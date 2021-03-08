Local News
COVID vaccination update as second week of March approaches: supply chain, registration & volunteers
The following information is part of County Emergency Coordinator and COVID-19 point-man Rick Farrall’s “Phase-Three SITREP (Situation Report)” regarding vaccination information and anticipated schedules based on vaccine availability originating at the federal and state levels filtering down to localities:
COMMUNITY INFORMATION, as of March 4, 2021:
- THIS WEEK: There are no advertised “first or second dose” vaccination clinics this week at the 15th St. Gym.
- FOLLOWING WEEK:
- There is a limited amount of vaccine that will be distributed to the Lord Fairfax Health District (includes Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester) next week. Our local/District system is set-up to maximize distribution of the vaccine, once it is available. The limiting factor is the national supply chain distribution of the vaccine down to the local level. We ask for everyone’s continued patience as we work through this monumental process.
- Valley Health (Pfizer) and VDH (Moderna) will host two closed COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at the 15th St. Gym; this is for “first dose” vaccinations only.
- Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 3/3/2021)
- STATEWIDE:
- Governor Northam Unveils Statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration System
- Article: governor.virginia.gov/newsroom
- Pre-Registration Website & Phone Number: vaccinate.virginia.gov or 1-877-VAX-IN-VA
- Locally, VDH and Valley Health officials recommend that anyone who wants the COVID-19 vaccination (and is not currently scheduled to, or has already received the vaccination) to pre-register on this website.
- In the near future, VDH and Valley Health intends to fully transition to using this “list” by merging all current “lists” and processes into one.
- This list is not going to be a first-come, first-served list, but rather will be used to make appointment lists for planned clinics, whose invited patients will favor the more elderly and vulnerable. All 1a and 1b eligible persons should be able to now sign up.
-
-
- VDH COVID-19 Vaccination Response (Current VDH Information):
-
-
-
- VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit:
-
- PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION: The CDC’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) prioritized the initial distribution of the vaccine (as available) to health care personnel (hospital and EMS based) and residents of long-term care facilities. Other Phase I groups (in order) include essential workers, people at higher risk for severe disease (over age of 75); Phase II – other populations; and Phase III – the general public. See a December through February “Prioritized Distribution” status report below the Volunteer information.
- VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: In order to distribute the COVID-19 vaccination in quickest and most efficient manner, volunteers are needed to fill essential roles in the operation of the Warren County Point of Distribution (POD) site at the 15thSt. Gym. The six essential roles are:
-
- Greeter: an adult that checks patients in and directs them to the next station
- Navigator: a clinical provider that reviews forms and looks for any “red flags”
- Observer: an adult that monitors patients for 15 minutes after the injection of the vaccination to monitor for any adverse side effects; must have Basic Life Support certification or above
Pharmacist: prepares the vaccine for injection; must be currently licensed
- Runner/Floater: monitors vaccine inventory and assists in communicating between POD stations
- Vaccinator: a health care provider that administers the COVID-19 vaccination; must be a currently licensed/certified LPN, RN, M.D., D.O., AEMT, EMT-I, EMT-P
- SIGN-UP GENIUS: If you meet the above criteria, and are willing to volunteer during the operation of the COVID-19 POD in Warren County, please visit the below site to sign-up: signupgenius.com/go
- PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION report:
- December 2020: Lord Fairfax Health District began Phase 1a distribution of the vaccine last week and this week (Clarke and Warren County first responders/age 75+).
- Health Care personnel (Round 1 complete, Round 2 planned)
- LTCF Residents and Staff (see below)
-
-
- January-February 2021: The CDC is allocating the vaccine directly to CVS to vaccinate Phase 1a long term care residents. CVS began this process locally … (going directly to our long-term care facilities).
- Commonwealth Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Fox Trail Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Heritage Hall (Round 1 started, 2 TBD)
- Hidden Springs (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, 2 scheduled)
- Shenandoah Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Lynn Care (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, Round 2 scheduled)
-
- January-February 2021: The next allocation (“Phase 1b”) of vaccinations the County receives will be for front line essential workers and persons age 75 and older. Front line essential workers include (in priority order):
- Police, Fire, and HAZMAT(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Corrections workers(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Childcare, K-12 Teachers/Staff(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Food and Agriculture (TBD)
- Manufacturing (TBD)
- U.S. Postal Service workers (TBD)
- Public Transit workers (TBD)
- Grocery Store workers (TBD)
- Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (TBD)
- Persons Age 75 (65) and older(Round 1 ongoing, Round 2 scheduled)
- The following allocation (“Phase 1c”) of vaccinations will be for other essential workers, persons age 64-75, and persons age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions. Other essential workers include (in priority order):
- Transportation and Logistics (all below 1-10 categories planning TBD)
- Food Service
- Shelter and Housing (construction)
- Finance
- IT and Communication
- Energy
- Media
- Legal
- Public Safety (engineers)
- Water and Wastewater
- There is no date established for the Phase 1c allocations at this time.
- No further details available at this time, more to follow.
LFCC and Rotz Pharmacy team up to vaccinate hundreds against COVID-19
More than 800 people received their first dose of a vaccine against COVID Friday thanks to a partnership between LFCC and Rotz Pharmacy.
Seventy volunteers, including LFCC employees and pharmacy workers, ensured a smooth process for the hundreds of people who came to the Middletown Campus to receive the first of their two shots of the Moderna vaccine. The shots were given by LFCC nursing students and faculty.
Rotz Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy in Winchester, has been administering about 100 doses each week at its Amherst Street location. Co-owner Jason Rotz said prior to Friday, the pharmacy had given 600-700 first shots and 200-300 second shots to customers since mid-January.
When a larger supply of vaccine became available – the snowy weather in February meant a shipment was delayed, resulting in even more shots being available on Friday – Rotz knew all the jabs couldn’t be given at his pharmacy, given its size.
“I knew from being born and raised here that the community would come together, and I started reaching out to those I knew had the space in which we could hold a large-scale clinic,” he said. “[LFCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services] Craig Short offered the facilities, and [LFCC Director of Health Professions] Kristina Simpson said her nursing students would love to help.
“Everyone has been really great. Patients have been so thankful.”
Contributing to the public health effort is in line with LFCC’s mission, according to Dean of Professional Programs Craig Santicola.
“We are a college for the community, and this is a great example of how we embody the word community that’s in our name,” he said. “Many people were involved in the planning of this event – Jason Rotz, Whitney Miller, director of facility planning, and Mary Catts, our nurse retention specialist. Their effort, along with many others, has resulted in a well-organized vaccination event that benefits residents in our community while providing our nursing students a great learning opportunity.”
More than a dozen LFCC nursing students were on hand all day Friday, giving the vaccine, as well as helping with the check-in and monitoring processes. First-year nursing student Nicole Cercy was one of them.
“I’m super-passionate about getting the vaccine out there and bringing an end to COVID,” she said. “It’s really exciting to be giving the vaccine to patients.”
Cercy’s classmate Ashley Napear was also enthusiastic to be taking part in the vaccination effort.
“I just think that this so important so we can get back to a somewhat normal, or post-COVID, society,” she said. “People are so excited to be here.”
Janet Frye, of Woodstock, was one of the hundreds of people relieved to have received a shot in the arm.
“The clinic was very nice, very easy, and everything was explained so well,” she said. “I feel happy now that I have the shot.”
Larry Adams Sr. said he was grateful to LFCC’s nursing students and staff, as well as Rotz Pharmacy.
“I have never seen such a well-organized group of people that took on a project of this capacity in my entire 40 years of military service,” he said. “Patients were sent to each station, making them comfortable and relaxed and on the scheduled time. Thank all of you for your service to me and the community.”
The pandemic has made it more difficult for nursing students to complete the clinical requirements of the program, according to adjunct faculty member Beverley Ridings.
“This helps them with their community health experience,” she explained. “It also gives them the hands-on experience for administering injections. I think it is also helping them with their communication skills. The students have been phenomenal today.”
Another adjunct faculty member Larry Symenow was impressed with what he saw during the clinic.
“This is one of the smoothest operations I’ve ever seen,” he said. “I was in the military for 26 years and this tops all the deployment lines I’ve seen. The flow of it, the timing, the number of patients per hour and the monitoring. Jason’s pharmacy staff made sure everything was prepped for us.”
Those who received the vaccine last week will return to LFCC for follow-up shots on April 2.
Stanley Police Officer Winum was killed with a military-style assault rifle
A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was cited as recovered in the possession of 29-year-old Dakota G. Richards after he was killed by law enforcement officers who had tracked him to a barn on the 700 block of Marksville Road after the fatal shooting of Stanley Police Officer “Nick” Winum on February 16. A handgun was also reported recovered from Richards’ vehicle, with no additional information on that weapon in a March 3 update on the incident investigation by the Virginia State Police.
An online search of the referenced M&P-15 rifle revealed a military-style assault rifle pictured below.
The VSP early March update also notes that the traffic stop Winum initiated of Richards was in response to a Be On the Lookout (BOL) “issued for a suspicious person with a gun” in a vehicle matching the description of the Honda Civic Richards was traveling in.
Following is the March 3, VSP Press Release from the office of Culpeper Division Public Information Officer Brent Coffey in its entirety:
STANLEY, Va. – The investigations into the fatal shootings that occurred Friday (Feb. 26) in the Town of Stanley remains ongoing by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.
Town of Stanley Police Officer D.J. “Nick” Winum observed a 2002 Honda Civic that matched the description of a “Be On the Lookout” issued for a suspicious person with a gun. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Officer Winum activated his marked patrol vehicle’s emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. The Honda Civic pulled over in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Before the officer could exit his patrol vehicle, the driver, Dakota G. Richards, got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Officer Winum’s vehicle. Officer Winum succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., fled into the nearby woods on foot. A handgun was recovered from Richards’ vehicle.
Law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and assisted with tracking Richards. He was later located hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. There, Richards made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies. Richards succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was recovered in his possession.
No additional law enforcement was injured.
Once state police complete the officer-involved shooting, the criminal investigative files will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.
With six deaths in nine days, county’s COVID fatality-to-case ratio climbs to over 2%
As of March 3, picking up six deaths in the past nine days attributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic since our last report of February 22, Warren County’s percentage of deaths-per-known cases continues higher than both the Virginia state level – 9,326 deaths/580,108 cases, at 1.61% – and the national figure at 513,122 deaths/24,456,860 cases at 1.80%. At the end of the day March 3, 2,304 county cases were reported along with 47 fatalities, up 291 and 10 respectively since February 1. Those additions over the past 31 days raised the county’s deaths-per-cases ratio from 1.84% to 2.04%.
A check of both the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) websites indicated one additional Warren County fatality as of 3 p.m., Saturday, March 6, and 22 new cases reported since Wednesday’s totals distributed by Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall on March 4.
Despite a continuation of the February slowing of the Phase 3/post-December holiday spike seen through January, the Lord Fairfax Health District’s six municipalities, including Warren County, saw 1,788 new cases since February 1. However, the slowing trend was reflected with 1,505 of those new health district cases reported over the first 22 days of February, with 283 added over the ensuing nine days.
The most recent CDC totals of March 6, count 29,193,273 cases and 527,917 deaths in the U.S., with the global numbers at 116,169,119 cases and 2,582,075 dead. So the U.S. continues to carry a disproportionately high percentage of world cases (above 25%) and deaths (over 20%) with the nation’s 4% of the global population.
COVID-19 Information (Current Data, as of March 3):
Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 765, Frederick 6,789, Page 1,832, Shenandoah 3,718, Warren 2,304 (89 are/were hospitalized, 47 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.04% total cases), Winchester 2,471; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
Commonwealth: 5,946,972 total people tested (PCR only); 580,108 total cases [6.6% positive rate (PCR only)]; 24,354 total hospitalized; 9,326 total deaths (1.61% total cases).
United States: As of March 2, 2021, there are 28,456,860 total cases and 513,122 total deaths (1.80% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
Current CDC Guidance Regarding When to Quarantine/Options to Reduce Quarantine
Updated CDC guidance as of February 11, 2021. Recommend everyone familiarize themselves with the updated guidance. See attached and website link below for details.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
PREVIOUS REPORTS of Feb. 22 and Feb. 1:
COVID-19 Information (Data, as of Feb. 22 at 8:56 AM):
Good News: LFHD reports that both the COVID-19 case rate and associated death rate is finally declining in the District.
Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 749, Frederick 6,673, Page 1,809, Shenandoah 3,669, Warren 2,249 (88 are/were hospitalized, 41 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.82% total cases), Winchester 2,447; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
Commonwealth: 5,762,389 total people tested (PCR only); 565,270 total cases [8.3% positive rate (PCR only)]; 23,530 total hospitalized; 7,486 total deaths (1.32% total cases).
United States: As of February 21, 2021, there are 27,882,557 total cases and 496,112 total deaths (1.78% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
Current CDC Guidance Regarding When to Quarantine/Options to Reduce Quarantine
Updated CDC guidance as of February 11, 2021. Recommend everyone familiarize themselves with the updated guidance. See attached and website link below for details. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
COVID-19 Information (Feb. 1, 2021):
Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 677, Frederick 6,023, Page 1,660, Shenandoah 3,417, Warren 2,013 (76 are/were hospitalized, 37 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.84% total cases), Winchester 2,301; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
Commonwealth: 5,261,801 total people tested (PCR only); 507,640 total cases [11.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 21,444 total hospitalized; 6,474 total deaths (1.28% total cases).
United States: As of January 31, 2021 at 12:26 PM, there are 25,921,703 total cases and 438,035 total deaths (1.69% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop re-opens in Front Royal
The Front Royal Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop location is expanding! The new location is at 425 South Street, Front Royal (Former Peebles Store). Blue Ridge Hospice CEO/President Cheryl Hamilton Fried made the opening remarks along with CFO Cheryl Ringer.
The re-opening was on March 6, 2021, at 9 am. The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce was on hand with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and remarks from Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Board of Supervisor Cheryl Cullers.
March 6th was also the first day of its Electronic Recycling Program. Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift stores will now be accepting your unwanted and out-of-date electronic devices. For more information, visit brhospice.org/erecycling/.
For almost 40 years Blue Ridge Hospice has helped guide patients and their families through the final months and weeks of life. With warmth and compassion, They have provided dignity and comfort, as well as physical, emotional, and spiritual care to people of all ages.
If you’re living with a life-limiting illness, caring for a loved one with an advanced illness, or grieving the loss of someone near to you, Blue Ridge Hospice can help.
Blue Ridge Hospice is a thriving not-for-profit healthcare organization with a robust staff and years of experience providing excellent hospice care to patients in the Northern Shenandoah Valley region.
Blue Ridge Hospice now provides care to the City of Winchester and counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Fauquier, and Western Loudoun.
Blue Ridge Hospice sets the standard for quality hospice care and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The Joint Commission inspects Blue Ridge Hospice for compliance with Medicare regulations, as well as other rigorous standards, at least every three years.
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center offering spring break camping and retreat opportunities
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center provided us the following.
Are you looking for a safe (and somewhat rustic) Spring retreat and/or camping trip to take with your family, significant other, or close immediate group of friends? Would you like to see Spring in bloom and explore the Appalachian Trail and the Shenandoah Mountains? Or perhaps you would like to hold a camping outing for a Girl Scout, Boy Scout, Cub Scout Troop or other small group in which you are involved? If so, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center might be just the place for you!
Location: Located in Front Royal, Virginia, just over an hour from the D.C. metro area, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center provides options for an affordable family-friendly getaway, small group retreats, and/or camping. The 4-H Center has opened-up our lodges and property to individuals, couples, families, and small groups looking to find an opportunity to safely getaway for the weekend or during the week to escape to the outdoors and to enjoy and explore nature and the beauty of the Shenandoah Valley.
Adjacent to Shenandoah National Park, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center provides a great opportunity for those seeking to come and visit the mountains. The Center also offers a perfect and safe opportunity for families and groups that would like camping — but perhaps not outdoors in a tent — experience.
Lodging: Families can rent a room and pitch a tent on the property if they would like. The 4-H Center lodges have private rooms with dedicated heat and A/C, twin-size bunks, and a private restroom/shower. Many of the rooms in the 4-H Center lodges are walk-out directly, so no walking through a lobby or hallways. Guests provide their own bedding and toiletries.
Amenities: The 4-H Center has great hiking opportunities on-site including direct access to the Appalachian Trail from the property (a 10-minute direct hike to the AT). Free recreation options on the property include lake fishing, basketball, tennis, disc golf, and lots of open green space for day activities or tent camping. (Equipment not provided) We have picnic shelters and two campfire circles which can be rented and used by small groups.
Nearby: The 4-H Center is located just south of Front Royal and provides nearby amenities such as Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Caverns, Luray Caverns, canoeing on the Shenandoah River, 5 public golf courses, and several wineries, local shops, and eateries. Click here for more information on local attractions.
Cost: Cost is $100/room/night + tax and includes a boxed, continental breakfast. Rooms sleep 4 and can adjoin with the adjacent room to sleep 8 total.
COVID-19 Safety Measures: To support the health of all 4-H Center staff and visitors, the 4-H Center is strictly adhering to State of Virginia COVID-19 requirements and Federal CDC guidelines for camps. Therefore, all visitors and 4-H Center Guests are required to wear facial coverings in lodge hallways, entering/exiting the Dining Hall, and any other times that social distancing cannot be maintained, indoors or outdoors. The property is very large (229 acres), so that even when we are busy, it is easy to social distance for outdoor activities on the 4-H Center grounds.
Reservations/Additional Information: For additional information or to make a reservation, please call Chris Newlon, 4-H Center Reservations and Events Coordinator, 540-635-7171, or reach her by email at chris@nova4h.com.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 8 – 12, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 9, westbound – Alternating lane closures for installation of traffic monitoring equipment, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
