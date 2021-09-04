Cultural travel: The problem of modesty

Flip-flops, shorts, tank tops — that is the ticket for summer travel, or so we think, but if your travel takes you to places with certain religious or cultural standards, think again.

The problem of modesty, both in apparel and behavior, has been a serious issue with travelers from the West to Europe and Asia and even within the Americas.

In mosques, temples, and churches, a good rule of thumb for both men and women is to cover legs and shoulders.

Acceptable for men and women: Lightweight, straight trousers. Women may wear a long skirt and loose-fitting top that, at minimum, covers the shoulders and chest. Men can usually wear a pair of shorts that covers their knees.

Don’t wear shorts, tank tops, sundresses, or spaghetti strap dresses. Carry a shawl for a cover if you absolutely can’t change clothes. Don’t wear leggings or skin-tight jeans to a religious site.

In mosques and Buddhist temples, everyone is required to remove their shoes. Be prepared by wearing socks. In some temples in Asia, you may also be asked to remove your socks.

At mosques, women may be asked to cover their heads, but not always. Look for a tour guide and stow your opinion at the door. Shoes are also often removed.

Save the public displays of affection for other venues.

Buddhist temples

The Buddha may be a pop-culture symbol in much of the West, but Buddhists revere figures of the Buddha.

Don’t touch the Buddha. Don’t hop on it for a great selfie. Don’t stand taller than the Buddha. Don’t take pictures. Be prepared to remove your shoes.

Don’t point your feet at the Buddha or at a Buddhist. Don’t point with your index finger. To indicate something, use your right hand, fingers together, palm up.

Monks are friendly, but don’t touch them. They are the ones in orange. Women should not get close enough to even brush the sleeve of a monk. If a woman buys something from a monk, she should put the money on the table, not in his hand. Women should not hand anything to a monk. Greet them with a bow. For extra respect, put your hands in a prayer-like gesture.

Cover your Buddha tattoo. It is considered disrespectful.