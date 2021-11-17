State News
Court of Appeals of Virginia denies appeal by James Fields of convictions after he ran a car into a group of pedestrians in Charlottesville killing one and injuring others
RICHMOND (November 16, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring and his team have successfully defended the convictions of James Fields, who was convicted of running his car into a group of pedestrians during the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville killing one and injuring others. In a unanimous decision issued this morning, the Court of Appeals of Virginia rejected efforts by Fields to overturn his convictions.
“We will never forget the mayhem, violence, hate, and death that white supremacists brought to Charlottesville for their Unite the Right Rally, and we must ensure that every individual who broke the law or incited violence on that fateful day is brought to justice,” said Attorney General Herring. “My team and I will continue to do everything we can to put a stop to the white supremacist violence that we are seeing in the Commonwealth and across the country, and I will hold any racist or white supremacist accountable if they act on their hate.”
In December 2018, a jury found Fields guilty of one count of first-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. Following the guilty verdicts, Fields was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years and an additional fine.
“Appellate review of criminal convictions is an important part of the legal process and our office is pleased that all of Mr. Fields convictions and sentences were unanimously affirmed. I want to thank Attorney General Herring and his team for all of their hard work and dedication on this important case,” said Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania.
State News
Attorney General Herring holds gas station accountable for price gouging
RICHMOND (November 17, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is holding Richmond-based 7HC Inc. d/b/a 7 Heaven BP accountable for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act. The agreement relates to allegations that the gas station on Williamsburg Road in Richmond charged unconscionable prices on gasoline, a necessary good, after Governor Northam declared a state of emergency on May 11, 2021, in response to a temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies motor fuels and other petroleum-based products to a large portion of the east coast.
This is the third enforcement action Attorney General Herring has taken regarding price gouging following the Colonial Pipeline emergency. Additionally, he has taken enforcement actions against price gouging in relation to the state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s unfortunate that bad actors will take advantage of emergencies, natural disasters, or other times of crisis just to line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Herring. “My Consumer Protection Section has been committed to pursuing and investigating allegations of possible price gouging, and we will continue to take action against those businesses that have preyed on consumers and overcharged during an emergency. Virginians should never have to worry about paying too much for gas and other necessary goods during a crisis when they are focused on taking care of themselves and their families.”
Attorney General Herring’s complaint alleges that, during the ten days immediately preceding the Governor’s emergency declaration, the gas station was charging $2.649 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, $3.199 per gallon for plus (midgrade) fuel, and $3.549 per gallon for premium unleaded fuel. Then, in the evening of May 11, immediately after the state of emergency was declared, the business elevated its prices on all grades of gallons of gasoline several times – eventually topping out at $6.99 per gallon on regular and premium gasoline. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Under the terms of the settlement, 7 Heaven BP agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,000 in attorneys’ fees and has distributed $2,858.70 in refunds to 152 consumers through credit card reimbursements and direct cash refunds. Consumers who purchased gasoline from 7 Heaven BP on May 11, and who have not received a refund, should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section. Complaints should include documentation of the purchase and be submitted to the Attorney General’s Office by no later than February 22, 2022.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Richmond City Circuit Court.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel they should file complaints with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
State News
October Revenue Collections Increased 15.6 Percent in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam announced on November 12, 2021, that general fund revenues grew 15.6 percent in October, driven by impressive growth in payroll withholding and sales tax collections.
“We are excited to see increased revenue collections once again,” said Governor Northam. “This continued growth is a reflection of the Commonwealth’s responsible fiscal management—our smart investments continue to pay off for Virginians.”
Collections of payroll withholding taxes grew 9.8 percent in October. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting September sales, rose 12.2 percent in October. Collections of wills, suits, deeds, and contracts were $55.8 million in October, compared with $59.9 million in October of last year, a 6.8 percent decrease and the first decrease in 14 months.
“Despite strong headwinds during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 due to the Delta variant, supply chain issues, and inflationary pressures, October’s positive revenue growth continues to demonstrate Virginia’s economy is on a solid path toward recovery,” said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores.
On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections grew 11.8 percent, ahead of the annual forecast of an 8.0 percent decrease. Collections of payroll withholding taxes—62 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 9.7 percent, ahead of the annual forecast of 1.7 percent growth. Sales tax collections—17 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 15.4 percent through October, ahead of the annual forecast calling for a 4.2 percent decline.
The Joint Advisory Board of Economists met on October 13 to assess recent economic developments and the economic outlook for the current and next biennium. The Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates will meet on November 22 to evaluate both the Joint Advisory Board of Economists’ economic recommendations and revenue collections through October. The Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates members’ recommendations will be incorporated into the general fund revenue forecast to be released on December 16 when the Governor meets with the General Assembly money committees.
The full report is available here.
State News
Governor Northam announces 83 percent of adults have been vaccinated, 75 percent fully vaccinated
On November 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than 83 percent of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 12 million doses have been administered.
“The vaccine is more accessible than ever thanks to the hard work of medical professionals, with everyone ages 5 and above now eligible and booster shots available for adults,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia ranks 10th among all states and 1st in the South in the percent of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19—so many Virginians have done their part to make our Commonwealth a safer place.”
“Thanks to the efforts of our agency partners and countless public health professionals, as well as a robust campaign to spread awareness about the vaccine’s potential to save lives, Virginia’s vaccination rate, continues to outpace the national average, leading the way in protecting people from COVID-19,” said Virginia state vaccination liaison Dr. Danny Avula. “This is an important milestone that has been months in the making, and with the recent authorizations for booster doses and a vaccine for children ages 5-11, the Virginia Department of Health will continue to ensure that vaccines are available.”
As of November 12th, vaccination statistics in Virginia include the following:
• 11,653,636 total doses administered.
• 5,384,942 people have been fully vaccinated.
• 5,999,368 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
• 58,304 5-11-year-olds have received their first dose of the vaccine.
• 75 percent of adults and 63.1 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.
• 83.4 percent of adults and 70.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
• 644,949 people have been vaccinated with a third dose/booster shot.
Everyone age 5 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Residents can find local community vaccination centers and other providers that offer free vaccines at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. At community vaccination centers, appointments are strongly encouraged to obtain a vaccine from the person’s preferred manufacturer and to avoid extended wait times. However, walk-ins are still welcome.
State News
Governor-Elect Youngkin announces transition steering committee
FALLS CHURCH, VA – Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin of the Commonwealth of Virginia today announced key members of his Transition Steering committee that will help lay the foundation for the Youngkin administration to begin delivering on its promises on Day One.
“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, we can’t operate on government time,” said Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin. “We’re going to do things differently. That’s why this incredible transition team represents various backgrounds—business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and most importantly, parents—who will bring an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and never settles.”
The Governor-Elect’s Transition Steering Committee will be led by Transition Director Jeff Goettman, and co-chaired by the Honorable Kay Coles James and the Honorable Senator Steve Newman.
The Office of Governor-Elect Youngkin Transition Steering Committee includes representation from job creators and business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and parents from across the Commonwealth that will provide fresh and unique insights into the problems facing the Commonwealth and the solutions that will make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family:
• Melissa Ball of Hanover County;
• Delegate Kathy Byron of Bedford County;
• Lindsey Burke of Fairfax County;
• Rooz Dadabhoy of Henrico County;
• Dr. Nancy Dye of the City of Roanoke;
• Brad Hobbs of the City of Virginia Beach;
• Former Secretary Aubrey Lane of the City of Virginia Beach;
• Former Secretary Robert Martinez of the City of Norfolk;
• Tian Olson of Fairfax County;
• Tim Parrish of Prince William County;
• Sheriff Hank Partin of Montgomery County; and
• Town Council Member Amanda Pillion of the Town of Abingdon.
Governor-Elect Youngkin will also be advised by four former governors of Virginia as Honorary Co-Chairs: the Honorable Robert F. McDonnell; the Honorable James S. Gilmore, III; the Honorable George F. Allen; and the Honorable L. Douglas Wilder.
Goettman most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Youngkin for Governor campaign. Prior to his role on the campaign, Goettman served as a Counselor for Domestic Finance at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Export-Import Bank of the United States.
James is the president and founder of the Gloucester Institute, a leadership training center for young African Americans, and served as president of the Heritage Foundation between 2018 and 2021, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under President George W. Bush, and as Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources under Governor George Allen.
Newman represents Virginia’s 23rd District in the Virginia State Senate and serves as Vice President and as a member of the Board of Directors of Delta Star, Inc.
The Office of Governor-Elect Youngkin previously launched its transition website and application portal at www.youngkintransition.com. Applicants who wish to serve the Commonwealth in the Youngkin administration must apply online.
State News
Virginia processes record cargo volume with fluidity as fall’s surge continues
Cargo volumes are surging this fall at The Port of Virginia® as the port processed more than 318,000 TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) in October and in doing so set a new single-month volume record. October was the third consecutive month of TEU volumes in excess of 305,000 units.
“This is a strong run of volume and our operation, the team behind it and our labor partners are performing at a very high level,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We are handling record volumes with no congestion issues. The productivity at our berths, gates and rail ramps is exceptional right now and we are delivering real value to our customers and the cargo owners choosing The Port of Virginia.”
Loaded imports and exports are helping drive the surge. Since August, the port has processed 444,600-loaded import TEUs, which is an increase of 19 percent when compared with last year; export loads totaled 254,600 TEUs, an increase of nearly 9 percent.
To see the port’s operational metrics on productivity at the berth, rail ramp and truck gates, click here.
“We are growing in multiple areas and the key to continuing this trend is to emphasize delivery of service and market the port for its all of its capabilities,” Edwards said. “There is no congestion here and the industry is taking note of our effort to ensure consistency across the operation.”
With two reporting months left in 2021, the port’s TEU volume is 2.9 million TEUs, an increase of 633,403 units (+28%) vs. the same period last year. Five months through fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 20, 2022), total TEU volume is 1.22 million, up 225,817 units (+23%) vs the same period in fiscal year 2021.
“We don’t foresee a slowdown because the long-term challenges to the supply chain are going to be there for some time,” Edwards said. “What we are seeing are more and more cargo owners working with their ocean carriers to diversify their supply chains and The Port of Virginia is very high on their list of considerations. Our goal is to exceed their expectations, maintain our efficiency and demonstrate to them the value of doing business here.”
October Cargo Snapshot (2021 vs. 2020)
- Total TEUs – 318,482, up 16.1%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 88,710, up 6%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 148,212, up 12.5%
- Total Containers – 176,964, up 18.2%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,588, down 5.9%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 11,123, up 83.8%
- Total Rail Containers – 55,472, up 19%
- Total Truck Containers – 114,514, up 17.3%
- Total Barge Containers – 6,978 up, 28.3%
State News
Virginia Council on Women’s 11th Annual High School Essay Contest begins
Governor Ralph Northam, First Lady Pamela Northam, and the Virginia Council on Women today invited high school students who identify as female to enter the 11th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Healthcare essay contest.
“Every year this contest inspires young women to become the next generation of doctors, nurses, engineers, and more,” said Governor Northam. “This is a great opportunity for students to explore their passions and open new doors in high-demand fields.”
The Virginia Council on Women launched the STEM Essay Contest in 2012 with 170 participants from across the Commonwealth submitting essays focusing on their vision for pursuing a STEM career. In the first year of the contest, the Council raised $10,000 and awarded three scholarships. Now, in its eleventh year, the Council has awarded approximately $200,000 in scholarships. In 2020, as the Council prepared to launch the 10th Annual STEM Essay Contest, it broadened the definition of STEM to STEAM-H to be more inclusive of the intersection between STEM and the Arts. Last year, the Council received more than 200 essay submissions, and thanks to the generosity of sponsors, awarded $14,250 in scholarships to ten Virginia students.
“Getting students interested in STEAM-H is just a small piece of the puzzle,” said Da’Shaun Joseph, Virginia Council on Women STEAM-H Essay Contest Chair. “We have to keep them engaged and valued throughout their entire academic journey, including pre and post-education.”
The Council will award scholarships to qualifying high school seniors who plan to pursue a STEAM-H career at a community college, four-year college or university, trade or technical school, online, and/or through certificated STEAM-H oriented courses. The 11th annual contest will award one merit-based and one need-based scholarship in each of five geographic regions across the Commonwealth. Merit-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted. Need-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted and the individual’s self-identified financial need. Award amounts may vary and are determined by the Council annually.
To be eligible, you must identify as female, be a Virginia high school senior, and must hold at least a 3.0 GPA for the merit-based awards and a 2.5 GPA for the need-based scholarships. Applications and guidelines are available online here.
Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022. Essays will be judged by a panel of Council members and individuals who represent STEAM-H fields. Winners will be notified in March 2022. The scholarship awards will be presented in the spring of 2022.
The purpose of the Virginia Council on Women is to identify ways in which women can reach their full potential and make their full contribution to society and the Commonwealth. The Council has initiated several projects to meet this goal, including the annual STEAM-H Essay Contest for high school seniors. Find additional information about the Council and available sponsorship opportunities here.
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 0
46/27°F
48/34°F