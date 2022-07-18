Local News
COVID cases jump at RSW Jail – Policy changes announced
The RSW Regional Jail has 60 cases of COVID-19 within the facility. The individuals have been quarantined as well as any affected housing units. Quarantined inmates and any inmate experiencing symptoms are being closely monitored and treated by the medical staff.
In addition, we have initiated COVID-19 protocols, which include temporarily suspending all programs and closing the lobby to the general public. Inmate visitation must be conducted remotely during this time. The closure of the lobby does not limit access to attorneys and professional visitors.
Inmates are provided masks and cleaning supplies daily, and staff is required to wear masks while working in the facility. Newly incarcerated inmates are screened and housed separately from general population inmates until cleared. Vaccinations and booster vaccinations have been and continue to be offered to the inmates and are administered by the Health Department monthly.
EDA in Focus
EDA counsel accuses Tran/ITFederal defense of withholding requested documents – But motion for immediate production of missing material denied
A motions hearing in the civil liability case of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal company began Monday afternoon, July 18, with plaintiff accusations of a willful withholding of defense evidence regarding ITFederal bank records. EDA attorney Karrisa Kaseorg told Judge Bruce D. Albertson that an ongoing effort to acquire missing records indicated by exhibit numbers of materials provided by the defense peaked over the last month to two months.
Consequently, she asked that defense counsel Gregory Melus provide what the plaintiff believes are those withheld materials “by midnight tonight”. Melus told the court that he personally had responded to all inquiries he directly had seen. However, he noted five to six attorneys and paralegals working on the case, adding that having been, like the court, “ambushed” by the short-term request for the allegedly withheld material, he did not know if the by-the-end-of-the-day plaintiff request could be met.
Judge Albertson worried that with jury selection slated for Thursday, and opening arguments and evidence anticipated to start Friday, that the plaintiff request would require a continuation of the start of the trial.
“We’re not asking for a continuance,” Kaseorg replied, “we want to see the documents.” Plaintiff counsel said they had no indication from the defense that the requested documents were subject to withholding as “privileged” information.
“Mr. Tran and the defense have known this was big problem for over a month … and we have been looking for a good faith settlement,” Kaseorg told the court observing she did not put the problem entirely on Melus’s shoulders. “I agree with Mr. Melus – we are looking down the barrel of 19,000 documents,” she said noting that if it was going to be such a problem the defense team could have communicated that on June 1 when the recent round of plaintiff requests began.
After hearing both sides’ explanation of the pre-trial predicament over about 35 minutes, Judge Albertson read some material while considering a decision. Citing the lateness of the plaintiff motion related to the scheduled start of the trial, he denied the motion for an immediate production of the missing material, with the plaintiff’s exception to the ruling noted. Asked if he also was denying the related motion to “compel” production of certain evidence, the judge responded, “Yes, it’s too close to trial … This should have been done earlier.”
Judge Albertson then denied a defense motion asking that material related to “other business enterprises” of Mr. Tran be withheld as not relevant to his EDA dealings. As previously reported by Royal Examiner, during a July 8 motions hearing on this case Judge Albertson noted he had previously expressed some “skepticism” about the defense objection to EDA evidence about Tran and his company’s use of portions of the $12 million it received in two loans related to proposed development here, primarily at the Avtex/Royal Phoenix Business Park site in Front Royal, for other business ventures in Alexandria or elsewhere. The EDA’s compensatory claim is for approximately $9 million, as Tran has kept current on his $40,000-plus a month loan payments over several years.
The EDA contends Tran acquired the EDA loans fraudulently and conspired with then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in doing so. Disputed evidence cited also related to EDA involvement in development of a Criminal Justice Academy and Tran’s Front Royal Farms plan, neither of which came to fruition along with the failed Avtex site business proposal.
Also as previously reported, Tran’s counterclaim appears to revolve around the contention he was taken advantage of by McDonald, and that the EDA Board of Directors at the time should have identified the alleged financial improprieties McDonald is now accused of by the EDA prior to Tran’s involvement. Pointing to a primary disputed aspect of the EDA-Tran/ITFed counterclaims of liability, Judge Albertson observed, “If he’s part of a conspiracy with McDonald, he’s not a victim of the negligent contention.”
And following what is slated to be a two-day trial in the EDA versus William Lambert civil liability case, and one day of jury selection for the EDA vs. Tran and any further motions, we will see the two sides begin their presentations on their respective “roadmaps” of what transpired between McDonald, Tran, ITFederal, and the EDA in the single largest compensatory damages civil case related to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal.
Crime/Court
RSW Regional Jail now utilizing new body scanner
On Friday, July 8, 2022, RSW Regional Jail began utilizing our new body scanner. This device, which is housed in our Intake area, will be used on all new arrestees upon committal to the facility and on all housed inmates as part of our scheduled housing unit searches. All security staff have received training on the body scanner and we have obtained the training materials to train new staff as they are hired.
The device was purchased from and installed by TEK 84, a company out of San Diego California, which has been in business for over thirty years. TEK 84 provided trainers to ensure our staff were properly trained and will offer tech support should any problems arise. The machine is the TEK 84 Intercept Body Scanner, which is capable of scanning an inmate’s entire body in approximately four seconds, using very low dose radiation. The scanner offers thousands of gray scales to allow better imaging and detection of contraband.
This device was purchased to assist with locating and preventing contraband and illegal substances from entering the facility to help keep our staff safer and better protect our inmate population.
EDA in Focus
Bankruptcy filing cancels EDA versus Samuel North civil liability case
In the wake of a Chapter 13 bankruptcy filing by Jennifer McDonald’s husband Samuel North on Friday morning, July 15, the Warren Economic Development Authority (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) civil liability case against him scheduled for jury selection and trial on Monday, July 18, has been cancelled. The EDA versus William Lambert trial slated for the following Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, at this point remains on the Circuit Court docket.
There is also the possibility of a further motions hearing on the EDA versus Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal case set for trial beginning later in the coming week. That civil liability trial is slated for jury selection and possible opening arguments on Thursday, July 21. It is scheduled to continue on Friday, July 22, and run through the following week from Monday through Friday, July 25-29.
That trial seeks recovery of the $9-million balance of an EDA-financed $10 million loan to Tran and his ITFederal company. The EDA claims the loan was acquired fraudulently with unkept promises, including of development at a 30-acre portion of the 150-acre Royal Phoenix Business Park portion of the former Avtex Fibers Superfund site behind the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane.
On the other end of the EDA financial scandal spectrum, the now cancelled EDA vs. North trial involved claimed damages of $70,000 or more related to a $110,000 loan North received from the EDA in 2015 for the purchase of a Robin Hood Lane property. According to sources on both sides of the case, the EDA was also seeking some portion, possibly double the base $70,000 claim, of a general claim of $350,000 in punitive damages against multiple EDA civil claim defendants were the jury to rule for the EDA’s claim of “conspiracy” against North.
“Conspiracy” has been one of five plaintiff claims brought against previous civil case defendants over the past two weeks, along with “Unjust Enrichment, Conversion, Fraud, and Ultra Vires”, the latter being a legal term for a public or business official overstepping their legal authority.
Local News
WCSO Lt Robbie Seal entertains at Grace Fellowship Senior Moments meeting
Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Robbie Seal entertained the seniors at a recent meeting of Senior Moments at the Grace Fellowship Church of God.
Robbie is the Community Resource Officer at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and works as the liaison between the community and the WCSO to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life. Robbie loves what he does, and as you watch this presentation, he will also bring smiles to your face as he shares changes in traffic laws, firearms, cell phones, DUIs, scams, and more.
Watch the latest Town Talk with Lt Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts here.
Community Events
WCPS Open House for the 2022-2023 school year to be held August 4th
As we finish up the summer, it is time to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year. I would like to first say, “Thank You”, for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We are honored to work alongside you to educate your child(ren). Warren County Public Schools offers a wonderful educational experience for all students, and we are ready to be a partner with all families of our community.
Warren County Public Schools will be opening our doors to families on Thursday, August 4, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. We are excited to once again bring our families back into the schools as we prepare for a successful school year. During Open House, we encourage all families to visit with teachers, administrators, and school resource officers. We also invite our families to review the instructional materials that are utilized within your child’s school. We want to ensure that all families feel welcomed and to know that we place safety as a high priority.
There will be a few changes this year that we hope will increase the overall experience for families and also raise our educational standards. One of the biggest changes this year will be to our grading policy. We felt the need to review current practices and policies to ensure that our students are college and career ready. Additional information concerning the grading policy and other changes will be disseminated in the weeks ahead.
We are ready to continue our path forward and build upon the gains of last year. Once again, thank you for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We look forward to welcoming you to Open House at all of our schools on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Warren County Public Schools
Crime/Court
Suspect hits/damages FCSO cruisers during pursuit
On July 14th at approximately 1:02pm, a call of a suspicious situation and complaint of reckless driving was received by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The Emergency Communications Center fielded a call about a female removing and switching license plates on a vehicle in the parking lot of a local hotel before leaving the scene and running two different red lights.
Deputy Chase Smallwood located the suspect vehicle, a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with Delaware tags, improperly stopped in the roadway near the intersections of Martinsburg Pike and Route 37 where he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Upon activating his emergency lights, the driver put the vehicle in motion and then refused to stop while making several erratic maneuvers and u-turns. Deputy Smallwood signaled that he would be in pursuit as the suspect got onto Route 37 headed southbound. As units converged on the suspect, Deputy Trey Cram attempted to keep her from traveling the wrong way on Rt. 37, near the Route 522 exit, after she drove through the median and into oncoming lanes, where his vehicle was struck by the suspect.
The Toyota u-turned, crossing the median again, and continued south on Route 37 ignoring the lights and sirens of deputies following behind. With speeds ranging between 60 – 90 mph, attempts were made to deploy spike strips without success. After passing the Cedar Creek Grade exit, the suspect drove through the median once again, making a u-turn, and hitting Deputy Nick Dempsey’s vehicle. The suspect’s actions became more dangerous as she crossed the median for a fourth time and was now heading northbound in the southbound lanes. With deputies beside and behind her, the suspect got onto the southbound on-ramp, headed in the wrong direction, forcing oncoming vehicles to avoid her. She continued through the Cedar Creek Grade intersection onto the southbound off-ramp, still in the wrong direction, headed towards oncoming traffic. With this increased risk to the motoring public, Lieutenant Warren Gosnell came up behind the suspect and executed a PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique) that sent the Toyota spinning off the right side of the ramp where the pursuit ended and the female driver was taken into custody without incident. The suspect identified herself as “Peace Freedom”, refusing to provide any identification and was transported to the regional adult detention facility.
Ms. Freedom has been charged with Felony Eluding, Assault on Law Enforcement (2), Reckless Driving (2), Possession of Controlled Substance, Altered License Plates and Improper Stopping on the Highway. She is being held without bond. No property damage or injuries were suffered by any members of the public. No injury was suffered by the suspect or any deputies involved. Property damage to the cruisers struck by the suspect are estimated to be approximately $8,000.
