Local Government
COVID-19 policies close Front Royal Town Hall until October 15th
The Town is working to maintain operations, programs, and activities while continuing to be concerned with the well-being of our employees and our citizens. Therefore, our leadership team revisited our policies and procedures that were implemented early this spring and feels it’s appropriate to implement them now.
The following policies and Town operations are now in place for 30-days beginning tomorrow, September 10th through Friday, October 15th, and may be modified or extended as necessary:
Town Hall will be closed for citizens and vendors. There will be a number at the main entrance of Town Hall for individuals to call to be seen by a Town employee for Permit services. Permit services will continue with customers and will be conducted in the conference room to provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.
Utility customers will only be served via the drive-through at Town Hall. Customers will be encouraged to utilize some of our alternate methods of payment available online. The Town will continue to perform cut-offs and mail utility bills and applicable delinquent notifications.
All Council, Board, and Commissions will continue and citizens will be encouraged to wear masks.
Local Government
Supervisors commit to continuing in regional effort to attain countywide broadband service
At its initial meeting of the month, Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 (Carter absent) to make a $6.9 million investment in the future. That future of achieving countywide quality broadband service was compared by Leesburg-based All Points Broadband Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Carr to an early 1900s municipal commitment to achieving full electrical infrastructure capability at the dawn of the Nickolai Tesla/Thomas Edison-driven age of electricity, upon which human civilization is now built.
For if the past year-and-three-quarters of COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions has shown us anything, it is the growing necessity of quality online communications capabilities as pandemic-driven impacts on fundamental institutional networks, educational in particular, have become apparent during a time of crisis.
The supervisors’ vote, approving a Resolution in support of continuing into Phase 2 of the All Points Broadband “Regional Application” process, aligns Warren County with at least three other communities that have approved similar resolutions. Clarke, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties were identified as having approved their continued participation in recent days. Three others – Frederick, Page, and Rappahannock Counties – are scheduled to vote on Resolutions of Support of the All Points Broadband regional partnership within the next two days, Carr told the Warren supervisors. Shenandoah County is the lone dropout from Phase 1, apparently due to an opportunity with electrical provider Shentel, based in Shenandoah.
Board Chair Cheryl Cullers noted that despite the board’s commitment to the County’s $6.9-million funding match, it will be achieved without a county tax hike. That is because as noted in our story on the August 23 Virginia Port Authority-hosted Roundtable featuring Virginia’s U.S. Senator Mark Warner, with grant money tied to both the federal Infrastructure Act and American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding coming Virginia’s way, it now appears all of that County share will be covered by federal grant funding. In fact, County Administrator Ed Daley told the board that it appeared the County would receive a total of $7.7 million of fed money through the State to cover its projected cost of $6.9 million. Half of that money, $3.8 million, has already been received, Daley added. And with broadband expansion being a priority of both the board and constituents in those unserved areas, this was the County’s opportunity to make a cost-effective infrastructure move to achieve full broadband coverage within the next several years, with some money possibly left over for other infrastructure projects.
Details of exactly who will be eligible for the one-time hookup fee connection price of $199 for the new broadband service were addressed in Carr’s post-power point Q&A with the supervisors. In response to questions from Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe, Carr explained that the federal grant funding can only be utilized to bring service to currently unserved areas. However, later in the expansion process, post-grant funding, the potential of expanding into previously served areas would be an option to offer competitive service, were seen as a cost-effective move, Carr said.
The actual timeframe of achieving countywide broadband remains uncertain. That is due to variables in partnering electrical utilities laying the required fiber infrastructure down to achieve the broadband service in currently unserved portions of the county. However, Carr said his company’s communications with partnering Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Dominion Power are promising on the scheduling front.
“You’re correct that we cannot complete our deployment until all the upstream infrastructure provided by electrical utilities is in place. Our construction sequence for our portion of the network will be completed in 24 months. That is, provided that all the electrical utilities also remain on their schedule. Based on our most recent conversations and indications we have from them, we do not expect any issue with that. But I want to be very clear, I cannot commit to delivering our portion of the network before the electrical utility infrastructure that we rely on is in place,” Carr said in response to Mabe’s question on installation variables.
County Administrator Daley also responded to a Mabe question, saying the County would have a staffer at the point of communications with citizens on their eligibility, costs, and timeframe on realizing broadband access. All Points Broadband CEO Carr said as the point of connecting the main fiber infrastructure to individual homes was reached, potential customers would be given a 90-day notice of the coming connection in their area, and a three-day notice for linking their homes to the system.
Local Government
Virginia to receive $220 million in ARP Broadband Expansion funding Senator Warner’s Office announces
On Wednesday, September 1, the office of Senator Mark Warner announced that Virginia will receive just under a $220-million-dollar chunk of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding aimed at Capital Improvement Projects, specifically in this case broadband expansion. Broadband expansion was one of the infrastructure improvement topics raised at the August 23 Infrastructure Funding Roundtable hosted by the Virginia Port Authority at the Virginia Inland Port in Northern Warren County. Virginia’s U.S. Senator Warner was the primary speaker and fielder of questions from county officials invited to the Roundtable.
Broadband expansion has been a particular concern of the Warren County Board of Supervisors as they recently elected to join a municipal effort with a broadband provider to jointly approach broadband expansion in this region of Virginia. One question Senator Warner was asked at the Roundtable was whether municipalities should move ahead with investment in needed infrastructure improvements, or wait to see what would become available to them in federal program funding. Now it would seem, at least on the broadband front pending state government decisions on prioritizing regional needs, local governments may know sooner, rather than later about their potential cut of this piece of federal COVID recovery funding pie.
Below is Senator Warner’s Office’s release and his comments, with linked materials, in its entirety:
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded an announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department that Virginia is eligible to receive $219,812,354 from the American Rescue Plan to support broadband expansion in the Commonwealth. The funding is the result of a $10 billion investment Sen. Warner secured in the American Rescue Plan that will help states, territories and tribal governments carry out critical capital projects to enable telework, online education, and tele-health in connection with COVID-19. State governments will also be permitted to use funds to increase broadband efficiency and reduce the costs of providing broadband services.
“Broadband is to the 21st century what electrification was to the 20th. The COVID-19 crisis exposed that far too many Americans are being left behind without access to high-speed internet for work, school or telehealth. That’s why I fought to secure a record $10 billion in federal funding to expand broadband access and affordability as part of the American Rescue Plan,” said Sen. Warner. “Today the Treasury Department announced that Virginia will be eligible to receive at least $220 million of this funding in order to expand broadband to households across the Commonwealth.”
More information from the Treasury announcement today is available here.
Local Government
Front Royal prepares for Tropical Storm Ida and flash flooding
Front Royal is asking citizens to stay off the roads on Wednesday if possible, during heavy rain and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the region from tropical depression Ida.
“The Town’s Public Works and Public Safety teams are prepared to address storm issues that may occur from heavy rain and high winds,” said Town Manager Steven Hicks. “Our main concern is to keep Front Royal citizens safe and secure during emergency situations.”
Heavy rain is expected to start late Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. Accumulations of 5 to 8 inches of rain is expected with higher amounts in some areas. The forecast also includes a slight risk of tornados.
Front Royal’s departments of Public Works, Police, Fleet, Energy Services, and Purchasing are prepared for the storm.
The operation teams have completed the following:
• Cleaned and removed debris from storm drains throughout the Town.
• Checked creeks and outfalls for any obstructions and blockages.
• Staged road closed signs and barrels in flood zone areas.
• Secured all equipment at Town facilities.
• Standby crews ready to respond to flooding, downed trees, road closures, water & sewer main issues.
• Checked all personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety equipment.
• Checked and ensured all roof drains of Town buildings are operational and free of debris.
• Ensured all vehicles, generators, and other equipment are ready and fueled.
• Construction sites are being checked for objects that can be carried by high winds and secured.
Citizens are asked to be cautious during heavy rain, high wind, and flood situations:
• Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car – NEVER DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES (HIGH WATER AND ROAD CLOSED SIGNS).
• If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the vehicle quickly and move to higher ground. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.
• Don’t walk along streams or areas known to flood.
• Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near floodwater.
• Avoid any contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with harmful chemicals and debris that are not visible from the surface.
• Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, etc. can become rapidly filled with water.
To report any flooded areas or concerns, please call the Front Royal Police Department’s non-emergency number, 540-635-2111. Call 911 for all emergencies, including any emergencies where you must exit your home due to flooding.
(Town of Front Royal Press Release.)
Local Government
Town Notice: Offices closed on Monday, September 6th, Labor Day – no trolley service
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be CLOSED on Monday, September 6, 2021, in observance of Labor Day.
Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. No Yard Waste will be collected this week.
Also, no trolley service on Monday, full service will resume on Tuesday at the regularly scheduled time.
• Mask usage is still the norm and will remain in place until January 2022.
• Bus fares remain “free”.
• Sanitized buses midday and end of day continue.
• Wellness checks on all drivers are recorded daily.
Crime/Court
Update: Federal Prosecutors charge McDonald on 34 criminal counts in EDA financial scandal
On Tuesday morning, August 31, former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Executive Director Jennifer McDonald was arrested on a 34 count indictment handed down by the Western District of Virginia Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg. The 40-paragraph True Bill elaborating on the charges to a Harrisonburg Grand Jury is dated August 25, and signed by Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. Of those 34 counts, 16 are for money laundering, 10 for bank fraud, 7 for wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft regarding someone identified only as “T.T.”
The charges and outline of the case in support of them (Jennifer McDonald Indictment) echo earlier criminal indictments filed at the state level before the State Special Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg turned the case over to federal authorities in late 2019. The state special prosecutor had dropped the indictments it had filed to avoid speedy trial issues due to the volume of evidentiary material – estimated at 800,000 to over a million pages at the time. Failure to meet speedy trial deadlines could have led to defense motions for dismissal of charges on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case.
An attempt to reach McDonald attorney Peter Greenspun at his Fairfax office for detail on his client’s arrest and bond situation was unsuccessful prior to publication. However, a check of the RSW Jail website indicated no new booking of McDonald at the tri-county regional facility.
In a statement on the McDonald prosecution released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisonburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, it was noted that McDonald had an initial court appearance on the new federal charges earlier in the day and that she was released pending trial.
While not reaching McDonald’s attorney, Royal Examiner did reach Warren County EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, who circulated the indictment document Tuesday morning. We asked Browne for a reaction to the long-awaited development on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case.
“We’re going to continue to pursue the civil case and are pleased that justice is being served on the criminal side – it’s been a long time coming,” Browne said of the nearly two-year lag time on refiling of criminal charges related to what was a $26-million-dollar civil litigation related to the allegations of criminal misdirection and embezzlement of Town-County EDA assets. That total has climbed to a $62-million claim after McDonald’s bankruptcy filing involved the state bankruptcy court in the case.
“We don’t control the criminal side, but there are some familiar numbers in this criminal filing that reflect work done by the Cherry Bekaert staff,” Browne commented of the company the EDA contracted to investigate EDA financial records during the later years of McDonald’s executive director’s tenure. “Any help we can offer, we’ll be there for federal prosecutors. But our focus is on the civil side and bringing assets back to the community,” Browne added. He noted that federal authorities are forecasting a criminal trial for McDonald in 2022.
As recently reported out of the bankruptcy process, the EDA and McDonald have reached a no-fault agreement on a debt of $9-million by the former EDA executive director to the EDA. That agreement in which McDonald admits no wrongdoing, has also been accepted by EDA civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson. Exactly how that agreement will result in payment of that debt remains to be seen on the civil case side.
Early in the civil process, then presiding Judge Clifford L. “Clay” Athey Jr. froze some real estate assets McDonald held in her name alone, while leaving others she co-held with other family members free of possible civil liability. However, since that time several of her family members have been named as co-defendants in the EDA civil litigation alleging a McDonald-led conspiracy to move EDA assets to the personal benefit of her and others. The defendant list in that civil case has climbed to as many as 23 co-defendants alleged to have conspired and/or benefitted from the alleged embezzlements.
What implication movement on the McDonald criminal case might have on charges against some, if any, of the civil case co-defendants, some who also previously faced criminal charges dropped by the state Special Prosecutor’s Office on speedy trial/dismissal concerns, remains to be seen.
Royal Examiner will publish additional information on this evolving situation as it becomes available. This story was updated at 3:55 p.m.
EDA in Focus
EDA deals with banking issues, marketing strategies – and bids a fond farewell to administrative assistant
The EDA Board of Directors met today for their regular monthly meeting. After an approximately 90-minute Closed Meeting, several motions were presented:
Royal Arms Bond Conversion
On a motion by Greg Harold, seconded by Jim Wolfe, and by unanimous vote, the Board approved the following resolution:
“To authorize the Chairman and Secretary and/or other officers of the Authority to execute, seal as appropriate, and deliver the Amendment to Multifamily Housing Note (Fixed Rate) and the Replacement Certificate, and any related certificates or documents to evidence the conversion of the Authority’s $15,400,000 Multifamily Housing Revenue Construction/Permanent Note (Royal Arms Apartments) 2019 Series A-1 from the construction draw-down note to the fixed rate note effective on the conversion date which is expected on August 27, 2021.”
EDA Loan Restructuring with First Bank & Trust
On a motion by Tom Patteson, seconded by Jim Wolfe, and by unanimous vote, the Board approved the following resolution:
“To authorize the Chairman and Secretary and/or other officers of the Authority to execute and deliver, as appropriate, the proposal from First Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) entitled ‘First Bank Term Sheet for Warren EDA Loans Restructuring (including Exhibits A and B thereto)’ and to proceed to prepare final loan restructuring documents for review and approval by the Authority.
Other items that the Board of Directors addressed included unanimously approving a settlement with Steve diPasquale d/b/a Front Royal Premier Copiers for an outstanding balance on his RBEL loan, lease, and utility reimbursements. The Board also unanimously approved updates to the EDA Bylaws.
In other news, Director Jim Wolfe reviewed how current EDA activities in marketing and finance are fulfilling the goals of the Strategic Plan. He also discussed the desire of the board to have final FY2018 and 2019 audits for presentation next month.
Finally, Chairman Jeff Browne led the Board in bidding a fond farewell to EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, whom he cited as being a pivotal staff cog willing to put the extra time in to help the EDA “turn a corner where we’re beginning to put things behind us” and look toward the community’s economic development future, rather than spend so much time cleaning up the past.
“Gretchen has been a wonderful help … I’ve frequently gone, ‘Well, how would you like to take this on’ and she did it magnificently. And I just want to day how much we appreciate her, and I think I speak for everyone – You were a Godsend to have here; we were lucky to have you for three years.” And Browne noted that she wasn’t going far, just moving “next door” where she will become a full-time staff accountant for the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission. The now vacant EDA position, Friday was her last day, will be advertised on the Warren County government website, as well as Indeed.com, and on LFCC Workforce Solutions.
(From an EDA Press Release)
