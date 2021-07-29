Obituaries
Craig Ritenour (1954 – 2021)
Craig Ritenour, 67, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2 PM at Dry Run Cemetery, Fort Valley, Virginia with the Rev. Paul P. Campbell and the Rev. John T. Stelzl officiating.
Mr. Ritenour was born on June 17, 1954, in Portsmouth, Virginia to James E. and Pearl Ritenour. He was preceded in death by his foster father, Ernest Chrisman; three sisters, Dee, Tina, and Sherry, and a brother, Walter Noyes.
Survivors include his foster mother, Joan Chrisman; sister, Vivian Campbell, and foster sister, Dorothy Chrisman.
Obituaries
Mitchell “Mitch” L. Johnson (1951 – 2021)
Mitchell “Mitch” L. Johnson, 70, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Johnson was born on May 22, 1951, in Arlington, Virginia to the late William G. and Elizabeth Curtis Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William R. Johnson.
Survivors include his son, Christopher A. Johnson of Haymarket, Virginia; daughter, Michelle R. Bayles of Linden; two brothers, Robert Johnson and Andrew Johnson; sister, Evelyn Williams, and seven grandchildren.
Obituaries
Robert “Bob” Allan Valdez (1936 – 2021)
Robert “Bob” Allan Valdez, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal with Father Daniel Gee officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Mr. Valdez was born on January 28, 1936, in Capulin, Colorado to the late Robert and Rose Rivera Valdez. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Teresa Hoier, Maryann Bush, and Joann Trujillo. He was a retired Master Sergeant in the United States Army and a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Following retirement, he had a second career as a registered nurse at Winchester Medical Center. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Doris M. Valdez of Front Royal; three sons, Mark Valdez of Winchester, Virginia, Kevin Valdez (Tami) of Winchester, Virginia and Scott Valdez of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Aliyah Valdez of Arlington, Virginia, Chelsea Valdez of Warrenton, Virginia and Evan Valdez of Warrenton; great-grandson, Julian Thomas; two dogs, Muffin and Cookie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Luis Macedo, Eddie Lawson, Ricky Smith, Julian Thomas, Cary Shenk, and Aaron Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Trujillo and Greg Trujillo.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Christopher Michael Murphy
Christopher Michael Murphy, 30 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident that occurred on July 18, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Doug Lowell officiating and assisted by Sammy Campbell. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Christopher was born on October 25, 1990, in Front Royal. Surviving is his parents, Christopher Shawn Murphy, Diane Laing Clanton, and his step-father, Jeremy Clanton.
Surviving with his parents is Christopher’s pride and joy, his young daughter, Kali Hope Murphy; his sister, Jessica Ann Murphy (Kevin); his nephews, Kamden and Jaisden McIntyre; his step-sisters, Katie Jenkins (Matthew) and Laura Clanton (Jonathan) his step-brother, Jeremy Clanton; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Laing Louderback; his paternal step-grandmother, Betty Diane Murphy; his aunts, Tina Marie Ruggerio, Judy Bowman (Steve) and Lori Marsh; his uncles, Barry S. Murphy (Brenda), Lonnie D. Murphy, Tony Laing Jr. (Tamie), Michael Laing (Daneya) and Bill Marsh; and many cousins, great aunts, great uncles, and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray J. Murphy and Glenna Miller Murphy; his maternal grandfather, Tony Laing; and his uncle Michael Ray Murphy.
Christopher graduated from Skyline High School in 2009. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and driving. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A visitation night will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home from 6 to 8 P.M.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Melott, Derrick Turner, Micah Bowen, Lonnie Murphy, Kevin McIntyre, and Barry Murphy.
Honorary pallbearers are James Clarke, Steve Bowman, Michael Laing, Ronnie Combs, and JR Peacock.
Obituaries
Jodi R. Saffelle (1974 – 2021)
Surrounded by her family, Jodi R. Saffelle passed away peacefully at her home in Bentonville, Virginia on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Born on October 7, 1974, in Warren County, Virginia, Jodi was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Jodi is survived by her husband Art Saffelle, sons Cade and Creed Spittler, step-children Carey Saffelle (Melissa), and Courtney North (Chris), and three grandchildren; Lily, Charlie, and Beau. Also surviving are her loving grandparents Robert and Viola Santmyers, mother Carolyn Santmyers-Andrews (Rex), sisters Holli Jo Phillips (Colby), and Tiffany Caputo (James), and brothers Branyon Williams (Beth), and Daniel Jennings (Melissa) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
As a dedicated employee to Warren County for over 21 years as the Human Resources Director, Jodi’s passion for people and love for the County she called home spoke testament in her everyday life.
Jodi showed her love through small acts of kindness, larger acts of sacrifice, and held a deep commitment to both friends and family. She will be remembered for her generous heart, a listening ear, and shining light. She had a passion for art, crocheting, all things Christmas, and was an avid reader.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 10 am-12 pm with a service to follow. Interment following at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery in Bentonville, VA.
Pallbearers will be Cade Spittler, Creed Spittler, Carey Saffelle, George Cline, Mick Roland, and Hugh Henry.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ramzie Phillips, Rylan Phillips, Logan Burner, and Braden Burner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Obituaries
Stella Atwell (1951 – 2021)
On July 21st, 2021 Stella Atwell died unexpectedly at Winchester Medical Center. She was 70 years old. A memorial service for Stella will be held at Maddox Funeral Home July 25th at 1 pm with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Stella was born on January 19th, 1951 in Sterling, Virginia. She graduated from Loudoun County High.
Stella is survived by her two daughters; Tammy Marie Mayberry, Jennifer Rae Atwell, and her son-in-law Sean Mayberry. As well as her 4 grandchildren Graden Mitchell Dalton (Snoop), Ashleigh Marie Mayberry (Ladybug), Lezlee Rae Atwell (Dragonfly), and Matthew Sean Mayberry (Bluebird), and her only great-grandson Landon Sean Clater (angel Landon). She is also survived by her 3 sisters Hattie Reno, Jean White, and Joyce White as well as her brother-in-law Arthur White and many loved nieces and nephews.
Stella was preceded in death by her soul mate Raymond L. Atwell in 2003 who she has missed dearly ever since. As well as her parents, Mary and Lester Pugh and her brother Junior.
Stella was an amazingly strong woman who loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself. She was an angel on earth, and now she is an angel in Heaven.
Obituaries
Ben Stogdale (1940 – 2021)
Ben Stogdale, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ben was born August 29, 1940, in Staunton, Virginia, son of the late Benjamin Lacy and Bertha Geneva Wright Stogdale.
He worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal until their closing, retiring after many dedicated years as a Maintenance Supervisor. Ben was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal.
Ben was married to the late Sally Smedley Stogdale.
Surviving is three children, Barry Stogdale and wife Tina of Waycross, Georgia, Vicki Stogdale of Front Royal, and Faith Funk and husband Ron of Wardensville, West Virginia, two children who he raised as his own, Lee Vickers and wife Beckie of Stephens City, and Kimberly Shifflett and husband Brian, whom he thought of as a son, of Front Royal; one brother, Boyd Stogdale of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; one sister, Doris Clark of Grottos, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Walraven, Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Ashley Kenney, Josh Stogdale, Devan Yager, Lecia Moreno, Cody Shifflett, Zach Shifflett, Austin Shifflett, Mary Sager, and Brandon Sager; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ben was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Stogdale; and a brother, Lacy Glenn “Sonny” Stogdale.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Jon Walraven, Cody Shifflett, Ron Funk, Kenny Showalter, and Noah Underwood.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.