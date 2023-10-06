Crystal Cline will Restore Confidence and Credibility as the Warren County Sheriff

I want to provide my strongest possible endorsement of Crystal Cline for Sheriff of Warren County. She is clearly the strongest candidate for this important position. I also believe she is the one person in this campaign who will restore confidence and credibility to the Sheriff’s Department and bring integrity, real leadership, and lasting positive change to Warren County.

I met Crystal Cline three months ago at a Rotary Club function (she is a member of the Rotary Club of Warren County) and was deeply impressed by her. I’m a retired Air Force officer and had the honor of serving under some of America’s greatest leaders during my 27-year career — people of integrity and brilliance that I would follow anywhere, anytime. I immediately saw these same leadership qualities in Crystal Cline. She is a leader, a team builder, and an exceptional person who is filled with integrity and brilliance. It was exciting to speak with her about her vision for leading the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Crystal is the type of leader people will follow anywhere, anytime. And that is exactly what we need in Warren County today.

The more I spoke with her at this first meeting, the more I saw her deep love and dedication to the people of Warren County, her ideas to make us safer and better, her devotion to the law, and her deep background in law enforcement.

After this first meeting, I talked with many folks in Front Royal and Warren County, people who are deeply concerned about restoring confidence and credibility to the Sheriff’s Office. Many of these folks have known Crystal Cline over the past twenty years, and each confirmed my initial feelings about her.

Crystal Cline’s reputation is powerful. She was praised for her ideas about taking care of Warren County’s children in our schools, drug enforcement, the Sheriff’s Department’s budget process, Animal Control for Warren County, and bringing integrity and leadership to the Sheriff’s Department. Most of all, her ideas on building a community policing program designed to avoid problems rather than just reacting to problems when they occur were inspirational to the people with whom I spoke. Folks also praised her for being a tough leader who faces issues head-on with integrity and clarity.

For me, this election boils down to proven credibility, proven leadership, proven long-term devotion to Front Royal and Warren County, proven education in business and law enforcement, proven love of people, proven ability as a law enforcement officer for more than twenty years, proven involvement in our community, and proven ability to set vision and goals and achieve them. In this election, Crystal Cline is #1 in every category…hands down #1.

Crystal Cline has spent her professional life proving to the people of Warren County that she is the right candidate to make a positive difference in our lives, and in our community. And her candidacy comes at a time when Warren County desperately needs to restore confidence and credibility to our Sheriff’s Department.

Crystal Cline has my full endorsement to be the next Sheriff of Warren County. I urge you to vote for this proven candidate.

Colonel John Piazza

United States Air Force (Retired)

Proud Citizen of Warren County, Virginia

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.

While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.

In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.

We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.