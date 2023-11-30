Obituaries
Daniel Christopher “Dan” Davidson (1962 – 2023)
Daniel Christopher “Dan” Davidson, 61, of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at his son’s home in Middletown, Virginia.
His life will be celebrated Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at 7047 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, Virginia 22150.
Dan was born on January 19, 1962, in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, to the late Harrison and Geraldine Wilcoxon Davidson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Christopher Davidson II; brother, Dixon Davidson; and former wife, Robyn Davidson.
Survivors include his two sons, Austin Robert Davidson and Kyle Davidson (Brittany); daughter, Breanna Wisseman (Scott); two brothers, Dudley Davidson and Dwight Davidson; sister, Diane Cowan; three grandchildren, Daniel III, Willow and Emma and his daughter-in-law, Divinia Davidson.
Obituaries
Heidi Elizabeth Silvis (1960 – 2023)
Heidi Elizabeth Silvis, 63, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Silvis was born in Germany on October 30, 1960, to the late John and Nancy Flynn Higgins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Silvis, and son, Jonathan Higgins.
Survivors include her two daughters, Caitlin Silvis and Jenna King (Travis); four grandchildren, Liam, Holden, Keegan, and Delia; and one grand dog, Blu.
Obituaries
Thomas A. “Big Mac” McIntyre Jr. (1959 – 2023)
Thomas A. “Big Mac” McIntyre Jr., 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Reverend Doug Lowell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Big Mac was born in Front Royal on April 10, 1959, to the late Thomas Sr. and Mazie Henry McIntyre. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley McIntyre Printz.
He retired from the Front Royal Police Department in 2009 and was a member of the Front Royal Sons of the American Legion and an honorary member of the Front Royal VFW.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Tammie M. McIntyre; two sons, Thomas A. “Little Mac” III (Crystal) and Kevin Lee McIntyre; sister, Janet McIntyre Hill; and five grandchildren, Hunter Allen McIntyre, Mackenzie Nicole McIntyre, Logan Thomas McIntyre, Camden Lucas McIntyre and Jaisden Ray McIntyre.
Pallbearers will be Hunter McIntyre, Dave Lamb, Tom Ratigan, Dylan Hill, Kent Printz and Andrew Feldhauser.
Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Printz, Adam Printz, Ashton Prince, Ashlee Perry, Mackenzie McIntyre, Logan McIntyre, Kamden McIntyre, Jaisden McIntyre, and Christpher Wigington. The honorary pallbearers are listed to honor Big Mac and are not required to assist with the services.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
M. Elaine Young (1959 – 2023)
M. Elaine Young, 64, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at her home on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Ms. Young was born on January 1, 1959, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late John and Myrlin Hannum Crouse. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jay Randolph Crouse.
Survivors include her sister, Janice C. Weatherholtz of Front Royal, Virginia, and niece, Jenny Renee Weatherholtz (Ryan) of Toronto, Canada.
Obituaries
Daniel Christopher “Dan” Davidson (1962 – 2023)
Daniel Christopher “Dan” Davidson, 61, of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at his son’s home in Middletown, Virginia.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Dan was born on January 19, 1962, in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, to the late Harold and Geraldine Wilcoxon Davidson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Christopher Davidson II; brother, Dixon Davidson; and former wife, Robyn Davidson.
Survivors include his two sons, Austin Robert Davidson and Kyle Davidson (Brittany); daughter, Breanna Wisseman (Scott); two brothers, Dudley Davidson and Dwight Davidson; sister, Diane Cowan; three grandchildren, Daniel III, Willow and Emma and his daughter-in-law, Divinia Davidson.
Obituaries
Mary Helen Powell (1924 – 2023)
With a heavy heart, the family announces the peaceful passing of Mary Helen Bridges Powell on November 23, 2023, at the age of 98. Born on Christmas Eve in 1924, Mary Helen was one of 12 children born to James Sterling and Lucy Zella Gore Bridges. Lucy remarried after James’ death and had three daughters with Monk Fletcher, totaling 15 children.
With a nearly a century-long journey, she navigated the twists and turns of a rich and fulfilling life, leaving an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing her. A woman of extraordinary strength and resilience, she was known for her unwavering spirit and generous heart.
Over the course of her lifetime, Mary Helen embraced the institution of marriage four times. Each union brought its own joys and sorrows, and she faced both with grace and dignity. Unfortunately, all of her beloved husbands preceded her in death.
Mary Helen had one daughter, Barbara Jean Oliver, who preceded her in death but was her pride and joy. Mary was a cherished grandmother to three grandchildren (William, Wendy, and Helen “Stasia”), five great-grandchildren (Kelsey, Lacey, McKenna, Hannah, Quincy), four great-great-grandchildren (Channing, Easton, Stella and Scarlett) along with countless extended family. Her family was the cornerstone of her life, and she found immense joy and love in their company.
Despite life’s inevitable challenges, Mary maintained a positive outlook and a sense of humor that endeared her to all who knew her. She was a pillar of strength for her family, offering love, guidance, and sometimes a listening ear or earful if needed.
In addition to her devotion to family, Mary Helen was known for her beautiful quilts, cooking, and love of sports. As we mourn the loss of Mary Helen, let us celebrate the richness of her life and the profound legacy she leaves behind. Her memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to share in her journey.
The visitation and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 28, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal, VA 22630. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to The National MS Society in honor of Mary Helen Powell’s daughter, Barbara Oliver.
“Go rest high on that mountain; your work on earth is done.”
Obituaries
William Kenneth “Bill” Calhoun (1940 – 2023)
William Kenneth “Bill” Calhoun, 83, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Calhoun was born in Florida on November 15, 1940, to the late Oren Calhoun and Docia Bilbray. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Powers-Calhoun, and son, William Kenneth Calhoun Jr.
Survivors include his son, Bradley D. Calhoun; stepdaughter, Christy Andrews; four grandchildren, Christina Calhoun, Bradley H. Calhoun, Ashton Andrews, and Austin Andrews; two great-grandchildren, Brynley and Paisley; and two sisters.