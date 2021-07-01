Local News
Damaged Great White Oak taken down at Autumn Glen HOA in Stephens City, VA
Managing trees in common areas is the responsibility of a Home Owners Association (HOA). Well-cared-for trees are valuable and important assets to every community but come with the need for responsible stewardship. Trees that lean should be inspected by an arborist on a regular basis. Dead trees should be brought down to a safe height or removed entirely if they pose a risk to people or to nearby structures.
A combination of rainstorms, high winds, and carpenter ants caused irreparable damage to a great White Oak at Autumn Glen HOA in Stephens City. The ants are attracted to older trees that have plenty of decayed or dead wood. The wood is brittle and soft, which makes it easier for ants to chew tunnels and infiltrate the entire tree and place the oak in a weakened state. A recent storm knocked down a large limb and basically cut the tree in half.
Art Sisk Tree and Landscaping Service of Winchester managed the removal of the White Oak. According to Sisk, the Oak was 75 feet tall, had a tree trunk diameter of 31 inches, and was 65 to 70 years old. Mike Pietsch, a resident of Stephens City and an employee with the landscaping service for seven years, guided an Access CMC 83 Heavy Duty Arbor Pro spider lift to reach the highest limbs and topping off the tree in three-foot segments. “The ruggedized Arbor Pro combines superior engineering with advanced remote-control technology, intended for severe duty. It is also one of the safest lifts as it comes equipped standard with more redundant safety devices to provide a very reliable work environment,” Sisk said.
Pietsch prefers working with a 661 C-M Magnum Stihl chainsaw. “This chainsaw is best for felling large trees, in large quantities and has the power to get big jobs done,” Pietsch said. Pietsch and crew member James Bryant utilized a Bandit Intimidator hand-fed Chipper for shredding tree branches. It is a drum-style chipper featuring a 24-inch diameter drum with a large throat opening. The two crew members easily pushed large brush stacks and limbs through powerful dual feed wheels mounted in Bandit’s Slide Box Feed System. The White Oak was taken down to the stump and the property was cleared of tree branches and large brush stacks in two hours. It was only 10 am and Art Sisk’s crew was off to take down a homeowners Bradford Pear just down the street.
Crime/Court
William Luckey denied bond on child sex abuse charges
Despite defense counsel arguments that child abuse charges against William R. Luckey were the product of a misunderstanding and that the release on bond of the 72-year-old with a 35-year tie to this community would present no danger to the community or risk of flight, Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Nancy Reed wasted little time in denying bond to the defendant Thursday afternoon. Dr. Luckey heard the judge’s decision by video connection to the bond hearing from Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail.
Defense attorney Shannon Johnson would not verify an appeal of the bond denial prior to discussion with her co-counsel Thaddeus Furlong. However, comments in the courtroom seemed to indicate an appeal is likely. Johnson had her client testify to describe his military service, including an honorable discharge from the Marines, his lengthy academic career, which continued into the 2020-21 school year as a teacher at the Padre Pio Academy out of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, and extensive family ties to the community, in seeking bond for her client. Dr. Luckey cited the bulk of his teaching career as 33 years as a Christendom College professor and semi-retired Professor Emeritus.
“This isn’t what happened,” Julie Luckey told her husband of specific sexual acts described in one of the warrants, later adding, “It’s not like you raped somebody.”
“No, it doesn’t say ‘Show me your hiney,’ Dr. Luckey seemed to laugh in response to his wife’s dispute over the content of the warrants. At another point in recorded conversations in the days after his arrest, Dr. Luckey told his wife his situation was a result “of 15 minutes of stupidity on my part.”
But during closing statements and rebuttals, defense counsel Johnson again disputed the prosecution assertion such statements were a partial admission of guilt. Rather, she said they reflected nervousness over the severity of the charges and other dynamics related to the charges being brought.
In arguing against the bond, prosecutor Meadows noted Dr. Luckey’s continued connection to the Padre Pio Academy as a reason not to issue bond.
Contacted about Dr. Luckey’s relationship to the Padre Pio Academy in the wake of his June 25 arrest, the Academy’s Board Chairman Francois Flippen told Royal Examiner that they were now in the summer break and had not expected Dr. Luckey to return to the school for the next semester due to the myriad health concerns his attorney addressed during the bond hearing. Flippen also said that Julie Luckey, whom he described as “a generous volunteer for different school functions” in addition to her elementary school teaching role, had “resigned from all of her involvement with the school on Sunday to minimize negative impacts for the school” from her husband’s arrest.
Information received by Royal Examiner this week also indicates that Dr. Luckey is no longer listed as a Professor Emeritus on the Christendom College website.
A preliminary hearing on the cases is scheduled for August 5, on the morning docket of Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Local News
More than 750,000 Virginia adults gain new Medicaid Dental Benefit
Governor Ralph Northam announced on July 1, 2021, that more than 750,000 adult Medicaid members will have access to comprehensive dental services under a benefit that begins July 1, 2021. The Governor celebrated the launch of the new adult dental benefit during an event at the Capital Area Health Network’s Vernon J. Harris Medical and Dental Center in Richmond.
“Oral health is an integral part of overall health, well-being, and quality of life,” said Governor Northam. “This historic expansion of services will ensure that adult Medicaid members across our Commonwealth have access to the quality dental care they deserve. I am proud of the bipartisan support and strong collaboration we have received from dentists and health care advocates that helped us reach this significant milestone.”
Adult members currently eligible for full Medicaid benefits will have more services and provider choices under the initiative approved in the new state budget. The new benefit covers up to three regular cleanings annually as well as preventive care, X-rays, fillings, dentures, oral surgeries, and other oral health services.
“With this new benefit, Virginians will have access to true wellness,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD, MHCM. “I am grateful to the dental community, the General Assembly, and the Department for Medical Assistance Services for all of their work to make this happen. Together, we can make Virginia the healthiest state in the country.”
The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) and DentaQuest, the state’s Medicaid dental benefits administrator, is working closely with dental providers to encourage participation in the initiative. Providers wishing to serve Medicaid members can call 1-888-912-3456 or visit the Dentaquest website for information on credentialing and enrolling in the Medicaid provider network.
“When we expanded Medicaid eligibility in 2019, our new members identified dental services as a top need,” said DMAS Director Karen Kimsey. “With more than 562,000 new members as a result of Medicaid expansion, we appreciate the support of Virginia dentists in helping us meet the tremendous need we know exists in our Commonwealth for oral health care.”
Research indicates that poor oral health is linked to high blood pressure, as well as pregnancy and birth complications.
Medicaid members can contact a DentaQuest representative at 1-888-912-3456 to find a dentist and learn more about the new dental benefit. Children and pregnant individuals enrolled in Medicaid, Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS), and FAMIS MOMS are already eligible to receive dental care.
Local News
DMV announces new laws of interest to customers effective July 1
A number of bills passed by the 2021 General Assembly and signed by Governor Ralph Northam will be of interest to customers of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The bills take effect July 1.
• Expansion of Voluntary Disability Indicator on Vehicle Registrations
House Bill 1960/Senate Bill 1470, introduced by Delegate Robert Bell and Senator George Barker, allows vehicle owners whose vehicle is regularly occupied by a person who has a communication impairment, such as autism, to voluntarily indicate so on their vehicle registration. Currently, this indicator only applies to vehicle owners who have a disability. This indication on the registration alerts law enforcement officers there may be someone in the vehicle with a communication impairment before approaching a stopped vehicle.
• Removal of Issuance Fees for Active Members and Retirees of the Virginia National Guard
Two separate bills remove the fee for the issuance of a special license plate for retired and active members of the Virginia National Guard. Patroned by Delegate Wendell Walker, House Bill 1796 removes the issuance fee for the retired National Guard license plate for retired members of the Virginia National Guard. House Bill 2261, patroned by Delegate Scott Wyatt, removes the issuance fee for one set of National Guard plates for those currently serving in the Virginia National Guard.
• Special License Plates for Recipients of Military Decorations
House Bill 2069, patroned by Delegate Delores McQuinn, allows persons who are recipients of certain military medals in honor of their service beyond the normal call of duty to obtain special license plates corresponding to their medal from the DMV upon showing proof they are the recipient of such a medal. In addition, the bill establishes a uniform fee structure for the cost of special license plates for recipients of a military decoration based on the order of precedence of such military decoration as determined by the federal Department of Defense or other relevant federal agencies. Unremarried surviving spouses can also obtain these plates upon proof their spouse was a recipient of one of these medals.
• Ducks Unlimited License Plate Becomes Revenue Sharing
Patroned by Senator Richard Stuart, Senate Bill 1229 changes the current Ducks Unlimited license plate to a revenue-sharing special license plate. Currently, holders of this license plate pay a $10 annual fee. This bill increases the annual fee to $25. As a revenue-sharing plate, $15 of the $25 fee will be transferred to Ducks Unlimited, Inc. to support its wetlands and waterfowl habitat programs in Virginia.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Gartersnake
This Snake had a Slim Chance of Recovery
This Eastern Gartersnake is one of over 90 cat attacked patients that have come to us in the past month and our second cat attacked gartersnake in a week. Luckily, it has recovered well from multiple punctures and was recently released!
Cat attack victims make up approximately 20% of our patients in the spring. On average, across multiple wildlife hospitals, less than 25% of cat attacked patients survive which is why we are so glad this gartersnake recovered.
Though the majority of these cat-attacked patients are songbirds and infant cottontails, we get in multiple snakes, lizards, and frogs each year. There are an estimated 258-822 million reptiles, 1.3-4 billion birds, and 6.3-22.3 billion mammals killed by outdoor cats each year in the U.S.
Cats are domestic animals and we are responsible for providing them with appropriate care. This is especially true of owned cats. If you have a pet cat, please keep it safe by keeping it indoors and providing it with safe outdoor time in a catio or on a leash, as seen here, with this wonderful kitty, Neo! (Thanks to Neo’s owners, who allowed us permission to post his photo here!).
Cats are hunters and are only doing what comes naturally to them. However, they are non-native domestic animals that have no place in our ecosystem. Allowing cats to roam is just one of many ways that humans are harming wildlife. Luckily, there are plenty of great resources on this anthropogenic cause of wildlife deaths and helpful information on transitioning your cat to an indoor pet with safe outdoor time!
Safe Solutions for pet cats from American Bird Conservancy
The impact of free-ranging domestic cats on wildlife from Nature Communications
https://www.blueridgewildlifectr.org/
Local News
LFCC holding covid vaccine clinic for students, employees and families July 9
Just in time for the start of a new school year, LFCC is hosting a vaccination clinic at the Middletown Campus next week.
The first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be given Friday, July 9, with the follow-up shot provided four weeks later, Friday, Aug. 6. Second shots will be available July 9 for those who have received their first dose at least 21 days prior and who have brought their vaccination record card with them.
Rotz Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy located at 1338 Amherst Street in Winchester, is providing the vaccines.
Free vaccinations are being offered to LFCC employees and students and their families. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to anyone age 12 and up.
Earlier this year, LFCC and Rotz Pharmacy teamed up to provide more than 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to members of the community. LFCC nursing students checked in those getting vaccinated, administered shots, and then monitored individuals post-vaccine.
“Getting our students and staff safely back on campus is a high priority for us, and these clinics have been instrumental in helping to make that happen,” LFCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services Craig Short said. “The vaccination clinics we’ve been having with Rotz Pharmacy embody the LFCC values of teamwork and service to our students and service region. Next week’s clinic is a continuation of those efforts as we come through the other side of the pandemic and a full return to campus this fall.”
To register for the vaccine clinic – you must be available to come both days if you have not yet received the first dose – go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/rph070921-lfcc. If not enough registrations are received, the shots will be administered at Rotz Pharmacy.
Anyone ages 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the pharmacy, between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is necessary.
Local News
Valley Health System welcomes new Vice President
Jennifer A. Coello, MHA, FACHE, joined the Valley Health administrative team on June 28, 2021, as Vice President of Operations and Administrator for Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH); she will serve as Valley Health’s lead executive in Front Royal, Va. She assumes a new position that will evolve as WMH President Floyd Heater transitions to retirement in the coming months.
Coello was selected to lead the WMH team following a national search process. She brings rich healthcare experience including work at a national health quality association, a regional health planning agency, and in the management of hospitals ranging in size from 140 to 758 beds in Virginia, Georgia, and Ohio. Coello most recently served as Administrator for East Ohio Regional Hospital where during her tenure, the hospital grew its clinical service lines, achieved a significant decrease in its overall readmission rate, and attained the 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award by Healthgrades.
A graduate of the University of Virginia, Coello earned a Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and was the recipient of the 2013 ACHE Regent’s Award, which recognizes healthcare executives who have made significant contributions to the advancement of healthcare management. Coello is community-minded, having served on the boards of Chambers of Commerce, Kiwanis, and other local health and arts organizations.
“We were impressed with Jennifer’s healthcare background and her commitment to her community, and selected her based on her skills and fit for our team,” said Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III, Senior Vice President, Acute Care Hospitals, Valley Health. “We welcome her leadership in serving our community by improving health at the new Warren Memorial Hospital. We expect she will inspire the WMH team to excellence in employee and provider engagement, patient experience, and clinical program growth and outcomes, in service to the residents of Front Royal and the surrounding communities.”
Wind: 0mph N
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 0
79/59°F
82/63°F