COVID-19 Numbers in Maryland and Region Surge Amid Decline in Preventive Measures
Maryland is seeing a surge in COVID cases that mirrors national trends — and experts say it might continue as the state heads into respiratory disease season and some residents take lax approaches to preventive measures.
The rate of reported COVID-19 cases in the state saw an uptick during September. Sept. 11 saw the highest recorded case rate in Maryland, with 6.64 cases per 100,000 people. Case rates have seen a gradual decline since then but are still sitting above rates during the summer months.
Before last month, the last time that case rates in the state were above 5 cases per 100,000 residents was in March.
Data from the Maryland Department of Health shows that in September 2022, reported COVID-19 infection rates ranged from 12.08 to 17.06 cases per 100,000 residents. Case rates last month ranged from 4.54 to 6.64 cases per 100,000 people, meaning this year’s numbers look better than last year’s.
But Kate McPhaul, an associate research professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health, said the prevalence of testing is lower now than earlier in the pandemic.
Amid the September surge, President Joe Biden’s administration also announced last week that it is appropriating $600 million to companies that produce COVID-19 testing kits to boost the number of tests manufactured in the nation.
The same day, the administration announced that all households in the country can request four free rapid-testing kits through covid.gov/tests. Free COVID-19 tests previously were available via mail from January 2022 until June of this year.
McPhaul warned that despite a resurgence in testing options, current case numbers may not be entirely accurate because fewer people overall are testing, and milder cases have likely not all been reported to the state.
However, there’s a general indication that there has been a surge in recent weeks, including through anecdotal evidence, she said.
This fall surge indicates that COVID-19 could be showing signs of spiking seasonally, McPhaul said, but since it is still a relatively new virus, predicting its behavior is difficult.
In line with the surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Maryland have also increased between the start of summer and now, state health department data shows.
These upticks will likely continue in the coming months, according to Kristen Coleman, an assistant professor at the University of Maryland’s public health school.
Coleman said reinstating preventive measures like masking and air filtration in public spaces, classrooms, and more could help keep the surge at bay.
“I expect that (cases) will continue to climb,” Coleman said. “This fall, because of the uptick, I do see more people masking, but certainly not as many as in the beginning of the pandemic.”
A poll by the business intelligence company Morning Consult in May showed that only 24% of all United States adults were “very” concerned about COVID-19. It’s a number that’s steadily declined since the start of the pandemic. In April 2020, comparatively, 65% of adults told Morning Consult they were “very concerned.”
For McPhaul, this decline in concern is evident through a drop in people masking and seeking out the most recent booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“People want the pandemic to be over with, and to me right now, it seems like there's a bit of a disconnect with the COVID rate going up. A lot of the behaviors that mitigate getting sick kind of don't seem to be happening,” McPhaul said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-September approved an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets newer variants that have been fueling a rise in cases. But this booster has not been widely administered, McPhaul said.
Only 24% of Maryland’s population has received an updated bivalent booster vaccine at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Additional tracking shows that few residents in the region and nationally have received the most recent booster dose.
In addition to the case surge in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are also seeing similar trends and similar attitudes when it comes to masking and vaccines.
Between the beginning of August and mid-September, Virginia’s Department of Health recorded an uptick in reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19. In all except four of Virginia’s 139 counties and independent cities, fewer than 25% of residents have received all the CDC-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the department.
Numbers across the past month in Washington, D.C., also align with national trends. The rate of weekly reported cases per 100,000 city residents saw a steady uptick from 11.7 cases on Aug. 19 to 33.6 cases on Sept. 9, according to DC Health.
As cases may continue rising in the region, McPhaul encouraged area residents to think about preventive measures in their communities, including masking around high-risk individuals and getting vaccinated against respiratory diseases like COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and the flu.
“I think people just need to get that person in their head that they're protecting,” she said. “All of that stuff that we were promoting during the pandemic can continue to be utilized in the prevention of all of the airborne infections.”
By SHIFRA DAYAK
Capital News Service
Distractions in the Classroom: School Districts Sue Social Media Giants Over Mental Health Crisis
A “boring and pointless” education.
That’s what students at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head, in Charles County, tell their English teacher Nicholas Gray they’re receiving while they distract themselves with TikTok videos, “snaps” on Snapchat, and endless scrolls through Instagram during class.
“It is difficult to convince [students] that learning is more impactful and important than the brand new video that will entertain them,” Gray said.
With that thought in mind, Charles County this month joined nine other Maryland school districts in a lawsuit against the world’s social media giants: Google, Meta, ByteDance, and Snap Inc. Other school districts in the state that have joined the court action are Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Talbot.
“Hopefully, this lawsuit provides pressure for some action in terms of how to better create products that are geared to children,” said Maria Navarro, superintendent of Charles County Public Schools.
A classroom distraction
The lawsuit accused several social media platforms of targeting and manipulating youth so they stay engaged for excessive amounts of time – and that’s exactly what educators see in Charles County classrooms.
“(Social media is) a huge distraction in our schools and in our classrooms,” said Cheryl Davis, principal of Henry E. Lackey High School.
The teachers do their part to plan effective instructional uses for technology in the classroom, Davis said, but personal devices get in the way.
Gray said he prohibits the use of cell phones during instructional times and tries to create engaging lessons so that students will not be tempted to use their devices or go on social media. However, he said, the biggest problem plaguing his students is self-control and their failure to regulate personal behavior.
“Students are lacking the ability to express their emotions in a positive way,” Davis said. “We see a lot more negative expressions.”
Students have gotten more angry and aggressive, Davis said. In a developmental part of their lives, they often fail to pause for a moment and look for resources or constructive ways to express their emotions.
“There is no respite,” Gray said. “Students leave for the day, and the talking/anger continues onto Instagram or Snapchat, and then the students come to school upset over what is on social media.”
Several Charles County educators said more physical altercations have occurred because of social media conflicts.
“Snapchat scares me,” said Brian Street, a father of two Piccowaxen middle schoolers. “I’ve seen several fights at school on Snapchat.”
On top of that, two staff members at St. Charles High School were injured Thursday after they intervened in a physical altercation between students that started over a social media post, according to a letter that Principal Tammika Little sent out to parents.
“Please monitor your child’s electronic devices and social media accounts,” Little said.
The mental health impact
Not surprisingly, school officials in Charles County and elsewhere are alarmed at how social media affects child development and mental health. That concern is also reflected in the lawsuit, which alleges that companies are aware of the negative impacts the platforms have on children’s mental health, but they choose to prioritize profit.
Students go through developmental changes from elementary school to middle school, where their focus shifts from their parents to their peer group. Navarro said this is when children start pushing their own boundaries and understanding how to become an adult.
As students become more self-sufficient, they begin building confidence – but social media usage during this stage can interrupt a child’s growth, Navarro said.
“A fake reality, at those pivotal developmental ages, has more of an impact on behavioral health,” Navarro said. “It also isolates you.”
Navarro said social media augments the insecurities children face at pivotal ages, and research seems to prove that point. Researchers at Facebook found that Instagram, in 2021, made one in three girls feel worse about their bodies, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic further isolated children and left many in a more fragile mental state. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14.
Charles County educators said social media contributes to the mental health crises that some young people endure. Inappropriate social media interactions continue to create disruptions in the buildings all over the county because children these ages are not developmentally ready for the responsibility, Davis said.
“Students lack the maturity to be able to handle social media,” Davis said.
That being the case, Davis said schools must make mental health a priority, or else their true purpose will not be achieved.
“We are here to educate students,” Davis said. “If students are not in the right mindset, then it’s much more difficult for them to access education.”
Searching for solutions
While voicing support for the lawsuit, Charles County educators are looking elsewhere for more prompt solutions to the problems social media causes in the classroom.
Davis pushed for parents to be a part of the solution.
“You pay for the phone, you own the phone, put some apps on there that allow you to control access,” Davis said.
Parents should be monitoring their kids’ devices to make sure they’re safe, Davis said, and it is not just her who feels this way.
“It’s not a school thing, it’s a parent thing,” Street said.
He said that while he does monitor his kids’ social media usage, it is the parents’ decision on how active they want to be in controlling it.
Navarro said CCPS has many resources for parents to learn how to be tech-savvy so they know how to keep their children safe. In addition to limiting screen time, she said parents should be encouraging their kids to physically play, talk, and participate in sports and extracurricular activities with other kids.
Navarro said that allowing children to have devices is a parent’s choice.
“My job is to inform and educate them about the implications of those decisions,” Navarro said. She said she wants students to reach their full potential, but right now, social media makes it harder for them to do that.
That’s where the lawsuit could help.
Navarro said that if the district gets any compensation from this lawsuit, the school system intends to expand resources for the growing needs of behavioral health.
And even in these early stages, Navarro said, the lawsuit serves an important purpose.
“It sends a message,” she said.
The message is that everyone – from social media companies to educators to parents to students – must be alert to the harm that social media can do to young people.
By CHRISTINA WALKER
Capital News Service
Speaker Fight Fallout: Pelosi, Maryland’s Hoyer Lose Capitol Hideaways
Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-California, were evicted Tuesday from their United States Capitol hideaway offices in the aftermath of the ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The ejection of Hoyer and Pelosi from their hideaway offices was one of the first acts of the new interim speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina.
Hoyer’s communications team confirmed reports that he was ordered out of his hideaway but declined any further comment on the matter in a statement to Capital News Service.
A veteran of the House since 1981, Hoyer twice has served as House majority leader: from 2007 until 2011 and from 2019 until January of this year.
Pelosi, who was speaker until January when the Republican majority took charge, was not able to move her things out of her hideaway herself because she was in California for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s funeral. Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history, died last week at age 90.
“Office space doesn’t matter to me, but it seems to be important to them,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter let’s hope they get to work on what’s truly important for the American people.”
“Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time, ” she said.
The former speaker said the “eviction is a sharp departure from tradition” and noted that she gave former speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Illinois, “a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished.”
However, Pelosi deviated from custom as well when she was speaker and revoked Mike Pence’s House office space while he was the vice president, instead giving it to the White House legislative affairs team.
Both Pelosi and Hoyer occupied large suites of offices in the Capitol when they were in their leadership posts.
Capitol hideaways became a tradition and treasured perk as Congress expanded in size and lawmakers desired more space and privacy to conduct their work. All current senior lawmakers have their own assigned hideaways, but the location of these offices is meant to be kept secret, as is who works in each one.
These discreet offices – behind unmarked doors – are often used by lawmakers to meet with staff and colleagues, to find a quiet place to rest, or to speak about delicate matters without fear of being overheard. Hideaways have become less secret in recent years as some senators and House members have allowed their staff to work and hold small meetings in private spaces.
Hoyer and Pelosi will continue to maintain their larger offices in the Longworth House Office Building across from the Capitol.
By PARKER LEIPZIG
Capital News Service
Maryland’s push to phase out gas-powered car sales by 2035
When Andrea Crooms drove her rental electric vehicle (EV) to a meeting she was late to in Calvert County, she knew there were electric vehicle chargers that took a long time to charge along her route but did not want to spend five to 10 minutes finding adequate charging. Instead, she had to find a charger near her house.
“There’s lots of dead zones,” Crooms, the director of the Prince George’s County Department of the Environment, said. “The level of planning that you have to do to drive across the state right now is not really reasonable.”
Maryland’s Advanced Clean Car Regulations took effect on Sept. 18 in response to Gov. Wes Moore’s announcement of his support to phase out gas-powered passenger car and light-truck sales by 2035.
The regulation is similar to California’s ban to get rid of gas-powered cars in the next 15 years.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the state has seen an increase in electric vehicles every year. However, counties across Maryland are struggling to develop the charging infrastructure the growth requires.
There are 81,000 registered electric vehicles in Maryland, though MDOT plans to have at least 300,000 registered electric vehicles by 2025, Deron Lovaas, chief of environment and sustainable transportation at MDOT, told Capital News Service. To help with the increase, the state is working with local jurisdictions on a tool that maps existing charging stations and where new charging stations can be built.
Over the last five years, EV registrations in Maryland have increased by 742% from August 2017 to August 2023, Jim Joyner, a spokesperson with MDOT, said in an email. Montgomery County has the most electric vehicles registered, and Somerset has the least EVs as of August 2023.
In Maryland, there are over 1,400 EV charging stations with almost 4,000 charging ports, 819 of which are DC fast-charging ports, the quickest and most powerful option, Joyner said. Baltimore City has the most EV charging stations, and Dorchester County has the least.
“There’s a dance that has to happen between the vehicles out there and charging infrastructure,” Lovaas said. “People have to feel like they can charge reliably across Maryland’s road network.”
In Montgomery County, 3% of vehicles in the county are electric, but 15% of all newly registered vehicles have been electric over the last 12 months, Brian Booher, the senior planning specialist for zero emissions for the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, said.
The department offers benefits for people who purchase an electric vehicle and is also working to expand EV charging, Booher said.
At-home charging and the reliability of chargers are the county’s biggest challenges.
“This electric vehicle revolution is happening,” Booher said. “We’re going to need to be proactive in making sure that there’s enough charging infrastructure.”
Howard County is working to increase EV charging stations in future homes and multi-residential units, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said, with a goal of at least one EV charging station for every 25 units.
The county has a goal to increase public charging to 400 charging stations by 2030 and expand to 2,600 chargers by 2045, Ball said and is working on a geographic information system to identify areas that lack adequate access to charging stations.
“We’re trying to make sure that we are having the diversity level of charging,” Ball said. “It’s going to be a balancing act from what we have in place now and what our energy goals are.”
Prince George’s County is focused on making public facilities a place to charge, Crooms said. One of the challenges is working with the private sector for private charging.
In 2021, P.G. County passed a law that requires gas stations to have EV charging stations if they do not already have zoning approval, Crooms said. Another law requires new buildings and multi-unit housing with parking garages and spaces to have EV charging.
“We have such a diverse group of folks,” Crooms said. “Figuring out how charging is going to be fair and equitable in those areas where we have renters or where we have folks who simply don’t have a dedicated parking space is complicated.”
Frederick County encourages residents to take advantage of state and federal incentives, Dawn Ashbacher, climate and energy manager at Frederick County, said. The county can help residents connect to resources.
The county updated its ordinance to require new homes to have EV charging, Ashbacher said. Part of the issue is charging at multi-unit housing, existing buildings, and disadvantaged communities.
The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, gives states funding for charging infrastructure across highways, Lovaas said. The state will receive $57.5 million over the next five years to improve charging across the state.
“We’re going to see a lot more infrastructure built,” Booher said. “It’s going to make the reality of owning an electric vehicle possible for a lot of people.”
By Ilana Williams
Capital News Service
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Found Guilty
Scott Ziegler Faces Potential Jail Time for Retaliatory Teacher Firing.
A turn of events in Loudoun County as a jury declares Scott Ziegler, the former Loudoun County Superintendent, guilty. Ziegler was charged with a class one misdemeanor, specifically for the retaliatory termination of a school teacher.
The trial, which caught the attention of many, has been the subject of numerous discussions, given the implications it has for school governance and the potential consequences of mismanagement. Facing the weight of the jury’s decision, Ziegler might have to serve up to a year in jail or be liable to pay a fine of $2,500. His fate will be sealed on January 4th, 2024, when the court is scheduled to announce his sentence.
Loudoun County Public Schools and its School Board were unfortunately thrust into the media’s glare nearly two years ago, not for achievements, but controversies. The missteps and oversight from the school’s management resulted in what many believe was an unfair firing of a passionate and devoted school teacher, Erin Brooks. The trial and subsequent guilty verdict have offered a semblance of closure and justice to Brooks and those who supported her.
Attorney General Jason Miyares shared his perspective on the outcome, stating, “Justice has finally been served in Loudoun County. […] Today, my office brought a measure of justice for Erin Brooks.” Miyares further expressed gratitude for the jury’s decision and assured that his office would consistently stand as an advocate for victims, striving for justice and fairness.
The Loudoun County case, with its intricacies and implications, has been a stark reminder of the necessity for transparent and just governance in educational institutions. The outcome serves as a precedent, emphasizing the importance of accountability at every level of the educational system. As the community awaits the sentencing in January, many hope this verdict will pave the way for more equitable and just actions in schools across the country.
Judge Blocks Parts of New Maryland Gun Law That Goes Into Effect Sunday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A federal court judge Friday blocked parts of a new Maryland law that limits areas where gun owners in Maryland are allowed to carry concealed or open-wear firearms just as it was set to go into effect on Sunday.
The Maryland Gun Safety Act of 2023 prevents gun owners from taking firearms into schools, hospitals, government buildings, businesses selling alcohol or cannabis, stadiums, museums, racetracks, and video lottery facilities.
However, in a lawsuit opposing the legislation filed in the U.S. District Court for Maryland, Judge George Levi Russell III issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the provisions pertaining to where alcohol is sold, near public demonstrations, and in private establishments without the owner’s consent. The suit was filed by Susannah Kipke of Pasadena, the wife of Del. Nicholaus Kipke, R-Anne Arundel, and the Maryland Rifle and Pistol Association.
The ruling means that gun owners may continue to carry their weapons in bars, restaurants, demonstrations, and on private property without the owners’ consent as the lawsuit progresses.
“Today’s injunction is a win for public safety in Maryland,” said Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, R-Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Cecil. “Maryland Democrats continue to pass unconstitutional laws to strip away the rights of law-abiding citizens while trying to pass it off as public safety legislation.”
The portion of the law that was blocked requires business owners to give express permission or a clear and conspicuous sign indicating that firearms are allowed on the property. The injunction reverts back to the previous law, in which businesses would have to state if they ban firearms.
“There needs to be a clear line where guns are and are not allowed in public,” said Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher, D-Montgomery, who sponsored the law, which began as the bill SB1. “Senate Bill One (The Maryland Gun Safety Act) clearly delineates between the places where firearms are allowed and where firearms are not allowed.”
Waldstreicher referred reporters to the state Attorney General’s Office for comments on the judge’s ruling.
“We are pleased that the court upheld many of SB 1’s common-sense provisions aimed at keeping Marylanders safe from the scourge of gun violence. The Office of the Attorney General will continue to vigorously defend all provisions of SB 1,” said Jennifer Donelan, a spokesperson for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.
The remainder of the bill will go into effect as planned on Sunday. Certain individuals are exempt from the law, including law enforcement, members of the U.S. Armed Forces, an employee of an armored car company, or a person who has retired as a law enforcement official in good standing from a law enforcement agency.
The bill was prompted by The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen. That ruling rendered Maryland’s previous concealed carry law unconstitutional.
The court’s 6-3 decision in Bruen overturned a New York gun law requiring “proper cause” to obtain a license to carry concealed weapons in public places, declaring it unconstitutional.
Waldstreicher’s bill was written to fit the restraints outlined in the Bruen decision and is part of Gov. Wes Moore’s “all-of-the-above” approach to public safety, he said.
“The Supreme Court’s decision in Bruen really weakened what was a strong concealed-carry permitting law in Maryland,” said Ellen Ginsberg, a volunteer state legislative lead for the Moms Demand Action Maryland. “This is a really important step to make sure that Marylanders and families in Maryland have places where they can meet and gather without the risk of a firearm changing their lives forever.”
Opponents consistently questioned the constitutionality of the law, saying it failed to meet the standards in the Bruen decision.
“The bill will do little to curb the rate of violent crime in Maryland,” said House Republicans in a letter to Moore. “The members of our Caucus are willing partners in making Maryland safer. Senate Bill 1 is not the way.”
Opponents of SB1 often cite the proliferation of illegal guns as an argument against The Maryland Gun Safety Act, arguing that it only makes it harder for legal gun owners to defend themselves.
“In my humble opinion, I just think that when we were thinking about illegal guns on the streets, I’m not sure that this was the best posture to move in,” said Sen. Cory V. McCray, D-Baltimore City, one of three Senate Democrats who voted against the bill.
Gun ownership is a heavily regulated space, and legal gun owners with a significant amount of training are not the immediate problem, according to McCray.
Waldstreicher responded that tackling the issue of illegal guns is not hindered by the Maryland Gun Safety Act.
“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Waldstreicher. “We can both respond to Bruen in a constitutional and responsible way, as well as pass legislation and policies to get illegal guns off our streets.”
From 2011 to 2020, the rate of gun deaths increased by 46% in Maryland, compared to 33% nationwide, according to Everytown For Gun Safety.
Waldstreicher said he’s not done tinkering with the state’s gun laws, given the tragic statistics, and he is already looking toward the next legislative session in January.
“There are a series of next steps that involve earlier youth intervention, cracking down on illegal weapons entering our community from other states,” said Waldstreicher, “enforcing against ghost guns as well as gun manufacturer liability.”
By TOMMY TUCKER
Capital News Service
Maryland Lawmakers Push to Designate the Chesapeake Bay as a National Recreation Area
WASHINGTON – The Chesapeake Bay could see a boost in status under legislation introduced this summer to designate the region as a National Recreation Area.
Sponsored by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, and Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Maryland, the Chesapeake National Recreation Area Act would allow the National Park Service to bring into its network sites in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which covers over 60,000 square miles across six states and Washington, D.C. Sites would be included either through donations or purchases, but the new designation would not affect the rights of other property owners along the watershed.
“We know that the Chesapeake Bay is a national treasure, and it’s a global treasure,” Van Hollen said in an interview with Capital News Service. “We believe that by including this national treasure within the National Park Service system, we will ensure that it is protected in the future.”
Efforts to establish a Chesapeake National Recreation Area date back to the 2000s, when a study called for the bay to become a unit of the National Park Service. This year’s legislation also comes amid attempts to mitigate the declining health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed and efforts to highlight lesser-known parts of bay history, including the contributions of Native Americans and Black watermen to the ecosystem and economy.
The bill was created through a “unique process,” Van Hollen said. In 2021, in a practice uncommon among most lawmakers, he and Sarbanes created a working group to solicit feedback on what the legislation should look like.
The bill is currently in committee, but Van Hollen said a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers is “determined to get it over the finish line” by the end of this congressional session.
Currently, the park service administers certain sites in the watershed, including those designated as national monument units. The Chesapeake Gateways program, established through federal legislation in 1998, allows the park service to partner with and provide assistance to local and regional organizations involved in the bay.
But lawmakers are calling for the park service to play a larger and more administrative role, especially as they strive to tell previously untold stories about the watershed’s inhabitants.
“Right now, there’s no entity whose mission is to help tell the stories of the Chesapeake Bay,” Van Hollen said. “If you look at the Chesapeake Bay, in many ways, its history is a microcosm of our American history… so there are all sorts of stories.”
For Maryland residents like Vincent Leggett, whose families have been involved in those stories for generations as avid fishermen, shipbuilders, and dockworkers, the bill offers the promise of highlighting history that’s previously been passed over.
Leggett is a member of Blacks of the Chesapeake — an organization that aims to highlight Black history in the watershed — which was part of the working group for the bill.
“African Americans, I feel, were the backbone to the maritime and seafood industries here in the Chesapeake Bay region, but our stories were not elevated, nor were they exposed through our own voices,” Leggett said.
Leggett hopes that expanding the reach of the park service in the region will also draw these populations into bay conservation. Only 7% of the state’s bay shoreline is publicly accessible, he said, causing a “sense of alienation” for people of color in the region who can’t get involved in cleanup efforts.
According to the Chesapeake Bay Program, the main entity responsible for the conservation and restoration of the bay, there are 1,296 public access points to the body of water across its six watershed states and Washington, D.C.
The bill, if passed, would authorize the park service to administer additional landmarks in the Chesapeake Bay watershed — a step Van Hollen said would further improve public access to the bay.
Blacks of the Chesapeake has worked with state and federal lawmakers in Maryland on several projects along the bay, Leggett said, including planning a heritage park at the historically-Black Elktonia Beach in Annapolis and ensuring that Black history is highlighted at Whitehall Manor, which was built by enslaved individuals. Some of these sites, if acquired by the park service, could become highlights of a Chesapeake National Recreation Area.
The bill’s sponsors also touted the legislation as an opportunity to create jobs and enhance Maryland’s economy.
“By designating a unified National Recreation Area for the Chesapeake Bay, this legislation seeks to elevate the regional stories that shaped our nation’s history, promote the spirit of stewardship, improve public access, and spur economic growth across the bay region,” Sarbanes said in an e-mail to CNS.
The lawmakers have projected that turning the watershed into a park service unit will boost tourism in the region, augmenting its already major role in the Bay states’ economies. In Maryland, recreational boating generates an average of $2.03 billion and 32,025 jobs each year, and wildlife-watching excursions generate over $600 million a year, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Leggett said that the bill is an opportunity to foster these industries while increasing awareness of the bay’s integral role in the region.
“I think that by bringing more attention to the Chesapeake Bay… it just generates so many millions of dollars and employment opportunities and tourism,” he said. “I think that as we endeavor to improve the water quality of the bay, that is going to enhance the fisheries, it is going to enhance heritage tourism and all of the related businesses that surround it.”
By SHIFRA DAYAK
Capital News Service
