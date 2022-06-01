Connect with us

Food

Creamy spaghetti with chanterelles

Published

13 hours ago

on

This creamy and cheesy pasta tastes divine. It’s sure to wow your guests!

Ingredients
Servings: 4

• 14 ounces of spaghetti
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 shallots, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 7 ounces chanterelles
• 1/2 cup vegetable broth
• 1 cup 35% whipping cream
• 1 cup fresh parmesan, grated
• 1/2 cup fresh basil
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta al dente. Drain and set aside.



2. Melt the butter and brown the shallots in a large, deep skillet. Add the mushrooms and garlic. Continue cooking for about 4 minutes or until all the water is released from the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Pour in the vegetable stock and simmer until the liquid has almost completely evaporated. Add the cream, parmesan cheese, and a little more salt and pepper. Bring the sauce to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for a few minutes.

4. Add the spaghetti to the pan and sprinkle with a few coarsely torn basil leaves. Mix well and season further if desired.
Spoon the pasta into a large serving bowl and garnish it with fresh basil leaves.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Food

Milkshake with local strawberries

Published

6 days ago

on

May 27, 2022

By

It’s strawberry season! Enjoy these sweet berries by the handful, in jams, jellies, and pies, or whip them up with milk.

Ingredients
Servings: 2

• 7 ounces fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 cups vanilla ice cream
• 1/2 cup milk

Directions
1. In a bowl, combine the strawberries, sugar, and vanilla. Let stand to macerate for one hour.
2. Pour the macerated strawberries into a food processor, saving a few for garnish. Add the ice cream and milk. Blend until you achieve a smooth consistency.
3. Pour into pretty glasses and garnish with strawberry slices.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

This summer, cool down with a cocktail

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

This summer, enjoy lounging on a restaurant patio or in your own backyard with one of the following delicious cocktails in hand.

• Hard lemonade. Lemonade is a hot-weather staple. Jazz it up with some bourbon served neat or on the rocks. If you want some fizz, try a sparkling vodka lemonade.

• Irish ice. This simple cocktail has only two ingredients: Irish cream and ice cream. Smooth, creamy, and ice-cold, this treat is perfect on a hot day.

• Sangria. Whether made with white or red wine, sangria is everything you want in a festive summer cocktail. If you’re making it yourself, shake things up by using different types of fruit or another wine like sparkling or rosé.


• Daiquiri. Put your own unique spin on this classic cocktail. There are endless flavor variations — from strawberry and lime to lemon to pear.

• Mimosa. This low-calorie cocktail is a brunch must-have. In addition to the traditional mix of orange juice and champagne or sparkling wine, indulge in an updated version with strawberries, watermelon, and mint.

Cheers to summer!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Make the classic Reuben sandwich at home

Published

3 weeks ago

on

May 8, 2022

By

The sweetness of corned beef paired with the salty sourness of sauerkraut, nutty Swiss cheese and tangy Russian (or Thousand Island) dressing, all on earthy slices of rye bread.

The messy, glorious Reuben is a classic American sandwich for a reason: It’s incredibly delicious. And with just a few very common ingredients, it’s easy to prepare at home. Make just one for yourself or whip up a pile of them for family or guests — either one won’t take much time. This recipe makes four sandwiches, but scales up or down easily.

Ingredients
8 slices good-quality rye bread
4 tablespoons softened butter
1/4 c. Russian dressing (or you can use prepared Thousand Island dressing)
8 slices Swiss cheese
3/4 pound corned beef
1 c. sauerkraut, drained

For the Russian dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons ketchup
2 tablespoons horseradish
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Kosher salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper to taste


First, prepare the Russian dressing (if desired). Whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire, sugar, and paprika until combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Next, butter each slice of bread on one side. Spread Russian dressing on the unbuttered sides of each slice. Top four slices with cheese, corned beef, and sauerkraut, then top each sandwich with the remaining slices, dressing side down. Place sandwiches in a skillet over medium heat and grill until the bread is golden and the cheese is melted — two to three minutes per side.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

25 foods you should always have on hand

Published

1 month ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

Here are 25 food staples you should always keep in your kitchen.

In the fridge
1. Tofu
2. Eggs
3. Lettuce
4. Condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise
5. Milk
6. Deli meat
7. Cheese

In the freezer
8. Vegetables like peas and corn
9. Boneless chicken
10. Fish fillets like cod, salmon, and sole
11. Ground meat like pork, beef, and turkey
12. Pre-cooked seafood like crab, pollock, and shrimp
13. Fruit
14. Sliced bread

In the pantry
15. Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pecans
16. Legumes like beans, peas, and lentils
17. Canned tuna
18. Pasta like macaroni, penne and spaghetti
19. Rice like brown, basmati, and jasmine
20. Condensed soups like tomato, celery, and mushroom
21. Canned tomatoes
22. Potatoes
23. Onions
24. Flour
25. Sugar


Visit your local grocery store to find everything you need to prepare delicious meals.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

5 tips for making mashed potatoes

Published

1 month ago

on

April 26, 2022

By

Mashed potatoes pair well with a variety of other foods. Here are five tips for making this side dish great every time.

1. Use the right potatoes
You can use any kind of potato to make mashed potatoes. However, Idaho®, russet, and Yukon gold potatoes are ideal for mashing because they provide superior texture and taste.

2. Adjust the cooking time
Boil your potatoes in a pot of heavily salted water. You can peel them or leave the skin on. The potatoes are ready once you can easily poke through them with a fork. Peeled and cut potatoes cook faster. However, they absorb more water, which can affect their texture.

3. Add butter immediately
Coat your potatoes in butter before mashing them. This will help lock in the starch and give your mashed potatoes a silky texture.


4. Don’t over mash them
For an even texture, use a potato masher with small holes. However, make sure you don’t over-mash your potatoes. This can make them gummy and unappetizing.

5. Add milk at the end
Adding milk helps prevent your potatoes from becoming gluey. If you want, you can heat up the milk in the microwave to prevent your mashed potatoes from cooling down too quickly. If you want to make this side dish more decadent, swap the milk for cooking cream.

Enjoy!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

5 clever cooking tips

Published

1 month ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Whether you’re new to cooking or have been whipping up gourmet dishes for years, there’s always more you can learn. Here are five tips to level up your cooking game.

1. Don’t overcrowd the pan
Food releases moisture as it cooks. Therefore, if you overcrowd your pan, the food will steam instead of sear. This will leave you with mushy, dry, and unappetizing food.

2. Taste as you cook
It’s a good idea to taste your food while you cook. This will help ensure the dish is cooked properly and isn’t over or under-seasoned.

3. Preheat your pan
Always let your pan heat up for a few minutes before cooking. Carefully hover your hand over the pan to feel when it’s hot. If you’re using butter, simply wait for it to melt.


4. Don’t add oil to your pasta water
Putting oil in your pasta water prevents the sauce from sticking to the noodles. Instead, drizzle your cooked pasta with a bit of olive oil.

5. Read through the entire recipe
Making sure you understand the recipe you want to use will help you manage your time wisely so that the entire dish comes together at the right time.

To get the cooking supplies and ingredients you need, visit your local stores.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
72°
Partly Cloudy
5:48am8:32pm EDT
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 2mph WSW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
81/54°F
77/50°F
79/48°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
4
Sat
10:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 11:00 am
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Overnight Parking Lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table along the Boston Mill Road Trail where[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 12:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the intersection of Boston Mill Road Trail and Hadow Trail. Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience on Hadow Trail. Join park trailblazers as they work to enhance[...]
11:00 am Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Jun 4 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
FOOD WILL BE AVAILABLE | FUN ACTIVITIES! | LIVE MUSIC!
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Jun
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
9
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 9 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women's Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
The Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on June 9th, from 12pm – 1:30pm, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Guest speaker will be Linda Fanton and music entertainment will be[...]
Jun
11
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 8:30 am – 10:30 am
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and into the back[...]
8:45 am Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 11 @ 8:45 am – 12:00 pm
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Living Water Christian Church is offering a one-day event on June 11, 2022, offered to the community — Vacation Bible School! The events for that day include stories, crafts, games, meal and snacks. Registration to[...]