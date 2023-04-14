Obituaries
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Seeley (1951 – 2023)
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Seeley, 71, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
Cindy was born on July 19, 1951, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late Richard Dixey and Shirlee Dawson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Dixey and Roger Dixey. She had a zest for life, chocolate, ice cream, learning, serving others, and being with loved ones. As a young woman, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and her relationship with Jesus Christ would define the remainder of her life, where she could always be found looking to find the one in need.
After growing up in New Hampshire, she moved to Rexburg, Idaho, and went to Ricks College before transferring to Brigham Young University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. This was the start of a lifelong passion for teaching, and any person who met Cindy could share something she taught them at church, seminary classes, or in her many ministering visits.
Cindy married her soulmate, Rick Seeley, on August 22, 1974. They formed a beautiful family of six children that has expanded to six spouses and 21 grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life, and she loved them wholeheartedly. She made it a point every year to gather everyone together at the beach to share experiences and love, a tradition that everyone cherished. To her family, the sand of the beach will forever be associated with Cindy.
Surviving Cindy is her loving husband of 48 years, Richard Seeley; her children, Chris Seeley (Alisha), Stephanie Wickliffe (Kenny), B.J. Seeley (Ashley), Randy Seeley (Lisa), Tom Seeley (Maddie), and Stacia Bowers (Danny); her siblings, Geoff Dixey (Pam), Cheryl Elkington (Keith) Mimi White (Seely) and Donald Thompson; her 21 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on April 29th, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 230 Justes Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Marion “Lucy” Lucille Miller (1932 – 2023)
Marion “Lucy” Lucille Miller, 90, of Lake Frederick, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 12:30 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Entombment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Virginia.
Mrs. Miller was born on September 16, 1932, in Peterstown, West Virginia, to the late Johnny and Cora Lilly Meadows. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Miller; son, Steven Miller, and granddaughter, Tiffany Lynn Clarke. She spent her last few years at Commonwealth Senior Living, where she made many new friends and family. She retired from the Virginia State Welcome Center, where she was a manager, after 23 years of service.
Survivors include her three daughters, Donna Helbert of Manassas, Teri Thomas of Gretna, Virginia, and Jennifer Daymude of Lake Frederick; sister, Jhanna Jo Meadows of West Virginia; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one-half hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 655 15th St NW Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005.
Sandy “Haywood” Williams (1935 – 2023)
Sandy “Haywood” Williams, 88, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Chester Gap Baptist Church, with Pastor Paul Strassner officiating. Interment will follow in the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Haywood was born March 12, 1935, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, the son of the late Sandy Cary and Lucy Ann Williams. Haywood was married to the late Edna Miller Williams.
Haywood was a member of the Chester Gap Baptist Church and the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department.
Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda Williams of Chester Gap and April Vencill of Colonial Beach; one brother, Russell Leo Williams of Chester Gap; two sisters, Jessie Wines and Mattie Frazier and husband Charlie, all of Chester Gap; three grandchildren, Chelsea Sowder and husband John, Joshua Vencill, and Noah Vencill; and five great-grandchildren, Evelynn Vencill, Frankie Vencill, Naomi Sowder, Kinslee Vencill, and Chelsee Kerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; seven brothers, Downing Williams, Garfield Williams, Dalton Williams, Paul Williams, Charles Linwood Williams, James Elwood Williams, and Lawrence Randolph Williams; and one sister, Naomi Dulin.
Pallbearers will be Tony “Tater” Williams, Mickey Williams, Lynn “Foot” Williams, Chris Williams, Andrew Williams, Arnold Williams, and Jeff Grove.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kim Breeden, Bonnie Williams, Terri Brooks, Norma Settle, Athena Grass, Dianna Brown, and Pamela Perry
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 15, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Donald “Cowboy” Henry (1939 – 2023)
On March 30, 2023, Donald “Cowboy” Henry departed this world serenely at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Facility with his daughter Jeania Aylor at his side. Born to Louise Talbott and Bryan Henry on October 26, 1939, in Front Royal, he was predeceased by his parents, cherished sister Joyce Ann Oliver (Jody), and brother Jerry Henry.
Donald is survived by his remaining sibling, Douglas Henry, daughter Jeania Rae Aylor (Rob), two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A talented athlete, he excelled in baseball, football, basketball, and pool. His passion for coaching led him to become heavily involved in Babe Ruth Baseball, where he coached for several years and earned the love and respect of many.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18th, at Bing Crosby Stadium (large shelter). All are welcome to join in commemorating Donald’s life.
Barbara Mary (Adams) DiCostanzo (1935 – 2023)
Barbara Mary (Adams) DiCostanzo, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nan), and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 29th, 2023, one week before her 88th birthday.
Barbara was born on April 5th, 1935, in Yonkers, NY, to the late Mary Adams (née Wilson) and Robert Adams. She is also preceded in death by her husband, George DiCostanzo, who passed in June.
Surviving Barbara is her son Jim and wife Sherry; granddaughter Gina and husband Cameron; and great-grandchildren DJ, Levi, and Tegan.
Barbara was a kind and thoughtful person who touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she often sarcastically noted how her husband knew everyone and was “mister popular,” Barbara was known for having lifelong friendships that she continuously poured into. She enjoyed lunch dates with friends and had “Girls Night Out” with her New York ladies every month for years. She looked forward to phone calls with friends she made at jobs, old neighbors from all over the country, and even friends from her childhood. Barbara also enjoyed watching Yankees games with her son, traveling in her RV, relaxing on her front porch, and of course… CHOCOLATE!
Most of all, Barbara loved being with her family. Her consistent and loving dedication to her family is her legacy. Never once did Barbara miss a school event, birthday, competition or game, or the first day of school. She ensured we had fun and meaningful experiences by traveling with us often and signing us up for classes or summer camps. Barbara cherished every memory by keeping crafts we made, toys we loved, and clothes we wore. Not a holiday went by without sending a card, and not a day went by without her celebrating our accomplishments, telling us how proud we made her, and the love she had for us. There are no words to adequately express the impact she made by showing up for us every day, being present, and making sure our lives were fulfilled.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 8th, at Maddox Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Warren County SPCA in Barbara’s honor.
George A. Smith Sr. (1931 – 2023)
George A. Smith Sr., 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, Virginia.
Mr. Smith was born on July 4, 1931, in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late Claude and Irene MacIntosh Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth H. Smith, and daughter, Brenda Ellen Smith. He retired from William A. Hazel Corporation as a heavy equipment operator.
Survivors include two sons, George A. Smith Jr. and Randolph Lee Smith, both of Front Royal. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Thomas Burke Boies, Jr. (1926 – 2023)
Thomas Burke Boies, Jr., 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Martinsburg VA Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship, 15 Faith Way, Front Royal, Virginia. The inurnment will be private.
Thomas was born November 22, 1926, in Winchester to the late Thomas Burke, Sr., and Mabel Boies of Front Royal, Virginia.
He was married for 67 years to his loving wife, Mary Lou Boies, who preceded him in death in January 2023.
Thomas served 20 years in the U.S. Navy on five different ships, including two years on President Harry S. Truman’s yacht. He went to Camp David (Shangri-La) while serving with the president. He retired in 1963 while serving on the USS Saint Paul, which was used to film some of the footage for the movie “In Harm’s Way” with John Wayne and Kirk Douglas. The actors and film crew ate meals with the sailors.
He was in the battle of Okinawa in 1945 and the Philippine liberation effort and received many medals. He was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the early Viet Nam war. Thomas was a lifetime member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 American Legion in Front Royal.
He was our loving father and a warrior of our country.
Surviving is his younger brother, Joe Boies of Santa Fe, New Mexico; daughter, Julie Nowell, and husband Mike Nowell of Front Royal, Virginia; son, Thomas Burke Boies, III, and wife, Cindy Boies of Front Royal, Virginia; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 8, at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship, 15 Faith Way, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.