Culpeper man arrested after lengthy investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of

§18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg unlawfully and feloniously in possession of a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm (380 Smith & Wesson handgun) on or about her person, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5302-F6

On or about June 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Troy Allan Washbourne did unlawfully and feloniously cause bodily injury to Norman A. Shiflett with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.2-805, in violation of § 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6

On or about July 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Conner Ryan Ruffner did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter in the nighttime, the dwelling of Kimberly Roy, with the intent to commit assault and battery, in violation of §18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously remove, destroy, deface, or damage property having a value of less than $1,000.00 belonging to Kimberly Roy, in violation of §18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2922-M1

COUNT THREE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter Kaliyah Hackley, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1

COUNT ONE: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, another, regarding that person, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6

On or about March 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mark Anthony Palang did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about December 24, 2021, in the County of Warren, Michael David Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 1, 2022, through July 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Winston Breeden did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to another, regarding that person or any member of his family, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury to himself or his family member in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6

On- or about June 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Lee Pennington did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquel Lewis Thornhill did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about September 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jennifer Renee Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Colby John North did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, in violation of Section 18.2-256 and 248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9

On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Austin Leo Whitacre did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Martin Rector did unlawfully and feloniously possess, with the intent to distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act with the intent to manufacture, sell, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

On or about March 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Pleasant Willie Burnes, being a person having the custody of D.W., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully, or negligently cause or permit the health of the such child to be injured, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

On or about July 20, 2022, through July 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dennis Michael Settle II unlawfully and feloniously stole a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand dollars (1,000.00) or more, belonging to Dennis Settle (father), in violation of Sections 18.2-95 and 46.2-

390 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9

TASHA LYNN VEGA (NO PHOTO AVAILABLE)

On or about January 8, 2020, in the County of Warren, Tasha Lynn Vega unlawfully and feloniously failed to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County General District Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9

On or about January 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5