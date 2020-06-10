COVID Silver Lining Series–FR/WC pandemic Victory Garden Program

WHAT MATTERS Warren–This video will remind you that a great deal can be accomplished by a small group of people who join together to make a difference, especially when they are greeted with such heartwarming community support. Local residents have been inspired to use this tragic period in history as a catalyst to start a triumphant new endeavor to provide fresh produce to those with food security issues. There’s been a great buzz about the large “victory garden” off Luray Avenue since it was planted in mid May with a group of nearly two dozen volunteers. Learn about the initiative from Betty Showers and Fern Vazquez of the newly formed group they call CHEO, “Citizens Helping Each Other.”

A fantastic drip irrigation system has been donated by Corey Hunsdon Kate Hehneberry, Shae Parker from Hanna Signs donated the large sign that identifies the garden, and local businesses including Southern States, Ramsey’s and Springtime have contributed. Numerous private individuals have also donated funds and supplies. The land which is home to the garden has been donated for use by the generous Eastham family. The County of Warren has also been quite supportive of the undertaking.

The group is working with the national nonprofit organization, Environmental Victory Garden Program and CHEOs outreach goals are far reaching. They hope that people of all ages participate in the program that they hope will instill a feeling of community pride as strangers and friends work together. In addition to providing garden harvests to C-CAP and other local groups serving our hungry population, the group hopes to provide herbs to local restaurants.

You can participate in this collaboration! CHEO is in need of donations (monetary and garden-related) and volunteers (especially folks to weed eat the area surrounding the garden). They are also seeking volunteer canners in anticipation of a large tomato crop. Volunteers are required to sign waivers, which are available at Fussell Florists or by e-mailing CHEOcommunitygarden@gmail.com.

Stop by and check out the garden that was inspired by past generations. According to futurefarmers.com, “Victory Gardens, also called “war gardens” or “food gardens for defense”, were gardens planted both at private residences and on public land during World War I and World War II to reduce the pressure on the public food supply brought on by the war effort… In 1941, America went to war.”

Though we aren’t fighting a “traditional war,” we certainly aren’t at peace. Let’s embrace this community effort and be generous with others when reaping our own gardens and filling our pantry shelves. Learn more on their Facebook page.

WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE

Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.

Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.