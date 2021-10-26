Couple conflicts: 3 common arguments and what to do about them

Are you having the same fight with your partner over and over again? It’s normal for couples to disagree from time to time, and arguments can lead to positive changes when handled constructively. Here’s how to address some issues that couples commonly fight about.

1. Money

It’s not unusual for couples to argue about each other’s spending habits. To address this area of contention, sit down with your partner when you’re both feeling calm and make a list of all the things you spend your money on. Then, set an objective, such as paying off a shared debt or saving for a major purchase. Once you’ve agreed on mutual goals, create a budget to help you achieve them.

2. Sex

Intimacy is a key component of any romantic relationship. Though it’s normal for partners to have different libidos, mismatched sex drives can lead to frustration and misunderstandings. It’s important to have an open and honest conversation about your sexual expectations. Agree on a frequency you can both live with and schedule sex dates. If you need help discussing the issue, consider talking to a qualified sex therapist.

3. Chores

To avoid constantly bickering about who takes care of the household tasks in a relationship, make a list of all the chores that need to get done and divide them up equally. Determine who will do what jobs and when they’ll be completed. If you can’t agree on who should perform a particularly unpleasant task, consider hiring someone to do it for you.

Remember, never run away from an argument. If things get heated, take some time to cool off, but always come back and work through the issue. Your relationship will be stronger for it.