Obituaries
Crystal Lynn Cubbage (1985 – 2023)
Crystal Lynn Cubbage, 36, of Rappahannock County, Virginia, passed away on November 17, 2022.
A celebration of life will take place from 12:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating at 1:00 pm.
Crystal was born on December 19, 1985, to her father, Thomas F. Cubbage, and her late mother, Mary Ellen Smoot. She was born in Charlottesville, Va. She is also preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Mary Agnus Helenschmidt.
Surviving Crystal is her step-father, Jerry W. Smoot; her biological father, Thomas F. Cubbage; her sister, Heather Cubbage (James Duncan); her grandmother, Delores King; her aunts and uncles, Chip and Vickie Staton, and Mike and Faye Smoot; her niece and nephew, Dalton Smoot and Rebeccah Duncan; and numerous extended family members.
Crystal’s love for music ranged from 50 cent and Eminem to Tom Petty to Kenny, Dolly, and Conway. She had her headphones on whenever she was around and would sing along with her music. Crystal was infatuated with Eminem and unicorns. She also loved professional wrestling and fishing and had a way with people.
She loved to roll right up to you and start talking to anyone, she had an infectious personality. Crystal liked having her electronics; it was her escape. When she would be at home, it was nothing for her to have her iPod on, blaring Eminem, the computer downloading new music while she played her Xbox with wrestling playing on the big screen. When talking with Crystal, she would make you laugh and knew how to read people, she had a very inviting presence that had a positive impact on many in the community. Crystal didn’t see the bad in people; she would find the good.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blueridge Hospice center in Winchester. The family is also asking to bring a dish to share.
Gilbert Franklin “Butch” Himes (1938 – 2023)
Gilbert Franklin “Butch” Himes, Sr., 84, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, March 10, 2023.
A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Butch was born August 22, 1938, in Berkley Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Theodore Augusta and Hazel Elizabeth Gallion Himes. He was married to the late Gracie Deloris Pullen Himes. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Himes.
He retired from the United States Navy.
Surviving are his three sons, Gilbert Franklin Himes, Jr. and wife Wanda of Front Royal, Paul David Himes and wife Laura of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Michael Ray Williams and wife Dannette of Chester Gap; two daughters, Lisa Ann Metz of Morgantown, West Virginia and Kelly Dye and husband Mike of Culpeper; many grandchildren; and his little dog, “Little Willy.”
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Shirley Diane Burgess (1949 – 2023)
Shirley Diane Burgess, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 19, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City, Virginia.
Diane was born February 27, 1949, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Cletus Edward, Sr., and Jeanette Madora Dotson Jenkins.
She worked many years at the Knotty Pine Restaurant in Front Royal. She was a lifelong member of the Woman of the Moose Chapter # 1194 in Front Royal and a member of the Front Royal Eagles.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane Mullins and husband Mike of Stephens City and Lisa Jeffries and husband Mark of Strasburg; one brother, Cletus E. “Bubba” Jenkins, Jr. and wife Linda of Strasburg; one sister, Joyce Jenkins of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Jenny, Toby, Jaimie, Tiffany, Krista, Jessica, and Little Mark; 11 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Justin, Derrik, Tyler, Wyatt, Grayson, Brantley, Gabby, London, Dakoda, and Cameron; her caregiver, Angie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Dale Burgess; parents; and two sisters, Janet Taylor and Sharon Jenkins.
Pallbearers will be Little Mark Jeffries, Mark Jeffries, Mike Mullins, Toby Brown, Timmy Smith and Allen Burke.
Brandon Burke, Nathan Burke, Derrik Clatterbuck, Justin Rhodes, and Hailey Rhodes will be honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 19, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.
Joy Smelser Fairfax (1959 – 2023)
Joy Smelser Fairfax, 64, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away at Warren Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Kenney officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal.
Mrs. Fairfax was born in Front Royal on January 13, 1959, to the late Ray B. Smelser and Lorraine Poe Smelser. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Tonya Fairfax. She was a member of Life Point Church in Front Royal and was the owner of the Hair Station in Front Royal.
Surviving along with her mother are her husband of ten years, Warren B. Fairfax of Bentonville; stepson, Bucky Fairfax (Jessica) of Cary, North Carolina; two sisters, Terri Smelser Wines (Rick) of Front Royal and Michelle Smelser Fletcher (Todd) of Bentonville; two step-grandchildren, Grayson Fairfax and Stella Fairfax both of Cary, North Carolina; nephew, Derek R. Fletcher of Bentonville; two nieces, Hannah Wines of Conroe, Texas and Rachel Wines of Fairfax, Virginia and her dog, Vinnie.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Life Point Church, 1111 Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
John Wesley Coley (1967 – 2023)
John Wesley Coley, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 15, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park in Falls Church at 2:00 pm.
John was born April 18, 1967, in Fairfax, Virginia, the son of the late Ernest and Beulah M. Coley. He owned and operated First Choice Construction for many years.
Surviving is his loving companion of 33 years, Sheila Khanna; one God son, John Christopher Khanna; one step-son, Richard Khanna; three brothers, Donnie Coley, Bud Coley, and Eddie Coley; one sister, Sue Coley; granddaughter, Tyiana Pollard; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Jackson,
John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Coley and Bobby Coley; and a sister Linda Coley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 15, from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
Richard Harvey Furr (1957 – 2023)
Richard Harvey Furr, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 27.
Born to Harvey and Anne Furr, Richard grew up in Stanley, Virginia, and was a Page County High School graduate.
His wife of almost 45 years, Ruth, and his two children were truly his greatest treasures. A pillar within his community and his church, Richard was well known for the strength of his integrity, his faith, and his love.
Richard served as a correctional officer at Powhatan Correctional Center and a patrol officer in Elkton before finding his home with the Front Royal Police Department in 1982. As the first member of the FRPD to be honored as “Police Officer of the Year” in 1987, he was quickly promoted to Sergeant. He reached the pinnacle of his career in 2009 when he was appointed Chief of Police.
Although Richard retired from duty in 2012, he remained active in law enforcement by continuing to serve in the Fraternal Order of Police at local and state levels.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Richard “Ricky” Jr. (Amy) and Danielle; mother-in-love, Willie; sister-in-love, Robin (Gary); and half-siblings, Brenda (Larry), Christine (Jack), and David (Lori).
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Riverton United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Front Royal Police Foundation, the National Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, or to the family for funeral expenses.
The family has also created a website for those who knew Richard to share stories and memories. richardfurr.wixsite.com/memories
Melissa Dawn “Missy” Eskridge (1969 – 2023)
Melissa Dawn “Missy” Eskridge, 53, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Missy was born May 11, 1969, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Brenda Garber Ratlief of Winchester and Howard D. Robinson of Canada. Her family and numerous friends will greatly miss her.
Surviving is her mother, Brenda Garber Ratlief, and husband Gary of Winchester; father, Howard D. Robinson, Sr. and wife Joyce of Canada; her loving husband of 22 years, Neil Thomas Eskridge; two sons, David Douglas Beaty and fiancée Katie Mae Jenkins of Front Royal and Joseph Elwood Beaty, Jr. of Front Royal; three daughters, Rebecca Marie Beaty of Front Royal, Amanda Lea Kindall of Front Royal and LeAnn Harmon Eskridge of Front Royal; three brothers, Laney Randolph “Randy” Runion and wife Jennifer Nichole Runion of Stanley, Timothy Wayne Runion of Luray and Joseph Brian Runion of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one sister Betsy Ann Taylor and husband Josh Taylor of Winchester; five grandchildren whom she adored, Brenda Noel Dawn Perry, Brantley James Kindall, Arabella Frances Nicole Beaty, Xavier Davonne Roy and Sophia Lynn Jenkins; two nieces, Hannah and Leah; five nephews, Joshua, Isaiah, Noah, Tristan, and Josiah; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Missy was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Lynn Eskridge; brother, Howard Douglas “Robbie” Robinson; sister, Angela Ross Robinson; special grandparents, Frank and Betsy Garber; and special aunt and uncle, Earl and Janet King.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Flowers will be accepted, or you can make a donation in Missy’s memory to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.