Obituaries
Craig Detwiler (1961 – 2023)
Craig was born on September 27th, 1961, and passed away on January 3rd, 2023, at the age of 61.
Best husband ever. Loved by all. Brought love, joy, laughter, kindness, happiness, generosity, and light with him everywhere. Always willing to give a helping hand. He will be sorely missed but remembered affectionately by everyone his spirit touched.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Lauren Nicole (Nikki) Detwiler and grandson, Nolan Detwiler; stepson, Jesse Kenneth Cash; brothers Rodney and Wayne Detwiler; sister, Linda Lee Hemmen; brother-in-law, Dick Sullivan and all of their families; as well as many friends, especially including Rocky Dyer and all of his family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Linden Volunteer Fire Department, 4561 John Marshall Highway, Linden, VA 22642, for their constant, cheerful, and gracious goodwill during repeated service calls or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
A Life Celebration will be held in the spring. Details will be posted on Social media.
Norman H. “Norm Henry” Schmidt (1950 – 2023)
Mr. Norman H. “Norm Henry” Schmidt, 72, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Born January 9, 1950, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William and Matilda (Schrurer) Schmidt.
Norman attended Catholic School for his elementary and middle school years and then graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, MD, with the class of 1968. He studied radio at Career Academy, School of Broadcasting, where he graduated early by obtaining his first radio job.
He married the love of his life, Mrs. Lori (Minnick) Schmidt, on December 22, 1991.
Norm got his first on-air job at WFTR in Front Royal, VA, while he was still in school. He moved on to WFFV- Front Royal/Middletown, VA, and also worked at the A&P store. He then moved to WEPM AM/ WESM FM in Martinsburg, WV. He spent 10 years at WGLL-WRCV 92.1 Gold in Mercersburg/Greencastle, where he became known as “Norm Henry.” He hosted the “Golden Oldies Hour” for many years before moving on to WAFY (KEY103) Frederick MD for another 13 years. He then tried his hand at car sales with Buchanan Auto Park before landing his last radio job with his good friend Lou Scally at WJEJ, Hagerstown, MD. While working at WJEJ, he also delivered Krumpee’s Donuts for several years before Alzheimer’s robbed him of his capability to continue his beloved radio profession.
Norman was a longstanding member of the First Christian Church in Hagerstown, MD, where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. Many years ago, he was the founder and president of the Hagerstown Computer Club that met at Haven Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, Norman is survived by his children Natasha Schmidt of Strasburg, VA, Nicole Schmidt of Mercersburg, PA, Scott Reed of Johnstown, PA, Matthew Reed of Camp Hill, PA, Michael Reed of Greencastle, PA, granddaughters, Evangelina Schmidt and Mia Reed; and sisters Anita McCusker of Westminster, MD and Rita Tolbert of Reisterstown, MD.
Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at First Christian Church, 1345 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown, MD, with Rev. Dr. David T Britt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Franklin Hospice at: www.franklinhospice.org/donate or for the sound system at First Christian Church, 1345 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
A special thank you to all the family, friends, and the team at Franklin Hospice for their wonderful care and support while Lori cared for Norman at home.
Dana Clark Fogle (1961 – 2023)
Dana Clark Fogle, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2 PM at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, with the Rev. Marc Roberson officiating and the Rev. Randy Orndorff sharing a loving tribute. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Virginia.
Mrs. Fogle was born on October 6, 1961, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Robert E. Clark and to Hilda O. Rodgers Clark. She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church and Streetwise Ministry and was formerly a youth director for Marlow Heights Baptist Church.
Surviving along with her mother are her husband of 30 years, Raymond Allen Fogle; son, Robert Allen Fogle; brother, Chip Blankenship and two grandchildren, Rowen Allen Fogle and Ryder Allen Fogle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her husband to assist with medical expenses.
Lola Kathryn Pritchett (1949 – 2023)
Lola Kathryn Pritchett, 73, of Rileyville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held for Lola at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Donnie Lamb officiating. The family invites guests to visit one hour before the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Lola was born on February 19, 1949, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Lewis Everett Alger Sr. and Lola Mabel Alger. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee Pritchett; her brother, Albert Alger Sr.; and her sister-in-law, Marie Alger.
Surviving Lola is her siblings, Bobby Lewis (Donna), Joseph Newton Alger Sr., and Lewis Everett Alger Jr. (Donna); her nieces and nephews, Albert William Alger Jr. (Donna), Allen Wade Alger (Kimberly), Daniel Eugene Duncan, William Wayne Miller III (Roxane), Joseph Newton Alger Jr. (Olivia), and Kaitlyn Alger; her great-nieces and nephews, Evelyn Raye Alger, Valorie Taylor, Taylor Alger, and Joshua Alger (Brittany); and her great-great nieces, Brynlee Wolfe, and Blakelee Joe Alger.
Lola loved growing flowers, cooking, and her wonderful family.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Newton Alger Jr., William Wayne Miller III, D.J. Duncan, Joshua Alger, Rodney Jerrils, Matt West, and Mitchell West.
Mary Susan Jenkins Myers (1957 – 2023)
Mary Susan Jenkins Myers (affectionately known as Bootie to many and Sue to others), 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2023, while at Winchester Medical Center. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born January 19, 1957, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late David Sr. and Susan “Jo” Jenkins.
Mary graduated from Warren County High School in 1974. Throughout the years Mary devoted her time to helping care for others, forever changing the lives of those she interacted with. Early in her career, she worked for Warren County Public Schools, Jay Schulman Sewing Factory, as a private in-home caregiver, and for Panhandle Home Health and Hospice as a nursing assistant. She provided home care to countless others throughout her lifetime; however, most will remember her from working at Stokes Mart. If you were lucky enough to be a customer, you were lucky enough to meet Mary.
Mary was strong-willed, determined, resourceful, and witty. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed enough to know her. She touched the lives of so many people. During her time with us, she always made a point to help anyone with whatever she could, never wanting anything in return. Her kindness, generosity, and love for others are the legacy she has left behind with us.
Mary was beloved by everyone who met her. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, wonderful sister, amazing Maw Maw, a best friend to all, and everyone’s favorite cook. Anyone who knew Mary knows that her family extended way beyond blood and meant everything to her. Mary never met a stranger and gave the best hugs. She enjoyed making home-cooked meals, socializing in the local grocery stores, and residing in Harmony Hollow.
Her husband survives Mary, Neal Myers Sr. They were together for 49 years and married for 44 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Myers-Settle (John); son, Neal Myers Jr. (Megan); granddaughter, Paige Myers; grandsons, Luke and Landon Settle; step-grandson, Hunter Brooks; brother, David T. Jenkins Jr. (Judy) of Bentonville, VA; sister, Doris J. Wood (Charlie) of Doswell, VA; nephews, David Wood and Dave Jenkins; and uncle, David Burner of Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Thompson and Sammy Campbell officiating. Graveside services and burial will immediately follow at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church in Huntly, VA. At the conclusion of services, the family will gather for a fellowship meal at the American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53 at 22 W. 8th St. in Front Royal.
Pallbearers are Neal Myers Jr., David Jenkins Jr., Dave Jenkins, Charles Wood, David Wood, and Matthew Vaught.
Honorary pallbearers are John Settle, Luke Settle, Landon Settle, Hunter Brooks, and David Burner.
Joanie “Joan” Kay Atkins (1960 – 2023)
Joanie “Joan” Kay Atkins, 62, of Huntly, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Atkins was born on June 5, 1960, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late Bernard Rodenhizer III and Rose Sherman Pamatigan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bernard “Butch” Rodenhizer IV, and granddaughter, Alexa Updike. She was a correctional officer with Coffeewood Correctional Center, was formerly a head cook for many local restaurants in Front Royal, Virginia, and formerly babysat for many children. She was a cat lover and formerly volunteered with Piedmont Animal Rescue League.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Ronald Atkins; three daughters, Deana Landrum, Heather Hileman, and Melanie Hileman; stepmother, Betty Rodenhizer and four grandchildren, Austen Updike, Nathaniel Landrum, Caydence Cave, and Kaleigha Hileman.
Richard Louis Hannigan, Sr. (1948 – 2022)
Richard Louis Hannigan, Sr., 74, passed away on December 26, 2022, at the Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Florida.
Richard was born in Arlington, Virginia, on October 31, 1948, the son of the late Harold Bailey Hannigan and Edna Clara Caviness.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 5, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The interment will be at a later date.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Jannet; son, Richard Lee (Brenda) Hannigan; daughters, Michelle Craig and Jennifer Gerish- Bodzer; grandchildren, Jessica, Dillion, Sarah, Shawn, Samantha, Michael, Matthew, Davey, Hayley, and Bayley; great-grandchildren, Chloee, Riley, and Aydenn; and special friends, Stephanie and Connie.
Richard moved to Florida in 1988 and was together with Jannet for over 38 years. He worked primarily in roofing and construction, but also worked a lot on the water as a sand dollar harvester. Richard served proudly in the US National Guard and had a strong Presbyterian faith. He was an avid fisherman, and a huge fan of the Washington Redskins (Commanders) football team.
Richard was a kind, sweet man. He always gave with his heart and loved his family more than they will ever know.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.