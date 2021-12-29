Crystal Renee Miller Dick (1971 – 2021)

Crystal Renee Miller Dick, 50, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Crystal was born on April 5, 1971, in Front Royal to the late Jimmie Miller and Diana Johnson Miller. She was employed by Food Lion and Sysco and was a graduate of Warren County High School class of 1989.

Surviving along with her mother is Mark Dick; her three children, Joseph Dick (Amanda) of Front Royal, April McDonald (Dan) of Mountain Falls, Virginia and Jesse Dick (Samie) of Strasburg; her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Kelsey McDonald, Carson McDonald, Emily Dick, Cameron Dick, Caleb Dick, and Nolan Dick; two step-grandchildren, Madison McDonald and Brantley King; three sisters, Tracy Williams (Phillip) of Front Royal, Kimberly Ramirez of Woodstock, Virginia and Lori Jenkins (Joe) of Woodstock and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.