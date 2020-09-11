Local Government
County Voter Registrar, security contractor review election precautions
As the November 3, 2020 election approaches with alarms bells being sounded by both major party leaderships over attempts to interfere, manipulate or otherwise impact results in a fraudulent way, security issues have filtered down through state to local voter registrar departments in an attempt to minimize threats to the integrity of the foundation of our system of government – fair elections in which all eligible citizens may participate and have their votes counted.
And on Tuesday, September 8, the Warren County Board of Supervisors received a briefing on County Voter Registrar Carol Tobin’s work, some mandated by the state government, to ensure the integrity of our community’s election result. Tobin reminded the board that following implementation of “minimum standards for cybersecurity” enacted by the Virginia General Assembly, in August the board had authorized the County Registrar to prepare a mandated self-assessment of the county’s voting apparatus’ security from hacking or other outside interference.
She noted that with the help of the County Public School system’s IT director Tim Grant it was determined the County didn’t have the resources to accomplish the required cyber-security assessment. So, Assura Inc. was contracted for the work. Tobin introduced the Assura CEO to the supervisors.
“Cybersecurity, that’s a pretty charged subject, right?” Assura CEO Karen Cole said in introducing her summary of her company’s cyber-security assessment for Warren County. “And what I’d like to talk to you about this evening is where we are with elections, where we’re going, and some touchpoints to the … the county as a whole.”
“With respect to our upcoming election, it is quite a target for threat actors. And over the past several months we’ve seen an increase from foreign agents from Russia, China, and Iran. And last week we saw some new actors that we had not seen, with Cuba, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia,” Cole said of new international players our national security apparatus has identified as making cyber moves into the American political or informational sphere.
She explained that as technology and hacking have evolved, targeting has moved from a focus on larger communities to all sizes including smaller communities.
“And so localities are a rich target, not just from where elections are held, but from the treasure trove of confidential information that is maintained at the locality from all levels of government.
So, when working with our clients, we are starting out with election protection because we want to definitely make sure that you all are ready and protected for this election. That’s not to say you don’t already have cyber-security protections in place.
“But it’s important as board members that you understand that cyber-security is a moving target. And it’s always at the forefront of leadership because at the end of the day cyber-security is not a technology issue, cyber-security is a people issue. The majority of data breaches happen because of human behavior, not because of technology,” Cole explained of a multi-dimensional threat involving humans at both ends of the hacking and being hacked equation.
She continued to explain her company’s focus, in two areas, first “a technology space” where they assure a lockdown of assembled online information, records and communications, and a “risk and compliance side”. The latter she described as “that program management piece” or the human side of the equation on the targeted side.
“However, this is a starting point,” Cole explained, continuing with a nod toward Interim County Administrator Ed Daley, “And one of the things I’m excited to see, and I thank Mr. Daley as we’ve moved forward with this contract, is that he does recognize the importance of cyber and that this becomes an effort that supports everything that you do. It ties to your Strategic Plan.”
Cole pointed to earlier meeting conversations about broadband service expansion and “swapping out systems and new capabilities” in explaining the lasting and expansive importance of a refined cyber-security system to the municipality beyond the 2020 election.
“Cyber-security is a piece of that because in every major technological initiative there are also people out there that are threatening to take that away. So, there’s a balance out there. But we are going to start off with elections,” Cole said, refocusing on the immediate issue at hand, a 2020 election on the national side that is likely to be the most contentious and contested result, perhaps in American history.
“One of the things, as we start, is we will be building a roadmap, and that roadmap will be the one-to-three-year plan for elections to make sure that, not only are we meeting the requirements of the Commonwealth of Virginia but that it’s right-sized for her department,” Cole said gesturing toward Tobin, noting that a plan that does not fit the implementation capabilities of the department it is created for will do little good collecting dust on a shelf somewhere in the halls of government.
So, if election cyber-security is the short-term goal, the long-term goal is cyber-security throughout County departments, including the public-school system at a time of increased remote, virtual instruction due to the ongoing Coronavirus-2019 pandemic threat.
“At the end of the day you all are sharing a significant amount of data and resources. You all deserve to be protected, your citizens and stakeholders deserve to be protected,” Cole told county officials.
Responding to a question from Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox on the general security of the County’s current voting machines after passing through several varieties as electronic voting machines came and went out of vogue, Tobin responded positively.
“Well, we’ve got a paper trail – so the scanner reads the ballots, it’s a digital scan that makes the count. So, we always have that paper trail as backup and that’s what the people want. So, I would say I think we’re there,” the county registrar replied to Fox.
State weighs in
In a related development three days after Cole’s appearance with Tobin at the board of supervisors meeting, a September 11 press release from the Virginia Department of Elections highlighted the State’s “Defending Democracy” Election Security Initiative.
“Virginians should feel confident that their votes will be counted accurately. The Department of Elections has worked to remove unsecured voting systems from service at the local level and promoting the transition to modern voting systems using voter-verified paper-based balloting. Furthermore, the equipment voters use to cast their ballots in Virginia are not connected to the Internet,” the release pointed out.
“Ensuring the integrity of our elections has always been and will continue to be a top priority for election officials across the Commonwealth. Protecting the vote is Defending our Democracy. We want Virginians to know that protecting elections is an ongoing process, and we are honored to serve the Commonwealth by doing so,” said Christopher Piper, Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections, who added, “During a time when our society is being overwhelmed by so much misinformation, we are committed to ensuring that we let Virginians know that they can trust the elections process.”
Now if he could assure that all mail-in ballots are delivered during an ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that is likely to have killed over 220,000 Americans by Election Day (191,353 U.S. deaths reported on 9/11/20), maybe everybody could settle down a little.
SECURING YOUR VOTE
The Department of Elections encourages voters to take the following steps to help promote election security and voter confidence:
● Check your voter registration status to ensure that it is current and/or find your polling place. Virginia provides a secure way for Virginia voters to access their registration information through our citizen portal: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.
● Only utilize trusted sources such as state and county agencies for election information.
● Follow the Virginia Department of Elections on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
New campaign highlights Virginia’s election security initiatives
Mayor to approach County on creating joint committee to fight growing opioid crisis
At the suggestion of Front Royal Town Council members and Interim Manager Matt Tederick, Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt plans to approach the Warren County Board of Supervisors about establishing a joint committee to investigate options for handling the local area’s opioid epidemic.
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) is struggling to fight a rise in local opioid overdoses and deaths from heroin and fentanyl, Police Chief Kahle Magalis told the Town Council during its Tuesday, September 8 special meeting.
The Town this year has already outpaced its 2019 numbers, the police chief said, noting that last year, the FRPD responded and administered 49 doses countywide of NARCAN®, or naloxone, which is one of a few drugs capable of reversing the symptoms of an opioid overdose. Comparatively, FRPD thus far in 2020 has administered 50 doses of naloxone “and we’ve just started September,” he said. “Opiates are a much deeper addiction that what we have seen with some other drugs.”
One of the associated challenges faced by FRPD has been tougher state and federal legislation, such as some drug possession laws.
For instance, “when we show up at an overdose now,” Magalis said, “if a person has overdosed and called 9-1-1 or if someone else calls 9-1-1 for a person who is overdosing, they can’t be charged with any crime. Even if they’ve got narcotics on their person, there’s nothing we can do about it. We seize it as contraband and then destroy it, but there’s no recourse for their actions.”
And some of FRPD’s naloxone administrations “have been provided to the same people” more than once, said Magalis, while other drug addicts may need more than one dose of naloxone because of high drug tolerance, for example.
Nevertheless, the police chief said that incarceration is not the answer to addiction.
Vice Mayor William Sealock and Councilman Gary Gillispie asked what the answer should be. “You can’t police addiction,” Magalis answered. “And that’s part of the issue — we don’t have the resources here available for treatment like some places do.”
At the same time, a drug addict “has got to want to do” the treatment, he added. “It’s difficult to have a rosy outlook, but we have to try.”
Magalis said that FRPD is a member of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, which is comprised of local, state, and federal agencies, including the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, among others.
However, “we can’t really rely on that to solve all of our opioid problems,” said Magalis. “They’re pretty critical in managing most of the drug issues that we have, but I would say a fair portion of the opioid crisis is unable to be managed by them.”
On a positive note, the police chief told council members that the Warren County Community Health Coalition, which is known simply as the Warren Coalition and partners with the FRPD on prevention, just secured a $1 million grant for harm reduction. FRPD met last week with the coalition to discuss how the grant funding should be used. “So that’s a bright spot,” Magalis said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to see some relief from this epidemic.”
Interim Town Manager Tederick told council members that it’s important to clarify that law enforcement’s primary job is dealing with this national problem “is to arrest bad people for breaking the law. Their job is not to address the mental illness of a patient or to address the dependency on the drug itself.”
“I think this is a community problem and it’s going to take a community to drop these cases down,” he added. “The County is going to have to take a significant lead on this because the resources are at the County level.”
Vice Mayor Sealock agreed and asked the mayor to approach Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walter Mabe as soon as possible about setting up such a committee. Mayor Tewalt said he would do so as soon as possible.
County, Town inch toward CARES Act relief reimbursement resolution
With the distribution arrangement for a federal-state, multimillion-dollar coronavirus pandemic relief funding package on the line at dueling 7 p.m. special meetings across the Town of Front Royal Tuesday evening, September 8, perhaps it was naïve to think some public indication of a resolution would be heard somewhere within the halls of local governments.
But with scant public discussion and no post-closed sessions statements forthcoming on either side of town, the only clue from the Warren County Government Center was Interim County Attorney Jason Ham’s explanation of his request to table public meeting discussion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act issues with the Town. That explanation was that after County-Town administrative and legal staff conversations over the past week, a “sticking point” remained.
The sticking point was that nothing had changed following Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s September 1 statement to Ham and the county’s elected officials that he found a County request for documentation of the Town’s approval process on distribution of about $970,000 of the Town’s $1.2 million share of $3.5 million in first-round CARES Act funding “onerous” and an unacceptable burden on the Town’s CARES process.
“The Town wants the money up front without having to provide documentation,” Ham told the supervisors on September 8, essentially repeating Tederick’s September 1 comments to him and the county board. See related story:
UPDATE: Tederick, Ham debate requested CARES funding documentation
But would it be possible that the “sticking point” had changed following the Front Royal Town Council’s own Special Meeting and Closed Session on the CARES Act topic at Town Hall that night? Initially it seemed not.
The only public action by council regarding the CARES funding was a unanimous vote to approve a fiscal year 2021 budget amendment of just over $1.2 million to accommodate receipt of funds from the County related to the second round of CARES Act Equitable Distribution. Members present included Mayor Eugene Tewalt, Vice Mayor William Sealock, and Councilmen Letasha Thompson, Lori Cockrell, Chris Holloway and Gary Gillispie. Councilman Jacob Meza was absent.
Prior to the vote, the mayor opened up the Town Hall conference center room for a Public Hearing on the amendment but there were no citizens present to address the topic. The public hearing closed, Councilman Holloway made the motion for approval of the amendment, seconded by Councilwoman Cockrell. The motion passed without dissent.
And following a closed session at the end of its special meeting adjourned to in part to discuss “using CARES Act funds” and “specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice” no motions or announcements were made.
However, contacted by Royal Examiner Wednesday afternoon about where the Town stands if it receives a request from the County for documentation on the CARES Act funding prior to the Town being reimbursed for the money it has distributed, Tederick shed light on how things may proceed.
“The Town has the documentation for what has been spent, in abundance — we are in the business of properly maintaining records,” Tederick wrote in an email, adding that “because the County wants this documentation before cutting the check(s) to us, which the CARES Act DOES NOT require, we are complying regardless. In fact, Town staff are taking the time to make duplicate files for the County, so that it may review the documentation well before the December 30th deadline.”
On September 1st Tederick told county officials the Town had the documentation on its distribution of an estimated $970,000 of CARES-enabled benefits it was fronting to in-town businesses, leading Ham to wonder “what the issue is” with provision of those records.
In his September 9 email to Royal Examiner the interim town manager gave a hint at his perception of what the issue is. “It’s really unfortunate that the County is taking this position because it takes away all flexibility for the Town citizens and the Town government to address pandemic costs or issues in October, November and December.”
Regarding the Town Council’s related budget amendment vote last night, Tederick said that it deals with the 2nd round of CARES Act funding. “We plan to handle this round the same as the first. So, we see no issues other than the County going outside the scope of what the CARES Act requires,” he wrote, adding that “the County has until September 30, 2021 to submit records, so it’s ridiculous they are subjecting the Town citizens to this process, but again, we are complying.”
Back across town
And across town on September 8, with somewhat less intrigue the county supervisors with all members present unanimously approved two motions authorizing the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce to distribute a total of $250,000 in additional CARES Act funding to qualifying businesses, non-profits and individuals outside the town limits. Of that total, $200,000 will go to qualifying businesses and non-profits for COVID-19 related losses and $50,000 to individuals to pay back utility bills related to pandemic revenue shortfalls. The funds to keep individuals current with essential utility services comes from a CARES Act revenue stream of $413,020 committed to that use a staff summary indicated.
The authorization will be completed when the Chamber signs the presented draft Agreements prepared by the County legal staff. Interim County Attorney Ham told the supervisors that Chamber board and staff officers had reviewed the drafts and there appeared to be no issue with the draft agreements.
As Royal Examiner has noted in previous CARES Act funding coverage, as recipient municipalities, county governments are responsible to see that any money distributed to sub-jurisdiction municipalities is distributed by those municipalities according to federal guidelines. If it isn’t, the County is held financially liable for any funds found to have been distributed outside those federally prescribed pandemic impact guidelines.
At a post-closed session work session, the supervisors met incoming County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz, introduced by Interim and former WCDSS director Beth Reavis. The pair gave a detailed power point presentation on the DSS budget, staffing and programs in support of Reavis’s recent plea for upward staff salary adjustments to come into line with other regional DSS professionals in what can be an emotionally and workload-heavy job.
County Treasurer Jamie Spiker briefed the board on a mail scam attempting to utilize a County bank account to defraud citizens with the promise of an unexpected refund check from the county. She said thanks to the help of the bank it appeared no money had been lost as a result of the scam effort.
And during the work session, County Voter Registrar Carol Tobin introduced Assura Inc. CEO Karen Cole. Assura is handling growing voting cyber security issues in the run up to the November election – more on this story as information and time make available. The board also discussed formation of a Broadband Committee to deal with countywide wireless connections as remote learning becomes increasingly important during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis; as well as issues with Norfolk Southern Railroad on blocked county road-train track intersections.
Also discussed were issues with roadway law enforcement in the Linden Heights subdivision due to the absence of a “highway” designation on its private road system.
EDA loan committee member needed
The Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (FRWCEDA) is seeking a qualified citizen to serve on its USDA Microloan and IRP loan committee. This five-member committee oversees the FRWCEDA’s USDA loan program and works with the Board of Directors and staff to analyze applications and approve new loans. This committee member will be chosen by the FRWCEDA Board of Directors and will serve for a term of one year.
We are looking for a citizen of Front Royal and/or Warren County with experience in banking, finance or small business. The FRWCEDA practices and promotes equal opportunity and encourages all qualified individuals to apply. Interested parties should submit a resume or summary of relevant experience to Doug Parsons, Executive Director, at dparsons@wceda.com.
Those with questions may also contact us by phone at 540-635-2182.
County gets schools opening update; Social Services summary, mixed 911 staff result among other business
At the September 1 County Supervisors meeting, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger gave a detailed summary of the planning process to assure maximum safety for students and staff as the county’s public schools move toward their September 8th opening in the continuing COVID-2019 Coronavirus pandemic emergency response situation.
As of September 2, Warren County continued to be on the lower end of pandemic cases statewide, with 394 cases reported, 22 hospitalizations while holding at six deaths attributed to the 2019 strain of Coronavirus. Virginia as a whole has reported 122,542 cases with 2,641 deaths and 9,678 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 out of the nation’s 6.04 million cases and 184,083 deaths.
Ballenger cited social distancing plans for in-school aspects of the reopening and school bus transportation, along with virtual learning programs that will continue to be utilized in coming semester through a rotating school attendance system.
“I don’t think there was a school in the commonwealth that was ready for March 13th,” Ballenger said of the statewide Phase One Emergency Management restrictions leading to early school closings last semester. However, he assured county officials that will not be the case in the coming semester in which students will be required to produce results to achieve desired grading as everyone copes with an altered educational environment perhaps unprecedented in our lifetimes.
Interim County Social Services Director Beth Reavis presented a “Big Picture” overview of the county’s social assistance programs and situation, as well as notice that her successor as Social Services Director, Jon Martz, had been hired and this would likely be her final report as interim director.
Reavis made an impassioned plea that the County’s social services staff be included in future upward salary scale adjustments. She noted an overall trend of what she said was underpayment by as much as $20,000 less than comparable employees regionally, and even when compared in county to school system social workers. She presented numbers indicating Warren at the bottom of five neighboring counties in average employee salaries, from $20,000 and $17,000 less than Winchester City and Frederick County to $10,000 less than Shenandoah County and $4,000 less than Page County.
“These women and men face challenges and situations that most people can’t even imagine,” Reavis wrote in her report. It was a report noting a 10% rate of poverty among county residents, with 14% of the community’s children living in poverty.
Reavis reported that a bulk of county social services funding of $55.6 million for three essential programs serving 8500 “unduplicated residents” Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF came from the state or federal level, with a local match of $82,000 or .01%. Another $1 million was generated into other energy assistance, child care subsidies, foster care and adoption costs, with $3 million in administrative costs, including salaries, taking up the bulk of local funding expenses.
And speaking of salary scale adjustments, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office got a mixed result in its request for an upward salary scale adjustment for its 911 dispatcher staff budget with two new positions to be added this year.
On a motion by Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Delores Oates, the board unanimously approved two new positions in the current budget at a cost not to exceed $100,000, while delaying implementation of a requested salary scale adjustment from step 5 to 7 at a cost not to exceed $30,000. The board indicated a desire to identify revenue streams from which to hike the pay scales in the coming budget year, if not sooner, before committing to the pay scale increase.
“At least they’ll know its coming,” Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter said of the board’s desire to fund the pay scale hike.
The board did unanimously authorize the expenditure of an additional $200,000 in COVID-19 related emergency response staff expenditures, raising the authorized total pandemic related funding for county governmental emergency response to $500,000 from $300,000.
UPDATE: Tederick, Ham debate requested CARES funding documentation
An unexpected confrontation over legal accountability for the local distribution of federal CARES Act relief funding erupted during Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s update on Town business to the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, September 1st.
As Tederick summarized the Town distribution process and numbers on the first round of the Town’s distribution of its $1.2 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) money to what he estimated as about one hundred in-town businesses, in response to a question County Attorney Jason Ham injected issues he had with documents submitted for approval to Town staff included in a draft agreement as part of the Consent Agenda of Tuesday’s County Board meeting.
Ham recounted exchanges with Town Attorney Doug Napier on the wording of a proposed agreement, noting he had not heard back on suggested changes that were up for approval later in the meeting.
“Attorneys tend to deal in law, I tend to deal in reality,” Tederick said at one point attempting to differentiate the “playing field” at issue from his perspective. Asked later about that reference and whether the law wasn’t grounded in reality, Tederick indicated not in the case of what he termed “extraordinary, extra-legal, unnecessary documentation” as he was dealing with being requested by the interim county attorney in the referenced County-prepared draft agreement.
“My issue is with the bureaucratic process. It should be very simple – but the county attorney wants to make it erroneous,” Tederick said in a phone interview, repeating a word he used earlier in responding to Ham about the proposed agreement prepared by the county’s interim lead attorney scheduled for a vote as part of Tuesday’s Consent Agenda. As he did during his meeting report confrontation with Ham over the agreement, Tederick referenced an agreement drafted between two other municipalities he called a “template” for all other municipalities in the commonwealth.
That 2-1/3 page agreement is called the Kilmarnock Agreement.
During our subsequent phone conversation, Tederick took particular exception to a passage from a sentence on page 2 of the 3-1/2-page draft CARES agreement prepared by Ham, apparently with input from County Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall. That sentence is point one of a 13-point agreement directive.
“That the County will distribute to the Town the sum of $2,478,116 from the CRF funds distributed to the County (that is in Phases 1 and 2 totaling about $7 million in two increments of $3.5 million of which the Town receives $1.2 million each time based on relative populations), contingent upon the Town using such funds for expenses that are reimbursable under the Act,” Tederick cited, saying he believed the sentence should end there with a period.
Rather, he noted it continues, he believes unnecessarily, to add, “upon the Town providing documentation to the County sufficient to prove that such expenses are reimbursable and that the Town complies with all other applicable laws and County Requirements concerning the expenditure of the funds, including but not limited to requirements that will specify the timeline for the submission of such documentation by the Town, all as determined by the Deputy Emergency Coordinator in consultation with the County Attorney.”
Tederick complained that in the end, the County judgment brought to bear would be subjective, rather than objectively ascertained through the CARES Act guidelines.
“They want copies of all our records, they want canceled checks; they’re going to go through each record, each file to make a determination – then it’s subjective. All this time and effort for what a two-page document will satisfy. It’s absurd,” Tederick said of Ham’s additional page and a quarter to his preferred Kilmarnock Agreement.
Tederick insisted the Town was accepting liability for its CARES Act distribution without the additional legal verbiage. “The Kilmarnock Agreement was vetted June 5 … It is a template used across Virginia … If they want to play these games, play them … Council may not sign any of it – we may have to turn all the money back,” Tederick said of what he estimated during the meeting at about $970,000 thus far distributed in round one funding. However, he added his understanding was that Counties had to distribute some of their CARES funds to town municipalities within their jurisdiction.
“I’m not certain it’s legal that they can tell us how to spend it – We certify that we are liable but Mr. Ham makes it more complicated,” Tederick observed.
Asked if he thought Ham had gone rogue and was working outside the purview of the supervisors, Tederick replied, “You’ll have to ask him.”
Alerted by our cameraman that the board had come out of a three-hour closed session at 2:30 p.m. before re-adjourning to a work session, we returned from our initial work on this story to the Warren County Government Center (WCGC) to try and get an answer to that question. But with Ham departed for his home base office, following a two-item work session we asked County Board Chairman Walt Mabe if Ham had worked independently on the preparation of the agreement or received direction from the supervisors.
“He’s working with the board to make sure that the guidelines are being followed as to the way they are written. And we’re not trying to do anything outside the rules. And if we give it (the agreement) to the Town we get some sort of protection to make sure that if they do something wrong, we don’t have to pay for it. It could come back to us, and we don’t want that to happen.
“He’s doing nothing ‘out of school’,” Mabe said of the interim county attorney’s work on the draft agreement.
As Royal Examiner has noted in previous CARES Act funding coverage, as recipient municipalities, County’s are responsible to see that any money given to sub-jurisdiction municipalities for distribution is spent according to federal guidelines. If it isn’t, the County is held financially liable for any funds found to have been distributed outside federally prescribed guidelines.
Asked to react to Tederick’s assertion the Town might not sign the current draft agreement, potentially tanking the two municipalities CARES distribution arrangement, Mabe said, “I can’t comment on that one because you just listened to both sides of the communication that was going on (during the meeting). We’re not asking for anything we’re not doing ourselves,” Mabe said, echoing an earlier observation from County Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall.
When asked about Tederick’s expressed preference for the Kilmarnock Agreement he called a “template” model for other jurisdictions in CARES Act grant sharing, Mabe questioned the accuracy or context of that statewide usage assertion. He also observed that the Kilmarnock Agreement had been introduced into the County-Town CARES funding discussion by Interim County Attorney Ham.
As a consequence of the meeting discussion both that proposed County-Town agreement and one between the County and the Chamber of Commerce regarding the Chamber’s role in facilitating distribution of the CARES money locally, was removed from the agenda for further discussion. Ham worried that if no more progress toward a mutually acceptable agreement was made in the next two weeks than had been in the run-up to the September 1st meeting, both municipalities could be facing issues with necessary compliance time-frames for the CARES Act distribution. As Mabe and Supervisor Delores Oates explained to this reporter following Monday’s work session, municipalities have until September 30 to distribute first round CARES grants, and to December 30 for distribution of round two grant funds.
See the referenced and sometimes volatile exchanges between county legal and town administrative staffs beginning about two minutes into Tederick’s report in this Royal Examiner video:
County appoints Jon Martz as Director of Social Services
Interim County Administrator Dr. Edwin C. Daley today announced the appointment of Jon Martz as the new Director of the Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS), effective September 8, 2020. Mr. Martz is currently employed as the New Kent County DSS Director, and his appointment follows outgoing Interim DSS Director H. Elizabeth “Beth” Reavis, who was appointed as Interim Director following the departure of DeAnna Cheatham on July 8, 2020.
Mr. Martz holds a B.A. in History from Mary Baldwin College and has more than 13 years of experience with the Virginia DSS. He began his DSS career in 2007 with the City of Richmond as a Child Care Case Manager. During his career in Richmond, Henrico, and New Kent, Mr. Martz also served as Intensive Case Manager, Job Developer, Benefit Programs Supervisor, Interim Director, and Director. Mr. Martz has served as Director for New Kent since November 2014.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe said, “We are very excited about the addition of Jon to our staff. He has an excellent background with more than 13 years of progressively responsible work in social services. We had hoped to find someone with exceptional interpersonal skills and a strong background in dealing with state, local, and community agencies, and we believe we have that in Jon and more. His enthusiasm is clearly evident for not only social services and the clients we serve, but also for becoming a part of the Warren County community. We feel very confident that Jon will guide the Department forward in a positive manner and be an active and engaged member of the community.”
Mr. Martz said, “The Warren County Department of Social Services is a committed community partner seeking to strengthen, support and empower families. I am excited, honored and humbled for the opportunity to work alongside our dedicated staff members as we strive to deliver client-centered, community-focused programming in a safe and welcoming environment.”
Interim County Administrator Dr. Daley added, “I would like to thank Beth Reavis for her service as Interim Director. Her experience and wealth of knowledge of the Virginia social services system has been an invaluable asset and allowed the Department to continue functioning at the high level of service expected of our agency without skipping a beat.”
The Warren County DSS is located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 100, telephone (540) 635-3967. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
