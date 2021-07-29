Craig Ritenour (1954 – 2021)

Robert “Bob” Allan Valdez, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal with Father Daniel Gee officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Mr. Valdez was born on January 28, 1936, in Capulin, Colorado to the late Robert and Rose Rivera Valdez. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Teresa Hoier, Maryann Bush, and Joann Trujillo. He was a retired Master Sergeant in the United States Army and a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Following retirement, he had a second career as a registered nurse at Winchester Medical Center. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Doris M. Valdez of Front Royal; three sons, Mark Valdez of Winchester, Virginia, Kevin Valdez (Tami) of Winchester, Virginia and Scott Valdez of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Aliyah Valdez of Arlington, Virginia, Chelsea Valdez of Warrenton, Virginia and Evan Valdez of Warrenton; great-grandson, Julian Thomas; two dogs, Muffin and Cookie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Luis Macedo, Eddie Lawson, Ricky Smith, Julian Thomas, Cary Shenk, and Aaron Lawson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Trujillo and Greg Trujillo.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.