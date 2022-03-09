Regional News
Crisis in Ukraine and the World
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the war in Ukraine. Could Russia’s aggression create a new world order? Guests include Steve Herman, VOA chief national correspondent, David Monda, a professor at City University of New York, and Yetunde Odugbesan–Omede, a professor at Farmingdale State College.
Biden moves to strengthen cryptocurrency oversight and protect consumers
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening federal oversight of cryptocurrency and protecting consumers from potential fraud.
The move marks the most significant effort by the federal government to install guardrails and regulations governing the developing cryptocurrency markets.
The executive order:
# Directs the Treasury Department to assess potential risks of cryptocurrency and to ensure sufficient regulatory oversight to protect consumers, investors, and the economy.
# Encourages the Financial Stability Oversight Council to identify systemic financial risks posed by cryptocurrencies and take steps to mitigate such risks.
# Directs relevant U.S. agencies to coordinate efforts to combat the illegal use of cryptocurrencies and work with international agencies to do the same.
# Directs the federal government to explore the creation of a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency in the event such an institution is “deemed in the national interest.”
Biden’s order “will help position the U.S. to keep playing a leading role in the innovation and governance of the digital assets ecosystem at home and abroad, in a way that protects consumers, is consistent with our democratic values and advances U.S. global competitiveness,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a joint statement.
“We are clear-eyed that ‘financial innovation’ of the past has too often not benefited working families while exacerbating inequality and increasing systemic financial risk,” Deese and Sullivan said. “This history underscores the need to build robust consumer and economic protections into digital asset development.”
Shortly after the executive order was announced, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement the White House’s executive order “will support responsible innovation that could result in substantial benefits for the nation, consumers, and businesses.”
“Under the executive order, Treasury will partner with interagency colleagues to produce a report on the future of money and payment systems,” Yellen said.
Cryptocurrency industry participants praised the executive order, which was seen as offering regulations in a new and unknown segment of the finance industry.
“It was better than I thought it was going to be,” Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association, a cryptocurrency industry group said. “Given all of the fear, uncertainty, and doubt that has been out there about a regulatory crackdown, I think this is obviously in stark contrast. This is much more positive and thoughtful.”
Anchorage Digital co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley called the executive order a “shot in the arm for crypto” and said that the action offered a balance of “responsible innovation” by the Biden administration.
“The crypto community needs to recognize that, for the benefit of our industry, regulators have a role to play in the crypto ecosystem,” McCauley said. “Today’s executive order makes it clear: this isn’t them-against-us.”
In a statement on Twitter, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said he looked forward “to collaborating with colleagues across the government to achieve important public policy goals: protecting investors & consumers, guarding against illicit activity, & helping ensure financial stability.”
Some Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee praised Biden’s order.
The panel’s chairman, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in a statement that “it’s imperative we strengthen our financial resilience and national security right now.”
“That includes protecting Americans from the risks of crypto to our economy and ensuring crypto can’t be used to skirt the law,” Brown said. “The president is right to take a whole-of-government approach to addressing cryptocurrencies and considering a central bank digital currency.”
Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, the ranking Republican on the banking committee, said in a statement he was “encouraged to see the Biden administration acknowledge that digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and the underlying technology, have tremendous potential benefits.”
“The executive order also underscores the need for Congress to enact a regulatory framework specific to digital assets,” Toomey added. “This technology empowers individuals, and they deserve to have a say in crafting thoughtful legislation. The administration should resist the urge to stretch existing laws in an effort to expand its regulatory authority.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, has been an outspoken critic of the current state of cryptocurrency regulation and is crafting a bill targeting cryptocurrency in the current Russia sanctions. She endorsed Biden’s effort to enhance federal oversight.
“I’ve been ringing the alarm bell on crypto, from consumer protection to the environment to national security—especially since Russian elites can use digital assets to undermine sanctions,” Warren tweeted. “@POTUS is right to spotlight crypto’s risks and we need strong rules before it’s too late.”
By CHRIS BARYLICK and ASHKAN MOTAMEDI
Capital News Service
Is Putin the New Hitler?
WASHINGTON — Even before Russia’s military began its invasion of Ukraine, the comparisons between the contemporary Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the Nazi-era fuehrer, Adolf Hitler, began propagating.
As Ukrainian cities are hit by missiles, resulting in civilian mass casualties and refugees fleeing across the border to Poland, Putin faces accusations of following in the footsteps of the reviled former leader of Germany. The hashtag #PutinHitler has been trending on social media as Europe faces its biggest crisis since World War II.
‘Disturbingly mirrors traits’
According to Jonathan Katz, a German Marshall Fund senior fellow, and director of Democracy Initiatives, Putin “is this century’s equivalent to Hitler, and the threat he poses to Europe, U.S. and global security extends far beyond the current conflict in Ukraine.”
“Like Hitler, Putin has amassed unquestionable power in Russia, wiped out political opposition with little to no check on his regime and its use of military force or other hybrid tools to brutally carve out and illegally conquer territory in surrounding nations.”
Putin, Katz tells VOA, “disturbingly mirrors traits of Hitler — cold and calculated, showing no remorse or interests in the sanctity of human life.”
Katz, who formerly led the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Europe and Eurasia programs and co-chaired a trans-Atlantic task force on Ukraine, says akin to Hitler and the Nazis in justifying force, “Putin also uses disinformation, scapegoating and dehumanizing language.”
“Tragically, what the world is witnessing today invokes memories of the Nazi blitzkrieg,” says Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization.
“To be clear, no one is accusing Vladimir Putin of preparing death camps and gas chambers. But the brutality of the Russian military in invading a peaceful neighbor that includes indiscriminate targeting of civilians and decimating cities evokes memories of Nazi armies invading the USSR (Soviet Union) in 1941,” Cooper tells VOA.
Putin’s behavior, statements and demeanor give “a real insight into his character, and for me, he’s a 21st-century Hitler,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said recently on CNN.
Former Ukrainian politician Svitlana Zalishchuk, who has fled Kyiv after intense rocket fire, said on Fox News that Putin is “a Hitler of our time.”
The popular news aggregation website Drudge Report led its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine on a recent day with the headline “FUHRER 2022” and an image of Putin altered to look like Hitler.
The Putin-Hitler comparisons are not new. In 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Prince Charles of Britain was widely chastised for offhandedly declaring that “Putin is doing just about the same as Hitler.”
The prince was in Canada, speaking to a Jewish survivor of World War II.
Pointing out differences
Jewish groups repeatedly have rejected numerous modern-day “Hitler” and “Nazi” analogies, noting that the Third Reich was responsible for a genocide that targeted and murdered 6 million Jews and that offhand comparisons trivialize the scale of human suffering experienced in the 1940s.
Hitler held power in Germany for a dozen years. His forces annexed Austria and Czechoslovakia, occupied nine other countries, including France, and invaded — but could not hold — five countries in northern Africa.
Prior to this year’s full-scale invasion, Putin had his military invade Georgia in 2008. Six years later, they seized Crimea from the Ukrainians without a fight and actively supported separatists in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
Asking if Putin is the new Hitler misses the point, according to John Stoehr, editor and publisher of The Editorial Board, an online politics newsletter.
“I don’t think that matters as much as the fact that his army is arbitrarily shelling civilians, that his soldiers are shooting children, and that he seems bent on doing to Ukraine what Bashar al-Assad did to Syria. Which is to say, mass murdering a people,” he tells VOA.
“To ask whether he’s the new Hitler is to confess priorities that are upside down, backward and prolapsed,” says Stoehr, a fellow at the Yale Journalism Initiative.
Some historians are more apt to compare Putin to Otto von Bismarck, the late 19th-century prince who became imperial chancellor of the German empire.
“My confidence that Putin is Bismarck rather than Hitler has been undermined by his recent speeches, which sound a lot like Hitler. However, my hope that he is more like Bismarck is based on my overall evaluation of his career and general orientation. The recent speeches might just be tactical,” says Paul deLespinasse, professor emeritus of political science and computer science at Adrian College.
‘It’s a strategy’
Some see irony in Putin’s comments attempting to justify what he calls a special military operation, claiming it is intended to rid Ukraine of control by neo-Nazis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and had family members perish in the Holocaust.
“It’s not an irony. It’s a strategy. Putin wants to bring Ukraine’s government to ruin. He just needed a reason,” according to Stoehr, who added that Putin seized on the fact that there are a small number of neo-Nazis in the Ukrainian National Guard.
The war started by Russia “is not with some fictional Nazis” but with a country consisting of “Ukrainians, Russians, Jews, people of various nationalities,” exiled Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky told VOA’s Russian Service on Tuesday. “It is a united Ukrainian nation, with whom we are waging an unjust war of aggression.”
Eighty years ago, notes Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, “Hitler ordered the results of the Wannsee Conference that decided to kill European Jews to remain a secret. Putin, on the other hand, invited the world media and diplomats to have a front-row seat as he planned and launched his invasion with the goal to erase an independent country and culture.”
Putin’s de-Nazification language “is the same type of perverted rhetorical tricks deployed by Hitler to justify and carry out mass atrocities against Jews and others in Germany and across Europe in the 1930s and during World War II,” says Katz, at the German Marshall Fund.
“Like the Nazi’s use of the swastika as a symbol of power, Putin is using the letter Z as a symbol to rally Russians and to justify unconscionable action in Ukraine. In the end, history will view Putin and his regime as war criminals just like Hitler and the Nazis.”
Homeschooling, private school enrollment increase as public enrollment decreases during COVID pandemic
As a grassroots, volunteer-based organization that connects homeschoolers across the state, the Maryland Homeschool Association (MHA) has been tracking data collected by the state education department on homeschooling rates for nearly 20 years. It always tended to fluctuate seemingly randomly, said founder Alessa Keener, never changing by more than 9%.
“Some years, it goes down. Some years, it goes up,” she said. “There’s never really been, I think, a good explanation [as to] why.”
But in the spring of 2020, the face of education changed drastically throughout the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the country. The MHA anticipated increasing numbers of homeschooling parents, but the 53.6% increase that came was “unprecedented,” Keener said.
The change MHA noticed was a result of a national trend: parents were pulling their children from public schools as the pandemic persisted. After a slight increase in enrollment in the fall of 2019, the nation experienced an approximate 2.64% decrease in public enrollment in the fall of 2020, according to data from each state’s education department.
And Maryland was no exception: the state saw an overall 2.96% decrease in Pre-K through 12 enrollment, according to state education department data. While all counties individually saw a decrease, how much of a drop varied by county.
Although statewide enrollment declined even further between fall 2020 and fall 2021, the decrease was by 0.12%, a much smaller decline than from the first year of the pandemic.
While the majority of counties saw enrollment increase after the first year of the pandemic, seven counties and Baltimore City experienced a further decline in enrollment in the 2021-22 school year.
Maryland is one of 10 states that, overall, experienced a further decline in enrollment the 2021-22 school year, based on data from the 30 states that have that year’s data available.
As schools across the state — and country — switched to virtual learning during the spring 2020 semester, many parents grew dissatisfied with their children’s education quality, according to Keener. She said the state saw a wave of what the association calls “pandemic homeschoolers.”
“The schools really tried to do their best,” she said. “[Parents] just felt like what the schools were attempting to do was just more frustrating than it was beneficial.”
Maryland reached over 42,600 homeschooled students in the 2020-21 school year after never topping 30,000 since at least 2003, according to data from the state education department. This followed a nationwide trend based on the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, whose data showed nearly all states experienced an increase in homeschooling rates at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
The “pandemic homeschoolers” came in two major waves, Keener said, differing in their reasons for pulling their children out of schools.
The first wave pulled their children to officially homeschool either that spring or for the upcoming school year, often with the mindset that it would be temporary — just to “get through” the year, Keener said. Some of these families were concerned about the negative impacts constant computer screen time would have on their children, and others — including parents of children with ADHD or a learning disability — found their children could not stay engaged with their virtual classes.
Other families, Keener said, had already been considering homeschooling their children, and the pandemic gave them the push they needed.
COVID-19-related anxiety also played a role, she said, and still currently keeps some parents from sending their children back to schools — sometimes because the child or a family member is high-risk.
The second wave of homeschoolers, she said, came later on into the pandemic as schools started returning to in-person instruction. These parents were more driven by “political” reasons, she said, concerned about mask mandates and possible vaccine mandates for students.
Many parents also turned to private schools during the pandemic, and, as a result, private school enrollment increased.
“Our independent schools were able to pivot quickly to remote learning, and then to hybrid learning, and then back to in-person learning with [COVID-19] mitigation strategies in place,” according to Peter Baily, executive director of the Association of Independent Maryland & DC Schools, which currently represents 121 independent schools.
In addition, these schools “quickly allocated financial resources” to fund additional programs during the pandemic, according to Baily.
Reports from the Maryland State Department of Education on nonpublic enrollment stated that the pandemic led to temporary closures for some private schools. While the number of traditional private schools tallied in the report increased during the pandemic, the number of church-exempt private schools decreased.
Some counties, such as Queen Anne’s and Frederick counties, anticipate that public school enrollment will increase in the upcoming 2022-23 school year as the schools return to relative normalcy.
“We found that many of the families came back to us when we started offering in-person learning once again,” said Frederick County Public Schools Communications Manager Brandon Oland.
And Keener agrees. She expects homeschooling rates to drop looking forward. However, she does not believe homeschooling will return to pre-pandemic rates.
“I think traditional brick and mortar families are anxious to get back to their usual educational normalcy with their kids,” she said. “[But] there’s going to be some families who will say, ‘This was an interesting experiment, and, surprisingly, it’s worked for my family.’ So I think they will continue.”
By Melena DiNenna
Capital News Service
University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins University send desperately needed supplies to Ukraine
ANNAPOLIS – Nearly two weeks after Russia’s military forces descended upon its western neighbor, leaving many parts of Ukraine in ruin and thousands of its citizens in need of medical care, the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine are sending more than $4 million in medical supplies to the country, the institutions announced in a statement Tuesday.
The medical facilities are donating respirators, medical compressors, beds, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, face masks and shields, respirator kits, gloves and syringes, according to representatives from both institutions.
“Right now, medical supplies most urgently needed are items that allow medics and other caregivers to address a growing number of battlefield injuries among both military and civilian casualties, including children and other innocent bystanders,” Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, said in the statement.
The World Health Organization reported Tuesday that Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian ambulances, hospitals and other health facilities. News reports say that at least nine people have died in 16 attacks on health care facilities.
News media have reported doctors delivering babies in makeshift facilities in basements and other locations. The U.N. expects more than 80,000 women in Ukraine to give birth within the next three months, according to Business Insider.
The medical supplies are an outgrowth of the institutions’ experiences during the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Lisa Ishii, senior vice president of operations for the Johns Hopkins Health System, told Capital News Service in an interview.
“We want to lean into the partnership that we developed working close together in the pandemic to now turn our resources to supporting people in the Ukraine,” Ishii said.
The help being sent to the embattled nation is reflective of the scramble to stock their facilities properly to deal with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Ishii said.
“Sometimes we hit the mark just right in terms of anticipated needs and what we purchased,” she said. “Sometimes we overshot our mark, sometimes we undershot our mark. So, for the most part, this is . . . cases where we overshot and had an excess in some areas.”
She said the medical facilities hope to get the supplies shipped by the end of the week through Project C.U.R.E., a nonprofit relief organization that delivers medical supplies and equipment to “countries in need.”
The Johns Hopkins Hospital dome and buildings on each UMMS campus have been lit since last Friday in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, officials said. The organizations said in the statement they will keep up their displays until further notice.
More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24, the day Russian forces stepped onto Ukrainian soil.
Many residential areas have been ravaged by Russian airstrikes and explosives, including Kyiv, Mariupol, Cherniv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and others, Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in the statement.
Since the start of the invasion, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has verified more than 1,200 civilian casualties, but the organization suspects the actual figure is much higher, because the assaults on Ukrainian infrastructure have made it difficult to verify information, according to a statement Tuesday.
Among those reported are 406 individuals who were killed and 801 who sustained injuries, according to the statement.
Kevin W. Sowers, president of Johns Hopkins Health System, said in the statement the donations by Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland reflect the institutions’ values.
“At the core of who we are is a group of people who seek to honor and safeguard each human life,” Sowers said.
By KAITLYN LEVISON
Capital News Service
What does the future hold for the Washington Wizards?
The NBA trade deadline and All-Star Weekend are firmly behind us and teams now enter into their final playoff push.
With just 19 games left in their 2021-22 campaign, the Washington Wizards sit at 29-34, 7.5 games back of a guaranteed playoff spot, but only 1.5 games back of the NBA play-in tournament. The Wizards were one of the most active teams at the recent trade deadline, making roster adjustments to possibly set them up for success not only in 2022, but for years to come.
The objective for teams at the deadline is to try not only to improve the roster, but also create roster flexibility. We can look at the Wizards’ improvements by using FiveThirtyEight’s RAPTOR, which stands for Robust Algorithm (using) Player Tracking (and) On/Off Ratings. This metric is a plus-minus statistic, simply meaning a positive number is good and a negative number is bad. RAPTOR calculates how many points a player creates offensively and allows defensively every 100 possessions and then scales that number relative to a league-average player. This can be used to see how the players involved in the trades stack up against the rest of the league.
2021-2022 Season, at least 500 minutes played. Gray star represents current Wizards players, blue star represents acquired at deadline, red dot represents traded away at deadline.
The most impactful trade was that with the Dallas Mavericks. The Wizards acquired Kristaps Porzingis, who ranks third highest in total RAPTOR for the Wizards, behind Bradley Beal (out for the season) and Deni Avdija. More importantly, they were able to get out of Davis Bertans’ contract. According to Spotrac’s value rankings, which measures a player’s value based on their contract compared to production, Bertans ranks 145/145 of all active forwards in the league. Trading Bertans also helped the Wizards to go over $10 million below the luxury tax, a mechanism to control team spending in which teams pay a penalty for each dollar they exceed over the predetermined tax level. The chart below examines the Wizards payroll moving forward.
The Wizards were also able to acquire multiple second round picks in these trades when they were only guaranteed one in the next 7 years. It can be very difficult to find success in the NBA draft, so CNS examined how the Wizards compare against the rest of the league. To find this, CNS used FiveThirtyEight’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR) statistic. Data from all players' first four years in the NBA were collected, because that is often the length of a rookie contract. This data was compiled based on overall draft selection, then averaged. Each team’s draft selections from the past decade were compared to the average value expectancy given their pick number. The results of this analysis are presented in the chart below.
What the draft value over expected chart shows is that over the last decade the Wizards have been the sixth-worst team in the NBA at drafting. On average, every player the Wizards have drafted since 2010 is contributing 0.35 less wins per year than the average player drafted at the same selection. The chart seen in the “WAR” tab shows how each team's drafted players compare to that of a replacement level player, a player who can be added for minimal cost. Over the last decade the Wizards rank 18th in the NBA at drafting impactful players. On average, a player drafted by the Wizards over the last decade increases the team’s success by 0.99 wins per year. During this time, the Wizards have had six lottery picks, three of which were in the top three. Only one of these players (Bradley Beal) is still with the team.
Green is player option, red is club option, blue is non-guaranteed
Still, two of the teams below them in draft value over expected, seen in the chart above in the DVOE tab, have won championships during this time. The draft is where a team traditionally builds long-term success, but free agency is often where a team can make a difference. Tommy Sheppard took over as general manager in 2019 and Wes Unseld Jr. was hired as the new head coach this past offseason. With new leadership, comes new culture.
Draft value over expected and average wins above replacement
Success in the current season still remains to be seen. The Wizards have not been the most productive team on either side of the ball. They are in the bottom half of the league in both offensive (20th) and defensive (24th) rating, which is the amount of points a team scores per 100 possessions. But they have the third easiest strength of schedule remaining and are 13-11 against their remaining teams this year. Most importantly, they were finally able to add Porzingis to the lineup and he’s already making an impact on the team. He scored 25 points on 58.3% shooting in only 21 minutes in his debut Sunday night against the Pacers.
The Wizards’ next game is Wednesday, March 9th against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30pm EST.
By Nolan Gelbard
Capital News Service
In toughest sanction yet, Biden cuts off Russian oil imports to U.S.
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden signed an executive order Tuesday banning the importation of Russian oil, natural gas, and coal imports to the United States in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
In the toughest sanction imposed by the United States so far, the president’s order banned:
• The import into the United States of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal
• New U.S. investment in Russia’s energy sector
• Financing or enabling foreign companies that are making investments to produce energy in Russia
“Today, I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the White House’s Roosevelt Room. “That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”
Since the Russian invasion, two million people have fled Ukraine. While Ukrainian resistance has been fierce, Russian forces continue to try to gain territory, shelling cities and cutting off vital services.
In a tweet following Biden’s announcement of the oil sanctions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation.
“Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow,” Zelenskyy tweeted.
In an attempt to inflict an additional financial burden on the Russian economy, Biden called on Congress to pass a $12 billion assistance package to Ukraine. The package includes additional defensive weapons as well as “tens of thousands of tons of food, water, and medical supplies” for the war-torn nation.
“Over the last two weeks, Ukrainian people have inspired the world,” Biden said. “They’ve inspired the world with their bravery, their patriotism, their defiant determination to live free.”
Gas prices have hit an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, the average national gas price was $4.173, up 75 cents since Russian leader Vladimir Putin began amassing troops at the Ukrainian borders, Biden said. Additionally, the average gas price in Maryland is $4.192, according to AAA.
Some major business groups endorsed Biden’s announcement. Major companies such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Ford, Nike, and Apple have suspended their services in Russia. McDonald’s announced Tuesday it was closing all 850 of its Russian outlets but would continue paying the 62,000 Russian employees.
“We applaud the administration for banning Russian energy imports,” Martin Durbin, president of U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute, said in a statement. “It’s time now for the administration to partner with domestic energy producers to leverage America’s ability to produce more oil and gas and focus on pro-growth policies to benefit our economy and the world’s security.”
The Natural Resources Defense Council, a non-profit international environmental advocacy group, also approved of Biden’s latest move and emphasized the need to reduce national reliance on oil and gas.
“This is the right thing to do. Russia is using oil and gas money to help fund this brutal invasion,” John Bowman, managing director for government affairs, said in a statement. “One of the most important measures we can take right now is to reduce our dependence, at home and abroad, on the oil and gas that’s helping to bankroll the Russian military. That means shifting away from the fossil fuels that lock in dependence on belligerent petro states and drive us toward climate catastrophe.”
Biden said the United States will move without some European allies due to disagreements among those nations about banning Russian energy imports. Europe is much more dependent than the United States on Russian oil and gas. But the president emphasized that “we remain united in our purpose to keep pressure mounting on Putin and his war machine.”
Support for the White House move was widely bipartisan on Capitol Hill.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, tweeted: “I applaud @POTUS taking steps this morning to ban American imports of Russian oil & gas. Congress continues to closely monitor this conflict & will take action to ban Russian oil today.”
“America is saying ‘nyet’ to Russian fossil fuels,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, tweeted. “By banning the import of Russian oil, coal, and gas into the U.S., @POTUS continues to hit Putin where it hurts. This action sends a clear signal that Americans will not fund Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said on Twitter that he, too, “strongly” backed the sanctions. But he added: “We must also recognize that the past year of bad policies from this anti-domestic-energy Administration will make this necessary step more painful than it had to be. Democrats must let Americans produce American energy.”
Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Baltimore, also endorsed Biden’s action.
“President Biden made the right decision to ban Russian oil and gas imports today. We must use every tool available to isolate Putin and increase economic pressure on Russia,” Sarbanes said in a statement.
Biden assured the public in his speech that paying more at the pump was a temporary sacrifice to help the war effort in Ukraine.
“People everywhere are speaking up for freedom. When the history of this war is written, Putin's war in Ukraine will have left Russia weaker, and the rest of the world stronger,” the president said.
By JULIA ROSIER, DEVIN RANK, MARGARET ATTRIDGE, ASHKAN MOTAMEDI, CHRIS BARYLICK and ROSS O’KEEFE
Capital News Service
