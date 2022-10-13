Regional News
D.C. regional planning group touts carbon reductions
A regional planning group did what the critics said it couldn’t: reach carbon reduction targets for 2020.
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said Wednesday that the region it represents had met its goal of reducing net carbon emissions by 20% from 2005.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” said Gretchen Goldman, an assistant director at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, who joined in on the meeting.
The Metropolitan Washington COG is composed of elected officials from Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. Virginia members are the cities of Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax, Manassas, and Manassas Park and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, and Loudoun.
In 2008 the group set out to achieve an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2050, with targets along the way.
Those targets included reducing carbon emissions to 2005 levels by 2012, which was done. The 2020 goal was next, followed by a 2030 goal of reducing levels by 50%.
The data is drawn from sources including the concentration of greenhouse gases in the air, building energy use, and car volume on the roads.
“It is a race to go as low as we can,” said COG Board of Directors Chairman Christian Dorsey.
The 2020 goal was reached primarily through reductions in emissions from buildings and transportation, explained Maia Davis, a senior environmental planner for the council.
Despite an increase in buildings’ overall energy consumption between 2005 and 2020, the incorporation of renewables into the electric grid decreased average carbon emissions from more than 1,100 pounds per megawatt hour to 650 or less by 2020, Davis said. That was coupled with less natural gas consumption, an increase in rooftop solar use, and greater building efficiency.
Transportation emission reductions were achieved despite a 20% increase in population between 2005 and 2020.
Fewer vehicle miles traveled, less solo commuting, and an increase in teleworking, along with hybrid and electric vehicle ownership growing from 72,000 in 2012 to 179,000 in 2020, also made an impact, Davis said.
Davis also urged support for electric vehicle ownership through a robust charging system. Last month, Virginia officials shared their plans for how they want to spend $100 million in federal funds for EV infrastructure.
While Davis acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to emissions decreases, she said many emissions linked to businesses were transferred to homes.
In total, building and transportation still accounted for 90% of emissions in 2020, Davis said, “so that’s where we’re going to focus our attention.”
Future work will focus on more substantial zero-carbon efforts in the form of local planning and policy implementation, climate risk and vulnerability assessments, and working with DMV Climate Partners, a carbon reduction group that works with communities across the region.
Chairwoman Ann Wheeler said that Prince William County has begun developing sustainability and greenhouse gas emission reduction plans.
Loudoun County is working on an energy plan and has established an environmental commission, said Loudoun Supervisor Juli Briskman. But she also voiced concern over energy consumption by data centers, which have been booming in the region.
Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross pointed out earlier criticism that the council’s emissions reduction goals had been too ambitious.
“But we met them,” Gross said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Crime/Court
Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem
Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of the City of Winchester today against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, now known as Elevance Health. The lawsuit includes two counts: Breach of Contract and Violation of Virginia Ethics and Fairness in Carrier Business Practices Act.
For two years, Valley Health contends, it has worked in good faith to quietly resolve significant reimbursement issues with Anthem, egregious delays in payment for healthcare services delivered to its members.
“Anthem has left us no choice but to take legal action and expend resources to recoup the $11.4 million dollars in past due payments that are contractually owed to our health system, some of which are years past due,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz.
At a time when Valley Health is navigating decades-high inflation, pandemic-related financial challenges, and ongoing losses incurred from treating Medicare, Medicaid, and self-pay patients, Anthem has announced record profits.
“We will continue to do our part to serve our community and ensure patients have access to the providers and services of our health system. But we must hold Anthem—one of the nation’s largest health insurers and responsible for a large portion of Valley Health’s revenue—accountable for the harmful effects of their payment delays that ultimately impact our ability to sustain quality community healthcare services,” Nantz explained. “We will not accept Anthem’s continued avoidance of the payments owed to our health system, which limits our resources to deliver the care our patients and their members pay for, expect, and deserve.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health.
Regional News
Pandemic spotlights shortages in U.S. health care workforce
Healthcare workers quit their jobs in large numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying an existing worker shortage in healthcare professions like nursing. The overall healthcare workforce was down by 7.5 million workers in 2020, a 3.2% decrease from the previous year after growing steadily for the past decade.
The American Nurses Association estimated that more than a million nurses are required to join the workforce in the coming years to prevent a critical nursing shortage. The American Health Association also reports other shortages in health care, such as respiratory therapists and physicians – the country may face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2033.
Many industries, including healthcare, are facing what is being called “The Great Resignation,” which Forbes magazine defined as “a mass exodus of unsatisfied workers.” According to Elsevier Health’s “Clinician of the Future” report, 47% of U.S. healthcare workers are planning to leave their current jobs in the next few years – stress, trauma, and work overload are among the reasons for the departure. According to a 2022 nationwide survey, 28% of staff said that burnout is the main reason for quitting their healthcare jobs.
There was an estimated 20% increase in healthcare workers quitting the field in 2021 when compared to 2019 and 2020. This represents over 6 million workers and is 50% higher than 2012’s quit rate.
According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, accommodation and food services, professional and business services, and health care and social services faced some of the highest quit rates in 2021. Industries like wholesale trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities, and state and local government (excluding education) had relatively lower quit rates.
As hospitals and healthcare systems continued to face the challenges of the pandemic, hiring rates increased in 2020 and 2021. Hiring increased by 8% in 2020 compared to 2019. An average of 8 million employees were hired in 2020 and 2021, each due to an increased demand for healthcare around the nation.
Medical school applicant rates and the demand for healthcare workers have increased. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the number of applicants for medical schools surged for the 2021/2022 academic year – a staggering 17.8% – when compared to the average 2 to 3% rise per year in the past 20 years.
AAMC reports a combination of “pandemic-related shutdowns that cut off other opportunities and accelerated medical career plans; increased awareness of how doctors can help alleviate social injustices; and changes that reduced fees for some students and eliminated travel costs associated with applying” might have encouraged this unusual increase.
JiMin Ko, a third-year medical student at Georgetown University, doesn’t necessarily think that the increase in medical school applicants has much to do with the pandemic.
“Applying to med school is kind of a multi-year commitment. You know, it’s not really something you can just do on a whim,” Ko said.
“I think [the pandemic] may have cemented some people’s decision or maybe pushed them away from it,” he added, stressing that medical school is a “pretty long path.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ambulatory services and offices of physicians in Maryland recovered their staffing shortages that were felt during 2020 to their previous levels, but this was not the case for skilled nurses in the region.
The number of skilled nurses in Maryland has been dwindling for the past five years but saw the steepest decline in 2020, which continued to the next year as well. According to Nurse Journal, this is on par with the national nursing shortage – a shortage in the nursing workforce caused by the aging population and retiring nurses.
The pandemic amplified the problem. “When you work in other industries, you punch a timecard [when] you come in, you have your eight hours – you have time for a break, and you’re gone. In nursing, there often is not even time for biological breaks,” said Sharon M. Weinstein, adjunct faculty at Purdue Global University, a contributor to the American Nurses Association Professional Issues Fatigue Panel, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.
Weinstein added that contributing factors like 12 and 16-hour shifts with infrequent breaks, low wages, and scarcity of nursing faculty will “no doubt have an impact on the patient care delivery.”
The shortage also resulted in less experienced nurses filling the gaps. “The pandemic encouraged hospitals and health care providers to take people straight out of school, to eliminate a lot of the clinical practicum that they would have had and to allow them to fill empty slots in hospitals and other healthcare organizations,” Weinstein said.
At the beginning of the year, the Maryland State Senate introduced SB0696 – also known as the Maryland Loan Assistance Repayment Program Fund for Nurses and Nursing Support Staff – as an incentive to help nurses repay education loans. Weinstein noted that relieving existing balances for aspiring or existing nurse educators will further improve the nursing community.
By Mythili Devarakonda
Capital News Service
Regional News
Judge gives go-ahead for Maryland to demolish old Nice-Middleton Bridge
A coalition of cycling groups has fallen short in their efforts to block the state from dismantling the old Nice-Middleton Bridge that spans the Potomac between Virginia and southern Maryland.
A federal judge in Baltimore said late Tuesday that the organizations failed to meet the high legal threshold for blocking demolition, which lawyers for the state said will begin later this week.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and other dignitaries are scheduled to open the new span Wednesday morning.
During a three-hour court hearing, the lawyer hired by the cycling coalition said leaving the original Nice-Middleton Bridge in place would preserve the opportunity to use it for recreation. When Hogan announced plans to replace the 1940s-era bridge, he pledged to include a dedicated bike/pedestrian lane on the new span. Those plans were later dropped in a cost-cutting move.
In testimony before U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman, former Virginia state Del. David Brickley, a leading advocate for the groups, said a restraining order would allow more time for citizens and local officials to pursue their options.
“When the old Nice Bridge is destroyed, it’s destroyed forever,” he said. “There is no re-do when Maryland unexpectedly blows up the bridge two days from now.”
Cyclist groups seek to delay demolition of old Nice Bridge over Potomac
As recently as this week, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), which owns and operates toll facilities in the state, listed “early 2023” as the opening date for the new bridge. On Tuesday, however, just hours before an emergency court hearing, the authority announced that the new bridge will open on Wednesday.
The 11th-hour announcement sparked speculation that the authority rushed the completion of the replacement span to blunt the cycling groups’ lawsuit. Brickley called it “a quest to make sure the bridge can be incapacitated.”
Brian Wolfe, the MDTA’s director of project development, testified that the authority knew in June that the new span would be ready for traffic in late September or early October.
Wolfe and attorneys for the state argued that the old span is literally falling apart and soon could pose a danger to the public. They also maintained that groups looking to save it have yet to put forward a credible plan for financing its future needs and operating costs.
Much of the testimony focused on “scouring,” the phenomenon that occurs when two bridges in close proximity cause erosion of the soil at the base of the piers, leading to potential structural problems. Wolfe said preserving the old bridge would eventually cause problems for the new span.
The Nice-Middleton Bridge, named for former Maryland Gov. Harry W. Nice and former Maryland state Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton, carries Route 301 traffic over the Potomac River between Newburg, Md., and King George County, Va. Maryland added Middleton’s name to the bridge after he sponsored legislation requiring that a replacement be built.
The former senator, who has been invited to attend Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting, said he’s not surprised the judge rejected the bike groups’ request for a temporary restraining order.
“The bridge is in horrible condition,” Middleton said. “Just ride under it and see the rusted beams and the concrete pilings that are just corroding.”
He said, “it would have been nice” if the new bridge had included the bike/pedestrian lane that was promised.
Lawyers for the state said demolition crews and equipment are on-site and that a delay would have cost $21,000 a day.
The MDTA did not immediately react to Boardman’s ruling. On Tuesday, it could not be learned why the authority hired outside counsel to defend itself against the cycling groups or how much the law firm, Venable, will charge for its services. Usually, the Office of the Attorney General represents state agencies.
Brickley said the three groups that sought to preserve the existing span — the Potomac Heritage Trail Association, the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Association, and the Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club — do not have money to file an appeal. He said the failure to include a bike/pedestrian lane on a bridge that is forecast to last 100 years is “a blight on Maryland.”
“The lack of transparency by the Maryland administration probably disappoints me as much as anything else,” he added. “That’s a sad thing for all of us to look at.”
This story was originally published by Maryland Matters, a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network.
by Bruce DePuyt, Virginia Mercury
Regional News
Adnan Syed returns home, neighbor recalls memories of young Syed
BALTIMORE — Betty Gaskins recalled waving to Adnan Syed just a few weeks ago as he walked into his family’s home in Windsor Mill, a Baltimore suburb, still on house arrest after spending 23 years in prison for murdering his former high school girlfriend.
The 79-year-old retired state comptroller employee said she has been Syed’s neighbor since 1988. Her two children and Syed would play together in the yard and throw balls against the walls of the house, she recalled.
Gaskins was sitting at her kitchen table Tuesday morning when she saw the news that Syed, the subject of the nationally popular podcast “Serial,” was finally free after the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office dropped all charges and declared his innocence.
Gaskins said she never thought he committed the crime..
“He wasn’t that kind of little boy,” she said. “I always prayed that he was (innocent), because the little kid I knew – I just couldn’t see it.”
Syed was sentenced to prison for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. They were both students at Woodlawn High School.
Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Melissa M. Phinn, citing prosecutorial misconduct, vacated Syed’s conviction Sept. 19 on charges he murdered Lee. Phinn said in her ruling, prosecutors withheld evidence crucial to Syed’s defense.
She gave the state’s attorney office 30 days to decide whether to proceed with a new trial or to drop the charges. Charges were dropped after the office tested DNA evidence in the case, which it said confirmed Syed’s innocence.
“The results of the DNA testing exclude Adnan and include what Adnan and his supporters have always known; Adnan Syed is innocent,” said Erica Suter, an assistant public defender and Syed’s attorney.
In a virtual press conference following the news of Syed’s release, Suter, also the director of the Innocence Project Clinic in Baltimore, said it is too early to begin thinking about compensation for Syed.
“Adnan plans to spend time with his loved ones,” Suter said. “He is elated to be able to have the small, quiet, everyday joys of freedom that many of us take for granted.”
Syed is currently pursuing a degree at Georgetown University, she said, and has hopes to become a lawyer.
“He wants to know, like the rest of us, what really happened,” Suter said.
Syed’s case is officially over in the circuit court, she said.
An appeal by the Lee family of Syed’s release to the Court of Special Appeals is still pending.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Hae Min Lee, and we join in the hope that an investigation will bring them real answers and a sense of closure,” Suter said.
Syed returns to a neighborhood markedly changed from when he left. Capital News Service spoke to several of his neighbors and none knew of the man who has achieved national prominence living just doors away from them. Most had just recently moved to the community.
Gaskins is one of the few left. For more than 20 years, she followed his case closely.
“I just hope that they can find some peace,” she said. “Because he is 40-something now, and all his adult life has been (in prison), and I hope the best for him.
“I’m just so thankful that at last it’s over.”
BY SHANNON CLARK AND ABBY ZIMMARDI
Capital News Service
Regional News
Cyclist groups seek to delay demolition of old Nice Bridge over Potomac
As Maryland prepares to demolish the historic Nice/Middleton Bridge that connects the southern part of the state with Virginia over the Potomac River, bicycle advocates are seeking to delay those plans until the completion of an impact study.
The bicycle advocacy groups, which include Potomac Heritage Trail Association, Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Association, and Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club, allege in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, that state agencies, including the Maryland Transportation Authority, violated state and federal environmental review laws by changing the project from its original conception and failing to study the impact of demolishing the bridge. The groups asking for a temporary restraining order to halt the demolition also allege that the authority lacks the power to destroy the bridge under environmental laws.
“Using explosives to demolish parts of the Historic Nice Bridge or the rubble from the bridge to create a ‘reef’ has not been evaluated appropriately for the impact on the natural habitat and human environment, including the taking of endangered species or disruption of their habitats,” the complaint states.
The plaintiffs also allege that the defendants never considered the “cumulative effects” of the construction plan and the potential demolition of the old bridge on human, environmental and historic resources, as well as on publicly or privately owned landmark sites listed or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.
The old Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, which opened in December 1940, is adjacent to the new four-lane replacement bridge.
In November 2016, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan promised a pedestrian and bicycle lane would be built alongside the new bridge’s vehicle lanes amid community access concerns and to mitigate the impact of destroying the historic bridge.
However, in 2019, the Maryland Transportation Authority approved a bridge plan that excluded the project’s originally conceived $64 million, 10-foot two-way path.
Last July, U.S. lawmakers asked Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary James Ports. Jr. to delay destroying the historic bridge pending an evaluation.
Ports responded that the authority would proceed with its plan.
The bicycle advocacy groups included in their complaint the Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland Transportation Authority, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration for providing “permissions and funding necessary for the project without having undertaken or requiring appropriate consideration under NEPA and the other Environmental Review Laws.”
Bridge opening imminent as court sets hearing for a restraining order on Oct. 11
According to Michael MacWilliams, an attorney representing the Maryland defendants, plans for the removal of the historic bridge are moving quickly.
MacWilliams said in an email to the Mercury Thursday that “mechanical demolition efforts in connection with the old bridge are scheduled to commence in earnest on Oct. 13.”
The Mercury confirmed that Maryland plans to move traffic to the new bridge the same day.
On Tuesday, the court will hear arguments on the restraining order in the U.S. District Court Northern Division in Baltimore at 1 p.m.
According to the construction webpage, the bridge is expected to open early next year.
The $463 million bridge replacement project includes Virginia’s $13 million contribution.
The replacement bridge will include four 12-foot-wide lanes with 2-foot shoulders, a significant expansion compared to the historic bridge’s two lanes with no shoulders. The new bridge will have all-electronic cashless tolling, a barrier-separated median between west- and eastbound lanes, and 2-foot shoulders allowing for taller ships to pass beneath its 135-foot clearance.
Brickley asks Virginia to consider a partnership with Maryland
David Brickley, president of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association and a former Virginia delegate, said Virginia should consider partnering with Maryland to create what would be the most prominent bicycle and pedestrian crossing in the country, clocking in at 1.7 miles.
The former Virginia delegate recently wrote to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and members of his cabinet about considering a partnership but said he felt like “Cinderella rushing towards midnight and trying to save this bridge before it’s too late.”
According to Maryland Matters, Virginia and King George previously considered taking over the old bridge but never pursued it.
Marshall Herman, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Transportation, said the agency did not conduct a study but did engage with King George County and bicycle and trail groups about their interest in retaining and repurposing the bridge.
The groups discussed the cost of regular inspection and maintenance, potential issues with marine navigation due to the alignment of the piers, and permit issues due to federal requirements within the National Environmental Policy Act.
A King George County Administration Office representative directed the Mercury to VDOT for questions.
However, despite the lack of interest in taking over the structure, Brickley said Virginia residents have a strong interest in the bridge’s future.
He pointed to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge as one of the best examples of a bridge with a separate lane for pedestrians and bicyclists. In 1995, Brickley sponsored legislation allowing Virginia to join a regional compact to purchase the bridge and replace it.
Brickley said arguments ensued over eliminating the Wilson bridge’s bicycle and pedestrian lane, much as they have for the new Nice/Middleton Bridge. However, the lane remained in the project.
“Now, if you go up to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, it is a fantastic bridge for motorists and cyclists and hikers combined,” Brickley said. “It’s just what a bridge in the 21st century should be about.”
Maryland’s decision not to include such infrastructure in the new bridge is “unbelievably sad,” he said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Regional News
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.”
The president also directed U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal law as a Schedule I drug, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s most dangerous classification, including substances like heroin and LSD.
Biden’s executive order to pardon simple possession includes the District of Columbia as well as people convicted in the federal court system.
“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden said in a statement.
‘Failed approach to marijuana’
The move is intended to address the country’s “failed approach to marijuana,” a senior administration official said Thursday afternoon, minutes before the announcement.
Recreational use of marijuana is legal in 19 states, including Virginia, but there is still a mix of laws related to the drug. In 38 states, marijuana is allowed for medical purposes. Several others consider marijuana illegal in all forms.
Civil rights organizations and researchers have shown that charges for marijuana possession disproportionately affect Black and brown communities. For example, the ACLU found that Black people were 3.7 times more likely to be charged with marijuana possession compared to white people.
Police made 663,000 arrests for marijuana-related offenses in 2018, according to FBI data, which amounted to 40% of all drug arrests for that year.
A senior administration official said Thursday, “while white, Black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people are disproportionately in jail for it.”
Senior administration officials said that even if a person has not been charged with or convicted of marijuana possession, as of Thursday’s date, “the pardon does cover that conduct.”
The Department of Justice will create an administrative process for those who are pardoned to obtain a certificate of their pardon “so that they will have documentation that they can show to law enforcement, employers, and others as needed,” a senior administration official said.
States moved first
States began decriminalizing or legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in 2012 when Colorado and Washington’s voters passed statewide ballot measures. Over the next decade, 17 more states followed suit. Those states have operated for years in conflict with federal laws that have kept the substance strictly illegal.
Virginia became the first state in the South to legalize marijuana in 2021, although state lawmakers have struggled to agree on the parameters of a retail market.
Marijuana will be legal in Virginia on July 1. Here’s what is and isn’t permitted under the new law.
The U.S. House passed legislation earlier this year to legalize marijuana nationally, but the bill failed to gain traction in the Senate.
The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and law in states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure.
Democratic lawmakers reacted positively to Biden’s announcement, and several called for full legalization.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said federal drug policies relating to marijuana have harmed communities of color and torn families apart.
“These transformative actions are the latest manifestation of Democrats’ unyielding commitment to justice, especially for those unfairly harmed by cannabis criminalization,” she said in a statement.
“A great first step for equitable treatment under the law — but we can and we will do more when we (expand) our Democratic majorities in November,” Virginia’s Rep. Gerry Connolly said. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine called the move “wise and compassionate.”
U.S. Sen Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, applauded the move in a statement and called for passage of a bill he sponsored, along with New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, that would remove the substance from the list of controlled substances and expunge the records of anyone convicted of a marijuana-related crime.
“Legal protections for victims of the War on Drugs should be codified in law, cannabis should be descheduled and a federal regulatory system should be put in place to protect public health and safety,” he said.
Schumer called the action “historic” and said he hoped it would catalyze further congressional action.
“For far too long, the federal prohibition on cannabis and the War on Drugs has been a war on people, and particularly people of color,” the New York Democrat said in a statement. “President Biden’s action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law is a huge step forward to correct decades of over-criminalization.”
Chair of the House Education and Labor Committee Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat, said in a statement that incarcerating people for possession of marijuana does not keep communities safer and is a waste of federal resources.
“We should instead be using those funds on evidence-based prevention and early intervention initiatives that actually reduce crime and save money,” he said.
GOP ties pardons to crime
Many more Democrats than Republicans commented on the move, which is in line with most Americans’ views on marijuana. This month, a MorningConsult/Politico poll found that 60% of respondents favored legalization.
Republicans who did comment largely framed the initiative as soft on crime. Republicans are making rising crime rates a campaign issue in next month’s elections.
“In the midst of a crime wave and on the brink of a recession, Joe Biden is giving blanket pardons to drug offenders — many of whom pled down from more serious charges,” Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican of Arkansas, said on Twitter. An earlier version of the tweet, which was deleted after nine minutes, complained of pardons to “potheads.”
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is retiring this year, said in a statement that the Justice Department should not issue “blanket pardons” and each offender should be looked at individually. Hutchinson was the director of the Drug Enforcement Administration under President George W. Bush.
“As governor, I have issued hundreds of pardons to those who have been convicted of drug offenses,” he said. “But in this time of rising crime, there should be a clear record of law-abiding conduct before pardons are issued.”
Hutchinson is staunchly anti-legalization and has publicly opposed the proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would create a legal marijuana regime in Arkansas.
Candidates campaigning for Congress quickly weighed in on the announcement as well, with Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman saying in a statement that it’s “a massive step towards justice.”
“Too many lives — and lives of Black and brown Americans in particular — have been derailed by this criminalization of this plant,” Fetterman said.
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for the open Senate seat, tweeted “legalize it” from his congressional Twitter account.
Schedule 1 drug
Unless Congress changes federal marijuana laws or the president takes further action, marijuana will likely stay classified as a Schedule 1 drug soon.
Senior administration officials said Thursday it will take a while for the HHS secretary and the attorney general to assess if marijuana should stay in the highest classification or drop to a lower category within the DEA’s system.
“The process will take some time because it must be based on a careful consideration of all of the available evidence, including scientific … and medical information that’s available,” the senior administration official said, adding that while Biden hasn’t set a timeline, he wants the review to be “expeditious.”
The DEA has five schedule classifications for legal and illegal drugs, with Schedule 1 including substances with a high potential for abuse and no medical use. Heroin, LSD and peyote are classified as Schedule 1 drugs along with marijuana.
The next category, Schedule 2, is supposed to host drugs with a high potential for abuse, which can lead to “severe psychological or physical dependence,” according to the DEA. Cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and oxycodone are all currently classified as Schedule 2.
Schedule 3 includes substances with a low to moderate likelihood of physical and psychological dependence, such as anabolic steroids and testosterone. According to the DEA, schedule 4 hosts drugs like Xanax, Valium, and Ambien that have a low potential for abuse. And Schedule 5 includes substances with a lower possibility of abuse than Schedule 4.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
