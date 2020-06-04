Curved shapes: a 2020 design trend to try

Forget geometric forms and strong lines – 2020 is all about bringing the shapes found in nature into your home. Curves and arcs revitalize interior spaces and rounded shapes lend energy and inspiration. Here’s how to in¬corporate this trend into your home.

Furniture

Be on the lookout for C-shaped sofas, round dining tables, and chairs with curved backs and arms. In the bedroom, consider updating your bed frame for one that features a circular headboard or placing an oval bench under your window.

Accessories



If you’re not in the market for new furniture this year, turn to your accessories. Arrange bowls or round vases in pleasing clusters, or install globe-shaped light fixtures. You can also adorn your sofa with round cushions and dot- or wave-printed throws.

This year’s hottest home decorating trend is easy to try. Best of all, it can work in practically any room, regardless of space’s style and features.