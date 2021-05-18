Daniel Andrew Currence (2001 – 2021)

It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce Daniel Andrew Currence, 20, of Front Royal, Virginia, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin passed away on Saturday May 15, 2021.

Daniel will be missed every day by his parents, Mark and Carrie Currence; brother Thomas Currence; Grandparents Dennis and Nancy Donak of Luray, and Charles and Jo Ann Currence of Winchester; and Aunt Michelle Morrison of Winchester.

Those who knew Daniel have lost such a kind and generous soul. He was an avid welder who learned quickly, gaining several certificates towards his passion for welding through high school and Lord Fairfax Community College. In his free time, he loved to detail cars. He dreamed of restoring the Camaro of his uncle, Richard Donak who preceded him in death. He also hoped to someday build a log home. Daniel had great dreams and aspirations, and he will be missed by many.

Daniel is loved on earth as well as in heaven. You are welcome to join us as we celebrate his life at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Luray at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethern Cemetery 1177 Mt. Zion Road, Luray, Virginia 22835.