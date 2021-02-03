Local News
COVID-19 Updates for County, Health District, State, Nation and Global
As of late morning, Monday, February 1, County Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Farrall released the latest COVID-19 novel Coronavirus pandemic statistics for Warren County, the Lord Fairfax Health District of which we are a part, as well as state and national numbers. In the two weeks since our last published report of January 15, Warren County reported 380 new cases (to 2,013 from 1,633) compared to a 312-case jump over the previous two weeks, and saw its deaths rise by 1 to 37. Five more county citizens, up to 76 from 71 two weeks ago, had been hospitalized with the virus over the nearly a year it has been reported on our shore.
A check of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website on February 2, indicated 103,572,661 reported cases and 2,243,638 reported deaths globally. The U.S. cases (26,524,218) and deaths (447,715) reported February 2 equate to about 24% of the worlds cases and 20% of the global deaths, with the U.S.’s 4% of the world population.
See the comparative data below over the past month, in two-week increments:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data, Feb. 1, 2021):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 677, Frederick 6,023, Page 1,660, Shenandoah 3,417, Warren 2,013 (76 are/were hospitalized, 37 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.84% total cases), Winchester 2,301; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 5,261,801 total people tested (PCR only); 507,640 total cases [11.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 21,444 total hospitalized; 6,474 total deaths (1.28%total cases).
- United States: As of January 31, 2021 at 12:26 PM, there are 25,921,703 total cases and 438,035 total deaths (1.69%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (January 15, 2021):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 12,733 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 491, Frederick 4,661, Page 1,289, Shenandoah 2,756, Warren 1,633 (71 are/were hospitalized, 36 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.20% total cases), Winchester 1,903); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 4,730,680 total people tested (PCR only); 422,634 total cases [15.2% positive rate (PCR only)]; 19,741 total hospitalized; 5,656 total deaths (1.34%total cases).
- United States: As of January 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM, there are 22,965,957 total cases and 383,351 total deaths (1.67%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (December 30, 2020, at 11:54 a.m.):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 9,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 385, Frederick 3,703, Page 1,015, Shenandoah 2,186, Warren 1,321 (69 are/were hospitalized, 33 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.50% total cases), Winchester 1,637); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 4,220,943 total people tested (PCR only); 344,345 total cases [12.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 17,910 total hospitalized; 4,984 total deaths (1.45%total cases).
- United States: As of December 29, 2020 at 2:25 PM, there are 19,232,843 total cases and 334,029 total deaths (1.74%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- Current CDC Guidance Regarding When to Quarantine/Options to Reduce Quarantine
- CDC guidance as of December 2, 2020.
- Recommend everyone familiarize themselves with the updated guidance. See attached and website link below for details.
- https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
Virginia Senate committee rejects hate crime expansion bill
Legislators attempted to pass a bill that would expand the definition of a hate crime to include crimes against people based on perception, but opponents said the bill was too broad and could be misused.
The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill for the year late last month. Four Democrats strayed from party lines to vote against the bill after much debate.
The current statute defines hate crime victims as those who are maliciously targeted based on race, religion, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ethnicity. Legislators passed the legislation last year during the General Assembly session.
Senate Bill 1203, proposed by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, aimed to ensure that someone who maliciously attacks a person based on their perception of that person’s membership or association within one of the aforementioned groups is held to the same standard as someone who attacks a person they know is a member of one of the groups. Hashmi’s bill also added color, national origin, and gender expression to the list of protected classes.
Hashmi cited an incident during Black Lives Matter protests last summer in which Harry H. Rogers, an avowed high-ranking member of the Ku Klux Klan, drove his truck into a crowd of protesters. Henrico’s Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor said her client, who was hit, was not protected under current hate crime legislation because he is white. She said Rogers drove his truck with the intention to disrupt the protests.
“Our current law looks more at the victim and the victim’s characteristics than it does look at the offender and his intent,” Taylor said.
Vee Lamneck, the executive director of Equality Virginia, said hate crimes are more than acts of violence. Such crimes are committed with the intention of inciting fear and dehumanizing groups, Lamneck said.
“Individuals with intersecting identities, especially Black, Latinx, and Indigenous LGBTQ people are exposed to higher rates of violence,” Lamneck said. “Redefinition of the categories in this bill will help to further ensure that all diverse members of our communities are sufficiently protected by the law from hate crime violence and that perpetrators of such violence are held appropriately responsible.”
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, said during the committee hearing that the bill was a massive expansion of the current statute. Petersen said the proposed changes would be “pretty far off-field from the original purpose.”
Opponents, including the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said the bill was too broad and could allow for the exploitation of who was a hate crime victim. Legislators pondered over if this meant a person of color could be charged with a hate crime for assaulting a white person and postulated several scenarios of how the bill could be misused.
Emanuel Harris, a representative for the Black Coalition for Change, called the questioning of the protection of white supremacists puzzling, offensive, and laughable.
“The history has shown that the black community is the one being intimidated, not the other way around,” Harris said during the public comment portion of the meeting. Harris said the original statute needs to be expanded.
“I am offended that folks brought this and then clouded, or wrapped it up in BLM, and suggested that if we vote against it, somehow we’re not supporting the prosecution of hate crimes, cause that is not what we are doing,” said Sen. Joseph Morrissey, D-Richmond. “This bill is offensive in so many ways.”
Hashmi said Morrissey was approaching the bill from a position of privilege, at which point Senate Minority Leader Thomas Norment, R-Williamsburg, interrupted with an “Oh my God.” Hashmi continued and said the bill addressed race as well as oppressed and terrorized religious and LGBTQ communities.
The Anti-Defamation League helped with the bill’s language. Meredith R. Weisel, representing the ADL, said the bill is important because it would help ensure that offenders who are mistaken about the victim’s protected characteristics can still be held accountable for a hate crime under the law.
Brittany Whitley, chief of external affairs and policy with the Office of the Attorney General spoke in support of the bill along with other citizens and attorneys.
Hashmi said in an email that she hopes to refine the language in the bill and will consider reintroducing it next year.
“Addressing hate crimes is important for the well-being of our communities: hate crimes are designed to harm and inflict pain on not just the targeted individual(s) but also to intimidate and terrorize entire groups of people,” she said.
By Cierra Parks
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library celebrates Library Lovers’ Month with new programs, services and Day of Giving
In honor of Library Lovers’ Month, Samuels Library is introducing a brand new mobile Library App, SPL To Go, launching a new Adopt-An-Author program and culminating the month with an Annual Day of Giving. Celebrated each February, Library Lovers’ Month recognizes the value of community and school libraries across our nation by highlighting excellent library programs and services.
“Libraries are one of our greatest community assets,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “Our staff is always striving to provide both free and convenient access to information and ideas throughout the year. National Library Lovers’ Month gives us another opportunity to elevate new library services and make supporting our excellent community library easy and fun.”
SPL To Go, the newly launched library mobile phone app, allows Library patrons to access Samuels Library’s catalog, place holds on items, browse and register for events, access digital resources and use a digital library card right from the palm of their hands. “It’s a fun and convenient way to manage your Library account from your phone, something you always have handy,” Ross said. Library cardholders can now download the free app from the Apple or Android App Store by searching for SPL To Go or visit our website to LEARN MORE.
On February 1, Samuels Library will launch a new Adopt-An-Author Program giving Library patrons a new way to support the Library’s book collection while also being the first in line to read the newest book publications from favorite authors. “Library patrons can sign up to adopt their favorite best-selling author, and each time that author publishes a new book, that patron will be the first in line to check out the new publication,” said Erin Rooney, Samuels Adult Reference Librarian. Cost to participate is $15 for each new book published by the author. “This program, sponsored by the Friends Of Samuels Library, gives our patrons a fun way to support Samuels Library, while also receiving the added benefit of checking out the first copy of popular new books,” Rooney added. Visit our website to LEARN MORE.
On February 25, Samuels Library will host its second annual Day of Giving, with a goal of raising $6,000 to support excellent new library services and programs. “Library Lovers’ Month offers our patrons and supporters a meaningful and impactful opportunity to support Samuels Public Library,” said Maj. Gen. Henry Hobgood, USAF, ret, Samuels Library Trustee and Chair of the Development Committee. “This year, we are fortunate to have a generous, anonymous donor who has agreed to match our supporters’ Day of Giving gifts up to $3,000 meaning every dollar donated in February will go twice as far in bringing exceptional library services and programs to Warren County and Front Royal families.” You can show your love for your community library this month by making a Day of Giving donation. DONATE NOW.
Samuels Library will also celebrate library lovers who sign-up for the Adopt-An-Author program or make a Day of Giving donation during the month of February with the gift of a sweet, heart-shaped Samuels Library cookie handmade by the Bea Sweet n’ Sassy Dessert Shop. It’s a great month to be a Library Lover in Front Royal and Warren County!
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Not a wrap yet – VDOT crews will work throughout the night clearing roads
Progress continues as Virginia Department of Transportation crews continues with snow removal operations after the January 31 – February 1 snowstorm. Many roads are clear or in minor condition but refreezing is expected overnight. Drivers should use caution and watch for freezing slush, icy patches, and areas of black ice. Motorists should continue to expect changing driving conditions, even when traveling short distances. In the event of strong winds, expect possible drifting on roadways.
Always drive defensively and use a seatbelt.
VDOT crews will be out tonight plowing and treating roads. VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads, and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus their efforts on roadways that are traveled most.
Here are the road conditions as of 4:30 p.m. on February 1 in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.
Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Rockingham, Augusta, and Rockbridge counties.
Primary roads – Minor conditions in Rockingham, Page, Clarke, and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County with minor conditions on Route 56. Clear conditions in Shenandoah County with minor conditions on Route 211 and Route 236. Clear conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Augusta, and Frederick counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Page, Warren, and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, and Augusta counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocked the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush.
Warner & Kaine press US Postmaster on continued mail service delays for Virginians
After hearing firsthand from hundreds of Virginians regarding continued widespread U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delays, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) fired off a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General urging him to address the troubling delay of life-saving medicines, groceries, supplies, and much more in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In their letter, the Senators call on U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to rescind policy changes that are delaying mail delivery, to publish data on COVID-19 cases of postal workers by Postal Area, and to take additional steps to ensure mail-order medications are expeditiously processed.
“We write to express deep concern regarding widespread mail delivery delays across Virginia in recent months. We have heard from hundreds of our constituents that recount unacceptable delays in the delivery of everything from Christmas and birthday cards to mail-order medications and credit card bills. Furthermore, we seek answers about operational decisions and other circumstances that have contributed to such delays and what is being done to prevent future failures,” the Senators wrote to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Last summer, the Senators raised concern regarding the operational and structural changes U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy implemented and the impact it would have on timely mail delivery. In response to these concerns, U.S. Postmaster DeJoy temporarily halted some, though not all, of the operational changes planned until after the November 2020 election and had indicated that only a “temporary service decline” had occurred. However, according to the Postal Services’ own court filings, that proved that to be false.
In December 2020, first-class mail on-time delivery rates averaged just 52.4 percent in the Northern Virginia Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), 55.1 percent in the Richmond Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), and 67 percent in the Appalachian Postal District (Eastern Area). These rates represent drastic declines in comparison to the on-time delivery data from March 14, 2020 – July 11, 2020, the period between the onset of COVID-19-related impacts and the announcement of U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy’s operational changes. The on-time delivery rates of first-class mail in this time frame was 90.9 percent in the Northern Virginia Postal District, 90.3 percent in the Richmond Postal District, and 93.8 percent in the Appalachian Postal District.
“While we seek a general explanation of the factors contributing to substandard delivery rates, we also seek an explanation with respect to two specific issues raised by our constituents. First, dozens of our constituents, particularly in the Eastern region of our state, have tracked packages and mail that have been stuck at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) in Richmond, Virginia, sometimes for weeks at a time. This facility serves hundreds of thousands of our constituents across the Commonwealth and is critical in keeping much of our state connected. Insufficient staffing and capacity at such an essential outpost in Virginia’s mail system have profound consequences,” they continued. “A recent report from the USPS Office of Inspector General found that Richmond P&DC had the fourth-highest late trip rates among P&DCs nationwide and underestimated incoming mail piece volume by 66% in its operations plans. Relatedly, many of our constituents in all corners of the Commonwealth are reporting that they are not receiving any mail for days or weeks at a time despite the Informed Delivery system indicating they are receiving mail. We understand this is likely due to staffing shortages but implore you to create additional contingency plans to ensure a particular delivery route does not miss its mail for days at a time simply because its letter carrier is out sick.”
In addition to addressing postal delays impacting Virginians, their letter also requests that the U.S. Postmaster General publish the number of COVID-19 case levels amongst USPS staff in the interest of understanding where staff shortages may be occurring and affecting mail service, and where Congressional or executive intervention may be warranted.
“In light of the tremendous challenges facing the Postal Service during the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure of its leadership to ensure the timely delivery of mail in recent weeks and months, we urge you to immediately reverse all operational and organizational changes that have contributed to substantial mail delays. We also urge you to collect and publish aggregate data on confirmed COVID-19 cases among postal workers by Postal Area so public health agencies, Congress, and USPS can better surge targeted support towards regions facing substantial staff shortages. Finally, we urge you to review and implement processes to expedite the delivery of mail-order medications in an environment of widespread delays,” concluded the Senators.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have been vocal about reversing any changes to USPS that have affected the reliability of mail delivery. They previously joined their colleagues in a letter asking the U.S. Postmaster General not to take any further action that makes it harder and more expensive for states and election jurisdictions to mail ballots ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Additionally, Sen. Warner previously raised concerns over the USPS operational changes and the heightened impact to servicemembers and their families and pushed to correct the changes that are needlessly delaying veterans’ access to life-saving prescriptions.
A copy of the letter is found here and below.
Dear Mr. DeJoy:
We write to express deep concern regarding widespread mail delivery delays across Virginia in recent months. We have heard from hundreds of our constituents that recount unacceptable delays in the delivery of everything from Christmas and birthday cards to mail-order medications and credit card bills. Furthermore, we seek answers about operational decisions and other circumstances that have contributed to such delays and what is being done to prevent future failures.
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has played a critical role in keeping Virginians connected and safe. Whether it is the delivery of groceries, household necessities, or medications, countless Virginians continue to depend on USPS as a critical link to vital resources. For this reason, we, along with dozens of other lawmakers, wrote to you repeatedly last summer to express our apprehension with respect to operational changes you implemented at USPS without consulting Congress or key postal stakeholders, including unions. In response to these concerns, you temporarily halted some, though not all, of the operational changes planned until after the November 2020 election. In correspondence from August and September 2020, you assured us that changes to insist mail carriers operate strictly on schedule and eliminate extra trips had resulted in only a “temporary service decline.” You also noted your plans to resume operational changes, such as the removal of mail-sorting equipment and collection boxes after the November election. In light of this information, we are deeply troubled to see that mail delivery has once again precipitously declined across Virginia, this time to new lows, according to public court filings.
In more recent correspondence from your office, USPS government liaisons have cited the historic surge in holiday mail, temporary personnel shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and capacity challenges as contributing factors to recent delays. While we appreciate USPS’s efforts to hire seasonal workers, add delivery and retail hours in select locations, and lease extra vehicles, it is clear that USPS leadership’s interventions have thus far been insufficient in matching its operational challenges.
In December 2020, first-class mail on-time delivery rates averaged just 52.4% in the Northern Virginia Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), 55.1% in the Richmond Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), and 67.0% in the Appalachian Postal District (Eastern Area). These rates represent drastic declines relative to baselines in on-time delivery from March 14, 2020 – July 11, 2020, the period between the onset of COVID-19-related impacts and the announcement of your operational changes. The on-time delivery rates of first-class mail in this time frame was 90.9% in the Northern Virginia Postal District, 90.3% in the Richmond Postal District, and 93.8% in the Appalachian Postal District. This decline is unacceptable. Because widespread delays also extend to periodicals and marketing mail, we must assume that vital packages, including medicine, are also experiencing substantial delivery delays.
While we seek a general explanation of the factors contributing to substandard delivery rates, we also seek an explanation with respect to two specific issues raised by our constituents. First, dozens of our constituents, particularly in the Eastern region of our state, have tracked packages and mail that have been stuck at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) in Richmond, Virginia, sometimes for weeks at a time. This facility serves hundreds of thousands of our constituents across the Commonwealth and is critical in keeping much of our state connected. Insufficient staffing and capacity at such an essential outpost in Virginia’s mail system have profound consequences. A recent report from the USPS Office of Inspector General found that Richmond P&DC had the fourth-highest late trip rates among P&DCs nationwide and underestimated incoming mail piece volume by 66% in its operations plans. Relatedly, many of our constituents in all corners of the Commonwealth are reporting that they are not receiving any mail for days or weeks at a time despite the Informed Delivery system indicating they are receiving mail. We understand this is likely due to staffing shortages but implore you to create additional contingency plans to ensure a particular delivery route does not miss its mail for days at a time simply because its letter carrier is out sick.
In addition to playing a vital and constitutionally mandated role in the life of every American, the Postal Service also directly supports nearly 17,000 jobs in Virginia. These letter carriers and postal workers deserve our gratitude for their remarkable service in these extraordinarily difficult times. We understand USPS has worked to establish COVID-19 protocols to equip its workforce with the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and heightened sanitation standards. However, it has been difficult to ascertain the impact of COVID-19 on the USPS workforce. Unlike other federal agencies like the Department of Defense and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Postal Service maintains no public repository on the COVID-19 case levels amongst staff across postal areas and districts. We stand committed to marshalling federal resources towards our postal workers in areas where staff has been hard hit but cannot do so without reliable information sharing from USPS.
In light of the tremendous challenges facing the Postal Service during the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure of its leadership to ensure the timely delivery of mail in recent weeks and months, we urge you to immediately reverse all operational and organizational changes that have contributed to substantial mail delays. We also urge you to collect and publish aggregate data on confirmed COVID-19 cases among postal workers by Postal Area so public health agencies, Congress, and USPS can better surge targeted support towards regions facing substantial staff shortages. Finally, we urge you to review and implement processes to expedite the delivery of mail-order medications in an environment of widespread delays.
It is our belief that the Postal Service has an acute responsibility, especially while Americans attempt to weather unprecedented health and economic crises, to live up to its mission of “prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas.”
To that end, please answer the following questions by February 11, 2021:
1. To what does USPS attribute the rapid decline in on-time delivery rates of first-class mail since November across the nation? What factors specific to Virginia have led it to consistently report some of the worst on-time delivery rates for first-class mail?
2. Has USPS continued to pursue operational changes that contributed to mail delays over the summer, including eliminating most “extra trips” to a single delivery site and disallowing letter carriers to wait for all of their mail at a distribution center?
3. Has USPS resumed operational changes that were postponed through the November election, including the removal of mail sorting equipment, collection boxes, cutting operational hours, and encouraging limited use of overtime for letter carriers? Has USPS pursued other operational or organizational changes since the November election? If so, when did USPS begin implementing such changes?
4. Now that the holiday surge is over, what efforts is USPS undertaking to ensure mail service, particularly for first-class mail and packages, improves during the coming weeks? Will USPS pursue initiatives to locate packages and mail that are significantly delayed (more than two weeks beyond expected delivery) to expedite their processing and delivery as soon as possible?
5. Please share any data you have on the delivery rates of mail-order medications in Virginia and nationwide. What actions has USPS taken and does it plan to take to prioritize pharmaceutical package service performance in light of mounting mail delays?
6. Please share relevant data on the performance of the Processing and Distribution Center in Richmond, Virginia. What factors have contributed to substandard performance? Is the Richmond P&DC experiencing significant staff shortages?
7. How many USPS employees have contracted COVID-19 nationwide and in Virginia? Will USPS release aggregate data on postal worker cases by Postal Area, similar to the Department of Defense or Department of Veterans Affairs?
8. What actions has USPS taken and does it plan to take to address staffing shortages, particularly of postal workers delivering mail? Are there other organizational challenges that would explain why constituents would not be receiving any mail service for days or weeks at a time?
9. What can Congress do to support USPS in its critical efforts to keep Americans healthy and connected during these uncertain times? Are there additional federal resources that would be helpful in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 among postal workers?
10. Does USPS have plans for further “organizational realignments” similar to the efforts undertaken in July and August? If so, can you please discuss such plans as well as associated efforts by USPS to meaningfully engage with relevant stakeholders, including unions and mailing industry stakeholders?
Sincerely,
VDOT continues snow removal in the Shenandoah Valley
Road conditions are steadily improving late Monday morning in most portions of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Additional snow is falling in the northern valley including the counties of Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren. Crews and contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation continue plowing and treating roadways throughout the region.
VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads, and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus their efforts on roadways that are traveled most.
Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Monday in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, and Augusta counties.
Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Shenandoah County. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, and Rockingham counties.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, and Page counties. Minor to clear conditions in Rockbridge County. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Bath counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, and Rockbridge counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocked the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush.
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes & disabled vehicles during winter storm
Despite advisories for Virginians to avoid traveling through Virginia during the ongoing winter storm, Virginia State Police have responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since midnight.
Between 12 a.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Sunday, state troopers have responded to 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled/stuck vehicles. As of 2 p.m., state police were on the scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled/stuck vehicles.
The majority of traffic crashes occurring Sunday have involved only damage to vehicles.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 21), Virginia State Police have responded to
Richmond Division: 44 Disabled Vehicles & 89 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 24 Disabled Vehicles & 24 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 31 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 35 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 24 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday afternoon and evening. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction-free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Slow speed for conditions.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
