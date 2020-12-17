Local News
COVID-19 Updates for County, Health District, State, Nation and Worldwide
As of early morning, Wednesday, December 16 County Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Farrall released the latest COVID-19 novel Coronavirus pandemic statistics for Warren County, the Lord Fairfax Health District of which we are a part, as well as state and national numbers. Since our last published report on Monday, November 30, less than three weeks ago, Warren County recorded 250 new cases (to 1109 from 859) and 5 deaths (to 31 from 26) attributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus. And while the county’s percentage of deaths to cases again dropped, this time to 2.8% from 3.03% on November 30, that rate remains higher than the statewide death rate of 1.54% as of the early December 16 report.
Nationally the death rate stands at 1.84% of all reported cases as the U.S. passed an unhappy milestone of 300,000 deaths at 300,302 of 16,317,892 total reported cases. It had been predicted the U.S. would reach the 300,000-death mark by the end of the year, though not 16 days before as the Phase 3 outbreak continues to reach and surpass numbers seen during the Phase 1 spring outbreak that began mandated social distancing measures in many states hit hardest in that initial U.S. outbreak.
Hopefully, approval and the arrival of initial doses of the FDA approved Pfizer vaccine generally first being distributed to health care workers in the COVID line of fire on a daily basis, as well as other vaccines on the horizon, as 2021 arrives and COVID-19 vaccines become available to the public, the nation, and the world will see the beginning of the end of this pandemic that has claimed over 1.6 million lives worldwide. The U.S. continues to account for about 21% to 23% of the world’s COVID-19 cases and deaths with 4% of the world’s population.
Below are the county, health district, state, and national numbers for the end of December 15 report, December 2, and November 30 for comparison. From November 30 to December 15 there were 34,866 U.S. deaths; and according to the CDC (U.S. Center for Disease Control) numbers posted mid-day, Thursday, December 17, over 10,200 more Americans have died in the past two days (310,253 total U.S. deaths as of 3:18 p.m. Thursday.
COVID-19 Update December 16, 2020, 5:10 a.m.:
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 8,426 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 293, Frederick 3,050, Page 796, Shenandoah 1,799, Warren 1,109 (65 are/were hospitalized, 31 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.80% total cases), Winchester 1,379); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 3,780,026 total people tested (PCR only); 292,240 total cases [11.4% positive rate (PCR only)]; 16,353 total hospitalized; 4,508 total deaths (1.54%total cases).
- United States: As of December 15, 2020, at 12:17 PM, there are 16,317,892 total cases and 300,032 total deaths (1.84%total cases) attributed to COVID-19
COVID-19 Update December 2, 2020:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 6,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 210, Frederick 2,286, Page 601, Shenandoah 1,437, Warren 895 (62 are/were hospitalized, 27 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.02% total cases), Winchester 1,095); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Note: There is a sizeable increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the County since this past Monday’s report; this is most likely attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak at one of our local congregate living facilities.
- Commonwealth: 3,350,896 total people tested (PCR only); 242,480 total cases [8.3% positive rate (PCR only)]; 14,883 total hospitalized; 4,113 total deaths (1.70%total cases).
- United States: As of December 1, 2020, at 12:18 PM, there are 13,447,627 total cases and 267,302 total deaths (1.99%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 update as of November 30, 2020:
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 6,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 208, Frederick 2,228, Page 593, Shenandoah 1,403, Warren 859 (61 are/were hospitalized, 26 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.03% total cases), Winchester 1,066); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 3,326,327 total people tested (PCR only); 237,835 total cases [7.5% positive rate (PCR only)]; 14,619 total hospitalized; 4,062 total deaths (1.71%total cases).
- United States: As of November 29, 2020, at 1:32 PM, there are 13,142,997 total cases and 265,166 total deaths (2.02%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- Current VDH Social Gatherings, and Holiday COVID-19 Related Guidance
- https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/schools-workplaces-community-locations/social-gatherings/
AG Mark Herring wants better regulations of “Ghost Guns”
Attorney General Mark R. Herring has joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in urging the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to compel the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to properly regulate untraceable partially-assembled “ghost guns.” In an amicus brief filed in Syracuse v. ATF, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the ATF must correct its unlawful 2015 interpretation of the Gun Control Act (GCA). Attorney General Herring and his colleagues also argue that ATF’s improper reading of the GCA effectively gave the green light for unlicensed online retailers to sell nearly-complete firearms that can easily be converted into fully-functioning weapons. They further argue that these ghost guns endanger residents of amici states and impede law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute criminal activity.
“These ‘ghost guns’ are incredibly hard to trace, which makes them much easier for dangerous individuals to get their hands on,” said Attorney General Herring. “The ATF’s reckless interpretation of the law and lack of regulation could lead to more untraceable guns on our street, potentially putting Virginians and their families at risk. As attorney general, my number one responsibility is to protect Virginians, which is why I am joining my colleagues in fighting to stop the proliferation of dangerous, untraceable guns into our communities.”
From the 1980s through the early 2000s, ATF classified the core components of handguns and rifles—frames and receivers—as “firearms” subject to federal regulation if the components could be quickly and easily converted into functioning guns. In 2015, the ATF reversed course. Without offering any explanation for changing its position, ATF issued an interpretive rule stating that these rifle receivers and handgun frames were not considered firearms. As a result of this unlawful misinterpretation, an industry has sprung up in which unlicensed online retailers sell nearly-complete guns directly to consumers. These weapons, sometimes called ghost guns because they lack serial numbers and identifying marks, are untraceable and sold without background checks.
On August 26, 2020, Everytown for Gun Safety and four municipalities filed a suit against the ATF and the U.S. Department of Justice alleging that those agencies unlawfully concluded that ghost guns are not “firearms” under the GCA. In an amicus brief supporting the plaintiffs, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues are urging the court to force ATF to properly regulate ghost guns because:
• Ghost guns are prohibited by federal law: The GCA requires “firearms” to include serial numbers and purchasers of those weapons to pass a background check, among other requirements. Specifically, the statute defines “firearm” as “any weapon which will or is designed to or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive” or “the frame or receiver of any such weapon.” This clearly describes the nearly assembled guns these companies are selling, which are sold without background checks and not marked with serial numbers.
• Untraceable weapons threaten public safety: ATF’s unexplained interpretation emboldened the ghost gun industry and allowed it to rapidly expand across the country. Ghost guns were virtually absent from many jurisdictions prior to the adoption of the new interpretation. Now, according to a recent report, there are 80 online sellers of partially unfinished frames and receivers, and the increase in ghost gun sales is readily apparent on the local level. [Add state/local info here, or feel free to keep the DC example: In the District, prior to 2017, the Metropolitan Police Department had never recovered a ghost gun. In 2017, MPD recovered three such weapons. In 2018, that number rose to 25, and then nearly quintupled, to 116, in 2019. Three of the ghost guns recovered in 2019 were involved in murders. That trend has continued this year, and from January 1 to May 29, 2020, MPD recovered 106 ghost guns.]
• Ghost gun dealers are using the ATF’s rule to mislead consumers: Companies that sell ghost guns have pointed to the ATF’s rule to claim their products are legal, disregarding numerous state laws that specifically ban the sale of these firearms.
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing today’s amicus are the attorneys general of Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.
Phase 3 pandemic outbreak re-closes Town offices for a month
In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protecting the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations are effective immediately:
Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors. There will be a phone number at the main entrance of Town Hall for individuals to call to be seen by a Town employee for Permit services. Permit services will continue with customers and will be conducted in the conference room to provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.
Town Hall drive-thru lanes will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive-thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance. The Town will continue with normal processing and collection procedures related to utility services.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
- Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
- By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799
- By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window
It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect for 30 days, ending January 15, 2021.
Fauquier Health receives initial COVID-19 vaccine allocation
Fauquier Health confirmed that on December 15, 2020, they received the initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. According to Kevin Sale, COO with Fauquier Health, “We are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).”
Vaccine administration has begun with our frontline healthcare workers. Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated. It is an important reminder that the arrival of the vaccine means we all still need to do our part in continuing to wear masks, maintaining social distancing, and practicing hand hygiene. Amy Kaminski, the Vaccine Coordinator of Fauquier Health, said, “It is going to take time to get the majority of the population vaccinated, so we must continue to stay vigilant in the weeks and months ahead.”
For the latest updates and details about how Fauquier Health is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit FauquierHealth.org and follow the Facebook page at Facebook.com/FauquierHealth.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Commission selects Barbara Rose Johns to represent Virginia in U.S. Capitol
Governor Ralph Northam today announced on December 16, 2020, that the Commission on Historical Statues in the United States Capitol voted to recommend civil rights icon, Barbara Rose Johns, to represent Virginia in the National Statuary Hall Collection, replacing the existing statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Governor Northam announced earlier today that his proposed budget includes nearly $500,000 to replace the statue.
On April 23, 1951, sixteen-year-old Barbara Rose Johns led a student walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, protesting the overcrowded and inferior conditions of the all-Black school compared to those of White students at nearby Farmville High School. Her actions garnered the support of NAACP lawyers Spottswood Robinson and Oliver Hill who took up her cause and filed a lawsuit that would later be one of five cases the United States Supreme Court reviewed in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka when it declared segregation unconstitutional. Historians consider Johns’ protest a pivotal moment that launched the desegregation movement in America.
“As a teenager, Barbara Johns bravely led a protest that defied segregation and challenged the barriers that she and her African American peers faced, ultimately dismantling them,” said Governor Northam. “I am proud that her statue will represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where her idealism, courage, and conviction will continue to inspire Virginians, and Americans, to confront inequities and fight for meaningful change now and for generations to come.”
Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed legislation that established the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol charged with deciding to study the removal and replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue. The eight-member commission, chaired by Senator Louise Lucas, voted unanimously recommending the removal of the statue on July 24, 2020.
Working with the Department of Historic Resources, the Commission collected nominations for the new statue and provided several opportunities for public comment at its virtual meetings. After considering all public comments and guidance from the Commission members, the list was narrowed to five finalists including, Oliver Hill, Barbara Johns, John Mercer Langston, Pocahontas, and Maggie Walker.
“The Commission has undertaken a very thorough and deliberate process to select a historical figure who represents the values of today’s Virginians,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “I thank the members for their dedication and determination to reach this difficult and impactful decision.”
“This has been a truly humbling experience,” said Delegate Jeion Ward. “Throughout each step in the selection process, we heard the thoughts and opinions from the public as well as from our diverse committee members. I am proud of the decision we made as a Commonwealth.”
Since 1909, America’s first president George Washington has stood along with Confederate general Robert E. Lee as Virginia’s contributions to the National Statuary Hall Collection, where each state is entitled to two statues. If approved by the General Assembly, Johns would complement the Washington statue and be the only teenager represented in the collection.
The Robert E. Lee statue will be removed from the United States Capitol in the coming days. The Commission will continue its work to select a sculptor and commission a statue of Barbara Johns.
Snow and ice on Shenandoah Valley roads Thursday morning
Roads through the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands are in minor to moderate condition Thursday morning, following a winter storm that dropped up to 10 inches of snow. Many areas received a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Overnight refreezing has increased the chance of slick roadways. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to postpone travel until conditions improve.
VDOT employees and contractors continue plowing and treating roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads, and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes.
Here are the road conditions as of 4 a.m. Thursday in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Augusta County. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.
Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Augusta, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Rockingham counties.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in, Augusta, Page, Shenandoah, and Clarke counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Rockingham, and Warren counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany County.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
AG Herring reminds pet owners and animal control officers to ensure health and safety of animals
As Virginia begins to see extremely cold temperatures and winter weather, Attorney General Mark R. Herring and his first-in-the-nation Animal Law Unit are reminding Virginia pet owners and law enforcement that animals cannot be left out in the cold without adequate shelter and care and that there can be serious legal consequences, including criminal charges of animal cruelty, if an animal is left in the cold without adequate shelter.
“Virginia law requires owners to make sure their pets are protected from the elements, and it gives law enforcement the tools they need to ensure the safety and health of an animal, and that includes the ability under certain circumstances to seize an animal to make sure it is safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “As we begin to see colder temperatures and winter weather, I want to encourage all Virginians to take care of yourselves, and check on your friends, neighbors, family members, but don’t forget to take care of your animals as well.”
Leaving an animal exposed to the cold with no shelter or inadequate shelter can be considered animal cruelty, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
Attorney General Herring and his Animal law Unit advise animal control officers to ask owners to bring their animals inside or into an adequate shelter, ask the owner to surrender the animal if they are unable to provide adequate shelter, or in certain circumstances take temporary custody of the animal to ensure its safety.
Over the summer, Attorney General Herring sent a letter to animal control officers around Virginia highlighting the new animal cruelty laws that went into effect in July. The letter also reminded animal control officers that there can be serious legal consequences for leaving animals outside without adequate shelter and water.
In 2015, Attorney General Herring created the nation’s first OAG Animal Law Unit to serve as a training and prosecution resource for state agencies, investigators, and Commonwealth’s Attorneys around the state dealing with matters involving animal fighting, cruelty, and welfare, To date, the unit has handled thousands of matters, including training, prosecutions, and consultations.
