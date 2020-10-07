Creamy butternut squash soup

This fall-inspired dish brings together aromatic spices and freshly harvested vegetables. Enjoy it after a stroll through the park or an afternoon raking leaves.

Start to finish: 1 hour (30 minutes active)

Servings: 6

Ingredients



· 1 tablespoon butter· 1 yellow onion, diced· 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped· 1 teaspoon curry powder· 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon· Salt and pepper, to taste· 1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced· 1 potato, peeled and diced· 3 cups chicken stock· 1 14-ounce can coconut milk· 1 tablespoon tomato paste· 1 tablespoon maple syrup· Juice of 1/2 lemon· A few sprigs of chives, chopped

Directions

1. In a large pot, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook at medium-high heat until translucent. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Add the curry and cinnamon, and cook for an additional minute. Salt and pepper generously.

2. Add the squash and potato. Mix until the vegetables are evenly coated in the spice mixture.

3. Add the chicken stock, coconut milk, tomato paste, maple syrup, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and let simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.

4. Use a hand blender to purée the soup. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chives.

Make it vegan!

For a plant-based version of this soup, replace the butter with olive oil and use vegetable broth instead of chicken stock.