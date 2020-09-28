Health
COVID-19 vaccine could save many lives, despite rampant myths
Most people know by now that Bill Gates is not going to give you money or a free computer if you respond to a Facebook post.
He’s also not going to give you a secret microchip in a COVID-19 vaccine. This is one of the many myths madly circulating about a COVID-19 vaccine that have prompted about a quarter of Americans to say that they would decline a vaccine when it becomes available.
The Gates myth started in March 2020, when a widely shared article announced, incorrectly, “Bill Gates will use microchip implants to fight coronavirus.” Gates actually said in an interview that digital certificates could be used to show who has recovered, who has been tested, and who received the vaccine. According to the BBC, one study, funded by The Gates Foundation, suggested that a special invisible tattoo mark could be used to show who has been vaccinated. Like a smallpox vaccination scar, it would not be tracked and personal information would not be entered into a database.
Even so, Microsoft billionaire does not control public health policy in the U.S.
Another myth in high circulation is that a DNA-based vaccine will genetically modify humans.
According to Mark Lynas, a visiting fellow at Cornell University’s Alliance for Science group, no vaccine can genetically modify human DNA.
In an interview with Reuters, Lynas said that the DNA in DNA vaccines does not integrate into the cell nucleus, so there is no genetic modification. When cells divide, they will only include your natural DNA. But DNA-based vaccines are promising for COVID-19 because DNA sequences could match the required bits of genetic code in the virus.
The number of Americans willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may be as low as 50 percent, according to Science Magazine, the official publication of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Another poll, released in July, suggested that only about a third of Americans say they would be “very likely” to get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, according to USA Today.
Experts say that the threshold for population immunity against COVID-19 may require between 50 and 82 percent of the population to receive a vaccine, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.
A COVID-19 vaccine may be months or years away from availability to the public as researchers race to develop and test viable options. While the public waits for breakthroughs, communications experts advocate that public health officials should start educating the public now to combat misinformation campaigns and promote vaccine acceptance, according to Science Magazine.
Peter Pitts, who oversaw public outreach efforts for the Food and Drug Administration during the George W. Bush administration, expressed his concern that no organized government strategy appears to exist to educate the public about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to USA Today.
According to Science Magazine, medical misinformation regarding COVID-19 and vaccines has proliferated on social media since the start of the pandemic. Damon Centola, a sociologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told the publication that social media posts can mislead people into believing that doing nothing to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus is a safer course of action.
Vaccine skepticism has grown increasingly widespread. In a 2020 study, researchers found that some people may believe vaccines are risky because they overestimate the likelihood of rare adverse side effects, according to Science Daily.
Fat facts: are you eating the right type?
Fats play an essential role in the body, helping with vitamin absorption, providing energy and insulating organs. While they’re an important part of a balanced diet, some fats are unhealthy. This is why, according to the American Heart Association, you should pay close attention to the type of fat you eat.
The good
Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats help regulate cholesterol levels and prevent cardiovascular disease. Sources of these good fats include:
· Cold-water fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, and trout
· Nuts such as almonds, cashews, and pecans
· Avocados
· Seeds such as flax, pumpkin, and sunflower
· Omega-3 eggs
If you eat margarine, be sure to opt for the non-hydrogenated variety. Made from vegetable oils, this cholesterol-free margarine is a good source of omega-6 and other unsaturated fats.
The bad
Saturated fats raise levels of bad cholesterol, which increases your risk of heart disease and stroke. Foods that are high in saturated fats include:
· Fatty meats
· Butter
· Whole dairy products
· Lard
· Palm and coconut oil
Additionally, highly processed foods are a major source of saturated fats for many Americans. This includes cookies, French fries and chips, which also tend to contain a lot of salt and sugar.
While it’s important to eat the right types of fat, you should also balance your diet with sufficient fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins. For specific dietary advice, consult a doctor, nutritionist, or dietitian.
3 exercises to improve your balance
Falls are common among older adults and often result in serious injuries. Luckily, taking steps to improve your balance can reduce your risk of falling. Here are three basic exercises to get you started.
1. Stand on one leg
While holding on to a countertop or the back of a stable chair, slowly bend your knee and lift one foot off the ground. Start by trying to maintain the position for 30 seconds or as long as possible. Alternate feet and repeat the movement until you’ve done it three times on each side.
2. Stand on tiptoes
3. High knees
Slowly walk in place, lifting your knees to the height of your waist with each step. For extra security, complete this exercise near a table or countertop so you can catch yourself if you lose your balance.
For additional exercises and a more personalized workout plan to help you improve your balance, speak with a kinesiologist or other health-care professional.
Understanding aphasia
Aphasia is a disorder that affects verbal and written communication skills such as the ability to read, write, speak, listen, and understand speech. This impairment is caused by damage to one or more areas of the brain that control language, usually due to a stroke, brain tumor, dementia, or other neurological disorder. Aphasia can also be triggered by a head injury or infection.
While older adults are more susceptible, aphasia can affect people of all ages. Symptoms depend on the location and severity of the brain damage. Common variations of the disorder include:
- Global aphasia. This is the most severe type of aphasia, characterized by little or no ability to speak and understand spoken language. A person with global aphasia will also be unable to read and write.
- Wernicke’s aphasia. Also known as fluent aphasia, this type is characterized by long or disconnected sentences that include incorrect or nonsense words. A person with this form of the disorder will also struggle to comprehend speech.
- Broca’s aphasia. Also known as non-fluent aphasia, this variation of the disorder is characterized by limited vocabulary, short statements, and laborious speech. However, a person with Broca’s aphasia will often retain the ability to understand spoken language.
Speech-language therapy is often recommended for treating aphasia. Depending on the location and severity of the brain damage, patients may recover some or all of their communication skills over time. For more information about this disorder, visit the National Aphasia Association website at aphasia.org.
Understanding acupressure
Acupressure is a massage therapy technique that involves using the fingers, palms, and elbows to apply pressure to specific areas of the body. With roots in traditional Chinese medicine, this alternative healing practice adheres to the same principles as acupuncture but forgoes the use of needles.
The approach
Acupressure is based on the theory that invisible channels called meridians carry energy throughout the body. It’s believed that applying pressure to specific points along these pathways can promote relaxation, relieve illness, and restore systemic balance.
Though acupressure shouldn’t replace proper medical attention, it can be used to complement it. It’s most commonly performed in conjunction with massage therapy, physiotherapy, and orthotherapy.
The benefits
While there’s limited research on the medical benefits of acupressure, patients with various health concerns have reported improvements after having several treatments. Most notably, acupressure can be used to help:
• Relieve stress and tension
• Soothe muscle and joint pain
• Facilitate digestion
• Boost the immune system
• Increase energy levels
• Improve sleep
If you want to try this treatment at home, consider purchasing an acupressure mat. Lined with hundreds of plastic points, these mats can be used to stimulate pressure points on your back. However, a session with a professional therapist will offer far more effective and longer-lasting results.
Talking to your teen about personal hygiene
As children go through puberty, it’s normal for them to start to smell differently. Though it may involve an uncomfortable conversation, helping your teen establish personal hygiene habits is important for their health and confidence. If you’ve noticed a funky smell coming from their clothes, shoes, or bedroom, here are a few tips to help you broach the subject.
Create a safe space
There’s a time and place to bring up the matter of personal hygiene with your teen. In front of their siblings, for example, isn’t ideal. The key to having a productive discussion is to do your best to make your teen feel at ease.
Rather than having a face-to-face conversation, consider casually mentioning the topic while the two of you are cooking, washing dishes, or sitting alone together in the car. This will help your teen feel less put on the spot and more inclined to open up.
While you should be honest with your child about their body odor, make sure your tone isn’t accusatory or judgmental. Let your teen know these changes are a normal part of growing up, and they can always come to you with questions.
Give them the right tools
Outline the various ways your teen can minimize their body odor such as showering and wearing clean clothes on a daily basis. Rather than nag or plead with them, explain that taking care of their personal hygiene is a responsibility.
Additionally, you and your teen should put together a list of the products they’ll need. This includes antiperspirant, shower gel, mouthwash, shampoo, face cleanser, and shoe deodorizer. Keep in mind that your teen may be reluctant to shop for these products with their parents, so remember to give them some space at the pharmacy.
How to help your children maintain a healthy weight
Each year in September, National Childhood Obesity Month aims to raise awareness about the problem of childhood obesity in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 14 million American children are obese.
Unfortunately, childhood obesity can lead to heart disease, respiratory issues, joint problems, Type 2 diabetes, and a number of other serious physical and psychological health conditions. While genetics play a role, behavior and lifestyle choices are also determining factors. Here’s how parents can help children manage their weight.
Diet
A balanced diet is one of the cornerstones of maintaining a healthy weight, and fostering good cooking and eating habits starts at home. Favor fruits, vegetables, and whole grains as well as lean proteins like fish, poultry, beans, and meat substitutes. It’s also important to limit fast foods and sugary drinks. Instead, offer children homemade meals and plenty of water.
Exercise
In addition to helping kids regulate their weight, regular physical activity can reduce anxiety and improve self-esteem.
Children between the ages of three and five should spend at least three hours per day engaging in some form of physical activity. Children aged six to 17 should exercise at least 60 minutes per day. Limiting screen time can help young people foster an active lifestyle.
Sleep
Multiple studies have established a link between poor sleep and a higher risk of obesity. The CDC recommends that children between the ages of six and 12 get nine to 12 hours of sleep per day. For youth aged 13 to 18, the recommendation is eight to 10 hours per day.
If you’re worried about your children’s weight, be sure to consult a health-care professional. By working with a physician, you can help your kids manage their health.
