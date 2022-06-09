Agriculture
Crop scouting: aerial imagery
Aerial imagery is a crop scouting technique that helps farmers manage their fields and detect stress and disease in their crops. Here’s an overview of the three main types of aerial imagery used in agriculture.
1. Drones or unpiloted aerial vehicles (UAVs) deliver clear image resolution because they’re equipped with high-quality cameras that can fly at very low altitudes. For instance, drones can capture the fine details of individual rows and plants. Some drones provide a live video feed so you can immediately take corrective action if necessary. One of the most significant disadvantages of using a drone is its limited battery life, which can impact productivity.
2. Human-crewed aircraft provide high-quality aerial imagery without the time commitment or overhead costs of owning a drone. However, this method involves a lot of preparation, making it difficult to capture images in certain weather conditions or specific times of the day. It often takes a few days to receive the aerial photos, which could be detrimental to your crop if there’s a pressing need to be addressed.
3. Satellite imagery is the most affordable aerial imagery on the market and covers the most expansive field of view. However, it offers the lowest resolution. One of satellite imagery’s most significant drawbacks is that weather and cloud cover often hinder it. For example, suppose there are several overcast days in a row; you might miss a desirable image of your crop at a specific growth stage.
Be sure to consider your crop scouting needs and the type of information you want to gather before choosing an imagery source.
The role of leafcutter bees in agriculture
You’ve heard of honeybees, but have you ever heard of leafcutter bees? As their name implies, leafcutter bees use cut leaf fragments to construct their nest cells. They’re docile and have a mild sting compared to honeybees and wasps.
Across North America, leafcutter bees are commonly used to help pollinate alfalfa crops. In fact, the use of leafcutter bees increases alfalfa seed production by more than 50 percent. They can also pollinate crops like birdsfoot, trefoil, lowbush blueberries, and hybrid canola.
Leafcutter bees are better than honeybees at alfalfa pollination. Alfalfa flowers have a tripping mechanism that requires bees to press their heads against the petal to access the nectar and pollinate the crop. The North American honeybees have evolved to insert their tongues between the petals and access the nectar without tripping the flower, thus preventing pollination.
While native to northeastern Europe, leafcutter bees were introduced to North America in the 1930s. They were brought in to counter a drop in alfalfa seed production due to their unique pollinating method.
How to manage animal waste
Animal waste contains many useful and recyclable components. However, if incorrectly stored, it can negatively impact soil, water, and air quality. Here are a couple of the most common animal waste management strategies.
Dry stacking
Dry stacking animal waste involves piling solid manure and soiled livestock bedding in a covered storage bin with a concrete bottom. Farmers must ensure the pile is compacted, covered, and sealed to prevent manure nutrients from leaching into the soil. Dry-stacked manure can be treated with additives such as lime to help reduce unpleasant smells and deter pests.
Composting
Composting manure involves turning over a pile of animal waste several times until it breaks down into a stable organic form. Composted manure is dense in nutrients and free of parasites and weed seeds. Many farmers use composted manure on field crops to improve the soil’s water-holding capacity and significantly reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers.
Farms can also hire a certified manure hauler to come and remove animal waste from their property. Haulers either take the manure to a centralized composting facility or spread it on farmland.
Natural service vs artificial insemination
Natural service (NS) and artificial insemination (AI) are the two most popular breeding programs used by cattle breeders and producers worldwide. Here’s an overview of these methods.
• Natural service is used by most cattle breeders and producers. It’s the natural breeding method where the cow and bull are allowed to mate without technological intervention. In other words, the bull and cow mate as they naturally show heat.
Although the bulls must be fed and taken care of all year, this method is relatively hands-off and doesn’t require special equipment.
• Artificial insemination is reproduction achieved by human intervention. It involves collecting sperm cells from a bull and manually depositing them directly into a cow’s reproductive tract.
This breeding method is labor-intensive and requires farmers to invest in expensive facilities, equipment, and estrous synchronization drugs. However, it often results in improved reproductive performance and herd genetics. In addition, AI reduces the risk of disease transmission.
Some farmers use a combination of both methods to improve the health of their herds.
8 interesting facts about fish farming
The global demand for fish is steadily increasing. Consequently, fish farming has become a massive industry around the world. Here are eight interesting facts about fish farms.
1. Over half of the fish consumed worldwide come from fish farms.
2. China is the largest producer of farmed seafood and produces over 60 million tons of farmed fish every year.
3. The most farmed species are carp, catfish, salmon, and tilapia.
4. The earliest evidence of fish farming dates to ancient China, Egypt, and Rome. However, the modern form of fish farming was introduced in Germany in 1733.
5. Another word for fish farming is aquaculture. The word aquaculture combines the Latin words aqua and cultura, meaning water and agriculture.
6. Farmed fish often has a milder flavor than wild-caught fish.
7. There are three main fish farming systems: completely closed, flow-through, and open systems.
8. When done correctly, fish farming is a highly eco-friendly and sustainable way to raise fish. It helps create healthier habitats and rebuild stocks of threatened and endangered species.
Did you know that many fish farms and hatcheries offer tours? Look for one near you to get a glimpse into this fascinating industry.
Grain-fed vs grass-fed beef
Grass-fed and grain-fed are terms used to describe the feeding program for grazing animals like cattle. Here’s an overview of what these terms mean for the beef you’re eating.
Grain-fed
While most cattle are raised eating grass, many farmers “finish” their cows on feed mixtures made from grains and corn. This process fattens the cattle up faster and gets them to market sooner.
While there’s nothing harmful about grain finishing, it does change the composition and flavor of the meat. For example, grain-fed beef is heavily marbled and has a buttery, slightly sweet taste. Most people describe it as melt-in-your-mouth tender.
Grass-fed
Grass-fed beef comes from cattle that spend their entire lives eating grass. Typically, they graze on pastureland in the spring and summer, then eat hay in the fall and winter. Raising beef this way takes a lot of time, as grass-fed animals take six to 12 months longer to reach market weight than grain-fed animals. This extra time makes it more expensive for the rancher and the consumer.
Grass-fed beef is leaner and darker in color than grain-fed beef and has a slightly gamey taste. It is somewhat higher in nutrients like beta carotene and vitamin E. It also has more omega-3 fatty acids.
Despite variations in cost and taste, both grain- and grass-fed beef are excellent sources of protein, B vitamins, iron, and zinc.
