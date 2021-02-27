COVID-19 prompts Valley Health’s New Virtual Health Fair March 20-27

For more than 25 years, on the last Saturday in February, Valley Health, Shenandoah University, and scores of healthcare providers and students, wellness practitioners, and community nonprofits have gathered at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester for the annual Community Wellness Festival. Warren Memorial Hospital has long sponsored a similar Community Safety & Wellness Expo each spring.

The misfortune of COVID-19 led Valley Health to take the lead on a new, week-long Virtual Health Fair which will take place Saturday, March 20-Saturday, March 27. The week-long event will offer a full schedule of online health and fitness programs on a variety of topics and expanded opportunities for free in-person heart and vascular screenings and reduced-cost blood work at Valley Health locations from Luray, VA to Martinsburg and Romney, WV. Once again, funding from the Valley Health Foundation is instrumental.

“We’ll miss the energy of interacting in person with the community, providers, and exhibitors, but we’re excited about how many more people throughout our region will have an opportunity to log in and meet experts, ask questions, and learn over the course of the week,” said Valley Health’s Michael Wade, chair of the Virtual Health Fair.

• Virtual programs including morning fitness classes, “Ask the Health Professional”, and other programs and videos on a variety of topics throughout the week.

• Reduced-cost bloodwork vouchers for sale all week, redeemable at any Valley Health outpatient lab by June 30. (Check the website: we’re offering more tests at a lower price!)

• Free heart attack risk screenings at 7 regional locations

• Free carotid and EKG screenings both Saturdays at the Winchester Medical Center Conference Center.

For more information and preliminary schedule of events, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/healthfair. Check back as more topics for children and adults are being added.