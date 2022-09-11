Create your own book in 5 steps

Do you have a story you want to share with your friends and family? Here’s how to make your own book in five steps.

1. Write the story

Write down your story in a lined notebook, on a scrap piece of paper, or on the computer. Your story should have:

• An introduction establishing the location and characters

• A trigger like an unexpected or surprising event

• A plot, including the obstacles that the characters must face and overcome

• An ending that explains how the hero or heroine solved the problem

2. Revise the grammar

Every published book goes through a revision process. Therefore, ask a friend, parent, or teacher to help you correct your grammar.

3. Make a cover

The cover of your book should contain a title, the author’s name, and an illustration. You can paint or draw your own book cover or use a printed photo.

4. Format the book

Print or transcribe your text on paper; if you want, create a thank you page and dedicate it to the people who helped you make your project come to life.

5. Bind the book together

Bind the pages of your book together in the correct order. You can use staples or string. If your book is thick, staple small stacks of pages together and then use decorative tape to secure them.

Lend your book to friends and family while you write the next one.