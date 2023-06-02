Connect with us

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Culpeper Cavaliers vs. Front Royal Cardinals – June 2, 2023 – Catch this game on the Royal Examiner

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Culpeper Cavaliers have a home game against the Front Royal Cardinals on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tonight’s game is the home opener for the Cavaliers for the team’s inaugural 2023 season. Join us at 7:00 pm for the “Saber Metrics” pre-game show. The game will begin at 7:30 pm.

 

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Baseball returns to Front Royal: Cardinals’ 2023 Home Season Opener free for all

Published

1 day ago

on

June 1, 2023

By

The Front Royal Cardinals, a beloved baseball team since 1984, is excited to invite fans to the opening night of their home season, where they will compete against the New Market Rebels. The game will commence at 7 pm on June 3, 2023, with gates opening an hour earlier at 6 pm.

The opening night promises an exhilarating display of skill and strategy at the David L Wines Field at Bing Crosby Stadium. In a show of immense gratitude to the community and fans, the sponsor, C&C Frozen Treats, has ensured that admission will be free for all attendees, making it a not-to-be-missed event.

While the opening night is free to all, the regular admission pricing for the season stands at $5. Special concessions have been made for Military personnel, both active and retired, and for children aged 7 to 12 and seniors aged 60 and above, who will be charged a reduced fee of $3. Furthermore, kids aged 6 and under are always welcomed free of charge.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a thrilling night of baseball under the starlit sky!

All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.

 

 

 

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Playoff Game 2 : Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits – July 27

Published

10 months ago

on

July 27, 2022

By

Tuesday, July 27, 2022. This is Playoff Game # 2 and will be live-stream with pre-game action beginning at 6:30 pm.

 

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Rescheduled: Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express – Monday, July 25

Published

11 months ago

on

July 22, 2022

By

Monday, July 25, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

 

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons – Thursday, July 21

Published

11 months ago

on

July 20, 2022

By

Thursday, July 21, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs New Market Rebels – Sunday, July 24

Published

11 months ago

on

July 14, 2022

By

This game has been re-scheduled till Sunday, July 24, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

CANCELED: Valley Baseball League: All Star Game at the “Bing” – Sunday, July 17th

Published

11 months ago

on

July 11, 2022

By

 

GAME CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER

 

The Valley Baseball League brings the All-Star game to the “Bing” on July 17th. The pre-game action starts at 6:30 pm. Don’t forget the Home Run Derby with stars at 5 pm.

Continue Reading

 

King Cartoons

Upcoming Events

Jun
3
Sat
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park with a special Explorer Outpost. Stop by our station along Boston Mill Road[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – Jun 4 @ 1:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area. Join park trailblazers and get your hands dirty as we work to enhance the trail surface on Hadow Trail. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to the[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Jun 3 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
Jun
7
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
10
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 10 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Turner Pond Entrance. Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and[...]
10:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 10 @ 10:00 am – Jun 11 @ 11:00 am
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Overnight Parking Lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
Jun
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]