant for the zoning amendment, was instructed to present the necessary paperwork for that ordinance amendment request to the council clerk and planning director by the following day, Tuesday, May 2. It was explained that if both departments got their meeting agenda advertisements out by May 2, there would be a chance of the matter coming to council on May 22, in the wake of a planning commission special meeting action on or around May 16.
The municipal governmental race to facilitate final approval of the ordinance amendment allowing church cemeteries in R-3 zones by May 22, could be as interesting a race as this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, with favorite Forte likely to see some traffic jams out of the 15th post position in a 20-horse field. But back in the northern Shenandoah Valley from the “bluegrass state” Churchill Downs racetrack, past questions expressed about the zoning amendment request have involved potential impacts on nearby residential properties of churches that might eventually seek to establish more wide-ranging cemetery plots on existing parcels, some likely with less property than Dynamic Life has to facilitate such action. Such variables are why council is proposing the use by special use permitting, allowing review of each request based upon circumstances specific to that request.
RACING UPDATE: A release from Council Clerk Tina Presley at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, May 2, indicates the required paperwork to facilitate advertising for the desired May 22 action was received. The release states: “The Mayor has called a Special Meeting on Monday, May 22, 2023 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center Board Room to hold a Joint Public Hearing with the Planning Commission on a Special Use Permit for a cemetery located at 1600 John Marshall Highway. The regular Council meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m.”
Following adjournment of the special meeting Monday evening, council convened to a work session at 6:53 p.m. A story on that work session, featuring discussion of the future of economic development strategies in the Town of Front Royal and Warren County and a review of the 128-lot subdivision, NVR Saddle Crest rezoning proffers on the property of Tom and Carla Sayre, will be forthcoming.
The special meeting begins at the outset of the Town video, with the work session being convened at the 22:40 mark of video linked to this and coming related work session story.
Local Government
Rinaldi seeks to improve responsiveness and accountability of county’s top elected board
With a “Firehouse Primary” looming this coming Friday, May 5, for nomination to the Shenandoah District seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Royal Examiner sat down with one candidate for the seat, current Shenandoah District representative to the Warren County School Board, Ralph Rinaldi. The primary, while for the Warren County Republican Committee nomination, is open to ALL registered voters living in the Shenandoah District. The primary will be held at the North Warren Company 10 Fire & Rescue Department headquarters from 2-to-7 p.m.
Both Rinaldi and his opponent, John Stanmeyer, have been interviewed by Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool for “Meet the Candidates” video segments on our website. However, this reporter’s curiosity was struck by Rinaldi’s decision to seek a move from his incumbent seat on the school board to a challenge for a seat on the county’s highest elected body, the one with its hands on final policy decisions, including how the county government’s operational tax revenue is spent. See our Q&A with Rinaldi below:
“Ralph, you’ve been on the Warren County School Board for how many years? Why a run for the County Board of Supervisors now? — Isn’t that kind of out of the frying pan, into the fire?”
“I have served four years on the Warren County School Board. As far as the pan to the fire, when serving on any board in a decision-making capacity that jump can occur during controversial decisions. There will always be some unhappy people.
“However, one must vote on what is best for the majority of those affected, even if the decision is not aligned with your own personal feelings. That occurred this past year with the school boards decision on the model policies. My personal feelings is a boy is a boy, and a girl is a girl. The vote to accept the state policies was a fiscal decision to avoid the likelihood of a lawsuit and possible loss of state funding — a perfect example of a tough vote done for sound reasons. Of course in electoral politics, opponents will often use such tough-decision votes to stereotype their opponent as something they’re not.”
We then asked Rinaldi, “Can you summarize what you believe to be the major issues you think you could offer some leadership in helping resolve as the Shenandoah District supervisor?”
“Major issues to be improved are policy and procedures, transparency, contract bidding, and spending accountability. Staff turnover also needs to be addressed, along with improved management at all levels. The above issues can be improved by leading by example. County leaders and senior staff should provide that leadership. Citizens and county employees should expect that from their elected and appointed leadership.”
In the wake of the above list of issues he feels need addressing at the top of the county governmental hierarchy, we felt a logical next question was: “How did, if it did, your time with the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), much of it as chairman, impact your decision to run for the district’s supervisor’s seat?”
“Yes, the issues mentioned above have all occurred in the relationship between the county government and POSF. When POSF asked for financial information, we basically got the run around. After continually being ignored, POSF complained with no response. Lack of communication from the County side further accelerated the disconnect. POSF exhibited leadership with no leadership in response from the County. All POSF wanted was to be heard on our financial and management concerns, and we were ignored. After years of service by our members it was a complete insult. After two years of trying to get the relationship back to normal with no success, THAT was the push I needed to run.”
Drawing on his experience of the past four years on the Warren County School Board, we asked, “How do you rate the county’s elected leadership’s relationship with its public school system at this point, and in recent years? — And how would you like to see that relationship evolve in coming years?
“I believe the relationship with the current Board of Supervisors and the School Board has improved. However, both boards need to continue respecting each other to continue building a stronger relationship. That will depend on each board member on both sides continuing a good working relationship in an honest, willing-to-listen manner.”
And with that answer, we concluded our interview with a better grasp of one candidate’s thought processes in seeking a switch from one elected county office to another. It might be noted that incumbent Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe has yet to make it clear on whether he intends to run for re-election this year.
Local Government
Supervisors delay decision on Reliance Rd. church relocation pending VDOT traffic study, field 5 other permitting requests
At its added end-of-the-month Public Hearings meeting of April 25, the Warren County Board of Supervisors considered the following items — we will lead with public hearing number B5, which produced the most discussion, public comment, and confusion surrounding board action:
5. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-05, Society of Saint Pius X for a Church Located at 2203 Reliance Road and Identified on Tax Map 11 as Parcel 1: Introduced by Chairman Vicky Cook (at 23:10 mark of linked County video), Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz then summarized the permitting application from the Catholic congregation, leading to comments by Andrew Nepper for the applicant (27:30 of video). As the public hearing opened congregation member Darden Brock asked the board to approve the permitting to facilitate the church’s permanent location at the site. However, neighboring property owner Tim Davis followed her to the podium to address concerns about traffic impacts on the neighborhood in asking the application be denied.
Richard Jamis followed Davis, adding a second request for denial based on negative impacts on the existing neighborhood. Jamis noted a projected 50 to 150 vehicles travelling to the church for services or events, including multiple services every Sunday. “I do hope they grow, but I don’t think this is the appropriate venue for them to do so,” Jamis told the supervisors, citing fears of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or even potential fatalities. A total of eight people spoke, several more apparent parishioners, with 6 favoring the church permitting and the two described above, opposing based on traffic concerns.
During board discussion following the public comments, Supervisor Oates cited some VDOT input, quoting: “The roadway currently carries 2100 trips per day and has a posted speed limit of 45 mph. The existing entrance does not meet minimum sight distance requirements,” she noted, observing, “And I went out there and it is sketchy coming out, it is, whether you’re coming out of Carly’s Way or whether you’re coming out where this proposed entrance is, it’s going to be sketchy for anybody because you come over a hill and there’s not any sight distance. You don’t have any brake time, reaction time,” Oates pointed out to her colleagues. She noted 294-feet of sight distance as opposed to the recommended VDOT-required standard of a 500-foot minimum.
Discussion with staff, including Planning Director Matt Wendling followed, with Wendling pointing to unknown outcomes to VDOT examination of the proposed church entrance/egress access way in and out of the property. Oates suggested the board table a decision until all the VDOT traffic variable questions were answered. Responding to a question from the chairman, Zoning Administrator Lenz noted the applicant had indicated they planned to meet all VDOT requirements. However, whether they could live up to that intent apparently remains to be seen as variables of property or ROW acquisition remain unresolved. A spokesperson for the applicant returned to the podium. He hedged at the idea of spending $20,000 to $30,000 on an engineering study without knowing whether the permitting would eventually be granted. Why does that sound familiar? — Say regarding the 131 E. Main St. demolition application.
At the 1:08:30 mark of the linked video, Chairman Cook called for a motion. Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers responded with a motion to deny the SUP application, it was seconded by Supervisor Butler. The motion appeared to fail by a 3-2 margin, with Cook, Oates, and Mabe voting against denial. However, Mr. Mabe expressed confusion on what he had voted for, noting he supported denial at this time. Asked how to proceed by the chair, legal counsel suggested a five-minute recess to allow time to check the legal dynamics of a re-vote.
When the meeting reconvened, Mabe made a motion (1:14:58 of video) to “reconsider the prior vote on the Conditional Use Permit for the Society of Pius X for a church located at 2203 Reliance Road …” Oates seconded that motion, leading to a unanimous vote approving that reconsideration. Supervisor Butler then made a motion “to vacate the prior vote on the Conditional Use Permit” before the board, offering a new motion “that the matter instead be referred back to the planning commission for further consideration and make a recommendation after receipt of the VDOT study.” Following a second from Oates, the board unanimously approved Butler’s new motion.
Back to more mundane business, with little or no public comment, the board took on:
1. Secondary Six-Year Plan through the Virginia Department of Transportation: Item introduced by the chair at the 2:05 mark of linked County video, with an introduction by Public Works Director Mike Berry, followed by a VDOT PowerPoint presentation by Matt Smith beginning at the 3:45 video mark. After no one rose to speak at the public hearing, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers (10:42 of video), seconded by Delores Oates, the board unanimously approved the submitted plan and associated construction budget, and authorizing the county administrator to submit a Resolution of Support.
2. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-02, Eric Wayne Adams for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1850 Gooney Manor Loop and Identified on Tax Map 43 as Parcel 49A5: Discussion began at the 11:12 video mark and a summary of the permitting request by Zoning Administrator Lenz. Chairman Cook opened the public hearing (13:45 video) with a call to the applicant, who said he was available to respond to any questions. Again after no speakers, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded in a dead heat by Ms. Oates and Mr. Mabe, the board unanimously approved the application with the conditions submitted by staff.
3. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-03, Elena V. Gallo for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 242 Parnassus Road and Identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 1, Block 3, as Parcel 36: Zoning Administrator Lenz again briefed the board on the application, after which the public hearing was opened with the chair’s call to the applicant for comment (17:03 video mark). After his comments, no one rose to speak at public hearing. On a motion by Jay Butler (19:40 video), seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board unanimously approved the request with the standard conditions as submitted by staff.
4. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-04, John Randolph & Deborah Lynn Clark for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1207 Buck Mountain Road and Identified on Tax Map 36B, Section 1, as Parcel 3: The request was introduced by the chair at 20:11 mark of video. After Mr. Lenz’s summary of the application, the applicant spoke briefly and again no one spoke at the public hearing. Ms. Cullers motion to approve with recommendations as presented by staff and planning commission, seconded by Ms. Oates, was unanimously approved.
6. Z2023-03-01, Harry Heard, Ordinance to Amend Warren County Code Sections 180-21 and 180-59 Regarding Mobile Food Establishments Operating in Conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers or Wayside Stands and Ice Cream Stands Operating in Conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers
The evening’s final public hearing was opened at the 1:19:20 mark of the linked video, following Zoning Administrator Lenz’s summary to the board of the proposed ordinance amendment. The Bentonville-based applicant then accepted the chair’s offer to address the board. Mr. Heard introduced himself as the owner/operator of Heard’s Cedar Hill Farm Market. After describing his operation, which includes the promotion and sale of area artists and craftsmen’s products, in addition to the sale of local produce, Heard told the board, “Now, I’d like to sell local ice cream.” He noted a local ice cream vendor, Jeremy Baldwin, who had approached him about adding an ice cream stand in conjunction with Heard’s operations.
No one responded to the chair’s call for comment at the public hearing, after which on a motion by South River Supervisor Cullers, seconded by Happy Creek Supervisor Butler, the board unanimously approved the Ordinance Amendment facilitating the expansion of uses in conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers.
Factoring in the brief recess following the mistaken vote on the initial church relocation motion, the 7 p.m. meeting was then adjourned as 8:30 p.m. approached.
See the board discussions and votes in whole, or part as indicated in above-cited time signatures in County video.
