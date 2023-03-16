Crystal Lynn Cubbage (1985 – 2023)

Crystal Lynn Cubbage, 36, of Rappahannock County, Virginia, passed away on November 17, 2022.

A celebration of life will take place from 12:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating at 1:00 pm.

Crystal was born on December 19, 1985, to her father, Thomas F. Cubbage, and her late mother, Mary Ellen Smoot. She was born in Charlottesville, Va. She is also preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Mary Agnus Helenschmidt.

Surviving Crystal is her step-father, Jerry W. Smoot; her biological father, Thomas F. Cubbage; her sister, Heather Cubbage (James Duncan); her grandmother, Delores King; her aunts and uncles, Chip and Vickie Staton, and Mike and Faye Smoot; her niece and nephew, Dalton Smoot and Rebeccah Duncan; and numerous extended family members.

Crystal’s love for music ranged from 50 cent and Eminem to Tom Petty to Kenny, Dolly, and Conway. She had her headphones on whenever she was around and would sing along with her music. Crystal was infatuated with Eminem and unicorns. She also loved professional wrestling and fishing and had a way with people.

She loved to roll right up to you and start talking to anyone, she had an infectious personality. Crystal liked having her electronics; it was her escape. When she would be at home, it was nothing for her to have her iPod on, blaring Eminem, the computer downloading new music while she played her Xbox with wrestling playing on the big screen. When talking with Crystal, she would make you laugh and knew how to read people, she had a very inviting presence that had a positive impact on many in the community. Crystal didn’t see the bad in people; she would find the good.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blueridge Hospice center in Winchester. The family is also asking to bring a dish to share.