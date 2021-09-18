Connect with us

CVs: should you list your interests?

Published

9 mins ago

on

If you want to make your CV stand out, consider sharing your interests. Though you should highlight your work experience first, also mentioning your hobbies and passions can give potential employers a glimpse into your personality. Sharing this information can help set you apart from other applicants with similar skills.

Draw connections
It’s a good idea to focus on activities that show you have talents that are relevant to the job you’re applying for. For example, you might want to mention previous volunteer experience if you want to work for a non-profit organization. Similarly, stating that you’ve participated in team sports could be beneficial for a position that values collaboration.

Be specific
You should personalize your areas of interest beyond simple keywords to capture the recruiter’s attention. Have you traveled? If so, mention the destinations you visited. Or, if you practice traditional dance, note if you’ve ever won any competitions. Depending on the activity, the recruiter may learn more about your level of fitness, creativity, or sense of responsibility.

If you’re having trouble writing your CV, consider reaching out to an employment agency for help.


5 tips to help farmers stay safe this fall

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 18, 2021

By

The fall harvest can be one of the busiest and most dangerous times of the year for the agricultural industry. For this reason, the third full week in September is annually recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. This year, the event takes place from Sept. 19 to 25, and the theme is Farm Safety Yields Real Results. To mark the occasion, here are five tips for reducing stress during this busy time.

1. Get enough sleep. Sleep deprivation increases the risk of health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

2. Eat healthy and stay hydrated. A balanced diet can reduce the risks for myriad physical and mental health conditions.

3. Stay connected with family members and friends. Making time for the people who matter most to you can help relieve stress and keep you grounded.



4. Make time for yourself. In addition to spending time with loved ones, remember to take care of your own needs.

5. Ask for help when you need it. If you feel overwhelmed, reach out for assistance. Talking to a mental health professional can help you stay on track.

There are real risks associated with working in agriculture, but adopting healthy practices during the harvest and beyond will help keep you safe.

The lineup of this year’s topics

• Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety
• Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, Overall Farmer Health
• Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture
• Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, Agricultural Fertilizer & Chemical Safety
• Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture

Visit necasag.org for more information.

Older Kindles to go offline

Published

1 day ago

on

September 17, 2021

By

Kindle users beware — older Kindle e-readers with built-in 3G connectivity will start to lose their ability to connect to the internet in December, according to The Verge.

Amazon announced the change as mobile carriers upgrade their networks to newer 4G and 5G technology. Kindles with built-in WiFi capabilities will still be able to connect to the internet wirelessly, but older Kindles that only connect via 3G will not be able to connect at all.

Users with affected Kindles can still download and read new books until December, and after those devices lose connectivity, all downloaded materials will remain accessible on your device, but you will not be able to download new content. But don’t get annoyed just yet — visit Amazon’s online storefront to see if you qualify for a deal on a new device that will let you enjoy your e-books without interruption.

How SOS became the world’s distress call

Published

2 days ago

on

September 16, 2021

By

It doesn’t mean ‘Save Our Ship’ — in fact, it doesn’t stand for anything. It is just a very recognizable signal in almost any form.

SOS was invented in Germany in 1905 for use as a distress signal in Morse code: Three dots, three dashes, three dots. If you keep doing the pattern, it doesn’t matter where you start.

… — … —…—…—

Plus, if you are stranded on a mountain, you can create an SOS, and it can be read backward or upside down, unlike HELP for example.


Today, digital communications have made Morse code, the signal system made up of dots and dashes, mostly obsolete, but SOS can still be written with nearly universal understanding.

What not to name your kid

Published

4 days ago

on

September 14, 2021

By

Siri Hafso is tired of the jokes. “Hey Siri. Like the iPhone?”

Yes, she does, but the jokes are annoying and time-consuming. She thinks Apple CEO Tim Cook should give her a MacBook in payment for time served.

That might be a bad precedent for Cook.

While Siri isn’t a common name, it is not unknown. According to My Name Stats, there are about 2,000 people in the United States named Siri.


The name may be more popular worldwide and is used in Norway, Sweden, and the Faroe Islands. In fact, Apple’s virtual assistant was named by its co-creator, Dag Kittalaus. He had a co-worker in Norway named Siri, which means ‘beautiful woman who leads you to victory’ in Norwegian. He liked the name, and he planned to give it to his daughter when she was born. But it turned out he had a son. So the name was shelved until in 2007 when he launched his new speech recognition technology. He named it Siri.

As it happened, Apple CEO and founder Steve Jobs wanted to buy the technology, and he wasn’t fond of the name Siri but decided to keep it in the end.

People with the name Alexa presumably have the same problem as people named Siri. There are about 10,000 people in the U.S. with the name Alexa, the call name of Amazon’s digital assistant. In the UK, there are more than 4,000 people named Alexa under the age of 25 and some of their parents say the jokes are relentless and verge on bullying.

People have just stopped naming their kid Alexa. When the Amazon device was introduced in the UK in 2016, it was the 167th most popular baby name. By 2019, it was 920th, according to the BBC.

How to safely celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Published

1 week ago

on

September 11, 2021

By

This year, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week takes place from September 12 to 18. During this annual event, Americans are encouraged to show their gratitude for the contributions truckers make to communities across the country. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these essential workers bravely transported and delivered needed supplies. Here are a few ways to show your appreciation for truck drivers.

Make a sign
Since the beginning of the pandemic, signs with “I heart truck drivers” written on them have popped up along countless American highways. Foster this trend by creating your own sign to show your appreciation for local and national truck drivers. Place it in your car, hang it off your balcony, or simply take a picture of it and post it on your social media accounts.

Share your thanks online
Many truck drivers use social media to stay connected to their friends and family members. Show them some love by reaching out to them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other online platforms. You can raise awareness about National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with the hashtags #NTDAW, #thankatrucker, #thankadriver, and #honkforhighwayheroes.

Dedicate a song
Call your local radio station and give a shout-out to truck drivers everywhere. Ask them to play a song that expresses your gratitude or a trucker anthem-like “Roll on 18 Wheeler” by Alabama, “Truckin’” by Grateful Dead, or “Asphalt Cowboy” by Jason Aldean.


In addition, you can show your thanks to America’s truckers by providing key services. If you’re in the position to do so, keep your restrooms open for our highway heroes or offer them a free meal.

 

Grandparents Day – September 12th

Published

1 week ago

on

September 9, 2021

By

Grandparents by the numbers

* The average age of a first-time grandparent is 50. Some can be as young as 38.

* Grandparents are more likely to work than people in their same age group who don’t have grandchildren.

* On average, grandparents spend about 7.5 hours every week with grandchildren. If they live within 20 miles, they spend 12.6 hours per week.


* About a third of grandparents provide financial support for their grandchildren. The closer they live to their grandchildren, the more they provide.

* Grandfathers provide more financial support than grandmothers.

* About 70 percent of grandparents plan to purchase something to help their grandchildren. Among the top purchases: car seats, cribs, chairs, and clothing.

* Grandparents are happy. About 3/4 of grandparents say they feel fulfilled in life.

Stats: AARP, 2020

