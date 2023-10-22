Local News
Culpeper’s Legendary Minutemen: A Tribute to Revolutionary Valor
SAR Honors the Famed Battalion for Their Revolutionary Role.
In a heartfelt gathering at Yowell Meadow Park, Culpeper, Virginia, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) took part in the Culpeper Minutemen Muster to pay homage to the iconic Culpeper Minutemen’s heroics during the Revolutionary War.
Michael Weyler, the 2nd Vice President of the Virginia Society SAR, enlightened the audience about the origins of this iconic battalion. Rooted in the aftermath of the Boston Tea Party of 1773, the Minutemen stood firm as symbols of resistance when the port of Boston closed in 1774. Virginians perceived this as a looming threat to the thirteen colonies’ freedom and commerce. This led to significant moments like the Virginia Conventions, Patrick Henry’s electrifying speech, and the eventual creation of military districts in Virginia. Among these formations stood the Culpeper Minute Battalion.
Detailing the battalion’s composition and exploits was Bill Schwetke, a member of the Culpeper Minutemen and CJWII. The Minutemen, during their mere 15-month existence, played pivotal roles in the battles at Hampton, Great Bridge, and Norfolk. With their signature hunting shirts, bearing messages of defiance, and a flag that shouted resistance, they confronted Royal Navy forces, displaying unparalleled marksmanship and valor. Their outstanding victory at the Battle of Great Bridge catalyzed Lord Dunmore’s exit from Virginia, further cementing their legendary status in the annals of the Revolutionary War.
Charles Jameson emceed the ceremony, with distinguished figures like Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves, Jr., Supervisor Tom Underwood, and Michael Weyler offering their greetings. An honorable roll call was eloquently presented, followed by the wreath presentations symbolizing respect and recognition. Culminating the event was a musket salute, a fitting tribute to the bravery of the Culpeper Minute Battalion, led by the dedicated members of the Col James Wood II Chapter.
Through such commemorations, we are reminded of the undying spirit of those who stood their ground in the face of adversity. Their valiant efforts played a substantial role in shaping the destiny of the nation and securing the dream of liberty.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for October 23 – 27, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 17.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Salvation Army’s Heartwarming Initiative: The Angel Tree Returns!
A Beacon of Hope: Front Royal Corps Steps Up for Christmas Cheer.
For over four decades, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has shimmered as a symbol of community spirit, gifting countless smiles to children during the festive season. This tradition continues, making the Yuletide brighter for children aged 0-12. Last year alone, the Front Royal Corps made the holiday dreams of 468 children come true, courtesy of the Angel Tree initiative.
Residents within the embrace of the Front Royal Corps service ambit, encompassing the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg, are warmly invited to be a part of this charitable endeavor. However, those willing need to remember that signing up mandates an in-person application.
Breaking from past patterns, this year sees a fresh approach. Instead of a first-come-first-serve basis, the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps has opted for a structured, appointment-based system. Those eager to partake can slot in their appointments on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays between the convenient hours of 9 am-12 noon and 1 pm-3:30 pm, spanning October 2-31. Meanwhile, Page County residents have specific dates earmarked at Luray Fire Hall on October 14th and Stanley Fire Hall on October 20th.
If you’re planning on registering, it’s essential to come prepared. Key documents include a valid ID, all income proofs, relevant birth certificates or custody papers, benefit letters (if any, such as those from SNAP or TANF), and last but not least, proof of residency for the specified regions. A little pro-tip for parents: leave your young ones at home for this trip. However, don’t forget to arm yourself with the knowledge of your child’s clothing and shoe sizes. Those thinking ahead about Christmas gifts can also jot down a small wish list. For those unable to register personally, fret not. Simply delegate this responsibility to a trusted individual, armed with a signed letter from you and all the necessary paperwork.
Situated at 357 Cloud Street in Front Royal, VA 22630, the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps Office stands ready to answer queries and help schedule appointments. Just dial 540-635-4020, and you’re one step closer to spreading the joy of Christmas.
UPDATE: Planning Department Seeks Collaboration with School Board at Wednesday Work Session
Update: The video of the work session has been added. See below.
On Wednesday October 18 at 5:30 p.m. the Warren County School Board met for a work session in the Diversified Minds Meeting Room at 415 West 15th Street. They heard at length from Warren County Planning Director Matt Wendling and Town Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Lauren Kopishke, both of whom arrived that evening to present a strategic vision for growth in the town and county, over the next 15 to 20 years, and to intensify the chemistry between school board and planning departments as they hopefully seek in unison to implement that vision.
What the town and county planning departments want from the school board is an annual fiscal impact report that would become a tool for Wendling and Kopishke going forward. Wendling highlighted some of the questions the report could answer: “How much enrollment do you have? What are you going to need for additional classrooms? What’s the cost this year per student?”
As the planning departments try to comprehend the fiscal impact, “That analysis is only as good as the data we put into it,” Kopishke said. The kind of data mining the school board can do will then become a tool for the planning departments as they interface with developers and apply the information so that those developers can make more informed proffers.
“That’s why we wanted to get an update from you,” School Board Chairman Kristen Pence said about the evening’s goals. “Over the past six to eight months, we’ve had a lot of conversations about how full our elementary schools are and how close we are to needing a new elementary school. So, I think it’s good for our community just to hear what the growth potential is and to hopefully be able to plan as a school division for those needs as they come to us.”
The keystone of the evening’s discussion was the Warren County Comprehensive Plan, a living document that is reviewed every five years and was last updated in 2005. In both of their presentations, Kopishke and Wendling underlined the relationship between population growth in developing residential areas and the direct impact on the county’s schools. As people, including teachers, take up residence in expanding residential areas, the schools will inevitably be impacted as more young people begin to attend school and new households negotiate the cost of living. As a supplement to this point, Kopishke articulated that it is important to provide affordable and enticing housing for the high caliber teachers the county’s schools will want to employ.
Kopishke also expressed her department’s desire to “discourage residential development in areas of environmentally sensitive lands and agricultural operations,” as the Comprehensive Plan reads under Chapter 4, Section 9 of the plan’s executive summary. What she wants to avoid is “sprawl”. Sixty percent of the county’s current zoning is Agricultural; thus, it is important to build homes in areas that are already residential. Kopishke is optimistic that there is already at least a partial solution to the problem. “We have one-thousand-nine-hundred parcels in the town of Front Royal that are vacant and can be used for residential uses.”
Wendling presented at length the strategic vision of the plan. He highlighted several goals and concerns, including the aim of attracting the best teachers and retaining them.
Among the board’s other items was a presentation from Assistant Superintendent for Administration Buck Smith about cameras in Warren County public schools; a presentation from the Phoenix Program about protecting students from sexual violation; information from social services about the opportunity to apply for benefits; and after the bulk of the evening’s agenda was accomplished, they went into closed session to address personnel issues.
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board Work Session of October 18, 2023.
Warner and Kaine Announce Over $71 Million to ‘Rapp’ Electric Co-op & Dominion Power to Improve Electric Grid Resiliency Across Virginia
WASHINGTON – Today (Oct. 19), U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $71,816,110 in federal funding to reduce power outages, enable more clean energy sources to reach the electric grid, and provide consumers with cost-saving insights into their power use. The funding, made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law, which both senators helped pass, was awarded through the Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program.
“Communities across Virginia need access to consistent, affordable power – especially as we face increasing threats of severe weather and surging demand on our electric grid,” said the senators. “We’re glad to see federal money headed straight to Virginia to make sure we limit power outages, utilize more clean energy, and help folks save money on their power bills.”
The funding is distributed as follows:
- $38,162,015 for the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for the Enabling EV and DER Adoption through DERMS, AMI, and Fiber Integration Project. This funding will deploy a distributed energy resources management system, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and a fiber utility network. AMI allows consumers to access cost-saving plans that offer different electricity prices throughout the day. This project will also support the expansion of clean energy within the Rappahannock Tribal Designated Area and lay the fiber network necessary to transmit vast amounts of grid data.
- $33,654,095 for Dominion Energy for the Analytics and Control for Driving Capital Efficiency Project. This funding will expand grid management capabilities to integrate $70 million of clean energy and eliminate approximately 500 outages per year. Additionally, funding will improve grid planning by collecting real-time electrical grid data, increase network capacity to accommodate rising electric use, and work alongside academic institutions to invest in the clean energy jobs pipeline.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have long supported efforts to improve resiliency and invest in clean energy across the Commonwealth. In addition to the GRIP program, the bipartisan infrastructure law provided $47 billion for climate resilience measures to help communities address the impacts of severe weather and $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging stations across the country. Sens. Warner and Kaine also supported the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), landmark legislation that will reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent by 2030. In August, Sen. Warner broke ground on the largest-ever clean energy project at a U.S. airport alongside Dominion Energy, which will power 37,000 homes and businesses in Northern Virginia. In April, Kaine hosted an event with the U.S. Department of Energy in Big Stone Gap to discuss clean energy tax credits, economic development, and job creation in the IRA. Additionally, Sens. Warner and Kaine have advocated and secured hundreds of millions in federal funding for initiatives that reduce utility costs for Virginians, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
(From a release by the Office of Sen. Mark Warner)
Mountain View Music Now Licensed Center for Music Together®
Mountain View Music has recently become a licensed center for Music Together® classes and will soon offer classes for families with children ages birth through five years old. Families with young children can experience the high-quality music and movement curriculum beginning in January. Visit www.mountainviewmusic for further information and to register your child. In addition, free demonstration classes will be held Nov. 14, 29 and Dec. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at our downtown location- 217 E. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
According to Mountain View Music Founder and Owner, Karena Tapsak, “We are so excited to be starting our early childhood music classes this January. The chance to come together and make music is exactly what we need right now. There’s nothing quite like music to strengthen community and relieve stress. It brings us together and builds important social connections like no other activity. Making music is something the whole family can enjoy doing together, and it naturally supports children’s developing brains!”
This January, Music Together® classes at Mountain View Music will be held in Front Royal. Mixed age classes are available for children ages birth through five. Tapsak recommends registering early at www.mountainviewmusic.org, as classes are filling quickly.
All Music Together® classes are designed to teach the way young children learn: through play with the grownups they love. During each weekly class, families sing, dance, and jam their way through the 45 minutes of music and movement activities led by a highly trained teacher. Parents are inspired to extend the musical fun and learning throughout the week, supported by take-home materials, including a beautifully illustrated songbook and the CD/download of the music from class.
Registration for the Music Together classes at Mountain View Music is now open, with classes starting January 2nd. Visit www.mountainviewmusic.org to learn more and register.
As a special bonus this semester only, we are allowing free registration for siblings with each registered paid family. Classes are $180 for 10 sessions.
Music Together® is an internationally recognized, developmentally appropriate early childhood music and movement program for children birth through grade two. The Music Together® curriculum was coauthored in 1987 by Kenneth K. Guilmartin and Rowan University Professor Emeritus of Music Education Dr. Lili M. Levinowitz, and offers programs for families, schools, at-risk populations, and children with special needs in more than 3,000 communities worldwide. The company is passionately committed to bringing children and their caregivers closer through shared music-making and helping people discover the joy and educational value of early music experiences.
FRWRC Accepting Applications for 2024 Dare to Dream Grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2024 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams a reality. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant which is paid directly to the school or vendor.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 12, 2024. Applications are reviewed by committee members and a consensus is established regarding final applicants to be interviewed. Applications are considered based on the merit of the project; research and efforts made toward the dream and financial need. Recipients will be announced in March 2024.
Begun in 1999, by FRWRC Founder JoEllen McNeal, the purpose of the grant is to provide women living or working in Warren County, with opportunities to move forward with their lives whether it be to continue their education, start or expand their business, buy a computer or provide a specific service to the community, etc. A flagship program of the FRWRC the grant programs have expanded over the years, providing nearly 200 grants totaling $150,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available now at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.frwrc.org/dare-to-dream or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 26-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $150,000 in grants and scholarships to nearly 200 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate
